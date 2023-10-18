Food

Finger Food/Snacks

Kibe
$5.00
Bolinho de Bacalhau - porcao com 3
$5.00

Fried cod - 3 pieces

Pao de Queijo/Cheese Bread
$2.00
Croquete
$5.00Out of stock
Pastel
$6.00Out of stock
Joelho
$6.00Out of stock
Empadinha
$4.50Out of stock
Coxinha Grande
$5.00
Copinho De Salgadinho / Salgadinho Portion
$5.00

Fried Salgadinhos - Cup with 6 pieces - Choose from one to 3 flavors

Acaraje
$13.50

Breakfast

Omelete Napolitano
$12.00

Napolitano Mussarela Ralada + Tomate _ Cebola + Oregano

Omelete Sarado
$13.00

Omelet withTurkey Breast + White Cheese

Omlelete Misto
$12.00

Omelet with Ham + Mozzarella + Oregano

Ovo Mexido
$6.00

Scrambled Eggs

Misto Com Peito De Peru E Queijo Minas
$12.00

Turkey Breast + White Cheese

Misto Quente
$10.00

Ham and Cheese

Queijo Quente
$8.00

Grilled Cheese

Pão na Chapa

Lunch Specials

Brasileirinho
$19.00

Choice of Protein + Rice + Beans + Farofa + Fries

Strogonoff
$19.00

Beef of Chicken Strogonoff + Rice + Shoestring Potatoes

Parmegiana
$18.00

Beef or Chicken Parmegiana + Rice + Fries

Salads

Caeser Salad
$9.00+Out of stock
Caprese Salad
$11.00+
Green Mix
$8.00+
House Salad
$9.00+

Tapiocas

Tapioca Frango Com Catupiry/ chicken catupiry
$15.00
Tapioca Presunto E Queijo/ham and cheese
$13.00
Tapioca Minas Com Tomate E Oregano
$15.00
Tapioca Caprese
$14.00

Mussarela Fresca + Tomates + Pesto

Tapioca Caprese Parma
$16.00

Mussarea Fresca + Tomates + Pesto + Parma

Tapioca Carne Seca
$17.00

Catupiry + Cebola Caramelizada

Tapioca Beijinho
$10.00

Coco + Leite Condensado

Tapioca Nutella + Morango
$12.00
Tapioca Romeu E Julieta
$12.00

Catupiry + Goiabada

Tapioca your own
$8.00

Grilled Dishes

Filet Mignon Grelhado
$14.00
Frango Grelhado
$9.00
Peixe Grelhado
$9.00Out of stock
Hamburger Grelhado
$10.00Out of stock
Picanha Grelhado
$12.00
MILANESA
$10.00
LINGUICA
$10.00

Sides

Arroz
$4.00
Arroz Primavera
$5.00Out of stock
Torre Legumes
$5.00Out of stock
Batata Frita
$6.00
Creme de Espinafre
$8.00Out of stock
Quinoa
$5.00Out of stock
Farofa
$4.00
Feijao
$6.00

Sauces

Molho Catupiry
$3.00
Mostarda da Casa
$2.00
Molho Vinagrete
$3.00
Molho Madeira
$3.00
Molho Pesto
$3.00

Quiches

Quiche Queijo/Cheese
$8.00Out of stock
Quiche Cebola/Onion
$8.00Out of stock
Quiche Espinafre/Spinach
$9.00Out of stock
Quiche Bacon
$9.00Out of stock

To Share

To Share - Picanha
$38.00

Picanha with Garlic + Onion + Farofa + Vinaigrette sauce + Fries + Bread

To Share - Carnuda
$36.00

Filet Mignon + Meat Sauce + Fried Yuca + Mozzarella + Bread

To Share - Sausage
$26.00Out of stock

Sausage + Onion + Fried Yuca + Farofa + Vinaigrette sauce + Bread

To Share - French Fries with Cheese and Bacon
$15.00Out of stock

French Fries + Catupiry Cheese + Bacon

Açaí

Açaí Bowl
$9.00

TO GO

$0.50

Desserts

Rabanada com Doce de Leite
$12.00
Mineirinho
$10.00Out of stock

Goiabada _Catupiry Gratinado

Gulosa
$12.00

Suflê De Chocolate + Sorvete De Vanilla PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES FOR THE DESSERT TO BE READY

Cake Slice
$5.50
Pudim de Leite Condensado/Condensed Milk Flan
$6.00Out of stock
Quindim
$4.00
Docinhos/Sweets
$2.00

Different Flavors - Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Coconut, Pacoca, Churros, White Chocolate, White and Dark Chocolate

Mini Brigadeirao
$4.00Out of stock
Brigadeirao
$16.00
Quindao
$16.50
Cocada
$5.50
Pudim de Leite Fatia - Milk Flan Slice
$4.00

Bebidas

Bebidas Quentes

Chocolate quente
$5.00
capuccino com doce de leite
$6.00
capuccino com nutela
$6.00
Café com leite
$4.00
Café
$3.00
Cappuccino
$6.00

Bebidas Geladas

SUCO DE LARANJA
$9.00
SUCO MANGA
$4.00
GUARANA
$3.00
GUARANA DIET
$3.00
TODDYNHO
$3.00
AGUA DE COCO SOCOCO
$3.50
COCA ZERO
$3.00
COCA
$3.00
SUCO MARACUJA
$4.00
SUCO CAJU
$4.00
SUCO UVA CASA DA MADEIRA
$4.00
SUCO UVA AURORA
$4.00
SUCO GOIABA
$4.00
MATTE LEAO LIMAO 450ML
$4.50
MATTE LEAO NATURAL 450ML
$4.50
AGUA SEM GAS
$2.50
AGUA PERRIR
$3.00
Guaraviton Ginseng
$4.00
Guaraviton Acai
$4.00
Celsius
$3.80
COCO GELADO NATURAL
$5.99