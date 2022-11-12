Restaurant header imageView gallery
RELISH Wine Bar & Grill - Ansonia

review star

No reviews yet

314 Main Street

Ansonia, CT 06401

Appetizers

Onion Soup

$12.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Roasted Beet Burrata

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

New York Style Crispy Calamari

$16.00

Grilled Octopus

$17.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$17.00

Mussels Four Ways

$17.00

Lobster Lollipops Sp

$19.00

Beef Tips with Relish’s Steak Sauce

$17.00

Relish MeatBalls

$15.00

Lamb Lollipops

$21.00

Crispy Naked Wings

$11.00

Grilled Chorizo

$14.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

BBQ Pork Ribs

$15.00

Soup Of The Day

$16.00

Tuna Tartare Sp App

$19.00

Steak Tartare Sp

$18.00Out of stock

Frog Legs Sp

$16.00

Double Bacon Slab

$20.00

Shrimp Ceviche Sp

$19.00

Eggplant Sp

$15.00

Gambas AlajilloSp

$18.00

Oyster Rockefeller Sp

$23.00

Pork Paillard Sp App

$14.00

Crab Cake Sp App

$19.00

Crepe Sp App

$19.00

Vegetable Napolean Sp

$17.00

Salads

Relish House Salad

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Kale Avocado Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Truffle Brussel Sprout Salad

$16.00

Pear & Arugula Salad

$15.00

Veggies Chef Salad Sp

$18.00

Antipasto Salad Sp

$18.00

Fresh Mozarella Sp

$18.00

Arugula Calamari Salad Sp

$16.00Out of stock

Panzanella Salad

$16.00

Watermelon Salad Sp

$17.00

Calamari Salad Sp

$16.00Out of stock

Quinoa Arugula Sp

$16.00Out of stock

Pizza

Bianca

$18.00

Prosciutto

$18.00

Goat Cheese and Sauté Mushrooms

$16.00

Relish Pizza

$18.00

Pizza Sp

$16.00

Pineapple Sp Pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperonni Pizza

$16.00

Flatbread Sp

$18.00

Homemade Pastas

Ricotta Ravioli

$20.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$26.00

Lobster Tagliatelle

$33.00

Linguine and Clams

$28.00

Shrimp Scampi

$34.00

Cacio Pepe Pasta Sp

$23.00

Fettuccini Sp

$33.00

Cavatelli Sp

$28.00

Pappardelle Sp

$26.00

Black Ink Pasta Sp

$29.00

Penne Brac Rabe

$29.00

Lobster And Crab Ravioli Sp

$33.00

Garganelli Sp

$29.00

Seafood Fradiablo

$39.00

Penne Pasta Sp

$29.00

Main Courses

Pan Roasted Salmon

$29.00

Pan Seared Sea Bass

$33.00

Prime Ribeye Steak (12oz)

$36.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$26.00

Relish Kobe Beef

$22.00

Short Ribs

$33.00

Kids

$16.00

Osso Buco Sp

$37.00

Seafood Fradivolo Sp

$39.00

Prime Rib Sp

$33.00Out of stock

Pork Tenderlion Sp

$29.00

Pork Chop Sp

$34.00

Red Snapper Sp

$38.00

Sword Fish Sp

$33.00

Risotto Sp

$43.00

Filet Mignon Sp

$52.00

Tuna Sp

$39.00

Talapia Sp

$31.00

Chicken Scarpariello Sp

$28.00

Surf & Turf Sp

$54.00

Baby Rack Lamb Sp

$56.00

22 Oz Ribeye Sp

$82.00

Mahi Mahi Sp

$32.00

Whole Branzino Sp

$39.00

16 Oz New York Sp

$41.00

Chilean Sea Bass Sp

$39.00Out of stock

Full Rack BQ Ribs Sp

$34.00Out of stock

1\2 Rack BQ Ribs Sp

$19.00Out of stock

Short Ribs Sp

$34.00Out of stock

Ahi Sesame Tuna

$28.00

Pan Roasted Wild Salmon

$24.00

Roasted Half Chicken

$19.00

Pan Seared Sea Bass

$27.00

Shrimp Scampi

$34.00

Prime Ribeye Steak 12oz

$29.00

To Share

Seafood Mixed Grill

$115.00

Relish Parillada

$115.00

Side Dishes

Side Spinach

$10.00

Side Asparagus

$12.00

Side Mashed Poatoes

$10.00

Side Scallop Potatoes

$10.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Truffle Oil Parmesan Fries

$13.00

Chicken Fingers With Fries

$14.00

Side Of Bacon

$6.00

Mac Cheese

$14.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Green Beans

$10.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$10.00

Side Braccoli Rabe

$12.00

Sauteed Mushrooms Onions

$12.00

Rissotto Cake

$6.00

Side Risotto

$16.00

Side

Coliflower Side

$13.00

Pasta Butter

$15.00

Raw Bar

Clams & Half Shelf

$3.00

Local Oysters

$4.00

Poached Shrimp

$4.00

Ahi Tuna Tartar

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon Poke

$13.00Out of stock

Dessert

HomemadeTiramisu

$11.00Out of stock

Dulce de Leche Cake

$12.00

Affogato Sp. Dessert

$10.00

Sorbe or Ice Cream

$7.00

Profiteroles Sp

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate lava Cake Sp

$12.00

Fresh Fruit

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake Sp

$10.00Out of stock

N. Y Cheesecake

$12.00

Carrot Cake Sp

$11.00Out of stock

Oreo Cookies Bash

$11.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Limoncello Sp Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Panna Cotta Sp

$11.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$11.00

Creme Brulee Sp

$12.00

Relish Crepe Sp

$12.00

Bread Pudding Sp

$12.00Out of stock

Lemon Pie Sp

$12.00Out of stock

Brunch Menu

French Toast

$12.00

Nutella Crepe

$12.00Out of stock

Belgian Waffles

$11.00

Fiorentina

$18.00

Relish Brunch Salad

$15.00

Taditional

$16.00

Brunch Relish Pizza

$18.00

Steak & Eggs

$28.00

Kobe Brunch Burger

$20.00

Double Smoked Slab Bacon

$18.00

Chicken Waffle

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Chilaquiles Red

$13.00Out of stock

Relish Brunch Salad

$14.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Salmon Poke

$11.50Out of stock

Local Oyster

$4.00

Clams On The Half Shell

$4.00

Relish Omelet

$13.00

Side Sausages

$6.00

Side Bacon

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
314 Main Street, Ansonia, CT 06401

