Relish Burger Bar

3,492 Reviews

$$

1000 White Rock Rd

El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Order Again

Popular Items

Quarter Pound
Western Burger
Brisket Burger

FOOD

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$14.00

Homestyle breaded chicken tenderloin fritters atop a mound of crisp chopped romaine lettuce topped with blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, apple wood smoked bacon, pico de gallo served with our house made ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

crisp chopped romaine lettuce, arrezio shredded parmesan cheese, homestyle garlic croutons, tossed in a traditional caesar dressing

Ahi Salad

Ahi Salad

$16.00

Our marinated sashimi grade tuna thinly sliced over a mound of shredded cabbage and crisp chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a roasted sesame ginger dressing topped with crispy chow mein noodles, fried tortilla strips, mandarin oranges, shredded carrots and roasted sesame seeds.

Side Caeser

$5.50

crisp chopped romaine lettuce homestyle garlic croutons, shredded arrezio parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy caesar dressing

Honey Salmon

Honey Salmon

$16.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon, fire grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese and honey basil vinaigrette.

Cauliflower salad

Cauliflower salad

$14.00

Hand breaded buffalo florets, spring mix, crisps apple slices, walnuts, craisins, brie cheese, and ranch.

Chicken & Roasted Veg

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, oven roasted beets, crispy bacon, and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00
B.L.T.A.

B.L.T.A.

$16.00

4 slices of our thick cut all natural hickory hardwood smoked pork belly topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado spread paired with our house made roasted A-1 aioli served on our parmesan crusted sourdough.

Chicken Cobb

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado smash and pesto aioli,

Buff Chk Sand

$15.00

Large fried chicken tender tossed in buffalo sauce, spring mix, pickles and roasted garlic aioli.

Ult Grilled Cheese

Ult Grilled Cheese

$15.00

4oz of our fire grilled marinated steak topped with american and shredded aged smoked gouda cheese, caramelized onions served on our parmesan crusted sourdough

Salmon B.L.T.

Salmon B.L.T.

$18.00

Grilled Seasoned Atlantic salmon, bacon, spring mix, tomato and pesto aioli served on parmesan sourdough.

Grilled Cheese And Soup

$13.00Out of stock
Ahi Tuna Burger

Ahi Tuna Burger

$17.00

Marinated in a sesame soy/ginger sauce, our premium sashimi grade Ahi tuna is seared to your specified tempature topped with arcadian harvest mixed greens, fresh avocado slices, and paired with our peanut sauce.

American Kobe Burger

$17.00

American Kobe beef, swiss cheese, thick cut pork belly, spring mix, Bulleit Bourbon aioli

Big Bleu Burger

Big Bleu Burger

$16.00

8oz CAB patty topped with blue cheese crumbles, sauteed mushrooms, two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, crispy onion strings, paired with our house made burger sauce.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$17.00

8oz of our premium ground bison, topped with caramelized onions, shredded aged smoked gouda cheese, tomato, lettuce, paired with our house made Bourbon aioli.

Brisket Burger

Brisket Burger

$16.00

Brisket & sirloin patty, smoked gouda, bacon, crispy onion strings and A-1 aioli.

Cant Believe

$16.00

Plant based, meatless patty, crispy onion strings, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, burger sauce and pretzel bun.

Garlic & Jal Burger

$15.00

8oz CAB patty topped with lettuce, tomato, melted pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, paired with our house made roasted garlic aioli.

Guac Turkey Burger

$15.00

8oz of our house made ground turkey patty topped with guacamole, crispy onion strings, melted swiss cheese, paired with our house made sriracha aioli.

Hills Bacon

$15.00

8oz CAB patty topped with two slice of apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted pepper jack cheese paired with our house made roasted A-1 aioli.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.00

8oz CAB patty topped with both melted swiss and cheddar cheese, sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions paired with our house made burger sauce served on grilled sourdough bread.

That's My Jam

That's My Jam

$16.00

Brie cheese, house made smoked bacon jam, spring mix and Bulleit Bourbon aioli.

Vegan Veggie Burger

$14.00

7oz of our house made veggie burger topped avocado smash, roasted red bell peppers, lettuce served on our vegan pretzel bun.

Western Burger

$15.00

8oz CAB patty topped with two slices of apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, crispy onion strings, melted cheddar cheese paired with our house made guiness BBQ sauce.

Gravy Train

$15.00Out of stock

B Fast Burrito

$12.95

Relish Kobe Hotdog

$11.00

Quarter Pound

$10.00

4oz CAB patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles paired with our house made burger sauce.

Half Pound

$12.00

8oz CAB patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles paired with our house made burger sauce

BYOB Kobe

$15.00

8oz american wagyu kobe style beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles paired with our house made burger sauce.

BYOB Turkey

$12.00

7oz house made turkey patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle paired with our famous burger sauce.

BYOB Veggie

$13.00

7oz of our house made veggie vegan patty topped with lettuce tomato, pickles paired with our house made burger sauce.

BYOB Impossible burger

$14.00

7oz of our new soy protein vegan impossible patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles served on our vegan pretzel bun. a great healthy alternative for our vegan fans.

BYOB Brisket

$15.00

7oz msg free, all natural, halal certified lamb patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles paired with our house made burger sauce.

BYOB Bison

$15.00

8oz of our premium ground bison topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles paired with our house made burger sauce.

BYOB Chicken

$11.00

6oz marinated, all natural, chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles paired with our house made burger sauce.

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.50

homestyle breaded chicken tenderloin fritters served with your choice of side

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

4oz CAB patty grilled well done on a butter top bun served with you choice of side

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

4oz CAB patty grilled well done topped with melted american cheese served with your choice of side

Kids Corn Dog

$6.50

a 4oz all chicken corn meal batter fried corndog golden brown served with your choice of side

Grilled CHEESE Kids

Grilled CHEESE Kids

$6.50

Two slices of white bread grilled in unsalted butter with melted american cheese served with your choice of side

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

flour tortillas filled with a fancy shredded blend of cheddar and monterey jack cheese grilled and served with your choice of side

Kids CHICKEN Grilled

$6.50

$1/4 # Patty

$4.00

$1/2 # Patty

$5.00

$Kobe Patty

$6.00

$Turkey Patty

$4.00

$Chicken Breast

$3.00

$Bison Patty

$8.00

$Veggie Patty

$5.00

$Portobello

$4.00Out of stock

$Pork Belly

$3.50

$ Brisket & Sirlion Patty

$8.00

Ketchup

Mustard

Silverware

Ranch

Bbq

buffalo

Garlic aioli

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Rasberry Tea

$3.00

Water

Hot Tea

$4.75

Coffee

$4.75

Decaf Coffee

$4.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.25Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

red bull

$3.50

Soda Water

Hot Choc

$5.00

Hot Water

Relish Hat

$10.00

Apron

$3.00

Adult Milk

$3.75

Kitchen Redbulls

Kids Drinks

Kids Coke

$2.50

Kids Diet Coke

$2.50

Kids Sprite

$2.50

Kids Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Kids Lemonade

$2.50

Kids Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Green Tea

$2.50

Kids Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Kids Hot Tea

$2.50

Kids Shirley Temple

$2.50

Kids Root Beer

$2.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Kids Orange Juice

$2.50

Kids Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Kids Ginger Ale

$2.50

kids milk

$2.50

kids choc milk

$2.50

kids water

kids apple juice

$2.50
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Come on in and enjoy! Great patio Great beers Great burgers

Website

Location

1000 White Rock Rd, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762

Directions

