A map showing the location of Reina de la Nube 922A 4th AveView gallery

Reina de la Nube 922A 4th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

922A 4th Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11232

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


DESSERTS

Dulce de Higo

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

922A 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

HOMETOWN INDUSTRY CITY
orange starNo Reviews
87 35th Street Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
HOMETOWN CATERING
orange starNo Reviews
87 35th Street Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
WakuWaku & Oldies -
orange starNo Reviews
269 36th St Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
Frying Pan Brooklyn - Frying Pan Wheelhouse
orange starNo Reviews
51 35th Street Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
Reggae Town Cafe -
orange starNo Reviews
238 36th Street Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext
Sunset Park Diner & Donuts
orange star4.4 • 2,801
889 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11232
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2137 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston