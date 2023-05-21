Regular Guy BBQ 715 Trinity St

Restaurant info

Our truck is more than just a place to grab lunch. It is a chance to try something new, something different, something from an area unknown. It is a place to try out new dishes created by your local Chef for your enjoyment. Our BBQ has been a work in progress for many years, inspired by my travels around the world. About your Chef, he is a local that joined the United States Marine Corps to help in prosing his passion for traveling the world and learning new dishes to bring back home for you to try. He has senses thin created new dishes from his travels and made them to what you can now enjoy at your leaser