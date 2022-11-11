Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burgers
American

'The Sipp Shoppe

No reviews yet

101 West 2nd Street

Winslow, AZ 86047

Popular Items

Iced White Mocha
Pin-Up (with Red Bull)
Strawberry Chicken Salad

Sandwiches

Ham and Swiss

$9.99

Ham, swiss, romaine, red onion, basil aioli on a baguette

Turkey Cranberry

$9.99

Fresh in house oven roasted, shaved turkey breast, Havarti cheese, romaine, red onion, tomato, cranberry sauce on a baguette

Turkey Avocado

$9.99

Fresh in house roasted, shaved turkey breast, avocado, romaine, tomato, red onion, provolone cheese, basil aioli on a baguette

Sipp Shoppe Club

$10.49

Fresh in house roasted, shaved turkey breast, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, romaine, red onion, tomato, and basil aioli on a baguette

Toasted Spicy Roast Beef

$10.49

Roast beef, Havarti cheese, romaine, red onion, banana peppers, jalapenos, and spicy aioli on a baguette

Toasted Philly Roast Beef

$10.49

Grilled roast beef with bell peppers, onions, swiss and Havarti cheese, spicy aioli on a baguette

Vegetarian Classic

$9.99

Romaine, tomato, cucumber, avocado, red onion, provolone cheese, walnuts, and basin aioli on a baguette

Bosses favorite turkey melt

$10.49

In house fresh roasted, shaved turkey breast, grilled green chilies, thin sliced green apples and pesto aioli served on a ciabatta roll

Toasted Southwest BBQ Chicken

$10.49

Hand trimmed, grilled, cubed chicken breast, cheddar cheese, romaine, tomato, red onions, smothered in our spicy Relic BBQ sauce on a baguette

Quesadilla

$8.99

A toasty tortilla stuffed full of melted cheese, hand cut fresh cubed chicken, green chilies, avocado served with a side of our house-made salsa

Toasted Italian

$10.49

Sliced pepperoni, Italian salami, mozzarella cheese warm and toasty on a ciabatta roll topped with fresh chopped romaine lettuce, tomato and our house made sun dried tomato aioli.

Route 66 Dogs

California Baja Dog

$8.49

Grilled all beef hotdog topped with fresh made pico-de-gallo, cilantro

Arizona Dog

$8.49

Grilled all beef hotdog topped with jalapenos, banana peppers, shredded cheese, cucumbers and spicy aioli

New Mexico Dog

$8.49

Grilled all beef hotdog topped with green chilies and cream cheese

Oklahoma Tornado Dog

$8.49

Grilled beef hotdog topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and mustard

The Mother Load Texas dog

$8.49

Grilled all beef hotdog topped with chili, cheddar cheese and onions

Kansas BBQ Dog

$8.49

Grilled all beef hotdog topped with bacon, cheddar cheese and spicy Relic BBQ sauce

Illinois Dog

$8.49

Grilled all beef hotdog topped with chopped onions, tomato, relish, dill pickle spear, short peppers and mustard

Missouri Dog

$8.49

Not offered to people from Missouri, we have no idea what you put on your dogs in Missouri

Take it Easy Dog

$8.49

Grilled all beef hotdog topped with ketchup, mustard, relish and onions

Fresh Salads

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$10.49+

Fresh spring mix, hand cut grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onions, cucumber, shaved almonds, feta cheese, cinnamon sugar wontons and fresh strawberries served with our very own house-made strawberry vinaigrette dressing.

Sipp Shoppe Chef Salad

$10.49+

Fresh spring mix, in house fresh roasted, shaved turkey breast, ham, bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, swiss cheese, handmade ranch dressing. We can add anything you'd like!

BLT Salad

$10.49+

Fresh spring mix, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, cucumber and croutons served with house-made ranch dressing

Sipp Shoppe Famous Crepes

Sunrise Crepe

$8.99

Fresh made crepe filled with ham, bacon, cheddar, egg, pico-de-gallo served with a our own fresh made salsa

Italian Crepe

$8.99

Fresh made crepe filled with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian salami, romaine, tomatoes and sun dried tomato aioli sauce

Ham and Swiss Crepe

$8.99

Fresh made crepe filled with shaved ham, swiss cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion and basil aioli

Vegetarian Crepe

$8.69

Fresh made crepe filled with romaine, avocado, cucumber, tomato, walnuts, green apple and basil aioli

Plain Crepe

$5.99

Fresh made crepe filled with our homemade cream cheese sauce topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Custom Crepe

$5.99+

A fresh made crepe filled with house-made cream cheese sauce filled with your choice of toppings topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream

Specialty Crepe

$7.99

Breakfast

Steel Cut Oatmeat

$5.95

A bowl of Steel Cut Oatmeal topped with brown sugar or honey

Nuts and Berries Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.95

A bowl of Steel Cut oatmeal topped with brown sugar or honey dried cranberries, granola, shaved almonds topped with fresh mixed fruit

Berry Bowl

$8.49

A bowl of honey sweetened Greek yogurt topped with granola, fresh fruit, bananas and drizzled with honey

Strawberry Bowl

$8.49

A bowl of honey sweetened green yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, granola and a drizzle of honey

Strawberry Avocado Toast

$7.99

A slice of honey oat toast topped with avocado, strawberries and a drizzle of honey

Almond Avocado Toast

$7.99

A slice of honey oat toast topped with avocado, shaved almonds and a drizzle of honey

Egg Avocado Toast

$8.99

A slice of honey oat toast topped with a fried egg, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Sunrise Breakfast Croissant

$9.99

A flaky croissant filled with ham, bacon, egg and cheese served with a side of our house-made salsa

Everything Bagel with cream cheese

$4.99

A toasted everything bagel with cream cheese

Single Toast

$1.25

Single Egg

$1.75

Kids Menu

Kid Dog

$7.99

All beef hotdog topped with ketchup and mustard served with a small fountain drink and a small soft serve ice cream cone

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled cheese served with a small fountain drink and a small soft serve ice cream cone

Kids Quesadilla

$7.99

Melted cheese in a toasted tortilla served with a small fountain drink and a small soft serve ice cream cone

Waffles

Waffle

$5.49+

Fresh made waffle plain or add any toppings you wish

Hot Coffee

Locally Roasted House Brew Coffee

$3.25+

Locally Roasted House Brew Coffee

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Hot Latte

$4.25+

Espresso

$2.50+

Hot Americano

$3.99+

Shot of espresso with steamed water

Black Eye

$4.99+

Medium or Dark roast with a shot of espresso

Red Eye

$4.25+

Hot Mocha

$4.99+

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.99+

Shot of Espresso

$1.75

Streamer (Hot Chocolate)

$4.25+

Hot White Mocha

$4.99+

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$4.99

Steamed milk with a hot chocolate bomb to drop in!!!

The Boyz

$4.00+

Harold

$3.35

Morning Boyz (Fresh Roast House Brew)

$2.25+

Iced Coffee

Iced Mocha

$5.50+

Iced Latte

$4.99+

Iced Coffee

$3.99+

Sipp-A-Ccino (Frappe)

$5.45+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50+

Iced White Mocha

$5.25+

Iced Americano

$4.75+

Evan

$3.00

Dan

$2.75+

Manny Mocha (Iced)

$5.95

Iced Bobby

$7.29

Tea

Hot Chai Latte

$4.99+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Green Tea

$3.00+

Fresh brewed green tea

Specialty Drinks

Italian Soda

$4.75+

Pick your flavor

Old Fashioned Soda

$4.75+

Pick your flavor

Pin-Up (with Red Bull)

$6.99

Sipp Shoppe Freshie

$6.25

Green Tea with berries, lemon and your choice of flavor

Detox Water

$3.99

Water loaded with berries, cucumber and lemon

Drinks

Coke

$2.29+

Diet Coke

$2.29+

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.29+

Dr Pepper

$2.29+

Sprite

$2.29+

Lemonade

$2.29+

Root Beer

$2.29+

Red Cream Soda

$2.29+

Paid Ice Water

$1.99+

Free water

MILK

$3.15+

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.99

8.4 oz Red Bull

Diet Red Bull

$3.99

8.4 oz diet Red Bull

Blended Lemonade

$3.59+

Ice Cream

Cup of Premium Ice Cream

$4.50+

Cone of Premium Ice Cream

$4.25+

Lovin' the Soft Serve Cone

$4.25+

Chocolate, Vanilla or Swirl

Milk Shakes Thick and Delicious

$5.25+

Malt

$5.99+

Freeze

$5.99+

Your flavor choice blended with ice and ice cream

Italian Freeze

$5.95

Blended Italian soda with Sprite and ice

Sundae

$5.25

One scoop of premium ice cream of soft serve and a topping of your choice

Banana Split

$6.99

One scoop of premium ice cream, 2 sides of soft serve and three toppings

Painted Desert Dessert

$6.25

Premium vanilla bean ice cream topped with caramel, Ghirardelli chocolate syrup, walnuts and a shot of espresso

Jo Cool Smoothie

$6.95

Greek yogurt, orange juice, mixed berries and bananas

Root Beer Float

$6.55

Combo Meal

1/2 Sandwich 1/2 Salad

$11.99

1/2 Sandwich/ Small Soup

$11.99

Small Soup/ 1/2 Salad

$11.99

Merchandise

Tee-Shirt

$22.00

French Roast Coffee Beans

$14.99

Sipp Shoppe Cup

$14.99

Etched coffee cup small

$25.99

Etched coffee cup large

$34.99

Soup

Regular Soup

$5.99

Large Soup

$6.99

Specials

French Dip (Friday & Saturday Only)

$9.49

Grilled Cheese Special

$9.49

Grilled Cheese, soup and a small drink

Valentines Day Special - Chocolate Covered Strawberry Crepe

$10.99

French Toast Breakfast w/ eggs

$10.99

Ice Cream Cookie

$4.99

Custard Toast

$8.49

Ruben Slider

$12.99

Just Cruisin Pumpkin Waffle

$8.99

Pumkin Pie Crepe

$7.99

Fudge

$1.49

Cheesecake

$2.49

Sides

Bag of Chips

$1.49

Large Muffin

$3.49

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Biscotti

$2.99

Chocolate, almond Biscotti

Lemon Lara Bar

$1.99

Apple Pie Lara Bar

$1.99

Chocolate Sea Salt RX Bar

$2.99

Peanut Butter Chocolate RX Bar

$2.99

Cotton Candy

$4.99

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$2.99

Just the bomb!

CHESSMAN BUTTER COOKIE

$1.29

pack of 2 Pepperidge Farms Butter Cookies

Milano Cookies

$1.29

2 Pepperidge Farm Milano Dark Chocolate Cookies

Chocolate Waffer

$1.29

Bauducco Chocolate Waffer

Vanilla Waffer

$1.29

Bauducco Vanilla Waffer

Grandma's Cookies

$1.29

Pistachios

$1.56

Jerky

$2.60

Brownie

$2.50

Coffee Cake

$2.50

Rice Krispies

$3.00

Banana Yogurt Bread

$2.99

Cookie

$2.79

Homemade Carrot Cake Truffle

$1.49

Colleen's homemade carrot cake truffle hand dipped in white chocolate

Kind Bar Thins

$1.30

Meter Crater Menu

Ham & Swiss (No Pickle & Sauce on the Side)

$6.49

Veggie Classic (No Pickle & Sauce and Avocado on the Side)

$6.49

Cold Italian Classic (No Pickle, Sauce on the Side, & On Hoagie Bread)

$6.99

Half Strawberry Salad (Wontons & Dressing on the side)

$5.99

Half BLT Salad

$5.99

Half Chef Salad

$5.99

Half Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Sweetest Spot on Route 66

101 West 2nd Street, Winslow, AZ 86047

