Burgers

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville

14866 Old St Augustine Rd

STE 105

Jacksonville, FL 32258

Popular Items

SINGLE TASTY
DOUBLE TASTY
SIDES

MENU

SINGLE TASTY

$5.95

1/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef Burger

DOUBLE TASTY

$7.95

1/2 Pound Certified Angus Beef Burger

TRIPLE TASTY

$9.95

3/4 Pound Certified Angus Beef Burger

TURKEY BURGER

$6.25

1/3 Pound Lean Turkey Patty

VEGGIE (BLACK BEAN) BURGER

$6.45

Black Bean Garden Patty (Vegan)

SALMON BURGER

$6.95

Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$9.95

1/4 Pound Plant-Based Patty (Vegan)

FLAT-TOP DOG

$5.25

1/4 Pound All-Beef Nathan's Frank

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.45

100% All Natural Chicken

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$6.45

100% All Natural Chicken

SIDES

DRINKS

BEERS

MILKSHAKES

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$2.95

PBJ SANDWICH

$2.45

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Relish allows you to build your own burger with whatever combination of our forty fresh, natural ingredients you can conceptualize

Location

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, STE 105, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Directions

