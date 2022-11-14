Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Relish Restaurant & Bar Upper Kirby

819 Reviews

$$

2810 Westhiemer

Houston, TX 77098

Kids Menu

Hot Dog

$7.00

1⁄2 44 Farms all-beef hot dog on toasted bun

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

1⁄2 sandwich three-cheese blend on sourdough

Roast Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

1⁄2 sandwich with sliced chicken, cheddar cheese & mayo

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

two hand battered chicken tenders

Cakes & Desserts

Carrot Cake (whole)

$60.00Out of stock

carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, Bulleit Bourbon glaze

Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Relish Restaurant & Bar is a neighborhood eatery in River Oaks/ Upper Kirby District that serves contemporary classic American comfort food with French and Italian influences in an environment where absolute guest satisfaction is the highest priority. Come join us.

Location

2810 Westhiemer, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

