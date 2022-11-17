Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood

Relish

3,715 Reviews

$$

7152 Ogontz Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19138

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Relish offers traditional Southern cuisine for take-out and delivery Thursday through Sunday from 4-8PM with extended hours until 9PM on Friday & Saturday.

Website

Location

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138

Directions

