Rejuicin8 Juice Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
ReJuicin8 Juice Bar is a place where customers can come relax and enjoy the benefits that healthy eating and drinking has to offer. With menu items made from the freshest, all natural ingredients, our cold pressed juices will be sure to compliment or replace any type of meal.
Location
501 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA 31401
