'The Sipp Shoppe
101 West 2nd Street
Winslow, AZ 86047
Sandwiches
Ham and Swiss
Ham, swiss, romaine, red onion, basil aioli on a baguette
Turkey Cranberry
Fresh in house oven roasted, shaved turkey breast, Havarti cheese, romaine, red onion, tomato, cranberry sauce on a baguette
Turkey Avocado
Fresh in house roasted, shaved turkey breast, avocado, romaine, tomato, red onion, provolone cheese, basil aioli on a baguette
Sipp Shoppe Club
Fresh in house roasted, shaved turkey breast, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, romaine, red onion, tomato, and basil aioli on a baguette
Toasted Spicy Roast Beef
Roast beef, Havarti cheese, romaine, red onion, banana peppers, jalapenos, and spicy aioli on a baguette
Toasted Philly Roast Beef
Grilled roast beef with bell peppers, onions, swiss and Havarti cheese, spicy aioli on a baguette
Vegetarian Classic
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, avocado, red onion, provolone cheese, walnuts, and basin aioli on a baguette
Bosses favorite turkey melt
In house fresh roasted, shaved turkey breast, grilled green chilies, thin sliced green apples and pesto aioli served on a ciabatta roll
Toasted Southwest BBQ Chicken
Hand trimmed, grilled, cubed chicken breast, cheddar cheese, romaine, tomato, red onions, smothered in our spicy Relic BBQ sauce on a baguette
Quesadilla
A toasty tortilla stuffed full of melted cheese, hand cut fresh cubed chicken, green chilies, avocado served with a side of our house-made salsa
Toasted Italian
Sliced pepperoni, Italian salami, mozzarella cheese warm and toasty on a ciabatta roll topped with fresh chopped romaine lettuce, tomato and our house made sun dried tomato aioli.
Route 66 Dogs
California Baja Dog
Grilled all beef hotdog topped with fresh made pico-de-gallo, cilantro
Arizona Dog
Grilled all beef hotdog topped with jalapenos, banana peppers, shredded cheese, cucumbers and spicy aioli
New Mexico Dog
Grilled all beef hotdog topped with green chilies and cream cheese
Oklahoma Tornado Dog
Grilled beef hotdog topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and mustard
The Mother Load Texas dog
Grilled all beef hotdog topped with chili, cheddar cheese and onions
Kansas BBQ Dog
Grilled all beef hotdog topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and spicy Relic BBQ sauce
Illinois Dog
Grilled all beef hotdog topped with chopped onions, tomato, relish, dill pickle spear, short peppers and mustard
Missouri Dog
Not offered to people from Missouri, we have no idea what you put on your dogs in Missouri
Take it Easy Dog
Grilled all beef hotdog topped with ketchup, mustard, relish and onions
Fresh Salads
Strawberry Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix, hand cut grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onions, cucumber, shaved almonds, feta cheese, cinnamon sugar wontons and fresh strawberries served with our very own house-made strawberry vinaigrette dressing.
Sipp Shoppe Chef Salad
Fresh spring mix, in house fresh roasted, shaved turkey breast, ham, bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, swiss cheese, handmade ranch dressing. We can add anything you'd like!
BLT Salad
Fresh spring mix, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber and croutons served with house-made ranch dressing
Sipp Shoppe Famous Crepes
Sunrise Crepe
Fresh made crepe filled with ham, bacon, cheddar, egg, pico-de-gallo served with a our own fresh made salsa
Italian Crepe
Fresh made crepe filled with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian salami, romaine, tomatoes and sun dried tomato aioli sauce
Ham and Swiss Crepe
Fresh made crepe filled with shaved ham, swiss cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion and basil aioli
Vegetarian Crepe
Fresh made crepe filled with romaine, avocado, cucumber, tomato, walnuts, green apple and basil aioli
Plain Crepe
Fresh made crepe filled with our homemade cream cheese sauce topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream
Custom Crepe
A fresh made crepe filled with house-made cream cheese sauce filled with your choice of toppings topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream
Specialty Crepe
Breakfast
Steel Cut Oatmeat
A bowl of Steel Cut Oatmeal topped with brown sugar or honey
Nuts and Berries Steel Cut Oatmeal
A bowl of Steel Cut oatmeal topped with brown sugar or honey dried cranberries, granola, shaved almonds topped with fresh mixed fruit
Berry Bowl
A bowl of honey sweetened Greek yogurt topped with granola, fresh fruit, bananas and drizzled with honey
Strawberry Bowl
A bowl of honey sweetened green yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, granola and a drizzle of honey
Strawberry Avocado Toast
A slice of honey oat toast topped with avocado, strawberries and a drizzle of honey
Almond Avocado Toast
A slice of honey oat toast topped with avocado, shaved almonds and a drizzle of honey
Egg Avocado Toast
A slice of honey oat toast topped with a fried egg, tomato and mozzarella cheese
Sunrise Breakfast Croissant
A flaky croissant filled with ham, bacon, egg and cheese served with a side of our house-made salsa
Everything Bagel with cream cheese
A toasted everything bagel with cream cheese
Single Toast
Single Egg
Kids Menu
Kid Dog
All beef hotdog topped with ketchup and mustard served with a small fountain drink and a small soft serve ice cream cone
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese served with a small fountain drink and a small soft serve ice cream cone
Kids Quesadilla
Melted cheese in a toasted tortilla served with a small fountain drink and a small soft serve ice cream cone
Hot Coffee
Locally Roasted House Brew Coffee
Cappuccino
Hot Latte
Espresso
Hot Americano
Shot of espresso with steamed water
Black Eye
Medium or Dark roast with a shot of espresso
Red Eye
Hot Mocha
Hot Caramel Macchiato
Shot of Espresso
Streamer (Hot Chocolate)
Hot White Mocha
Hot Chocolate Bomb
Steamed milk with a hot chocolate bomb to drop in!!!
The Boyz
Harold
Morning Boyz (Fresh Roast House Brew)
Iced Coffee
Tea
Specialty Drinks
Drinks
Ice Cream
Cup of Premium Ice Cream
Cone of Premium Ice Cream
Lovin' the Soft Serve Cone
Chocolate, Vanilla or Swirl
Milk Shakes Thick and Delicious
Malt
Freeze
Your flavor choice blended with ice and ice cream
Italian Freeze
Blended Italian soda with Sprite and ice
Sundae
One scoop of premium ice cream of soft serve and a topping of your choice
Banana Split
One scoop of premium ice cream, 2 sides of soft serve and three toppings
Painted Desert Dessert
Premium vanilla bean ice cream topped with caramel, Ghirardelli chocolate syrup, walnuts and a shot of espresso
Jo Cool Smoothie
Greek yogurt, orange juice, mixed berries and bananas
Root Beer Float
Merchandise
Specials
French Dip (Friday & Saturday Only)
Grilled Cheese Special
Grilled Cheese, soup and a small drink
Valentines Day Special - Chocolate Covered Strawberry Crepe
French Toast Breakfast w/ eggs
Ice Cream Cookie
Custard Toast
Ruben Slider
Just Cruisin Pumpkin Waffle
Pumkin Pie Crepe
Fudge
Cheesecake
Sides
Bag of Chips
Large Muffin
Extra Dressing
Biscotti
Chocolate, almond Biscotti
Lemon Lara Bar
Apple Pie Lara Bar
Chocolate Sea Salt RX Bar
Peanut Butter Chocolate RX Bar
Cotton Candy
Hot Chocolate Bomb
Just the bomb!
CHESSMAN BUTTER COOKIE
pack of 2 Pepperidge Farms Butter Cookies
Milano Cookies
2 Pepperidge Farm Milano Dark Chocolate Cookies
Chocolate Waffer
Bauducco Chocolate Waffer
Vanilla Waffer
Bauducco Vanilla Waffer
Grandma's Cookies
Pistachios
Jerky
Brownie
Coffee Cake
Rice Krispies
Banana Yogurt Bread
Cookie
Homemade Carrot Cake Truffle
Colleen's homemade carrot cake truffle hand dipped in white chocolate
Kind Bar Thins
Meter Crater Menu
Ham & Swiss (No Pickle & Sauce on the Side)
Veggie Classic (No Pickle & Sauce and Avocado on the Side)
Cold Italian Classic (No Pickle, Sauce on the Side, & On Hoagie Bread)
Half Strawberry Salad (Wontons & Dressing on the side)
Half BLT Salad
Half Chef Salad
Half Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad Wrap
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Sweetest Spot on Route 66
101 West 2nd Street, Winslow, AZ 86047