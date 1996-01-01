Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rembrants

review star

No reviews yet

909 E Yorba Linda Blvd

Placentia, CA 92870

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Wings

$13.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Frickles

$7.00

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Caprese

$11.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail (3 shrimp)

$15.00

Shrimp Cocktail (4 Shrimp)

$20.00

Baja Shrimp Cocktail (3 Shrimp)

$15.00

Baja Shrimp Cocktail (4 Shrimp)

$20.00

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Chicken fingers

$8.00

Buffalo cauliflower

$8.00

Beets and Goat Cheese

$10.00

Lunch Quesadilla

$7.00

Flyer Fried Pickles

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$7.00

Whiskey Chicken Cobb

$18.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$26.00

Napa Valley

$11.00

Shrimp Louie

$22.00

Spinach

$8.00

Entree Salad or Soup

Entree Caesar Salad

$8.00

Entree House Salad

$7.00

Entree Whiskey Chicken Cobb

$15.00

Entree Blackened Tuna Salad

$15.00

Entree Napa Valley Salad

$10.00

Entree Shrimp Louie

$18.00

Entree Spinach

$8.00

Entree French Onion Soup

$9.00

Entree Soup Special Soup

$7.00

Entree French Onion Stew

$15.00

Soups

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Soup of The Day

$7.00

Sandwiches

American Girl

$14.00

Steak Sandwich

$23.00

Whiskey BBQ Burger

$14.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

RKB Chicken Club

$14.00

Old Fashioned Burger

$14.00

Roast beef

$12.00

Chicken wrap

$12.00

Grilled cheese

$10.00

French Onion Soup Burger

$15.00