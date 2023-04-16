A map showing the location of Rehab Rooftop 519 East JeffersonView gallery

Rehab Rooftop 519 East Jefferson

No reviews yet

519 East Jefferson

Detroit, MI 48226

NA Beverages

soda

cola

$3.00

Ginger ale

$3.00

pepsi

$3.00

Juice

Apple juice

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

energy drinks

Red Bull

$7.00

Red Bull tropical

$7.00

sugar-free

$7.00

Red Bull watermelon

water

bottle sparkling water

$5.00

positivity water

$3.00

Crafted Cocktails

Espresso martini

Whisky sour

$17.00

Gold Rush

$16.00

Old fashion

$18.00

Tiki drink

$17.00

Palamoa

$16.00

Seaside Hennessy

$15.00

Dj oasis

$24.00

Sloppy Martini

$15.00

Quite peachy martini

$14.00

Sloppy Margarita

$25.00

Sloppy Pineapple mule

$14.00

Son of James

$14.00

Long Island

$18.00

Liquor

Vodka

Belvedere

$15.00

Titos

$10.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Ciroc Apple

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ciroc Berry

$15.00

Ciroc Summer watermelon

$15.00

Titos Margarita

$12.00

Titos Red Bull

$12.00

Peach Martini

$14.00

Gin

Gin

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$13.00

tangueray

$13.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Malibu Coconut

$13.00

Tangueray

$13.00

Tequila

Tequlia

$12.00

1800

$12.00

1800 Anejo

$14.00

Avion Reserve 44

$40.00

Casamigo Anejo

$18.00

Casamigo Margarita

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul Clear

$25.00

Deleon Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

don Julio lemon drop

$25.00

Don Julio Margarita

$25.00

Don Julio Repasado

$20.00

Hornitos Repasado

$14.00

Hornitos Silver

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Patron Margarita18.00

$18.00

patron silver

$15.00

Siempre Anejo

$18.00

Siempre Blanco

$15.00

Siempre Reposado

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Whiskey

marker mark

$12.00

Jamerson

$10.00

Jamerson Black barrel

$17.00

NYAK

$15.00

Jim Bean

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Blantons

$15.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Scotch

Johnny Walker Black

$22.00

Cognac

Courvoisier

$12.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

Dusse

$14.00

Hennessey

$16.00

Hennessy Black

$16.00

Hennessy Margarita

$16.00

Hennessy Privilege

$16.00

Hennesy Red Bull

$15.00

Remy

$15.00

1738 Remy

$20.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Remy XO

$50.00

VIP BOTTLE SERVICE

Tito's

$300.00

Remy VSOP

$325.00

Remy 1738

$400.00

Remy XO

$750.00

Hennessy

$350.00

Dusse

$400.00

Ace of Spade Rose

$750.00

Ace of Spade Gold

$550.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$600.00

Moet Rose

$250.00

Craft Mimosa

$40.00

Don Perignon

$500.00

Casamigo Blanco

$350.00

Casamigo Reposado

$350.00

Don Julio Anejo 1/2 Gallon

$850.00

Don Julio Anejo

$400.00

Don Julio Reposado

$375.00

Don Julio 1942

$650.00

Grey Goose

$325.00

Moet Nector

$150.00

Patron Anejo

$350.00

Veuve Clicquot ROSE

$250.00

Veuve Clicquot

$200.00

Sloppy Cocktail's

Seaside Hennessy

$15.00

DJ Oasis

$24.00

Sloppy Martini

$15.00

Quite Peachy Martini

$14.00

Sloppy Margarita

$25.00

Sloppy Pineapple Mule

$14.00

Son Of James

$14.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$5.00

blue moon

$6.00

Coors light

$8.00

Corona

$8.00

Ginger beer

$6.00

Heineken

$8.00

Labatt blue

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Mike’s hard lemonade

$6.00

Miller highlife

$6.00

Modelo’s

$8.00

Raggedy ass IPA

$6.00

Red stripe

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

White claw

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud liite

$5.00

White claw

$8.00

Wine

Red GLS

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Chateau Merlot Glass

$10.00

White GLS

Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Roscato Glass

$9.00

Mia dolcea

$10.00

Château Riesling

$10.00

Good Harbor Pinot Grigio glass

$12.00

Hess Glass

$12.00

White BTL

Château Riesling BTL

$35.00

Good Harbor BTL

$40.00

Hess BTL

$38.00

Lamarca Bottle

$55.00

Lamarca split

$14.00

Mia Dolce BTL

$50.00

Rehab

Jerk Wings

Whole Fried Snapper

Pineapple Rice Bowl

coconut rice & peas and choice: steak, shrimp, chicken

Fish Cake Fritter

Plantains

Jerk Salmon Sliders

Veggie Egg Rolls

Oxtail Egg Rolls

Coconut Rice & Peas

Food

Turkey chops (2)

$22.00

Lamb Chops (3)

$30.00Out of stock

Turkey burger

$15.00Out of stock

Beef burger

$10.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.00

Chicken wings (5)

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

519 East Jefferson, Detroit, MI 48226

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

