Sandwiches
Salad
Bars & Lounges

RegionAle - Shipley's Grant

1,247 Reviews

$$

5705 Richards Valley Rd

Ellicott City, MD 21043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Chicken Club
Cheesesteak
Hot Chicken

Sandwiches

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$13.00

Sourdough, Roasted Turkey, Cornbread Stuffing, Arugula, Cranberry Aioli, Thyme Gravy

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$12.00Out of stock

Kaiser Roll, Roast Beef, Arugula, Pickled Onions, Horseradish Mayo

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Ciabatta Roll, Sliced Ribeye, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aïoli

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$12.00

Country White Sliced Bread, Roasted Chicken Breast, Cured Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Avocado Aïoli

Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

Ciabatta Roll, Mojo Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Yellow Mustard

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Country White Sliced Bread, Aged Cheddar, Havarti, Cured Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Mornay Sauce

Italian Hero Sandwich

Italian Hero Sandwich

$12.00

Ciabatta Roll, Prosciutto, Salami, Mozzarella, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.00

Potato Bun, Breaded Pork Cutlet, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Garlic Aïoli *This Sandwich CANNOT Be Made Gluten Free*

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$13.00

Potato Bun, Breaded Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Sliced Pickles

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Potato Bun, Breaded Chicken Breast, Truffle Buffalo Sauce, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, House-Made Blue Cheese Dressing

Smashburger

Smashburger

$13.00

All burgers cooked through for a traditional Smashburger. Potato Bun, Angus Beef, Havarti, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, RA Sauce

Crabcake Sandwich

Crabcake Sandwich

$14.00

Potato Bun, Lump Crab, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Old Bay Remoulade *This Sandwich CANNOT Be Made Gluten Free*

Tuna Steak Sandwich

Tuna Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Multigrain Bun, Chilled Yellowfin Tuna Steak, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Balsamic Dijonnaise

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Ciabatta Roll, Sautéed Shrimp, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Old Bay Remoulade

Philly Mushroom (V)

Philly Mushroom (V)

$11.00

Ciabatta Roll, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aïoli

Jackfruit Cubano (V)

Jackfruit Cubano (V)

$11.00

Ciabatta, Roasted Jackfruit, Mojo Vinaigrette, Swiss, Pickle, Yellow Mustard

Buffalo Cauliflower (V)

Buffalo Cauliflower (V)

$11.00

Potato Bun, Truffle Buffalo Sauce, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, House-Made Blue Cheese Dressing *This Sandwich CANNOT Be Made Gluten Free*

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Sliced Apples, Pumpkin Seeds, Blue Cheese, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Crunchy Kale Salad

Crunchy Kale Salad

$10.50

Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Egg, Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

Baby Arugula Salad

Baby Arugula Salad

$10.50

Sliced Red Onion, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Soups

Tomato Soup Cup

Tomato Soup Cup

$4.50
Chicken Noodle Cup

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.50

Side

Salt and Pepper Chips

Salt and Pepper Chips

$2.75
Salt and Vinegar Chip

Salt and Vinegar Chip

$2.75
Old Bay Chips

Old Bay Chips

$2.75
Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.75

Black Truffle Salt and Honey

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.75

Mixed Greens, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Broccoli Shred

Broccoli Shred

$2.75

Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan

Roasted Potato Salad

Roasted Potato Salad

$2.75

Roasted Gold Potatoes, Red Onion, Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette, Fresh Herbs

Kid's Meal

Kid's Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Chicken and Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Fluffernutter

$6.00

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$2.75
Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$2.75

Double Chocolate Chip

Draft List **NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY**

RegionAle Lager

$7.00

Pumking

$8.00

Brooklyn Oktoberfest

$8.00

Sloop No Pumpkin IPA

$8.00

Peach County Cider

$7.00

Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$8.00

Wine/Bottle Beer **NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY**

Narragansett Fest

$6.00

Narragansett Light

$4.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$9.00

Cavit Rose

$9.00

Cavit Riesling

$9.00

Cavit Pinot Noir

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$9.00

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00

Mango Margarita

$9.00

Lime Margarita

$9.00

WB Passion Orange Guava Seltzer

$7.00

WB Blue Hawaiian Seltzer

$7.00

WB Lime Coconut Seltzer

$7.00

WB Watermelon Mojito Seltzer

$7.00

Drinks

Soda Regular

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Still Water Bottle

$2.50

Kid's Juice Box

$1.00

Elderberry Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Blueberry Yerba Mate Kombucha

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.25

Tart Cherry Ginger

$6.00Out of stock

Apple Spice Kombucha

$6.00

Boxed Lunch

Boxed Lunch- Cheesesteak

Boxed Lunch- Cheesesteak

$17.00
Boxed Lunch- Chicken Club

Boxed Lunch- Chicken Club

$17.00
Boxed Lunch- Cubano

Boxed Lunch- Cubano

$17.00
Boxed Lunch- Grilled Cheese

Boxed Lunch- Grilled Cheese

$15.00
Boxed Lunch- Italian Hero

Boxed Lunch- Italian Hero

$17.00
Boxed Lunch- Pork Tenderloin

Boxed Lunch- Pork Tenderloin

$16.00
Boxed Lunch- Hot Chicken

Boxed Lunch- Hot Chicken

$18.00
Boxed Lunch- Buffalo Chicken

Boxed Lunch- Buffalo Chicken

$18.00
Boxed Lunch- Crabcake

Boxed Lunch- Crabcake

$19.00
Boxed Lunch- Shrimp Po Boy

Boxed Lunch- Shrimp Po Boy

$19.00
Boxed Lunch- Tuna Steak

Boxed Lunch- Tuna Steak

$19.00
Boxed Lunch- Philly Mushroom

Boxed Lunch- Philly Mushroom

$16.00
Boxed Lunch- Jackfruit Cubano

Boxed Lunch- Jackfruit Cubano

$16.00
Boxed Lunch- Buffalo Cauliflower

Boxed Lunch- Buffalo Cauliflower

$16.00

Boxed Lunch- Smashburger

$18.00

Sandwich Trays

Tray- Cheesesteak

Tray- Cheesesteak

$72.00
Tray- Chicken Club

Tray- Chicken Club

$72.00
Tray- Cubano

Tray- Cubano

$72.00
Tray- Grilled Cheese

Tray- Grilled Cheese

$60.00
Tray- Italian Hero

Tray- Italian Hero

$72.00
Tray- Pork Tenderloin

Tray- Pork Tenderloin

$72.00
Tray- Hot Chicken

Tray- Hot Chicken

$78.00
Tray- Buffalo Chicken

Tray- Buffalo Chicken

$78.00
Tray- Crabcake

Tray- Crabcake

$84.00
Tray- Shrimp Po Boy

Tray- Shrimp Po Boy

$84.00
Tray- Tuna Steak

Tray- Tuna Steak

$84.00
Tray- Mushroom Cheesesteak

Tray- Mushroom Cheesesteak

$66.00
Tray- Jackfruit Cubano

Tray- Jackfruit Cubano

$66.00
Tray- Buffalo Cauliflower

Tray- Buffalo Cauliflower

$66.00

Group Salads

Crunchy Kale Salad Cater

Crunchy Kale Salad Cater

$47.50
Baby Arugula Salad Cater

Baby Arugula Salad Cater

$47.50
Mixed Greens Salad Cater

Mixed Greens Salad Cater

$47.50

Catering Sides

Catering- Salt and Pepper Chips

Catering- Salt and Pepper Chips

$17.50
Catering- Salt and Vinegar Chips

Catering- Salt and Vinegar Chips

$17.50
Catering- Old Bay Chips

Catering- Old Bay Chips

$17.50
Catering- Broccoli Shred

Catering- Broccoli Shred

$17.50
Catering- Sweet Potato Chips

Catering- Sweet Potato Chips

$17.50
Catering- Roasted Potato Salad

Catering- Roasted Potato Salad

$17.50
Catering Side Salad

Catering Side Salad

$17.50

Mixed Greens, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Catering Sweets

Chocolate Chip - Dozen

Chocolate Chip - Dozen

$32.50

Catering

Sugar- Dozen

Sugar- Dozen

$32.50

Catering

Assorted Cookies- Dozen

Assorted Cookies- Dozen

$32.50

Catering

Fudge Brownies- Dozen

Fudge Brownies- Dozen

$32.50

T-Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$15.00

Medium T-Shirt

$15.00

Large T-Shirt

$15.00

X Large T-Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$30.00Out of stock

Sticker

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

RegionAle was created with the goal of highlighting regionally famous American sandwiches and craft beers. These legendary sandwiches originate from across the country, including quintessential favorites such as the Maryland Crabcake, Philly Cheesesteak, and Florida Cubano. At RegionAle, we maintain the essence of these sandwiches while simultaneously modernizing them with fresh, unique ingredients.

Website

Location

5705 Richards Valley Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21043

Directions

