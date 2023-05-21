Restaurant header imageView gallery

Regular Guy BBQ 715 Trinity St

715 Trinity Street

Winters, TX 79567

Meat

Smoked Meats

Smoked Brisket

$12.00

1/2lbs of your choice of Mesquite or Pecan smoked brisket with a sauce of your choice.

Boston But

$12.00

1lbs of your choice of Mesquite or Pecan smoked brisket with a sauce of your choice

Pork Ribs

$12.00

1/2 rack of ribs comes smothered in your choice sauce

Drunken Chicken

$12.00

One drunken chicken cooked with the beer of the day. This can come covered or just plain seasoned

Shredded Chicken

$12.00

1/2lbs come smothered in your choice sauce.

Chicken Wings

$12.00

6 wings glazed with your choice of sauce or on the side.

Sausages

Jalapeno & Cheese Sausage

$5.00+

1 link of our tasty julaino sausage

Pork Sausage

$5.00+

1 link of freshly ground pork sausage. Yes, it's the same meat as the Jalapeno & Cheese just without the Jalapeno & Cheese.

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Homemade baked beans made with the best ingredients we could find to give you the best food around.

Jalapeno Baked Beans

$3.00

This is the same as our regular beans with just a little more on the wild side for the ones that like to have some adventure in their lives or just some spice in it.

Smoked Mac 'N Cheese

$5.00

White cheddar, Havarti, Monterey Jack.

Red Potato Salad

$3.00

Smoked Potato

$2.50

This is a baked potato just with a little smoky flavor.

French Fries

$3.00

Southern Slaw

$3.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cheese Cake

$3.00

Espresso Cheese Cake

$3.00

Drinks

Soda

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Big Red

$1.00

Mtn Dew

$1.00

Coke Zero

$1.00

IBC Root Beer

$1.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$1.00

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Un-sweet Tea

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our truck is more than just a place to grab lunch. It is a chance to try something new, something different, something from an area unknown. It is a place to try out new dishes created by your local Chef for your enjoyment. Our BBQ has been a work in progress for many years, inspired by my travels around the world. About your Chef, he is a local that joined the United States Marine Corps to help in prosing his passion for traveling the world and learning new dishes to bring back home for you to try. He has senses thin created new dishes from his travels and made them to what you can now enjoy at your leaser

Location

Directions

