Rellas Italian Tavern 601 Union Ave, Brielle, NJ

No reviews yet

601 Union Ave

Brielle, NJ 08730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

RELLAS WINGS
GRANDMA PIZZA
DOUBLE PATTY BURGER

STARTERS

ANTIPASTO

$26.00

MUSSELS RED

$16.00

ARTICHOKE FRANCAISE

$16.00

MUSSELS WHITE

$16.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI

$15.00

FRIED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$14.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$17.00

MOZZ EN CARROZA

$15.00

RELLAS WINGS

$16.00

BURRATA

$17.00

ARANCINI

$14.00

MUSSELS SPECIAL

$18.00

Filet Bites

$18.00

SALADS

Sm Dinner Salad

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

ARUGULA SALAD

$10.00

CHOPPED SALAD

$16.00

GREEK SALAD

$13.00

WEDGE SALAD

$14.00

DINNER SALAD

$4.00

HALF CHOPPED

$9.00

HALF ARUGULA

$6.00

HALF GREEK

$7.00

HALF CAESAR

$6.00

CAESAR UPGRADE

$4.00

Large House Salad

$10.00

SOUP

PASTA FAGIOLI

$14.00

VEGETARIAN LENTIL

$10.00Out of stock

CHICKEN VEGETABLE

$10.00

Cream Of Mushroom

$10.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

DOUBLE PATTY BURGER

$19.00

PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP

$20.00

CUTLET SANDWICH

$18.00

STEAK SANDWICH

$22.00

Chix Parm Sandwich

$18.00

PASTA

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$22.00

PENNE ALLA VODKA

$22.00

RIGATONI MAMA RELLA'S

$22.00

ORECCHIETTE RABE & SAUSAGE

$23.00

BUCATINI

$28.00

LASAGNA

$22.00

LING WHITE CLAM

$24.00

TORTELLINI

$24.00

Ling Red Clam

$24.00

SPAGHETTI MB MAIN

$22.00

Adult Ravioli

$18.00

HALF RIG BOLOGNESE

$12.00

HALF PENNE VODKA

$12.00

HALF MAMA RELLA'S

$12.00

HALF ORRECHIETTE

$12.00

HALF TORTELLINI

$12.00

HALF SPAG GARLIC &OIL

$12.00

HALF PENNE MARINARA

$10.00

ENTREES

CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$27.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$26.00

CHICKEN SCARPARIELLO

$27.00

PORK OSSO BUCO

$28.00

CHICKEN SPINACH

$20.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$22.00

CHICKEN ESCAROLE

$22.00

PRIME PORK CHOP

$30.00

CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA

$27.00

SALMON

$26.00

CHICKEN MURPHY

$27.00

LASAGNA

$22.00

FILET RED WINE

$38.00

Halibut Spec

$36.00

Monkfish Special

$34.00

Pasta Spec

$26.00Out of stock

PIZZA

$18.00

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$16.00

GRANDMA PIZZA

$26.00

Bianca Pizza

$18.00

10'inch Pie

$14.00

CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$16.00

Spicy Soppessata

$21.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$18.00

GARLIC BREAD

$8.00

BROCCOLI RABE & SAUSAGE PIZZA

$20.00

MEATBALL & RICOTTA PIZZA

$20.00

PROSCUITTO & ARUGULA PIZZA

$20.00

Garlic Bread Cheese

$9.00

Tomato Pie

$22.00

SIDES

MEATBALLS

$10.00

BROCCOLI RABE

$12.00

LONG HOTS & PROVOLONE

$12.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$8.00

SIDE OF FRIES

$5.00

SIDE POTATOES

$4.00

SIDE BOLOGNESE SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE VODKA SAUCE

$3.00

SIDE RICOTTA

$2.00

SIDE ESCAROLE BEANS

$8.00

SIDE MASHED

$4.00

SIDE CUTLET

$6.00

Side Rissoto

$5.00

KIDS

Kids MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

Kids SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$16.00

Kids CHEESE RAVIOLI

$16.00

Kids CHICKEN & FRIES

$12.00

Kids PASTA W BUTTER

$10.00

Kids Penne w Marinara

$10.00

Mozz Sticks

$10.00

DESSERT

Apple Pie

$7.00Out of stock

CANNOLIS

$7.00

Choc And Van Ice Cream

$6.50

CHOC CAKE

$6.50Out of stock

CHOC GELATO

$6.50

Choc Ice Cream

$6.00

Choc Mousse

$7.00

Coconut Sorbet

$7.00

Creme Brule Cheese Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Creme Burlee

$8.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Lemon Sorbet

$7.00

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Orange Sorbet

$7.00

Pineapple Sorbet

$7.00

Ricotto Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Tart

$6.50Out of stock

Tartufo

$7.00

Tiramisu Almond

$7.00

VANILLA GELATO

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Tiramisu Rest

Pumpkin Chzcake Rest

Chocolate Cake Rest

Out of stock

Cannoli Rest

ITALIAN NIGHT

RIGATONI MAMA RELLAS

$18.00

STUFF RIGATONI

$18.00

TORTELLINI Peas

$18.00

BAKED PENNE

$18.00

ORRECHIETTE RABE/SAUS

$18.00

FETTUCINI ALFREADO

$18.00

PENNE VODKA

$18.00

RAVIOLI OTD

$18.00

EARLY DINNERS

ED EGGPLANT PARM

$22.00

ED ST RIGS BOLOGNESE

$22.00

ED TORT ALFREDO

$22.00

ED SPAG MB

$22.00

ED SPAG SAUS

$22.00

ED CHICKEN MURPHY

$22.00

ED MUSSELS MARINARA

$22.00

ED FISH FRANCAISE

$22.00

ED SALMON

$22.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuscan Italian Tavern featuring classic Italian fare along with tavern standards using the finest meats and seafood. The bar offers hand crafted cocktails, fine wine and a large assortment of craft beers.

601 Union Ave, Brielle, NJ 08730

