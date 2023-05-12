Restaurant header imageView gallery

Remington's

review star

No reviews yet

20 North Michigan Ave

Chicago, IL 60602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD

Appetizers

Crab Cake App

$19.00

jumbo lump crab, remoulade served with a garnish of coleslaw

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

three halves loaded with lobster, lobster oil

Filet Sliders

$18.00

filet medallions, blue cheese, mayo, candied red onion served on baby brioche buns

Grilled Shrimp

$17.00Out of stock

Oysters

$20.00

red wine mignonette, minimum order of 6

Oysters Rockefeller

$17.00

reggiano, creamed spinach, pernod

Shrimp Tempura

$15.00Out of stock

tempura fried rock shrimp, cilantro and spicy asian mayo

Spinach Dip

$13.00

served with fresh tortilla chips

Steak Tartar

$16.00

Tuna Poke

$17.00

Grilled Artichokes

$16.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Burger

$16.00

black angus beef, sharp cheddar, mayo, mustard, lettuce. tomato, pickle and onion served on a brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

$15.00

housemade with ginger, soy marinated spicy ground turkey, topped with Asian slaw, marinated tomato and Asian mayo served on a brioche bun.

French Dip

$21.00

daily prepared and shaved prime rib piled high on fresh french bread, au jus and horseradish cream served on the side.

Chicken Dip

$16.00

rotisserie chicken, jack cheese, mayo, tomato, onion, arugula served on fresh, french bread with a side of chicken au jus.

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

fresh blackened mahimahi dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion and remoulade served on a brioche bun.

Crispy Chicken

$15.00

served on a brioche bun.

Soup & Salads

Wedge

$17.00

marinated tomatoes, hard cooked egg, smoked bacon, and maytag bleu cheese

Wrightwood

$18.00

rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, scallions, goat cheese, and lemon vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$24.00

Tuna Salad

$22.00

Bowl Soup

$9.00

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, radish, white balsamic vinaigrette

Entrees

Prime Rib

$42.00

Filet Mignon

$52.00

8 oz filet cooked to your liking, served with truffle bearnaise and a loaded baked potato

Ribeye

$58.00

slow roasted daily, au jus, served with a loaded baked potato

NY Remington

$68.00

our house 18 oz dry aged, prime, bone in strip cooked to your desired temperature

BBQ Ribs

$34.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$21.00

fresh chicken from the rotisserie, mashed potatoes and jus

Pork Chop

$34.00

12 oz grilled pork chop prepared medium rare and a side of cider au jus, served with mashed potato and brussel sprouts

Fish of the Day

$40.00

Sixty South Salmon

$32.00

simply grilled, lemon butter, asparagus

Crab Cake Entree

$38.00

Tuna #8

$36.00

Nori Crusted, Kimchi rice, soy-ginger teriyaki, peanuts

Short Rib

$42.00Out of stock

Sides

Asparagus

$9.00

Baked Potato

$9.00

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Fries

$5.00

Fruit

$4.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Sliced Veggies

$3.00

Spaetzle Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Brunch

Two Eggs

$12.00

two eggs prepared how you prefer, bacon, sausage, toast, and your choice of potatoes or fresh fruit

Grant Park Omelette

$14.00

mozzarella, bacon, mushrooms, spinach and hollandaise

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise over an english muffin

Pancakes

$12.00

full, fluffy stack of pancakes

Al a Carte Egg

$4.00

Brunch potatoes

$6.00

Al a Carte Sausage

$6.00

Al a Carte Bacon

$6.00

Ham And Eggs

$13.00

Al a Carte Ham

$6.00

Kids

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

PB&J

$7.00

Desserts

Brownie

$10.00

Cookie Skillet

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Promotional

Bonus GC

St Pattys

Drinks

Green Beer

$7.00

Shot

$10.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Spike Chocolate

$10.00

Green Mimosa

$15.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located directly on Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile, Remington’s is an American grill with an approachable and contemporary take on the classics you love. Part of 4 Star Restaurant Group, the 225-seat space is the perfect destination before or after the theatre, a busy day of shopping on Michigan Avenue, a casual lunch or intimate dinner with colleagues. Lunch and dinner are served daily, with brunch on the weekends and happy hour from 4-6pm Monday – Friday. Known for incredible steaks, fresh oysters, burgers, salads and an exceptional wine program, Remington’s also offers a variety of stunning private and semi-private dining spaces for groups of 10 to 225.

Website

Location

20 North Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60602

Directions

Gallery
Remington's image
Remington's image
Remington's image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Gage
orange starNo Reviews
24 S Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
LSD at CAA
orange starNo Reviews
12 S Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Acanto
orange starNo Reviews
18 South Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Goddess and the Baker - 33 S. Wabash
orange star4.2 • 2,204
33 S Wabash Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave - 30 S. Michigan Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
30 S. Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Millennium Hall
orange starNo Reviews
11 N Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

The Village
orange star4.2 • 4,428
71 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Grillroom Chophouse - 33 W Monroe St
orange star4.5 • 3,551
33 W Monroe St Chicago, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
The Marq
orange star4.4 • 3,247
60 W ADAMS ST CHICAGO, IL 60603
View restaurantnext
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,726
216 N Wabash Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Eggy's Diner
orange star4.2 • 2,567
333 E Benton Place Chicago, IL 60601
View restaurantnext
Magnolia Bakery Chicago
orange star4.6 • 2,204
108 N State St Chicago, IL 60602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Fulton Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
River West
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Roscoe Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)
Lincoln Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston