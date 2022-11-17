Southern
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood
Relish
3,715 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Relish offers traditional Southern cuisine for take-out and delivery Thursday through Sunday from 4-8PM with extended hours until 9PM on Friday & Saturday.
Location
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Night Kitchen Bakery - 7725 Germantown Ave
No Reviews
7725 Germantown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19118
View restaurant
Philly Brazil Cafe - 7601 Castor Avenue
No Reviews
7601 Castor Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19152
View restaurant
The Fin - 1000 Frankford Ave #1
No Reviews
1000 Frankford Ave #1 Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurant