Restaurant header imageView gallery

Remedy Kitchen & Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

3809 S Grand Blvd

SPOKANE, WA 99203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

7UP

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Cherry Limade

$6.50

fresh squeezed lime juice, cherry, sprite

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet RC

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Fresh Squeezed Juice

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Indaba Coffee

$5.50

Indaba Cold Brew

$6.00

Italian Soda

$6.50

Kids Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Mocktail

$5.50

Raspberry Seltzer

$3.50

RC Cola

$3.50

Redbull

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Run Wild NA-IPA

$4.00

non-alcoholic ipa

Soda Water

Squirt

$3.50

Kombucha

$7.00

Hot Apple cider

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Shareable's

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$17.50

hummus made from scratch, seasonal vegetables, toasted pita, balsamic glaze

Pulled Chicken Flatbread

Pulled Chicken Flatbread

$17.50

applewood roasted chicken, herbed goat cheese, pesto, caramelized fennel, roasted tomato, red onion, lardon.

Soup Bowl

$12.00

ask your server about our current offering

Soup cup

$7.00

ask your server about our current offering

Tomato Flatbread

Tomato Flatbread

$15.50

remedy red sauce, pecorino-parmesan blend, fresh oregano, fried garlic.

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad LG

$15.50

Romaine hearts tossed in house made caesar dressing and parmesan, finished with herb parmesan crisp and tossed baguette - v

Caesar Salad SM

$9.50

Romaine hearts tossed in house made caesar dressing and parmesan, finished with herb parmesan crisp and tossed baguette - v

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$20.50

oven roasted corn, shaved radish, red onion, kale, snow pea, toasted pepita, green goddess dressing.

House salad LG

$14.50

Spring mix tossed in house made dill yogurt dressing, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and roasted sunflower seeds - GF

House salad SM

$8.50

Spring mix tossed in house made dill yogurt dressing, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, and roasted sunflower seeds - GF

Entrees

Beet Sandwich

Beet Sandwich

$16.50

salt roasted beets, herbed goat cheese, clover sprouts, dijonnaise, pickled carrot, focaccia bread, served with house cut fries.

Chipotle Pasta

$14.50

al dente spaghetti tossed in a creamy sauce made with parmesan and black pepper. Served with toasted baguette.

Chile verde

Chile verde

$18.50

Fire roasted pork shoulder simmered with tomatillos, poblano peppers, onions, garlic and cilantro. served with spanish rice and corn tortillas, topped with sriracha creme - GF

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$19.50

ask your server about our current offering - market price rotating fish battered and deep fried until crispy. served with fresh lemon, house cut fries, cider slaw with house made tartar sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.50

smoked then braised pork, brad and butter pickles, shaved onion, mop sauce, coleslaw served with house cut fries.

Remedy Burger

Remedy Burger

$19.50

6oz Ground chuck patty, bacon, caramelized onions, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, bbq aioli, pub bun, served with hand cut fries **sub impossible patty at no cost**

Rockwood French Dip

Rockwood French Dip

$19.50

Shaved ribeye with caramelized onions and swiss cheese on a tuscan hoagie roll, served with cut French fries, house sauce, and au jus

Side Sauce

$1.00

Market fish

$28.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$11.50

Seasonal jam, anglaise, ice cream

Upside Down Cake

Upside Down Cake

$9.50

smoked pineapple, salted caramel, candied ginger, whipped cream

Kids

Burger

$10.50

junior patty and american cheese on a brioche bun. served with specialty potato wedges.

Butter Noodles

$8.50

pasta sauced with butter and topped with parmesan cheese or tossed with house made cheese sauce.

Mac n' cheese

$8.50

pasta sauced with butter and topped with parmesan cheese or tossed with house made cheese sauce.

Quesedilla

$7.50

Chesse blend with De leon's tortillas

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Sides

Side Bacon

$3.00

Baguette

$2.50

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Cheese

$3.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Hummus

$5.00

Side Impossible Patty

$6.00

Side Pita Bread

$2.50

Side Market Fish

$8.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Tortilla

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!Whether you’re hungry for a ridiculously tasty burger or something more heart healthy, we’ve got you covered. Our kitchen opens at 9:30am on the weekends for brunch, and 11am through the rest of the week.

Website

Location

3809 S Grand Blvd, SPOKANE, WA 99203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
The Summit Kitchen - 1235 S. Grand Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1235 S. Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99202
View restaurantnext
Allie's Vegan Pizzeria & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1314 S Grand Blvd #6 Spokane, WA 99202
View restaurantnext
BETTY JEANS BBQ - 2926 E 29TH AVE
orange starNo Reviews
2926 E 29TH AVE Spokane, WA 99223
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - South Hill
orange star4.2 • 854
4320 S Regal Spokane, WA 99223
View restaurantnext
Morty's Tap & Grille
orange star4.1 • 575
5517 S Regal St Spokane, WA 99223
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in SPOKANE

Hops n Drops - Spokane North
orange star4.6 • 2,635
9265 N Nevada St Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Spokane Valley
orange star4.2 • 1,536
14728 E Indiana Ave Spokane Valley, WA 99216
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Spokane WA
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Wandermere
orange star4.6 • 1,060
401 E FARWELL RD Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
orange star4.5 • 870
6404 N Wall St Spokane, WA 99208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near SPOKANE
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston