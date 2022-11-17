RegionAle Baltimore
312 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2400 Boston Street Suite #120, Baltimore, MD 21224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Judy's Island Grill - Canton - 2300 Boston Street
No Reviews
2300 Boston Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant
Good Vibes American Sports Bar And Restaurant - 2903 Odonnell Street
No Reviews
2903 Odonnell Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baltimore
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
4.3 • 2,381
2127 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurant
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant