Sandwiches
Salad
Bars & Lounges
RegionAle - Shipley's Grant
1,247 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
RegionAle was created with the goal of highlighting regionally famous American sandwiches and craft beers. These legendary sandwiches originate from across the country, including quintessential favorites such as the Maryland Crabcake, Philly Cheesesteak, and Florida Cubano. At RegionAle, we maintain the essence of these sandwiches while simultaneously modernizing them with fresh, unique ingredients.
Location
5705 Richards Valley Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coal Fire - Ellicott City
No Reviews
5725 Richard's Valley Rd Unit A-12 Ellicott City, MD 21043
View restaurant
THB Bagelry & Deli of Columbia
No Reviews
6250 Columbia Crossing suite C Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Ellicott City
Nora's Kabob & Catering - Ellicott City
4.4 • 1,624
9338 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD 21042
View restaurant