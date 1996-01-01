Rembrants
No reviews yet
909 E Yorba Linda Blvd
Placentia, CA 92870
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Wings
$13.00
Fried Calamari
$13.00
Frickles
$7.00
Crab Cakes
$15.00
Caprese
$11.00
Bruschetta
$8.00
Deviled Eggs
$8.00
Shrimp Cocktail (3 shrimp)
$15.00
Shrimp Cocktail (4 Shrimp)
$20.00
Baja Shrimp Cocktail (3 Shrimp)
$15.00
Baja Shrimp Cocktail (4 Shrimp)
$20.00
Charcuterie Board
$28.00
Chicken fingers
$8.00
Buffalo cauliflower
$8.00
Beets and Goat Cheese
$10.00
Lunch Quesadilla
$7.00