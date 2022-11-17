Restaurant header imageView gallery

RegionAle Baltimore

312 Reviews

$$

2400 Boston Street Suite #120

Baltimore, MD 21224

Curley Fries
Hot Chicken
Smashburger

Sandwiches

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$13.00

Sourdough, Roasted Turkey, Cornbread Stuffing, Arugula, Cranberry Aioli, Thyme Gravy

Smashburger

Smashburger

$13.00

All burgers cooked through for a traditional Smashburger. Potato Bun, Angus Beef, Havarti, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickle, RA Sauce

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Ciabatta Roll, Sliced Ribeye, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aïoli

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$12.00

Country White Sliced Bread, Roasted Chicken Breast, Cured Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Avocado Aïoli

Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

Ciabatta Roll, Pulled Roast Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickle, Yellow Mustard, Mojo Sauce

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Country White Sliced Bread, Aged Cheddar, Havarti, Cured Bacon, Sliced Tomato, Mornay Sauce

Italian Hero Sandwich

Italian Hero Sandwich

$12.00

Ciabatta Roll, Prosciutto, Salami, Mozzarella, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.00

Potato Bun, Breaded Pork Cutlet, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula, Sliced Tomato, Garlic Aïoli

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$13.00

Potato Bun, Breaded Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Garlic Aioli, Arugula, Sliced Pickles

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Potato Bun, Breaded Chicken Breast, Truffle Buffalo Sauce, Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, House-Made Blue Cheese Dressing

Crabcake Sandwich

Crabcake Sandwich

$14.00

Potato Bun, Lump Crab, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Old Bay Remoulade

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Ciabatta Roll, Sautéed Shrimp, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, Old Bay Remoulade

Philly Mushroom (V)

Philly Mushroom (V)

$11.00

Ciabatta Roll, Sautéed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Cherry Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Aïoli

Buffalo Cauliflower (V)

Buffalo Cauliflower (V)

$11.00

Potato Bun, Truffle Buffalo Sauce, Arugula, Red Onion, Sliced Tomato, House-Made Blue Cheese Dressing

Salads

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.50

Mixed Greens, Sliced Apples, Pumpkin Seeds, Blue Cheese Dressing, Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Baby Arugula Salad

Baby Arugula Salad

$10.50

Sliced Red Onion, Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Sunflower Seeds, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Soups

Tomato Soup Cup

Tomato Soup Cup

$4.50
Chicken Noodle Cup

Chicken Noodle Cup

$4.50

Side

Salt and Pepper Chips

Salt and Pepper Chips

$2.75
Salt and Vinegar Chip

Salt and Vinegar Chip

$2.75
Old Bay Chips

Old Bay Chips

$2.75
Sweet Potato Chips

Sweet Potato Chips

$2.75

Black Truffle Salt and Honey

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.75

Mixed Greens, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Broccoli Shred

Broccoli Shred

$2.75

Shredded Broccoli, Lemon Vinaigrette, Red Pepper Flake, Shaved Parmesan

Roasted Potato Salad

Roasted Potato Salad

$2.75

Roasted Gold Potatoes, Red Onion, Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette, Fresh Herbs

Kid's Meal

Kid's Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Chicken and Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Fluffernutter

$6.00

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75
Sugar Cookie

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

A La Carte

Crabcake Side

$6.00

10 Shrimp Side

$6.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$4.00

Fried Chicken Side

$4.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.00

Bread Side

$0.75

Extra Bun

$1.50

Chicken

Small Pop Chicken

Small Pop Chicken

$8.98
Large Pop Chicken

Large Pop Chicken

$17.26
Small Tenders

Small Tenders

$9.28
Large Tenders

Large Tenders

$17.56
Little Red Combo

Little Red Combo

$17.28

Small Pop Chicken, Small Tenders

Big Red Combo

Big Red Combo

$33.56

Large Pop Chicken, Large Tenders

Sandwiches

Red-Headed Stepchild

Red-Headed Stepchild

$11.98

Potato bun, 2 tenders, sliced pickles, highlander sauce, choice of flavor.

Bread Sheeran

Bread Sheeran

$9.98

Butter Biscuit, Tenders, Sheeran Sauce

Sides

Curley Fries

Curley Fries

$3.98
Freckled Fries

Freckled Fries

$7.38

Curley fries, pop chicken, pickles, rusty and highlander sauce.

2 Butter Biscuits

2 Butter Biscuits

$3.18

Sauces

Rusty (Ginger Ketchup)

$0.48

SPF 50 (Blue Cheese Dressing)

$0.48

SPF 100 (Buttermilk Ranch)

$0.48

Highlander (Garlic Aioli)

$0.48

Sheeran Sauce (Hot Honey)

$0.48

BEER **NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY**

SOUTHERN TIER WARLOCK16oz can

$7.52

PHERM Gotta Stay Fly Tipa16oz can

$8.64

TROGES Lollihop 16oz Can

$8.00

NEW ANTHEM Neon God 16oz can

$9.60

GUINESS Galaxy IPA 16oz can

$6.72

BURNISH The Devil You Know 16oz can

$9.12

OTHER HALF DDH Forever 16oz can

$7.68

TROGES Master Of Pumpkin 16oz can

$8.80

Peabody Oktoberfest 16oz Can

$6.72

OLIVER I Wish I Was In MUNICH 16oz can

$6.88

GUILFORD Vienna Lager 16oz can

$6.72

MONUMENT CITY CLS Fruit Punch 16oz Can

$8.64

RegionAle Lager by Heavy Seas 16oz can

$6.00

CUSHWA Baldwin St. 16oz can

$7.20

EASTCIDER Cherry Limeade 16oz Can

$6.56

ASLIN Cash Only 16oz can

$7.84

DEWEY SM Raspberry Almond Cookie 16oz can

$8.32

WET CITY Making Out16oz can

$8.96

COCKTAILS/WINE **NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY**

Apple Ginger Fizz 16oz can

$15.00

Grapefruit Crushies 16oz

$15.00

Pomegranate Margarita 16oz can

$15.00

Hemmingway Daquiri 16oz can

$15.00

RegionAle RED Sangria 16oz can

$15.00

Pinot Noir, fruit juices, Brandy, and porch swings.

Carletto Prossecco 16oz can

$15.00

4 PACK DEALS **NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY**

Craft TALLBOY 4 Pack

$20.00

Soda

Kid's Juice

$1.00
Jones Cola

Jones Cola

$2.50
Jones Sugar Free Cola

Jones Sugar Free Cola

$2.50
Jones Berry Lemonade Soda

Jones Berry Lemonade Soda

$2.50
Jones Lemon Lime Soda

Jones Lemon Lime Soda

$2.50
Jones Orange & Cream Soda

Jones Orange & Cream Soda

$2.50

Tractor Lemonade

$2.50

Tractor Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Tractor Berrypatch

$2.50

Tractor Mandarin

$2.50

Saratoga Bottled Water

$2.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heinaken 12oz can

$4.00

Free Wave Non-Alcoholic

$6.00

Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Boxed Lunch

Boxed Lunch- Cheesesteak

Boxed Lunch- Cheesesteak

$17.00
Boxed Lunch- Chicken Club

Boxed Lunch- Chicken Club

$17.00
Boxed Lunch- Cubano

Boxed Lunch- Cubano

$17.00
Boxed Lunch- Grilled Cheese

Boxed Lunch- Grilled Cheese

$15.00
Boxed Lunch- Italian Hero

Boxed Lunch- Italian Hero

$17.00
Boxed Lunch- Pork Tenderloin

Boxed Lunch- Pork Tenderloin

$16.00
Boxed Lunch- Hot Chicken

Boxed Lunch- Hot Chicken

$18.00
Boxed Lunch- Buffalo Chicken

Boxed Lunch- Buffalo Chicken

$18.00
Boxed Lunch- Crabcake

Boxed Lunch- Crabcake

$19.00
Boxed Lunch- Shrimp Po Boy

Boxed Lunch- Shrimp Po Boy

$19.00
Boxed Lunch- Mushroom Cheesesteak

Boxed Lunch- Mushroom Cheesesteak

$16.00
Boxed Lunch- Buffalo Cauliflower

Boxed Lunch- Buffalo Cauliflower

$16.00

Boxed Lunch- Smashburger

$18.00

Sandwich Trays

Tray- Cheesesteak

Tray- Cheesesteak

$72.00
Tray- Chicken Club

Tray- Chicken Club

$72.00
Tray- Cubano

Tray- Cubano

$72.00
Tray- Grilled Cheese

Tray- Grilled Cheese

$60.00
Tray- Italian Hero

Tray- Italian Hero

$72.00
Tray- Pork Tenderloin

Tray- Pork Tenderloin

$72.00
Tray- Hot Chicken

Tray- Hot Chicken

$78.00
Tray- Buffalo Chicken

Tray- Buffalo Chicken

$78.00
Tray- Crabcake

Tray- Crabcake

$84.00
Tray- Shrimp Po Boy

Tray- Shrimp Po Boy

$84.00
Tray- Mushroom Cheesesteak

Tray- Mushroom Cheesesteak

$66.00
Tray- Buffalo Cauliflower

Tray- Buffalo Cauliflower

$66.00

Group Salads

Baby Arugula Salad Cater

Baby Arugula Salad Cater

$47.50
Mixed Greens Salad Cater

Mixed Greens Salad Cater

$47.50

Catering Sides

Catering- Salt and Pepper Chips

Catering- Salt and Pepper Chips

$17.50
Catering- Salt and Vinegar Chips

Catering- Salt and Vinegar Chips

$17.50
Catering- Old Bay Chips

Catering- Old Bay Chips

$17.50
Catering- Broccoli Shred

Catering- Broccoli Shred

$17.50
Catering- Sweet Potato Chips

Catering- Sweet Potato Chips

$17.50
Catering- Roasted Potato Salad

Catering- Roasted Potato Salad

$17.50
Catering Side Salad

Catering Side Salad

$17.50

Catering Sweets

Chocolate Chip - Dozen

Chocolate Chip - Dozen

$32.50

Catering

Sugar- Dozen

Sugar- Dozen

$32.50

Catering

Assorted Cookies- Dozen

Assorted Cookies- Dozen

$32.50

Catering

T-Shirts

Hat

$30.00

Small T-Shirt

$15.00

Medium T-Shirt

$15.00

Large T-Shirt

$15.00

X Large T-Shirt

$15.00

Sticker

$2.00

Beer Wall group

Apple Ginger Fizz

Baldwin St.

Blackbeard's Breakfast

Bliss

Blood Orange, Dragonfruit, Pineapple, Marshmallow J.R.E.A.M.

Clear Skies

Day Trader

Double Dry Hopped Forever Ever

Droid Dreams: Tequila Barrel-Aged

Endless Odyssey

Festbier

Florida Seltzer - Prickly Pear & Guava

Florida Seltzer Navel Orange Yuzu

Game Over

Greener Machine

Hemmingway Daiquri

Imperial Pumpkin

Imperial Stash: Mike's Hot Honey Cider

Infernal Splendor

Jelly Not Jam (Blueberry, Mango, Lemon)

Nimble Giant

Oxford Comma

Passion of the Kiwi

Pau Hana

Phantom Scream

RA Mango Tea

RA Tea

Rise Up Coffee Stout

Salt & Lime Ale

Shad Madness

Shine

Stigma & Style

Stone///Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA(2022)

Tea-Ki Torch Hard Tea

The Great'er Pumpkin

Watermelon

Zadie's Lager

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore, MD 21224

