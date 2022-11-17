Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Region Kitchen and Bar

313 Reviews

$$

718 West NW Highway

Barrington, IL 60010

Order Again

Popular Items

Bang Bang Cauliflower
Beet Salad
Salmon

Field Small Plates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$11.00

tomato marmalade | la clare chèvre | spicy pistachios

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$12.00

barrington's favorite small plate

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

choose three | local honey | mixed olives | amarana cherries | bourbon/ maple mustard | sourdough crostini

Chateaubriand Crostini

$14.00

boursin cream | garlic butter crust | port wine syrup | bordelaise

Chicken Lollipops

$14.00

crispy buttermilk fried | mike's hot honey | sweet corn custard | nashville dust

Clothesline Bacon

$16.00

north country smokehouse | bacon fat pickles | ancho/ orange/ bourbon rub | rosemary

GRAND Charcuterie

$27.00

all six items | local honey | mixed olives | amarana cherries | bourbon/ maple mustard | sourdough crostini

Hot Rock

$18.00

choice of usda prime ribeye OR sashimi grade ahi tuna yuzu/ ponzu | roasted sesame | red chile dipping sauce

Hot Rock Half Steak/Tuna

$18.00

Mushroom Fricassee

$14.00

white cheddar grits | truffled ponzu | honey | frico | sherry | crispy arugula

Ricotta

$15.00

rustic crostini | smoked honey | arugula | prosciutto | peach jam | strawberry | fried almonds

Steak Tartare

$15.00

bacon & truffle aiöli | capers | egg yolk | crostini | frico

Stream Small Plates

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Hot Crab Dip

$18.00

fresh blue crab | chesapeake spice | manchego | butter crackers | charred lemon

Mussels

$17.00

moules marinieres apple cider beer braise | fennel confit | leek soubise | nueske's bacon lardons | crusty bread

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

classic marie rose sauce | avocado | tempura onion | (4) shrimp

Tuna Tartare

$15.00

crispy sushi rice croquettes | sesame oil | pineapple kahayaki sauce | red chile aioli

Salads

Beet Salad

$11.00

whipped laclare chèvre | pistachio | arugula | fresh strawberry vinaigrette | orange supremes

Arugula Caesar

$9.00

bruschetta tomato | black pepper | frico | palm hearts | croutons | classic dressing

Butter Lettuce Wedge Salad

$11.00

garlic crouton | sous vide smoked pork belly | tomato | point reyes blue cheese | chopped eggs

Simple Salad

$8.00

mixed organic lettuce | cucumber | tomato | croutons | shaved carrot | radish | choice of dressing

French Onion Soup

$11.00

Falafel Appetizer

$13.00

roasted garlic hummus | basil tzatziki | mixed olive | pickled cucumber | tomato | red chile salt | pepitas | warm naan

Field Large Plates

Build Your Own Burger

$20.00

chose three | goat cheese | provolone | white cheddar | avocado | bacon | jalapeno | mushrooms | fried egg

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

mascarpone polenta | san marzano tomato sugo | burrata | frico

Date Night Pasta

$22.00

rustichella bucatini | aglio e olio | broccolini | shaved manchego frico | garlic confit - chile oil

Duck Pozole

$31.00

rich duck jus with guajillo chile | pulled duck | hominy | cabbage | kabocha squash | cilantro | lime

Duck confit a l'orange

$35.00

Luxardo Cherry Gastrique | Demi Glace | Spicy Pistachio

Duroc Ribs

$26.00

magic dust rub | tempura onion | root beer BBQ | sweet corn crème brûlée

Falafel Entree

$24.00

roasted garlic hummus | basil tzatziki | mixed olive | pickled cucumber | tomato | red chile salt | warm naan

French Onion Burger

$20.00

brioche | gruyere | arugula | melted vidalia onions | OMG butter | crispy onions

Kansas Short Rib

$35.00

boursin whipped potato | port wine demi glace | crisp tempura onions | roasted green beans

Meatloaf

$26.00

applewood bacon blanket | mushroom duxelles | port demi glace | agave roasted baby carrots | OMG truffle butter

Oaxacan Lamb Shank

$33.00

smoked honey mole negro | cheddar grits | pepitas | habanero pickled onions | crema + queso fresco | plantain

Tofu Poke

$23.00

tempura tofu | cucumber | avocado | yuzu-ponzu | wakame seaweed | sesame | edamame | red chile aioli | ginger | breakfast radish | quinoa

Venison Osso Bucco

$38.00

mascarpone polenta | tarragon gremolata | pickled bing cherries | grenache braising jus | broccolini

Stream Large Plates

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$28.00

cucumber | avocado | yuzu-ponzu | wakame seaweed | sesame | edamame | red chili aioli | ginger | radish | black quinoa pilaf

Salmon

$27.00

pork belly brussels sprouts | bardstown bourbon lacquer | whipped cauliflower | charred lemon

Cioppino

$30.00

scallop | shrimp | mussels | sea bass | salmon | rich lobster fument san marzano | crostini | rich scampi butter

Walleye

$28.00

whipped cauliflower | capers | charred lemon | blood orange gastrique | sweet + spicy hazelnuts

Chilean Sea Bass

$38.00

truffled yuzu ponzu butter | black quinoa | charred broccolini | bonito dust | crispy noodle | chile salt

Fritto Misto

$33.00

tempura grouper cheeks | shrimp | sea scallops | japanese tartar sauce | charred lemon | served with quinoa

Vegan Quinoa Power Bowl

$25.00

kabocha squash confit w/ smoked BLiS maple | crispy brussels | avocado | black kale | dukkah spice | honey + dijon

Steaks

Filet Mignon

$39.00

served with petite green beans, boursin whipped potato, port demi, maldon salt

NY Strip Steak

$39.00

served with petite green beans, boursin whipped potato, port demi, maldon salt

Ribeye

$44.00

served with petite green beans, boursin whipped potato, port. demi, maldon salt

BOURSIN Stuffed Filet

$43.00

served with OMG butter, petite green beans, boursin whipped potato, port demi, maldon salt

Pork Chop

$36.00

Escorts

Asparagus Tips

$8.00

Bread and Butter (Take out)

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Harissa | Neuske's Bacon *

Charred Broccolini

$8.00

Corn Creme Brulee

$8.00

Escort Mushroom Fricassee

$8.00

Escort Shrimp Scampi

$12.00

Foie Gras

$25.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Lavosh

$5.00

Mac 'n' Cheese

$8.00

*

Plain French Fries

$5.00

Salad chicken

$10.00

Salad Salmon

$12.00

Salad Shrimp

$12.00

Salad Steak

$14.00

Side Truffled Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Truffle Oil | Fresh Grated Parmesan | Sea Salt *

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Sweet Things

Add 1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.50

Affogato

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Cobbler

$11.00

Creme Brulee

$11.00

English Sticky Toffee Pudding

$11.00

Mango Sorbet

$10.00

Side of Berries

$6.00

Beer To-Go (MUST be 21+ with valid Government issued ID to Purchase)

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00Out of stock

Origional Sin Cider

$7.00

Wild Onion Radio Free

$6.00

Two Brothers Prairie Path

$6.00

CLB Fox Rocker

$6.00

Allagash White

$6.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$7.00

War Pigs Salmon Pants

$7.00

Wild Onion Crazy Fingers

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$6.00

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

$7.00

Dinner Specials

cheese curds

$14.00

Red Snapper

$40.00

Squash Soup

$13.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Children's Menu

Kids Baked Salmon

$15.00

*

Kids Orecchiette Pasta

$11.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Kids Chicken Fritters

$10.00

Kids Filet

$18.00

*

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Burger

$15.00

*

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A true neighborhood favorite and highly desired dining destination outside of Chicago. Utilizing the diverse culinary bounty of this great nation, we aim to exceed your gastronomic expectations every visit.

Website

Location

718 West NW Highway, Barrington, IL 60010

Directions

