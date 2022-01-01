Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Middle Eastern

Rehman Sweets

281 Reviews

$

204 Roosevelt Rd

Villa Park, IL 60181

Popular Items

Halwa Puri
Patisa
Mix Mithai

Mithai

Mix Mithai

$13.00
Barfi

Barfi

$13.00
Pistachio Barfi

Pistachio Barfi

$14.00

Almond Barfi

$14.00

Kalakand

$14.00

Mango Kalakand

$14.00

Coconut Kalakand

$14.00

Ajmeri Kalakand

$14.00

Kaju Katli

$14.00Out of stock

Motichur Laddu

$13.00

Besan Laddu

$12.00

Gulab Jamun

$12.00

Cream Gulab Jamun

$12.00

Panjeri

$12.00Out of stock

Cream Cutlets

$13.00

Cham Cham

$12.00

Rasgulla

$12.00

Falsa

$12.00Out of stock

Rasmalai

$14.00

Patisa

$12.00

Besan Patisa

$12.00

Maisoor Pak

$12.00Out of stock

Habshi Halwa

$12.00

Akhrot Halwa

$12.00

Jalebi

$12.00Out of stock

Sugar Free Mithai

$12.00Out of stock

Almond Pera

$12.00

Carrot Halwa

$12.00

Rabri

$14.99

Breakfast

Halwa Puri

Halwa Puri

$9.99

Extra Puri

$2.25

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$18.99Out of stock

Chicken Tikka Pizza

$21.99Out of stock

Veggie Pizza

$21.99Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$5.99Out of stock

Half Chicken Half Veggie Pizza

$21.99Out of stock

Half Cheese Half Veggie Pizza

$21.99Out of stock

Half Cheese Half Chicken

$21.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chicken Bunkabab

$8.99

Beef Bunkabab

$8.99

Chicken Bunkabab Combo

$11.99

Beef Bunkabab Combo

$11.99

Chicken Roll Paratha

$7.99Out of stock

Beef Roll Paratha

$8.50Out of stock

Drinks

Sweet Lassi

$4.99

Mango Lassi

$4.99

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.50

Tea

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

204 Roosevelt Rd, Villa Park, IL 60181

Directions

Gallery
Rehman Sweets image
Banner pic
Rehman Sweets image

