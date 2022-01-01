Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Reign Drink Lab

review star

No reviews yet

1370 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester, MA 02122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dark & Stormy
The Classic
The Royal

SEASONAL

Yuzu Dragon Fruit

Yuzu Dragon Fruit

$5.50+

Yuzu-lemongrass, dragonfruit, green tea

The Dragon Ball

The Dragon Ball

$5.50

blended dragon fruit, lime juice, coconut milk

Green Tea Berry-ade

Green Tea Berry-ade

$5.50+

fresh lemonade, green tea, blueberry, strawberry

Strawberry Bangkok

Strawberry Bangkok

$5.50+

Strawberries, fresh lemonade, Thai basil

Matcha Drank

Matcha Drank

$5.50+

premium matcha, fresh lemonade

Boom Boom Tea

Boom Boom Tea

$5.50+

thai tea, nitro cold brew, dairy float

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

Straight Black

Straight Black

$4.50+

Nitro cold brew over ice

The Classic

The Classic

$4.50+

Vietnamese coffee, condensed milk

The Royal

The Royal

$5.50+

Nitro cold brew, sea salt cream

Dark & Stormy

Dark & Stormy

$5.50+

Nitro cold brew, Vietnamese coffee, sea salt cream

Cold Brew Au Lait

Cold Brew Au Lait

$4.50+

Nitro cold brew, condensed milk

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Cold brew infused w/ coconut, mocha, vanilla, or caramel

The Nor'easter

The Nor'easter

$5.50+
Coconut Latte

Coconut Latte

$4.50+

Hot Vietnamese coffee, coconut & soy milk, organic coconut simple

Vanilla Bean Latte

Vanilla Bean Latte

$4.50+

Hot Vietnamese coffee, soy milk, vanilla bean simple

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.00+

Specialty Vietnamese coffee

TEA

Purple Reign

Purple Reign

$4.50+

Butterfly peaflower tea, passion fruit, lime, carbonated water

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50+

Spiced black Ceylon tea with milk and sweetener

Passion Fruit Green Tea

Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.50+

Green tea infused with tart passion fruit juice

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Finely ground Japanese green tea suspended in water, milk and sweetener

Honey Jasmine Milk Tea

Honey Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.50+

Green jasmine tea with milk, sweetened with honey

OG Black Milk Tea

OG Black Milk Tea

$4.50+

Black Assam tea with milk and sweetener

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Hot premium loose-leaf tea

Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

Nitro cold brew, Boston Chai Party tea, milk

BLENDED

Avocado Shake

Avocado Shake

$5.50

Ripe avocado pulp, condensed milk, milk, cane sugar

Pineapple Whip

Pineapple Whip

$5.50

Pineapple slush, coconut whip

Nitro Coconut

Nitro Coconut

$5.50

Coconut slush, nitro cold brew

Cookies N' Cream

Cookies N' Cream

$5.50

Oreo style cookie, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$5.50

Banana smoothie, coconut whip, caramel

FUELED BY REIGN

The Six One Seven

The Six One Seven

$6.50

Blended nitro cold brew, banana, peanut butter, almond milk, honey. Calories 548, Protein 14.1g

The Wolf

The Wolf

$6.50

Blended nitro cold brew, blueberries, coconut milk, organic maple syrup. Calories 307, Protein 2.9g

BOTTLED COFFEE

Straight Black Bottle

Straight Black Bottle

$4.00

Vietnamese coffee, straight black cold brew in a bottle

Straight Black Bottle 4-pk

Straight Black Bottle 4-pk

$15.00

Vietnamese Coffee, straight black cold brew in a bottles, sold as a 4 pack

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reign Drink Lab started with a simple idea – use real, quality ingredients to create great tasting drinks that make people feel like royalty. It’s a straightforward approach that’s as honest and authentic as our ingredients.

Location

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02122

Directions

Gallery
Reign Drink Lab image
Reign Drink Lab image
Reign Drink Lab image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco Leaf - Dorchester
orange starNo Reviews
1480 Dorchester Avenue Boston, MA 02122
View restaurantnext
Mudhouse
orange starNo Reviews
389 Neponset Ave Dorchester, MA 02122
View restaurantnext
PS Gourmet Coffee - Dorchester - 514 Gallivan Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
514 Gallivan Blvd Boston, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
The Sugar Bowl - 857 Dorchester Ave
orange starNo Reviews
857 Dorchester Ave Boston, MA 02125
View restaurantnext
Lower Mills Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2269 Dorchester Ave Dorchester, MA 02124
View restaurantnext
Haley House Bakery Cafe - Nubian Square
orange star4.6 • 622
12 Dade Street Roxbury, MA 02119
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dorchester

Lincoln Tavern
orange star4.6 • 9,775
425 West Broadway South Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Anna's Taqueria - MGH/Beacon Hill
orange star4.4 • 9,247
242 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02114
View restaurantnext
Mistral Boston
orange star4.7 • 8,058
223 Columbus Ave BOSTON, MA 02116
View restaurantnext
Mamma Maria - Boston, MA
orange star4.7 • 6,741
3 North Square Boston, MA 02113
View restaurantnext
Fox & the knife
orange star5.0 • 6,589
28 W Broadway Boston, MA 02127
View restaurantnext
Boston Burger Company - 1100 Boylston st
orange star4.4 • 6,189
1100 Boylston st boston, MA 02215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dorchester
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Jamaica Plain
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston