Relish Restaurant and Wine Bar
115 Main Street
Warsaw, VA 22572
Full Menu
Oysters
- Sm Oysters Raw$17.00
- Lg Oysters Raw$34.00
- Sm Roasted$18.00
With green goddess butter
- Lg Roasted$35.00
With green goddess butter
- Sm Low Country$18.00
Roasted with country ham, garlic butter and a splash of white wine
- Lg Low Country$36.00
Roasted with country ham, garlic butter and a splash of white wine
- Sm BBQ Breezy$19.00
Pork bbq, pickled red onion, sweet bbq sauce
- Lg BBQ Breezy$37.00
Pork bbq, pickled red onion, sweet bbq sauce
- Sm Oysters Relish$19.00
Our version of rockafeller
- Lg Oysters Relish$37.00
Our version of rockafeller
- Sm Crispy Fried$17.00
House remoulade and pickled red peppers
- Lg Crispy Fried$34.00
House remoulade and pickled red peppers
Small Bites
- Salmon Dip$13.00
Assorted crackers
- Pim Cheese$9.00
Crackers
- Crab Tower$21.00
Wontons on a bed of lettuce with a lime vinaigrette, layered with grilled corn relish and lump crab, then another layer, then another layer topped with lime aioli and fresh basil
- Chx Waffles$17.00
Waffle taco, cheese grits, jalapeno infused honey, side of red beans and rice
- Fried Tomatoes$13.00
Lime aioli, corn relish
- Catfish Bites$15.00
Lightly breaded and fried served with house remoulade and pickled red peppers
- Oyster Bites$16.00
Fried oysters, house made crostini's, pickled red peppers and red onions, house remoulade
- Crostini of Day$13.00
Garner's strawberries, warm goat cheese, fresh basil, balsamic glaze
- Crab Balls$18.00
House remoulade and pickled watermelon rind
- Mussels app$17.00
- Crab Soup$12.00
Grazing Greens
- Seasonal Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, asparagus, goat cheese, strawberries, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$29.00
Mixed greens, asparagus, cucumbers, goat cheese, green goddess dressing, crispy wonton strips
- Tuna Salad$29.00
Seared, local greens, pineapple mango salsa, crispy wonton strips, ponzu, sesame dressing
Main Dish
- Burger Sliders$23.00
Bacon jam, relish pimento cheese, pickled red onions, house-cut fries
- Chicken Pasta$28.00
Roasted garlic cream sauce, sundried tomato bacon, feta, asiago, basil
- Filet$39.00
Blue cheese butter, port rosemary reduction, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes, veg o day
- Fish Tacos$23.00
Local catfish, lightly battered, pickled red peppers, red onion, jalapenos, remoulade, side black beans, rice
- Fried Oyster Dinner$31.00
- Hanger Steak$33.00
Truffle mushroom butter, truffle fries, cremini mushroom wellington
- Hanger Steak$38.00
- Meatloaf$26.00
Mashed potatoes, cremini mushroom gravy, sweet peas, and carrots
- Mussels Dinner$27.00
Pinot Gris garlic beurre blanc, linguini, fennel, crusty french bread to soak up all that yummy broth
- NC BBQ Bowl$24.00
Fried tortilla, dollop garner's cheese grits, pickled red peppers & onions, aioli, hand-cut fries, black beans & rice
- NY Strip$39.00
Tarragon butter, truffle fries, Parmesan
- Pork Belly & Shrimp$31.00
Over jasmine rice with orange segments, scallions and fried leeks
- Pork Chop$31.00
Tarragon butter, sweet potato with honey scallion butter, small seasonal salad
- Pot Pie$26.00
With mashed potatoes, and puffed pastry
- Prime Rib$39.90
Mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, horseradish sauce
- Ribeye$43.00
- Rockfish$31.00
- Scallop$33.00
- Seasonal Salad$19.00
- Shrimp and Grits$29.00
King hickory heirloom grits grown and milled by garner's produce. Bacon jam, roasted garlic, pickled red peppers, basil, asiago
- Tuna$29.00
- Duck$33.00
Save Room
Water
Kids
Sides
Date Night
Craft Cocktails
Specialty Cocktails
- Aperol Spritz$13.95
- Bitter Rye Manhattan$14.95
- Cucumber Spritz$13.95
- French Pear Martini$13.95
- Ginger Whiskey Sour$13.95
- Gosling Dark & Stormy$10.95
- Jalapeno Margarita$13.95
- Kiev Mule$10.95
- Mojito$12.95
- Negroni$12.95
- Paloma$12.95
- Peach Jal Margarita$14.95
- Pimm's Cup$12.95
- Pineapple Upside Down$13.95
- Relish Rum Punch$12.95
- Smoked Maple Old Fashion$14.95
- The Relish Cocktail$13.95
- Kinky Peach Martini$13.95
Mocktails
Liquors
Cocktails A-M
Bourbon
- Makers Mark$10.95
- Henry Mckenna- Rail$7.95
- Seagram's Seven- Canada$8.95
- Coopers Craft$9.95
- The Irishman- Irish$9.95
- Makers Mark 46$13.95
- Basil Hayden$13.95
- Catoctin Roundstone Rye$14.95
- Mitchners Rye$13.95
- Knob Creek$13.95
- Pendleton Canadian$8.95
- Bushmills- Irish$9.95
- Crown Apple-Canada$10.95
- Jim Beam Rye$8.95
- Jack Daniels$8.95
- Woodfords Reserve$13.95
- Buffalo Trace$14.95
- Crown - Canada$10.95
- Bowman Small Batch$11.95
- Woodford Charles$14.95
- Bullet Rye$11.95
- Old Forrester$8.95
- Jameson -Irish$10.95
- Jim Beam$8.95
- Reservoir Rye$27.95
Vodka
- Chopin$11.95
- Smiroff Vanilla Vodka$8.95
- Stolichnaya$8.95
- Absolut$9.95
- Belvidere Vodka$11.95
- Smirnoff Infusions$8.95
- Stoly Blueberry$8.95
- Skol$7.95
- Ketal One$9.95
- Prairie Organic$7.95
- Cathead$9.95
- Finlandia$8.95
- Kru 82$8.95
- Absolut Pear Vodka$9.95
- Grey Goose Vodka$11.95
- Blue Ridge Va$8.95
- Habanero Belle Isle$9.95
- Sobeski Vodka$8.95
- Grapefruit Belle Isle$9.95
- Skol-Rail$7.95
- Titos Vodka$8.95
- Absolute Elyx$12.95
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Scotch
Cordials
- Amore Amaretto$7.95
- Arrow Coffee Liquer$6.99
- Bailey's Irish Creme$8.95
- Bols Ameretto$7.51
- Campari$10.95
- Chambord$10.95
- Cointreau$12.95
- Creme De Cacao$6.99
- Disaronna Liqueur Amaretto$8.95
- Domaine De Canton$11.95
- Drambui$12.95
- Fireball$6.99
- Godiva Chocolate Liqueur$8.95
- Goldschlager$8.95
- Green Chartreuse$17.95
- Juarez Triple Sec$6.99
- Kahlua$7.95
- Ouzo$7.95
- Paul Mason Vsop Brandy$8.95
- Pernod$10.95
- Pimms$7.95
- Rail Sambuca$7.51
- Razzmatazz Raspberry Liqueur$6.99
- Rumchata$7.95
- Rumplemintz$8.95
- Sambuca$8.95
- Seista$13.00
- St Germain Liqueor$12.95
- St. Elder Rail Elderflower$7.95
- Twenty Grand Apple$9.95
- Twenty Grand Maraschino$8.95
Brandy
After Dinner Drinks
Beer & Seltzers
Domestic Beers
Specialty Beers
- Hardywood Pilser$5.95
- Zinger Ale$6.00
- Mead’s Wine$7.55
- Port City$5.95
- Hazy Like A Fox$5.95
- Floyd’s Cat Date$9.00
- Aleworks Superb Ipa$5.95
- Starr Hill Love$5.95
- Legend Lager$5.95
- Dos Equis$5.95
- All Day Ipa$5.95
- Blue Moon$5.95
- Vienna Lager$5.95
- Sierra Nevada$5.95
- Star Hill Northern Lights$5.95
- Legend Brown$5.95
- NN Ginger Beer$5.95
- Budweiser Zero$4.95
- O'Connors$5.95
- Heineken Zero$5.95
- Mead’s Beer$4.72
- Eight Point Buck$5.95
- Devils Backbone Seasonal$5.95
- Loved By The Sun$5.95
- Stripped Bass$5.95
- Buckler$5.95
Import Premium Beers
Non-Alcoholic Beer
Ready Made Cocktails
Red Wine
By the Glass
By the Bottle
- 1895 Cabernet$31.00
- Barone Cab Sauv$39.00
- Bordeaux Red$45.00
- Duck Pond Pinot Noir$56.00
- Duckhorn Cabernet Sauv$95.00
- Entrada Cabernet Sauv$28.00
- Entrada Malbec$25.00
- Front Porch$29.00
- Highlands Pinot Noir$38.00
- Ingleside Petite Verdot$59.00
- Jean Bouchard Cabernet$35.00
- Mark West Pinot Noir$33.00
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$42.00
- Natura Cabernet$33.00
- Neprica Cab Sauv$39.00
- Planeta IlRosso$39.00
- Santa Rita Cabernet$42.00
- Sixth Sense Syrah$39.00
- Three Thieves Cabernet$39.00
- Twenty Acres Cabernet$39.00
- Vista Point Cab Sauv$25.00
- Vista Point Malbec$25.00
White Wine
By the Bottle
- 13 Celsius Sauv Blanc$41.00
- 1895 Chardonnay$31.00
- Alex Brown Chardonnay$39.00
- Art of Earth Rose$29.00
- Beaux Rivage$39.00
- Cederberg Chenin Blanc$42.00
- Chalk Hill Chardonnay$65.00
- Chalk Hill Chardonnay$65.00
- Coastal Vines Pinot Grigio$25.00
- Cocobon Chardonnay$29.00
- Conte Placido Moscato$31.00
- Daou Chardonnay$38.00
- Daou Reserve Chardonnay$52.00
- Duck Pond Pinot Gris$42.00
- Entrada Chardonnay$25.00
- Franciscan Chardonnay$38.00
- Freemark Chardonnay$65.00
- Frenzy Sauv Blanc$38.00
- Indaba Sauv Blanc$33.00
- Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc$39.00
- La Fiera Pinot Grigio$31.00
- Laroque Chardonnay$36.00
- Mark West Chardonnay$36.00
- Marquis de jouennes Chardonnay$41.00
- MontGravet$36.00
- Ryder Chardonnay$39.00
- Sauv Blanc/Daou$36.00
- Seaglass Chardonnay$25.00
- Seaglass Riesling$29.00
- Seaglass Sauv Blanc$25.00
- Torbreck Semillon$48.00
- Verdejo Celeste$39.00
- Vista Point Chardonnay$25.00
- Vista Point Pinot Grigio$25.00
- Vouvray$52.00
By the Glass
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Locally sourced food and cocktails from our beautiful Northern Neck
115 Main Street, Warsaw, VA 22572