A map showing the location of Dripolator West 909 Smokey Park Hwy, Candler NC 28715

Dripolator West 909 Smokey Park Hwy, Candler NC 28715

review star

No reviews yet

909 Smokey Park Hwy, Candler NC 28715

Candler, NC 28715

Espresso

Americano

$2.50+

Breve

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$3.50

Cortado

$3.25

Espresso

$2.50

Latte

Macchiato

$3.25

Coffee

Butter Coffee

$5.00+

16oz drip + MCT Oil + Grass fed butter

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Drip Coffee

$1.65+

Refill

$0.94+

Iced Drinks

Iced Americano

$2.75

Iced Barista's Choice

$4.25

Iced Breve

$4.50

Iced Carmelatto

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$3.50

Iced Cubano

$4.25

Iced Golden M‎ilk Latte

$4.75

Iced Hazed & Infused

$4.50

Iced Killer Bee

$4.50

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

Iced Mayan Mocha

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$4.50

Iced Stress Away Latte

$5.75

Milk

Water

$1.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.25

Frappes

Mocha Frappe

$4.75

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$4.75

Caramel Frappe

$4.75

Signature Drinks

Baristas Choice

$4.25+

Carmelatto

$4.50+

Cubano

$4.25+

Espresso with raw sugar, sea salt, half &half

Drinking Chocolate

$3.50

Rich, dessert beverage made with local French Broad Chocolate - add cinnamon and cayenne

Flat White

$4.00+

Golden Milk Latte

$4.75+

tumeric, ginger, cinnamonm hint of pepper

Hazed & Infused

$3.95+

French Broad Drinking Chocolate & Hazelnut Syrup

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Killer Bee

$4.50+

Latte infused with honey & cinnamon

Mayan Mocha

$4.50+

French broad chocolate, cinnamon, cayenne

Mocha

$4.50+

Salted Caramel Latte

$4.50+

caramel sauce, sea salt

Peepuccino

$4.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Local, organic, Appalachai with milk

London Fog

$3.75

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Ceremonial Matcha

$5.00

Organic, ceremonial grade, Japanese matcha green tea

Tea

$2.95

Bakery

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

GF Pumpkin Chocolate Muffin

$3.95

Bread/Muffin

$3.50

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Croissant

$4.00

Bar (Brownie/Drip/PB&J)

$3.50

Cookie/Biscotti

$3.00

GF Oatmeal Bar

$4.00

Berry Crumble Bar

$3.75

Danish

$5.00

Breakfast

Bagel Sandwich

$5.00

Bagel

$2.95

Broccoli Cornbread

$4.00

GF Spinach Quiche

$6.00

Oatmeal

$3.50

Quiche

$6.00

Bulk Bean

Ethiopia

$18.00

Sumatran

$18.00

Costa Rica

$18.00

Guatemala

$18.00

Costa Rica

$18.00

Honduras

$18.00

Mexico

$18.00

Sulawesi

$18.00

Chocolate Bars

Qantu

$10.00

GoodNow Farms

$10.00

Mirzam

$11.00

Fruition

$8.99

French Broad

$10.25

Cacaosuyo

$9.50

Mark ham & Fitz

$10.25

Hats

Trucker Hat

$22.00

Mugs

Travel Mug

$23.95

Indestructible Mug

$15.00

Handmade Mug

$37.00

Stickers

Travis Sticker

$4.00

Bumper Sticker

$0.75

Travis Patch

$8.00

T-Shirts

Short Sleeve T

$23.00

Women’s Tank

$20.00

Womens Raglan Off Shoulder

$25.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Totes

Logo Tote

$17.00

Smoothies

Berrylicious

$5.95

Goodness Greens

$5.95

Love Me Ginger

$5.95

Mango Tango

$5.95

Additional Charge

.50

$0.50

.75

$0.75

1.00

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly supporting your coffee habit since 1999!

Location

909 Smokey Park Hwy, Candler NC 28715, Candler, NC 28715

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

