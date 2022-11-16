- Home
Houston
River Oaks
American
Relish Wine Merchant - Upper Kirby
Relish Wine Merchant Upper Kirby
2810 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
California Cabernet
Georges de Latour Private Reserve - Napa Valley
Our Georges de Latour Cabernet Sauvignon has been widely recognized as the benchmark Cabernet Sauvignon from Rutherford since its inaugural vintage in 1936. Our understanding of terroir comes from more than 100 years of creating rich, classic Napa Valley wines. Our legacy honors the marriage between state-of-the-art technology and gentle, traditional winemaking methods, a combination that enhances the expression of our remarkable vineyards.
Oakville Reserve Bellacosa - Napa Valley
Oakville Cabernet was crafted with impeccably perfect timing, producing a pop of plum, mouthwatering notes of blackberry and cherry, and a gorgeous, silky, robust, intriguing experience on the palate. Rounded out with lush tannins, this wine a powerful story I am eager for you to experience and to share.
Beringer Private Reserve - Napa Valley
Containing the tiniest splashes of Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, the 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon Private Reserve has a deep garnet-purple color and nose of plum preserves, baked blackberries and cassis with hints of menthol, sandalwood and chocolate box. Full-bodied with soft, seductive tannins and a lively backbone supporting the generous, ripe, opulent fruit, it has a decadent spiciness and great length.
Louis M. Martini - Monte Rosso Vineyard - Sonoma County
The Monte Rosso Vineyard rolls across steep, rugged terrain in the majestic Mayacamas Mountains nearly 1,300 feet above the Sonoma Valley. Owned by the Louis M. Martini Winery since 1938, it is named for its rich, red volcanic soils and has produced award-winning wines for three generations. The vineyard’s mix of high altitude, position above the fog line, low-yielding vines and ideal western exposure produces wines with a unique sense of terroir. Monte Rosso is one of California’s most prized locations for wine grapes.
Beringer Premiere Auction Lot - Napa Valley
Premiere Napa Valley is an annual barrel tasting and wine auction open only to the wine and beverage trade. Held each February in St. Helena, Calif., the auction is sponsored by Napa Valley Vintners, a professional association of 250 Napa Valley wineries. Proceeds from the auction support the organization’s educational and other programs. The auction is an important event in the wine industry because members make special cuvées for the auction. Winemakers make a barrel or less of their auction cuvées. Premiere Napa Valley wines, which are Cabernet Sauvignons or other red varietals, are not widely available to the public. Restaurateurs and retailers who purchase these cuvées market them as the “best of the best.” As part of our commitment to bringing rare and fine wines to our customers, WineBid.com participates in the Premiere Napa Valley auction and each year purchases a cuvée which we offer exclusively through our auctions.
Orin Swift - Mercury Head - Napa Valley
A familiar nose of pedigree, the wine opens with aromatics of ripe raspberry, blackcurrant, cigar box and a hint of fresh sandalwood shavings and Herbs de Provence—mysteriously intriguing at first but evolving into a thoroughbred with time and air. Dense and layered on the palate, an immediate note of mixed berry strudel topped with fresh cream, fresh black raspberry and soft tannins akin to baking chocolate transition to a finish of both nuance and concentration. Still young, the wine will continue to evolve gracefully while retaining its luscious quality and classic Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon nature.
Sterling Vineyards Iridium Reserve - Napa Valley
Iridium is one of the rarest elements on earth. A very constrained and expensive resource, Iridium's uniqueness makes it incredibly valuable. Like the element, the Sterling Vineyards Iridium Cabernet Sauvignon is treasured. Made in only the very best vintages with the fi nest and most intense expression of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Iridium is the pinnacle of winemaking perfection.
J. Lohr Signature Paso Robles - Central Coast
Dense in the glass, this top-tier Cabernet Sauvignon includes small additions of Saint-Macaire, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec. Elegant layers of black currant, black cherry, milk chocolate and cappuccino show on the nose. An expertly chiseled structure is immediately apparent on the palate, where rich and deep yet balanced flavors of black-cherry cream and mocha latte prove luxurious.
Etude Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley
Etude’s Cabernet Sauvignons are sourced from some of the most highly regarded winegrowers in Napa Valley including Morisoli Vineyard in Rutherford, Vine Hill Ranch in Oakville, Meteor Vineyard in Coombsville, and Schoenstein Vineyard on the north end of St. Helena.
Stags' Leap Winery Estate "The Leap" - Napa Valley
The Leap Cabernet Sauvignon captures the distinctive personality of our estate vineyard and the outstanding vintage, which crafted a wine of deep color intensity, a multilayered mouthfeel and deep, pure, richness. This wine is classic Stags Leap District Cabernet, offering blackberry and black cherry aromas on the nose, along with subtle sweet baking spice and savory notes from the beautiful oak integration. On the palate, there is elegance, balance and complexity, showing ripe juicy blackberry, black cherry and black plum. On the incredibly lengthy finish, you find hints of chocolate, dark cocoa, mocha and black pepper spice. With fine grained mouth-pleasing tannins, this Cabernet exhibits the iconic power and intensity that have become synonymous with Stags' Leap estate wines and drinks beautifully, representing the opulence and grace of the estate. 100% Cabernet Sauvignon
J. Lohr Estates Hilltop - Paso Robles - Central Coast
This reliable bottling offers fudge, caramel, black cherry and oak on the ripe nose. Cola and sarsaparilla meet with black-cherry foam on the palate, where creamy tannins and just enough acidity carry into the finish. Sourced from three estate vineyards in the El Pomar, Adelaida, and Creston districts, the latest vintage of J. Lohr’s flagship Cabernet Sauvignon shows off the new Vineyard Series packaging. This is one of Paso Robles’ most luxurious Cabs, and it continues to wave a magic wand of flavor and aromatics over its juicy core of blueberry and cassis. Petit Verdot (4%) and Malbec (1%) add an echo of violets and iron minerality.
Juggernaut Hillside Vineyards - California
French oak beautifully transforms intense hillside fruit into a wine with uncommon richness and smooth, luxurious texture. Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet is a wine that is fierce, brave, and delicious. Steep hillside vineyards present the ultimate challenge. Mountainous terrain tests both the grower and the vine. Hillside vineyards have less access to water, with the rockier soil also holding fewer nutrients. These conditions stress the vines, resulting in the production of a fraction of the fruit of most vineyards. The harsh environment causes the vines to struggle, yielding fewer clusters and smaller berry size. The result is berries that are loaded with rich, ripe, intensely concentrated flavors and complexity.
Orin Swift Palermo - Napa Valley
A dark crimson with a blue band, the nose presents immediate aromas of boysenberry, currants, graphite, cedar, fir ash and vanilla. Seamless on the entry with resounding energy, the mid-palate features lush blackberry and bing cherry as well as a hint of sweet red licorice. Long, complex tannins punctuate the finish with an elegant and tapering note of black tea. Aged for 12 months in French Oak, 15.5% Alc/Vol
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon - Napa Valley, California
Caymus has a signature style that is dark in color, with rich fruit and ripe, velvety tannins – as approachable in youth as in maturity. We farm Cabernet grapes in eight of Napa’s 16 sub-appellations, with diversification enabling us to make the best possible wine in a given year. Our Cabernet offers layered, lush aromas and flavors, including cocoa, cassis, and ripe dark berries.
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon - Alexander Valley, Califorina
The Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is ruby in color with a magenta rim. It has an enticing nose of cassis, blackberry, vanilla, sage and spearmint. Upon entry, this wine builds from potpourri and bramble to a bright pop of raspberry on the mid-palate. A juicy finish with chewy tannins and a medium length, it will provide drinking pleasure through 2042 with proper cellaring. Blend: 94.6% Cabernet Sauvignon, 4% Merlo, 0.5% Petit Verdot, 0.5% Cabernet Franc, 0.4% Malbec
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon - Paso Robles, California
Dark garnet in color, the 2017 Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon expresses aromas of freshly picked blueberries, ripe black cherries, with subtle notes of roasted coffee, cocoa and dried spices. On the palate, the luscious supple tannins are powerful yet modern in style with layered flavors of juicy blackberry and red fruit, while nuances of black pepper, clove and vanilla bean round out the long smooth finish. It’s full-bodied and rich, balanced by fresh acidity and firm, polished tannins.
Cabernet Franc
Casadei Filare 18 Cabernet Franc - Tuscany, Italy
This wine has pure aromas of fruit and sweet spices. The palate is supple, warm and mouth-filling with good mineralogy and acidity which balances the silky tannins, adding freshness and longevity. A cabernet franc with density and freshness and brightness, as well as hints of new wood. Medium-to full-bodied, firm and bright. From organically grown grapes. Drink or hold.
Michael David Winery Inkblot Cabernet Franc - Lodi, Califorina
Bold, brooding and yet still elegant, our 2016 Inkblot embodies all things Petit Verdot. Ripe, jammy fruit and a hint of smoked cherry wood on the nose. Flavors of blackberry, violet and a slight hint of earth standout in this unique wine. Rich aromas of fresh pastries and berry pie meet jammy, ripe and almost thick blackberry and boysenberry flavors. This is a full-bodied, bombastic and delicious wine.
Miler Vineyard Cabernet Franc - Lodi, Califorina
The wine opens with aromas and flavors of cocktail green olive that dissipate to dark cherry and delicate floral notes. The mellow tones are enriched from the wine spending extended time in French oak barrels, imparting subtle warmth and, as it develops, the finishing of spice, chocolate, and espresso.
Chappellet Cabernet Franc - Napa Valley
The nose displays aromas that are both concentrated and complex, with layers of red currant, cassis, bay, sage and anise mingling with oak-inspired hints of nutmeg, clove and smoke. On the palate, this wine is sleek and elegant with seamless tannins and good natural acidity underscoring flavors of cherry, dark chocolate, roasted coffee, graphite and cigar box. Blend: 76% Cabernet Franc, 16% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Malbec, 3% Petit Verdot
Red Blends
Beaulieu Vineyard Reserve Tapestry - Napa Valley
This is a wine that shows the artistry of blending five Bordeaux-heritage grape varieties, which contributed layer-upon-layer of flavor complexity. Cabernet Sauvignon gave the wine its generous core of briary blackberry and cassis expression, while we increased the amount of Merlot this year to tame the tannins and add plush mid-palate texture. Malbec contributed deep plum notes, while Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot completed the blend with nuances of rose, forest loam and graphite. Blend: 78% Cabernet Sauvignon, 11% Merlot, 4% Malbec, 4% Petit Verdot, 3% Cabernet Franc
Charles Krug Family Reserve Generations - Napa Valley
Generations is a Bordeaux-style blend created to honor our family'spast, present and future. The fruit is night-picked from our estatevineyards in Yountville and aged in new French oak barrels. Aromasof black cherry, coffee bean and blueberry segue to a full-bodied wine with a long finish of ripe berry and toasty crème brûlée. Blend: 91% Cabernet Sauvignon, 5% Merlot, and 4% Petit Verdot.
Beringer Quantum - Napa Valley
The 2017 Quantum offers aromatic notes of dark cherry, espresso, tobacco, and leather. Notes of ripe plum, vanilla, and boysenberry jam are accented by subtle brown spice. It is a rich, fleshy wine with silken tannins and a lush, rounded profile. Blend: Bordeaux/Cabernet Based
Orin Swift Abstract - California
Aromatics with gravity, the wine pulls you in with notes of blueberry, black fig, bloodied strawberry and hints of musk and rhubarb. Bold on the entry, the palate exudes rich notes of dark plum and ripe framboise with a slightly chalky texture. The wine transitions effortlessly to a finish of black cherry, sweet licorice and some quick drying tannins. Blend: Grenache, Syrah, Petite Sirah
Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert - California
An opaque core with a red amethyst rim, the wine opens with ripe raspberry and blackberry, dark plum preserves and hints of black pepper and clove. An entry of heft, the palate is packed with blueberry and sweet black cherry along with touch thyme, savory and tarragon. Long on the finish, the ripe tannins, a dash of ash, and notes of black tea round out the wine. Blend: Zinfandel, Syrah, Petite Sirah, Grenache
Orin Swift Papillon - Califorina
WINEMAKER’S NOTES A neon indigo pours into the glass and sits with a dark garnet core and a lucid cardinal tint. A boisterous nose escapes the glass with aromatics of ripe boysenberry, kirsch, mixed dark berry pie, California Coastal sagebrush and chaparral. Delectable and plush on the palate, notes of blackberry and sweet black licorice culminate in a finish of dusty tannins and ripe black plum. Blend: Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot, Merlot Aged 15 months in French oak
J. Lohr "Pure Paso" - Paso Robles
The Cabernet Sauvignon component was selected from highly pigmented blocks, primarily from Shotwell. We chose Petite Sirah fruit that demonstrated a jammy, blackberry character and saturated color from the Home Ranch. Missouri-sourced oak from coopers Demptos and Nadalie provided a torrefaction and roasted lactone barrel signature. The final blend is a balance of the two primary varieties, so that neither has a dominant character; they harmonize. Blend: 70.5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 26.5% Petite Sirah, 2% Merlot, 0.5% Petit Verdot, 0.5% Malec
The Prisoner - Napa Valley, California
Features enticing aromas of Bing cherry, dark chocolate, clove, and roasted fig. Persistent flavors of ripe raspberry, boysenberry, pomegranate, and vanilla linger harmoniously for a smooth and luscious finish. Blend: Zinfandel
Pinot Nior
The Calling - Fox Den Vineyards - Russian River Valley
Notes of fresh wild strawberries, crushed red rose petals, sour cherries, and holiday spices on the nose. Freshly picked wild red raspberries, pomegranate, and clove on the palate lead into a balanced, lingering, and mouthwatering finish. Fox Den Vineyard sits on the western boundary of the Green Valley AVA in the Russian River Valley, 12 miles from the coast. The microclimate has moderate daytime temperatures, cool nights, and early-morning fog, resulting in a long growing season that is perfect for Pinot Noir. The grapes boast good sugar levels, ripe tannins, and high acid, resulting in dense and complex wines.
Orin Swift Slander - California
An elegant nose presents, with complex aromatics of ripe cherries and dried rose petals, a touch of white pepper and a hint of alpine forest. Balanced and integrated, the palate comprises of sweet strawberries, cranberries, and traces of rhubarb. The wine closes at length with a finish of toasted brioche, a dash of caramel and fresh raspberries.
Etude Grace Benoist Ranch Estate - Carneros
A vibrant red ruby color, this 2016 Carneros Pinot Noir shows lifted red berry fruit flavors and aromas of fresh strawberry, Bing cherry, and raspberry, along with the signature cinnamon graham cracker spice found in our Grace Benoist Ranch Pinots Noirs. Appealing and bright, concentrated red fruit comes through on the palate, alongside delicate mineral earth and spice notes, followed by a lush mouthfeel and silky tannins. Youthful and fresh but with the potential to age for up to 10 years.
Jayson Pahlmeyer - Sonoma Coast
Our 2018 Pinot Noir is rich with a juicy texture. Aromas of root beer and candied marasca cherries lead to subtle notes of cinnamon, vanilla bean and custard. The mouthfeel is concentrated and expansive mid-palate. A youthful acidity brightens the palate, then finishes velvety smooth. Grape clusters were hand-picked in the cool of the night, then hand-sorted at the winery. We gently de-stemmed the grapes using only whole, intact berries for fermentation. After extended cold soak, the grapes entered fermentation for 14 to to 19 days, then the free-run wine was drained to French oak barrels where the wine aged for 9 months.
Lazy Creek Vineyards Middleridge Ranch - Anderson Valley
Between two ridges in the hills above Boonville in Anderson Valley, sits Lazy Creek’s Middleridge Ranch. Quiet and peaceful with warm, western winds in the afternoon, the flavors of these grapes are very fruit driven, but still possess the spice and minerality for which the valley is known. The 2016 Lazy Creek Middleridge Ranch Pinot Noir seduces with a perfumed nose of cherries, vanilla and licorice, followed by mouthwatering, juicy flavors of plum, pomegranate. Ripe, red currants on the mid palate are complemented by persistent cola and spice on the finish.
J Vineyards - California
J Vineyards California Pinot Noir is beautifully aromatic with appealing depth on the palate, the Multi-Appellation Pinot Noir offers a smooth, fruit-forward sip. This silky wine opens with fruit notes of black cherry, blueberry and blackberry jam, which blends seamlessly with earthy and spicy hints of forest floor, lavender, freshly-ground coffee beans and clove. Well-textured acidity, fine tannins and suggestions of dark toast give the palate depth and complexity before a lingering finish highlighted by fruit notes.
J. Lohr Fogs Reach - Monterey County
This deep, dark, and shadowy Pinot Noir exudes formidable aromas of beetroot, cinnamon, nutmeg, and earth as well as lush and delicious flavors of black cherry–tinged coffee bean. Rhubarb meets fudge on the finish, leaving you desiring more.
Raeburn Pinot Nior - Russian River, Sonoma County
Brilliant crimson in color, Raeburn Russian River Valley Pinot Noir leads with a pleasing aroma of baking spice and vanilla. The palate is marked with stunning fruit flavors of lush wild blueberry, raspberry, and blackberry with undertones of roasted hazelnut. The finish is graceful and sophisticated. The Pinot Noir grapes are hand-picked during the cool early morning hours to preserve their fresh, delicate flavors. Once the grapes arrive at the winery, they are carefully destemmed and cold soaked for several days to enhance color and flavor. Fermentation takes place in small, open top containers with twice daily punch downs to intensify color and structure. After a gentle pressing, the wine is racked several times and transferred into French oak barrels, 25% new, for 11 months of aging.
Talbott Sleepy Hollow Vineyard - Monterey, Central Coast
Sleepy Hollow Pinot Noir tells the story of our estate vineyard when integrated with new French oak. Pleasant notes of black cherry, vanilla and nutmeg combine with raspberry and plum flavors for a smooth, mouth-filling texture with soft, round tannins. Velvety tannins are livened by a sprightly acidity for a complex wine that leaves a lasting impression. Savory spice meets with lavish fruit on the nose of this bottling, conveying smashed figs, baked mulberries, smoked meats, oregano, gingerbread and black pepper. Baked mulberries also show on the palate, where vanilla, allspice, star anise and clove make for a rich, dessert-like palate.
WindVane Estate Grown - Carneros, California
This wine is spicy, savory and dense—a full-bodied wine from the sparkling wine producer which farms throughout the appellation. Buzzing acidity lies beneath a hearty helping of black cherry, strawberry and cola. Deep ruby color; smooth, crisp, and juicy with tart cherry and savory notes showing before a long finish.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Bernau Block - Willamette Valley, Oregon
This vintage resulted in perfectly ripe fruit with intense color and opulent flavors. Deep garnet colored in the glass, the wine opens with a complex nose of marionberry, blackberry, plum, dried herbs, and baking spice notes. Showcasing concentration and elegance, the flavors brighten on the full-bodied palate with red and black fruit framed by minerality and cigar box. The well-structured, polished tannins and balancing acidity suggest this wine will further reward those with patience.
Van Duzer Vineyards "Westside Blocks" - Williamette Valley, Oregon
Woody notes of cedar and juniper berries intertwine with spicy notes of licorice sticks, cinnamon and leather and tobacco creating an intensely fragrant bouquet. A rich and full mouth-feel transitions to a mouthwatering mid-palate where fleshy and silky tannins contrast against a lengthy finish, showcasing juicy layers of juniper berries and cherry cola.
Belle Glos "Balade" - Santa Maria Valley, Califorina
Bright cherry red with bold, vibrant aromas of blackberry jam, raspberry tart and toasted oak accented by subtle notes of rose petal, violets and cherry cola.This wine is juicy and generous on the palate with baked cherry, fresh strawberry, cranberry and baking spices. Perfectly balanced with bright acidity and a supple mouthfeel. Fine grained tannins provide an authentic textural distinction and structural depth.
Tuscany
Argiano Brunello di Montalcino - Montalcino, Tuscany, Italy
Argiano's Brunello di Montalcino is distinguished by its elegance and its deep ruby red color. It presents a good concentration on the mid-palate and a persistent aftertaste, with a rounded and voluptuous body, and interesting, silky tannins. It unites potency and elegance and looks like having a promising future. With its tempting perfumes of red berries and its clean freshness, the complexity of this wine presents an excellent balance. To fully appreciate its qualities, decant the wine at least one hour before serving.
Castello Di Bolgheri Vaverra Rosso - Bolgheri DOC, Tuscany, Italy
Deep ruby-red. A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot, this offers aromas of violet, dark berry, leather and underbrush. On the savory palate, velvety tannins support blackberry jam, tobacco and star anise. Blend: 50% Cabernet Sauvignon , 20% Merlot , 20% Cabernet Franc , 10% Petit Verdot
Frescobaldi Nipozzano Chianti Rufina Riserva - Chianti, Tuscany, Italy
Its intense ruby red color gives it a bold and elegant character. Red berries and notes of ripe citrus fruit give way to a delicately fruity nose, followed by elegant notes of violet. This is all completed with a slight spiciness. The palate expresses itself with an intriguing, harmonious complexity. Nipozzano 2016 is dense and persistent. Pairs with grilled red meat, roast lamb, and semi-matured pecorino cheese.
Spain
Baron de Ley Rioja Reserva - Rioja, Spain
Ruby-red color. On the nose it surprises you with its powerful fruity character mingling with reminders of its noble aging, traces of coconut, toffee and attractive wild herb nuances. After a powerful attack the sensation of soft, supple volume gradually extends across the palate to end with a long finish. In the aftertaste you are again reminded of the red-berry fruit mingled with hints of wild herbs.
Merlot
Provenance Vineyards Merlot - Napa Valley
This Napa Valley Merlot opens with a bouquet of red and black berry fruit aromas. Not a wimpy Merlot, this wine is very expressive with tons of ripe black cherry, raspberry, cassis and bramble berry fruit layered with hints of cola, milk chocolate, graham cracker and sweet baking spice notes – all influences from the oak aging integrating perfectly with the varietal and terroir expression. The wine’s plushness invites you in to discover the rich, ripe berry fruit flavors that glide across the pleasing palate. Mouthwatering acidity gives length to the flavors and a nice lift that carries through on the finish, while supple tannins frame this generous Merlot and give it cellar worthiness and a beautiful structure.
Clarendon Hills Brookman Merlot - McLaren Vale, South Australia
The grapes for our Brookman Merlot were handpicked from low-yielding, dry-grown old vines and gently destemmed before undergoing whole berry fermentation. We used wild yeast fermentation to increase the retention of the grape's varietal essence and minimize bitter tannin extract. All pressings are returned to the barrel and bottled onsite without fining or filtration. This wine aged for 18 months in tight-grained French oak barrels, of which 85 percent were new and 15 percent were between one and four years old. Opens with aromas of black currant and chocolate framed by earthy truffle and floral notes.
Stags' Leap Winery Merlot - Napa Valley
This expressive Merlot showcases the varietal’s ability to excel in Napa Valley with its generous, juicy fruit flavors, intriguing baking spice notes and polished structure. It’s incredibly pleasurable and complex with cherry, cranberry, pomegranate, and plum with notes of caramel and cinnamon that persist through the long finish. The wine has depth and nuance with smooth tannins and a lush, lovely texture.
Zinfandel
LangeTwins Lewis Vineyard Centennial - Lodi, California
The vintage's fruit was gently guided through fermentation, allowing natural winemaking to highlight the true expression of the 116 year-old vineyard. Rich aromas and flavors of blackberry and raspberry meld with notes of complex spice undertones, which are intrinsic to the Zinfandel varietal. The low yields in the vineyard preserved the vibrant natural acidity and balanced the tannins through to the finish.
Michael David Winery "Lust" - Lodi, California
Lust Zinfandel is dark as night in the glass. A soft, decadent mouthfeel with flavors of dark black fruit, chocolate cake batter, crème de cassis, orange zest, and bakers’ spice. Dark, rich and decadent.
Michael David Winery "Gluttony" - Sierra Foothills, California
In the glass, Amador County Zinfandel is a dark plum color fading to garnet at the rim. Aromas of blueberry, sweet fig and cherry cola. Full-bodied and robust, Gluttony boasts flavors of dark cherry, cranberry, anise, cedar and spice.
Louis Martini Monte Rosso Gnarly Vine - Sonoma Valley
Deep and focused, the Louis M. Martini Gnarly Vine Zinfandel offers classic flavors of jammy plum, dark cherry and blueberry alongside soulful notes of clove and vanilla. Full bodied, the wine is framed by firm but supple tannins and possesses a distinctive minerality characteristic of Monte Rosso wines. The long finish concludes with juicy fruit and rousing notes of cracked black pepper.
Mount Peak Rattlesnake Zinfandel - Sonoma County
Rattlesnake Zinfandel is a tribute to the crest called Rattlesnake Hill, the highest point of the Monte Rosso Vineyard. It’s famous for the rattlesnakes living among the vines, seeking the abundant sunshine by day and coiling around and inside the vines at nightfall. This Zinfandel is rich, textured and inky dark with an alluring juicy quality. It’s layered with robust and ripe fruit tones including plum, black cherry and blueberry tied together with black pepper, licorice and cocoa dust. The luscious, lasting finish adds spice and vanilla to frame the fruit. Blend : 91% Zinfandel, 9% Petite Sirah
Syrah/Shiraz
Clarendon Hills Moritz Syrah - McLaren Vale, South Australia
Our Clarendon Hills Moriz Syrah presents itself in a seductive and brooding format, earthy spicey blueberries and roasted meats mix with cocao chocolate and ground coffee. Elegantly concentrated it will reveal itself over time. The Moritz vineyard was planted in 1975 in a fine sandy soil with pebbled ironstone top soil. Located in the lowest elevated sub-district Kangarilla it is dry-grown and trellised. The Syrah vines are encouraged to yield approximately 2 tonne per acre or 34 hectolitres per hectare. Consistent vineyard characters include coffee, blue berry and black olive like vibrance in the primary fruit spectrum. Moritz displays balance and intensity. Bitter chocolate and coffee flavors mingle with the earthy meatyness and combine to provide a supple experience.
Barossa Valley Estate E&E Black Pepper - South Australia
For more than a quarter of a century E&E Black Pepper Shiraz has earned a reputation as a defining wine of the Barossa Valley, one of the world’s most celebrated wine regions. E&E Black Pepper is our winemaker’s classification benchmark, for the selection of fruit that exhibit those rare Black Pepper Shiraz characters and concentration of fruit flavors found in exceptional vintage years. A floral bouquet of violet, black cherry, and black pepper spice on a richly textured dark center with powerful fruit intensity and elegance, seamless from start to finish.
Penfolds Shiraz "RWT" BIN 798 - Barossa Valley, South Australia
Regional essence, aromatically strong. The 2017 vintage showing a finesse and polish which will serve as a date stamp in years to come. Made from Barossa Valley fruit primarily selected for its aromatic qualities and lush texture. Single-origin Barossa Valley Shiraz matured for 15 months in French oak hogshead. Vibrant. Red earth / ’Barossa dirt’ regional cues not hindered by a 15-month sojourn in French oak. Initially, a lift of trademark tar/bitumen and subtle V.A. ... above scents of assorted carpaccio meats, steak tartare, green olive, capers, rosemary. Upon sitting/swirling, patisserie scents of almond croissant, cinnamon bun ... and perhaps crème brûlée glaze.
Penfolds Shiraz "Grange" BIN 95 - 2015 - South Australia
Opaque, a dark core with a lighter deep red concession on rim. An eruption of fruits. At once lively and expressive, conceding Grange personality yet still not revealing all .... Dark coffee grind, malt and tapenade merge with black earths, almost verging on peat. Mandated V.A and formic notes propel a slurry of dark-skinned berried fruits, flirting with dark liquorice and soy. Oak completely hidden, long since absorbed. Initially the ‘enlivened’ dark fruits of a Christmas pudding or boiled fruitcake mix demand attention. But there’s much more to complement these fruits – impressions of ironstone, graphite, iodine, black ink, and a black pudding viscosity. Formidable, meshed tannins – texturally honeycombed. Oak has entwined itself invisible.
Petite Sirah
Stags' Leap Winery Petite Sirah - Napa Valley
The 2016 Petite Sirah is made up of 79% Petite Sirah, 8% mixed Rhône varieties, 7% Grenache and 6% Syrah, aged for 12 months in 25% new American oak. Very deep purple-black in color, it opens with notes of freshly crushed black cherries and black berries with touches of plum preserves, baking spices and tar. The palate is medium to full-bodied, very firm and grainy with a lively line to lift the peppery black fruit to a long finish.
Burgundy
Madame Veuve Point "Le noble Volnay 1er Cru" - Burgundy, France
This dark, intense Volnay Premier Cru Santenots displays a seductively sumptuous nose of plums intertwined with violet, redcurrant, cherry and lightly oaky notes. Concentrated and complex, it expresses itself in many nuances, with a delicate velvetiness accompanied by an immense aromatic intensity. Full bodied, with dense, chewy tannins, this is a wine destined for ageing. It will grace the table with roast chicken, duck breast with cranberries, wok fried vegetables with beef, or a roast or slow-casseroled game bird. More adventurous tastes will pair it with couscous or a tajine. Its intensity will be the perfect foil to strong, mature cheeses.
Bordeaux
Chateau de Carles - Fronsac, Bordeaux, France
Rock solid, with a core of steeped plum and blackberry paste, offset by a graphite edge. Showa briary grip through the finish. Should age well in the near term.
Mouton Cadet Reserve "Pauillac" - Bordeaux,France
A glittering, deep vermilion red. The nose displays aromas of black cherry and blackcurrant liqueur, with a touch of fig and notes of vanilla and toast. From a round and full attack with burnished tannins, the mid-palate reveals powerful blackcurrant and blackberry fruit underpinned by the elegance of the tannins, leading into a long and beguiling finish enhanced by the vanilla and toast notes found on the nose.
Chateau Rochermorin Pessac-Leognan Rouge - Bordeaux, France
Excellent sun exposure and the vines are carefully nurtured for slow, complete ripening. Everything possible is done to lock in the wine's fruity aromas. Thanks to the Merlot variety, this wine is already forthcoming and very elegant. The finesse on the nose comes through on the palate thanks to smooth tannin and delicious long-lasting fruity flavors combined with toasty nuances from barrel aging.
Barons Edmond Et Benjamin De Rothschild Haut Medoc - Bordeaux, France
Notes of currant, black cherry, plum, bell pepper, olive, oak, smoke, toast and tar. With the nose of violet, rose and a hint truffle, coffee and leather.
Piedmont
Dogliotti Barolo DOCG - Piedmont, Italy
Nebbiolo Wine Nebbiolo is the grape variety behind the top-quality red wines of Piedmont, northwestern Italy, the most notable of which are Barolo and Barbaresco. Nebbiolo wines are distinguished by their strong tannins, high acidity and distinctive scent – often described as "tar and roses". A less obvious characteristic, visible only over time, is their tendency to lose color. Within just a few years of vintage, most Nebbiolo wines begin fading from deep, violet-tinged ruby to a beautiful brick orange.
Pertinace Barbaresco - Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy
Violet, rose water, dark-skinned berry and spice aromas come together in the glass. The savory, focused palate shows tension and precision, offering licorice, espresso and juicy black-skinned berry set against assertive, fine-grained tannins and bright acidity
Chardonnay
Louis Latour Puligny-Montrachet - Burgundy, France
The Puligny-Montrachet 2017 has a pale yellow color with green hints. The nose is ethereal and floral with notes of fresh walnut. A lot of freshness in the mouth and a nice tension on the finish. Lovely mellow oaky hints.
Flowers Sonoma Coast Chardonnay - Sonoma County, California
The Quintessa is a generous wine, with complex and elegant layers than envelop you from the first sip. Welcoming with aromas of cassis, blackberry, red currant and undertones of sage, thyme, crushed rocks and rose petals, the 2016 Quintessa continues to expand in the glass as notes of exotic citrus, clove and fresh tobacco mingle with bright fruit. Full and rich, the wine is held together with fine-grained tannins that interweave beautifully with flavors of dark chocolate, crushed rocks, black cherry and blueberries. The wine is distinct for its energy and depth of flavor, and will leave a lasting impression with its velvety texture and intoxicating perfume.
Pahlmeyer Chardonnay- Napa Valley, California
Blending classic Napa Valley opulence with Burgundian-style restraint, the 2018 Pahlmeyer Napa Valley Chardonnay opens with generous aromas of Meyer lemon curd, citron, toasted brioche and hints of delicate white florals. The palate offers richness up front and on the long finish, with mouth-watering mid-palate acidity and flinty wet stone characteristics giving the wine attractive depth and substantial texture. This Chardonnay delivers notes of crisp green apple, ripe nectarine and white peach that tantalizingly mingle with hints of cinnamon, vanilla bean and crème brûlée.
Talbott Sleepy Hollow Chardonnay - Monterey, Central Coast, California
This wine is our distinctive expression of world-class Chardonnay that can be produced from the Sleepy Hollow Vineyard. Our flagship Chardonnay offers elegant aromas of jasmine and sandalwood along with richer notes of brioche and butterscotch. On the palate, lively minerality adds complexity to notes of pear, green apple and lemon. Rich, elegant and luxurious, this Chardonnay has a satiny smooth finish with a delightful touch of cinnamon, vanilla and hard spices.
Stags' Leap Winery Chardonnay - Napa Valley, California
This Chardonnay is a story of balance, a delicious intersection of richness and minerality that benefits from the classical standard of viticulture, care of the land, and winemaking that is as relevant today as it was in 1893 when Stags' Leap Winery celebrated its first vintage. A beautiful, complex chardonnay with sliced apples and pears, as well as hints of cream and matchstick. Full body. Stone fruit. Long and flavorful. Drink now.
Orin Swift Mannequin - Napa Valley, California
The most widely planted grape in California, Chardonnay is definitively the Queen of Grapes. This vintage of Mannequin includes new quality vineyards from select AVAs that we are honored to work with for the first time. From the cool Sonoma Coast and the Russian River Valley to the mountains of Atlas Peak and south to the Santa Lucia Highlands, we’ve been able to produce a balanced Chardonnay that is representative of the differing regions in California. Pale gold in the glass, opulent aromatics of Meyer lemon, vanilla crème, and sweet oak are complemented by subtle notes of jasmine, gardenias and caramel. The layered palate is replete with ripe stone fruit, melon, lemon curd and hints of roasted almond, grapefruit pith and white pepper. The finish is long and rich with a tapering young coconut flavor.
J Vineyards Russian River Chardonnay - Sonoma County, California
This bright 2018 Russian River Valley Chardonnay showcases the best of this Classic Chardonnay growing region. Opening with aromas of orange blossom, golden delicious apple and ginger, the lengthy palate offers layers of depth and nuance. Creamy and textured on the forefront, the wine evolves to crisp and lively acidity at the mid-point middle before finishing with richness and roundness. Layered notes of ripe Anjou pear, baked apple, lemon curd and candied grapefruit on the palate mingle with hints of toast, clove and vanilla that support the fruit notes on the lengthy finish. Try this Chardonnay with a Madras curry with grilled shrimp or pork loin stuffed with apricots and almonds. For a cheese pairing, sip alongside St. George or a farmstead cheese.
Sauvignon Blanc
Stags' Leap Winery Sauvignon Blanc - Napa Valley, California
Lively, expressive and vibrant, exhibiting the variety’s classic citrus fruit, lemongrass and white floral nuances. Backed up by a lean focused line of acidity and a steely minerality that adds to the wine’s crispness and complexity. There is a depth of flavor with candied lemon peel, passion fruit and melon, alongside hints of white floral jasmine and white pepper that linger on the palate of the lengthy finish. A very pretty sauvignon with sliced pear, apple, some lime and hints of cooked fennel. Medium-bodied, creamy and fresh with a delicious finish. Solid white.
Orin Swift "Blank Stare" - Napa Valley, California
A glowing pale straw with a striking touch of chartreuse sits in the glass. Aromatically, the wine pops with lime zest, gooseberries, ripe passionfruit, fresh cut grass and lemon bars. On the entry, the acidity acts like a belt, constraining the voluptuousness; similar taste profiles to the nose plus crispy green apples and the faintest hint of fresh sage abound. The finish is reminiscent of ripe kiwi and limoncello, teetering on a beam of lingering acidity.
Patient Cottat Sancerre Anciennes Vignes - Sancerre, Loire, France
Clear golden green reflections. Complex and intense. Prevailing aromas of acacia blossoms with Muscat-like notes of passion fruit. A bright, bony style, with high-pitched chive, thyme and savory notes holding sway over zingy gooseberry and flint accents. Bracing finish. Enjoy as an aperitif or with white fish.
Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc - Dry Creek Valley, California
Our Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc incorporates small amounts of Sauvignon Musqué and Sauvignon Gris, which adds a layer of depth and a fleshy, full-bodied mouthfeel. At first swirl, this wine presents tropical aromas of pineapple, passionfruit, white peach and Meyer lemon.On the palate, flavors of lime, nectarine, mango and honeysuckle come through with a slightly creamy, but lively finish. Stainless steel fermentation was supplemented with small amounts of chestnut, acacia and French oak barrels adding additional character and nuance to this delicious wine. Seamless from start to finish, this is an elegant and refined Sauvignon Blanc.
Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc - Napa Valley, California
Aromas of fresh pink grapefruit, sweet citrus and hay burst with freshness on the nose. Cool melon tones balance pink grapefruit on the palate, accented by ripe acidity and a subtle mineral citrus finish.
Viognier
Stags' Leap Viognier - Napa Valley, California
This wine has racing acidity and a steely minerality which adds to the wine's crispness and complexity. Layers of white peach, hints of lemon grass and raw almond, are plentiful on the palate, leading to a very long elegant, delicately floral spiced finish.
Burgundy
Cave de Lugny Macon-Lugny Couer de Charmes - Burgundy, France
This mature Chardonnay retains a crisp fruitiness enriched by flavors of yellow fruits and hints of mango, with almond and spice secondary flavors. This refined and utterly seductive white Burgundy is packed to the rafters with creamy Chardonnay fruit, accented by notes of honeydew, ripe pear and yellow apple. Smooth and seamless on the palate, yet infused with energy by notes of bright acidity and the subtle minerality imparted by the Kimmeridgian limestone sub-soil. This is a very special Burgundy by any measure, a true treat for the palate. Serve with chicken, veal, duck breast, grilled rockfish, blue crab, lobster, or one of our deli department's duck foie gras.
Madame Veuve Point "Pouilly Fuissé" - Burgundy, France
This wine has a beautiful golden colour. Different families of aromas make up the bouquet: mineral notes (silex), almond and hazelnut, citrus notes (lemon, grapefruit, and pineapple), white fruits (peaches), bracken, acacia, breadcrumbs, buttered brioche, and honey. In the mouth, the texture is opulent. This wine is by nature delicate and distinguished. Straightforward, rich and complex, it has a characteristic hint of minerality which allows it to partner noble crustaceans (king prawns, lobster, crawfish) as well as foie gras. With acidity and smoothness sonicely in balance, it goes well with white meats such as veal or poultry in cream sauce, as well as many varieties of goat’s cheese. Its aromatic power means it can also match spicy and perfumed exotic dishes such as couscous, fish tajines, or sweet-and-sour prawns. Sushi is also enhanced by its minerality.
France
Fleur de Mer Rosé - Provence, France
A classic Provençal Rosé, Fleur de Mer is a brilliant pale pink color, beautifully balanced with bright fruit notes and crisp acidity. Delicate aromas of fresh watermelon and cherry give way to a complex, refreshing palate. Layers of red berries and subtle citrus are complemented by a softly textured middle and a fine, cleansing, mineral finish.
Miraval - Provence, France
Tucked away in its own private valley in the ancient village of Correns – the first organic village in France – Miraval covers 500 hectares of land in the heart of Provence. The magnificent Chateau is set in a cirque surrounded by ancient woods, olive trees, vineyards and abundant water supply. Lush wildlife combines with the beautiful Provencal climate and quality Mediterranean lifestyle to reveal an enchanting oasis.Miraval's exclusive valley location embodies an exceptional terroir. Terroir is the expression of the soil, the climate and the history of the land – the essence of the wine. At an altitude of 350 meters the vines are privileged to enjoy warm, sunny days and cool nights, bringing freshness and balance to the wines. Miraval is a joint venture between Famille Perrin and Hollywood A-listers, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.
California
Murrieta's Well Dry Rosé - Livermore Valley, California
This wine displays a vibrant peach color with aromas of wild strawberries, gardenias and white nectarine. On the palate, bright acidity and flavors of fresh stone fruit and berries are highlighted in this well-balanced, opulent wine. Blend: 42% Counoise, 33% Grenache, 25% Mourvedre