Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rejuicin8 Juice Bar

review star

No reviews yet

501 Montgomery Street

Savannah, GA 31401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Juice

REFOCUS

$8.98

Kiwi, Green Grapes, Orange, Spinach, Fennel , Basil, Red Apple

Fruit Juice Only-20 oz

$5.98

orange,apple, pineapple juice

Build Your Own Juice-20oz

$8.98

REJUVENATE

$8.98

Orange, Pineapple, Lime, Ginger,Carrot

RECOVER

$8.98

Green Apple, Kale, Celery, Pineapple, Lemon, Ginger

REVIVE

$8.98

Carrot, Pineapple, Red Apple, Red Grapes, Ginger, Red Beet, Lime

RELIEF

$8.98

Lime, Red Apple, Green Apple, Cucumber, Green Grapes

REVITALIZE

$8.98

Red Cabbage, Ginger, Black Grapes, Lime, Orange

RESTART

$8.98

Green Apple, Pear, Carrot, Lemon

REGENERATE

$8.98

Cucumber, Green Apple, Ginger, Lemon

RENEW (SEASONAL)

$8.98

Cherries, Lime, Green Apple, Red Apple,Cucumber, Red Beet

REALIGN

$8.98

Lemon, Ginger, Strawberry

REBUILD (SEASONAL)

$8.98

Cantaloupe, Pear, Strawberry, Lemon, Ginger

Coffee

16oz Medium Blend Coffee

$2.98

16oz Medium Dark Coffee

$2.98

20oz Medium Blend Coffee

$3.98

20oz Medium Blend Coffee

$3.98

Tea

16oz Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea

$2.98

16oz Earl Grey Tea

$2.98

16oz Green Dragon

$2.98

20oz Earl Grey Tea

$3.98

20oz Green Dragon Tea

$3.98

Salad

Carrot Raisin Salad

$3.98

Caesar Salad without meat

$7.98

Caesar Salad with Chicken

$10.98

Deli Garden Salad without meat

$7.98

Deli Garden Salad with Chicken Salad

$10.98

Deli Garden Salad with Tuna Salad

$10.98

Deli Garden Salad with Turkey

$12.98

Deli Garden Salad with Ham

$12.98

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.50

Packaged Chicken Salad

$6.98

Packaged Tuna Salad

$6.98

Bowls

Pitaya Bowl- Berry Explosion

$12.98

Tropical Bowl- Tropical Blast

$12.98

Açaí Bowl- Banana Nut

$11.98

Açaí Bowl- Strawberry Kick

$11.98

Juice Shots

Reduced Juice Shot

$4.98

Restore Juice Shot

$4.98

Restart Juice Shot

$4.98

Realign Juice Shot

$4.98

Regulate Juice Shot

$4.98

Breakfast

Muffins

$2.98

Egg White and Spinach Bites

$4.98

Bacon, Egg and Gouda

$4.98

Sausage, Egg and Cheese

$4.98

Plant Based SEC

$4.98

Snack Cups

Fruit Cup

$6.98

Drinks

Celcius

$2.98

AHA

$1.98

SmartWater

$2.98

Fairlife Protein Shakes

$3.98
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

ReJuicin8 Juice Bar is a place where customers can come relax and enjoy the benefits that healthy eating and drinking has to offer. With menu items made from the freshest, all natural ingredients, our cold pressed juices will be sure to compliment or replace any type of meal.

Website

Location

501 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crystal Beer Parlor
orange starNo Reviews
301 W Jones St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Wildflower Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
207 W York St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Collins Quarter at Forsyth
orange star4.5 • 177
621 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Wright Square Bistro - 21 W York St
orange star5.0 • 111
21 W York St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
The Grey Market LLC
orange starNo Reviews
109 Jefferson StSavannah, GA 31401 Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
The Haunt - 606 Abercorn
orange starNo Reviews
606 Abercorn Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Savannah

Collins Quarter
orange star4.6 • 5,065
151 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
B. Matthew's Eatery
orange star4.5 • 4,884
325 E Bay St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Zunzi's Takeout & Catering
orange star4.6 • 3,647
236 Drayton St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Savannah Midtown
orange star4.2 • 2,716
1100 Eisenhower Drive Savannah, GA 31406
View restaurantnext
Wiley's Championship BBQ
orange star4.6 • 2,265
4700 US Hwy 80 Suit M&N Savannah, GA 31410
View restaurantnext
520wings - 2705 Bull St
orange star4.1 • 1,882
2705 Bull St Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Savannah
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Beaufort
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Statesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston