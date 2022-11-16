Restaurant header imageView gallery
Remember Charlotte's

301 W. Northwest highway

Barrington, IL 60010

APPETIZER

BASKET FRIES

$5.95

BASKET SWEET POTATO WEDGES

$6.95

Tater Tots

$5.95

CHICKEN TENDERS (5)

$9.95

CHEESE CURDS

$8.95

CORN DOG NUGGETS

$7.95

CHIPS/SALSA/GUAC

$11.95

VEGGIES/HUMMUS

$13.95

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$9.95

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.95

NACHOS

$13.95

WINGS (12)

$16.95

GARLIC BREAD

$4.95

CHEESY GARLIC BREAD

$5.95

SOUP/SALAD

SOUP OF THE DAY

$3.95+

CHILI

$4.25+

CAESAR SALAD

$13.95

60010 SALAD

$16.95

DAUGHTERS GO TO SALAD

$16.95

BARRINGTON HILLS SALAD

$16.95

CREATE YOUR OWN SALAD

$13.95

SIDE SALAD

$4.95

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$4.95

SANDWICH/WRAPS

Italian Beef

$15.95

Mad Mac

$15.95

Meatball Sub

$15.95

Big Drew

$15.95

Veggie Sub

$14.95

Chicken Parm Sub

$15.95

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$14.95

Deli Sub

$14.95

Salmon BLT Sub

$15.95

Burger

$14.95

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Turkey Asiago Wrap

$14.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.95

Chicken Avocado Wrap

$14.95

Underground Dog

$7.95

Chili Dog

$8.95

Cheese Dog

$8.95

Plain Dog

$5.00

PIZZA

12" Cheese Pizza

$16.95

14" Cheese Pizza

$19.95

16" Cheese Pizza

$21.95

18" Cheese Pizza

$24.95

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$14.95

Slice

$4.00

The Slider

$25.95+

Roasted Veggie & Goat Cheese

$25.95+

The Peter

$25.95+

Cheesy Beef Pizza

$25.95+

Bbq Chicken Pizza

$25.95+

Big Ragu Pizza

$25.95+

Grandpa's Deli Walking Pizza

$13.95

Le Rodeaux

$20.95

ENTREES

Baked Mostaccioli

$16.95

Chicken Parmesan

$20.95

Mediterranean Salmon

$20.95

KIDS MENU

Kids Tenders

$12.95

Kids Mac n Cheeze

$12.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.95

Kid Corn Dog Nuggets

$12.95

Kids Pizza

$12.95

Kid Pasta + Meatball

$12.95

DESSERT

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Single Scoop Sundae

$5.95

Chocolate Shake

$7.95

Vanilla Shake

$7.95

Strawberry Shake

$7.95

Rootbeer Float

$7.95

Black Cow

$7.95

Brown Cow

$7.95

Bronco Float

$7.95

Blue bunny

$4.00

SIDES & SAUCES

SIDE RANCH

$0.75

SIDE BLEU CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE BBQ

$0.75

SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE TERIYAKI

$0.75

SIDE GIARDINIERA

$0.75

SIDE PIZZA SAUCE

$0.75

SIDE MARINARA

$0.75

SIDE CREAMY GARLIC

$0.75

SIDE SALMON

$8.00

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

SIDE NACHO CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE PICO

$0.75

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.75

SIDE GUAC

$2.00

SIDE CAESAR DRESSING

$0.75

Meatball

$3.00

MEXICAN PIZZA

Mexican Pizza

$10.95

Fountain Pop

COKE

$2.95

DIET

$2.95

GINGER ALE

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

MR PIBB

$2.95

ORANGE

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

Misc Drinks

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

COFFEE

$1.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$1.50

ICED TEA

$1.50

MILK

$2.00

IBC ROOT BEER

$2.50

Non-Revenue

Meals for Heroes Promo

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 W. Northwest highway, Barrington, IL 60010

Directions

