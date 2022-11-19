Main picView gallery

Reign at Camelot 901 Oak Street

901 Oak Street

Columbus, OH 43205

Liquor

Everytime You Drink Vitamens

$6.00

Tito's

$5.00+

Victor George

$6.00

Ketel One

$8.00Out of stock

Ketel One Citron

$8.00

Ketel One Orange

$7.00

Floh

$7.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Ciroc Pomagranite

$8.00

Floh Grapefruit

$7.00

McQueen and The Voilet Fog

$9.00

Indoggo

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Aviation

$6.00

The Botanist

$10.00

Four Peel

$12.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Bumbu XO

$10.00

Bumbu Creme

$11.00

Captian Morgan Spiced

$5.00

Captian Morgan White

$6.00

Selva Rey White

$9.00

Selva Rey Coconut

$9.00

Selva Rey Chocolate

$10.00

Selva Rey Reserve

$35.00

1800 Anejo

$9.00

1800 Crystallino

$16.00+

1800 Reposado

$9.00

1800 Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Cincoro Anejo

$25.00

Cincoro Blanco

$20.00

Cincoro Reposado

$24.00

Clase Azul Platinum

$25.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$25.00

Deleon Anejo

$10.00

Deleon Blanco

$9.00

Deleon Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional Silver

$6.00

Lobos Anejo

$30.00+

Lobos Joven

$12.00+

Lobos Reposado

$11.00+

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Patron Blanco

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Espolon

$9.00

Casmigos Mezcal

$13.00

Espolon Rep

$9.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Rep

$10.00

1738

$10.00

Brough Brothers

$7.00

BSB

$7.00

BSB 103

$8.00

Ciroc VS

$9.00

Conjure

$9.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Crown Royal Peach

$7.00

Crown Royal Reserve

$10.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Dusse

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Evan Williams

$6.00

Gentelman Jack

$8.00

Henessey

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Honey

$6.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Knob Creek 9yr

$12.00

Maker's 46

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Maker's Mark Cask Strength

$12.00

RedBreast

$16.00

Remy

$10.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

St Remy

$3.00

Uncle Nearest 1856

$11.00

Uncle Nearest 1884

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$13.00

Woodford rye whiskey

$9.00

Woodford reserve Kentucky

$8.00

Disaronno

$7.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$5.00

Makers Mark Kentucky

$5.00

Dusse XO

$57.00

Dewars

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

Johnnie Walker 18yr

$20.00

Glenlivit

$8.00

Dusse

$13.00

Dusse XO

$47.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Remy Martin 1738

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00

St. Remy

$7.00

Conjure

$12.00

Dekuyper Peach Schnaps

$2.00

Dekuyper Triple Sec

$2.00

Poti9n Pink Lemonade

$9.00

Poti9n Passion Fruit

$9.00

Poti9n Strawberry

$9.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$1.00

Dry Vermouth

$1.00

Cocktails

BSB Old Fashioned

$10.00

Sand Everywhere

$9.00

Titos, Triple Sec, Pineapple, OJ, Cranberry

Selva Rey Latte

$12.00

Titos,

Long Island

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Mimosa Strawberry/Pineapple

$7.00

Mimosa Orange/Blueberry

$7.00

Jamaica Beach

$12.00

Mule

$10.00

Make it Reign

$12.00

Fall Fashion

$12.00

Peaches up

$10.00

Beez Kneez

$13.00

Blaqberry Smash

$12.00

Comin' In Hot

$10.00

Old Town Mojito

$10.00

Gold Rush

$13.00

White Russian

$9.00

The Poodle

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

NA Bev

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Anytime you drink vitamens

$6.00

Happy Hour Shots

Victor George

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional Silver

$6.00

Captian Morgan White

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.00

Tito's

$5.00+

Band

$10.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$5.00

9PM - 11PM $5 Shots

McQueen

$5.00

BSB

$5.00

Tequila shot

$5.00

Band

$10.00

Liqueur / Cordials

Chambord

$5.00

Brunch Mimosa Bundle

Brunch Mimosa Bundle

$45.00

1 Bottle of Champaine Strawberry and Pineapple Juice Orange and Blueberry Juice 4 Glasses 1 Ice bucket

Entree

Seafood grits

$21.00

Chicken and waffles

$16.00

Plant based fish and grits

$16.00

Eggs

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

901 Oak Street, Columbus, OH 43205

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

