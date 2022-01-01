Reid's Apothecary imageView gallery
Reid's Apothecary

1,230 Reviews

$$

1618 Newcastle St

Brunswick, GA 31520

Merch

Hats

$25.00

Shirts

$20.00

Stickers

$1.00

St Jude $1

$1.00

Party Ticket

$20.00

Rental Fee

STUDY 250

$250.00

STUDY 500

$500.00

STUDY 1500

$1,500.00

Hors D'oeuvres

MENU

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1618 Newcastle St, Brunswick, GA 31520

Directions

Gallery
Reid's Apothecary image

