Remini's

No reviews yet

4210 Brambleton Avenue

Cave Spring, VA 24018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Kid's Chicken Parm
Meatballs & Marinara
Chicken Picatta (dinner for 1)

Food

Appetizers

Hummus & Veggies

$8.00

Fresh-made, seasoned hummus served with Pita chips and fresh vegetables

Meatballs & Marinara

Meatballs & Marinara

$9.00

Four of our house-made meatballs served with marinara and topped with Parmesan Cheese

Nanna's Rice Balls

Nanna's Rice Balls

$8.00

Seasoned rice, ground beef and peas are breaded and fried. Served with Marinara

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Melty Mozzerella with bread crumbs and herbs and served with House Marinara Sauce

Calamari

$12.00

Lightly dusted and fried to be crisp and served with a spicy marinara sauce

Fresh Bruschetta

$11.00

Diced tomatoes and onions in olive oil and balsamic vinegar, served with toasted focaccia bread

Greek Spanakopita

$10.00

Phyllo pastry filled with a mix of savory spinach and feta cheese

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.00

Seasoned spinach and artichokes with a creamy cheese sauce and served with toasted focaccia bread

Chips and Tzatziki

$5.00

Our hand-seasoned Potato Chips fried fresh daily and served with classic Tzatziki Sauce

Focaccia Bread

$3.50

Can't get enough of our house-baked Focaccia Bread and Oil? Enjoy another basket with our house-made dipping oil

Flatbreads

Veggie Flatbread

$8.00

Artichoke spinach base, mozzerella, red onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms

Greek Chicken Flatbread

$9.00

Feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and grilled chicken drizzled with our house made Greek Dressing

Italian Flatbread

$10.00

Marinara, mozzerella, sweet and spicy Italian sausage, onions, and mushrooms

Margherita Flatbread

$8.00

Marinara, fresh mozzerella, tomatoes, and fresh basil

Ryan Flatbread

$10.00

Pesto base, mozzerella cheese, chicken, bacon, red onions, tomatoes,mushrooms, banana peppers, and drizzled with sweet chili sauce

Soup

Chicken Vegetable Soup

$4.00

Freshly made chicken, celery, onion, and carrots all served in a light broth

Minestrone

$4.00

Vegetarian Soup with a light tomato base, white beans and pasta

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Freshly made daily, call after 11am for description

Salads

Italian Chef

$12.00

Romaine topped with fresh red onions, tomato, hard boiled eggs, banana peppers, kalamata olives, mortadella, ham, salami, and provolone. Finished with fresh croutons and Italian dressing

Italian Calabrese

$11.00

Romaine topped with a balsamic vinaigrette, topped with mozzerella, salami, kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes & artichoke pieces and toasted bread

Steak Salad

$12.00

Grilled steak, potatoes, green beans, and balsamic vinaigrette, tossed with mushrooms, onions, and herbs. Served on a bed of romaine and tomatoes.

Bacon and Spinach Salad

$11.00

Fresh baby spinach, topped with red onion, hard boiled egg, tomato, and fresh croutons. Served with a warm bacon onion dressing on the side

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine tossed with our classic dressing, parmesan cheese, fresh croutons, and topped with fresh grilled chicken breast. Also available in grilled wrap.

Greek Salad with Chicken

$13.00

Romaine topped with chunks of feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, and grilled chicken. Served with our greek dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.50

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Menza-Menza

Menza-Menza

$8.00

Menza-Menza PICK TWO! A bowl of your favorite soup with ½ of any Corner Deli Item OR ½ salad.

The Corner Deli

Sicilian Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fresh chicken breast seasoned with tomato pesto and Asiago cheese, served on grilled Italian bread

The Roanoke Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, salami, and mortadella (sweet italian bologna), with provolone cheese, banana peppers, onions, hot peppers, and house-made coleslaw piled high on a hoagie roll and toasted.

Greek Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken, feta, onions, tomatoes, olives, Greek dressing and romaine lettuce on a pita

Classic BLT

$11.00

Fresh applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on toasted Italian bread with mayonnaise

Brooklyn's Best

$11.00

Hot and sweet Italian Sausage, served with grilled onion, peppers, tomatoes, and mozzerella cheese on a hoagie roll

Vegetarian Delight

$9.00

Fresh spinach, mozzerella, roasted red peppers, and eggplant, served with basil pesto on Italian bread

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Sauteed zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, peppers, and onions mixed with creamy goat cheese and pesto

Remini's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Your classic grilled cheese, just kicked up a notch! We piled on the cheese, fresh tomatoes, and grill it to perfection on Italian bread. Add bacon for $3

The Sidewalk Grill

Veggies and Cheese

$8.00

Variety of fresh vegetables, seasoned, grilled and topped with melted provolone and served on a toasted hoagie roll

Steak and Cheese

$11.00

Grilled steak served with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and peppers, melted cheese, served on a garlic toasted roll

Chicken and Cheese

$11.00

Chopped grilled chicken, served with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and peppers, melted cheese, served on a garlic toasted roll

Greek Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Combination of beef and lamb, sliced, seasoned, grilled, and wrapped in a warm pita, served tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and tzatziki sauce

Cheesy Dressed Burger

$12.00

Classic burger, dressed with our infamous melted cheddar cheese skirt. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard. Add bacon for $2

Naked Burger

$10.00

Classic hamburger, fresh, plain and simple! Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, mustard

Uncle Sal's Meatball Sub

$11.00

Our classic sub roll loaded with 4 Remini's meatballs and marinara, topped with mozzerella cheese

Entrees

Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$18.00

Fresh chicken breast, marinated until tender, served with sauteed bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with a toasted pita. A side Greek salad completes the meal! Great with a side of tzatziki.

Remini's Pork Chop

Remini's Pork Chop

$19.00Out of stock

Pan seared, bone in, frenched pork chop, served with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms in a white wine sauce, on top of a Nanna's rice ball with a side of green beans.

Sicilian Steak

$30.00

11 oz. NY Strip topped with Marsala sauce, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with garlic green beans and roasted red skin potatoes.

Mediterranean Mahi Mahi

$25.00

8 oz. Mahi filet topped with fresh basil, feta, kalamata olives, green pepper, onion, garlic, and tomatoes. Deglazed with white wine over either a bed of fettuccine and vegetables or on top of a Greek Salad. Over Greek Salad adds $3.00.

Remini's For 1

Spaghetti & Meatballs (dinner for 1)

$18.00

A Classic! A single dinner portion of spaghetti paired with our tasty house-made marinara sauce and your choice of meatballs/sausage.

Chicken Picatta (dinner for 1)

$18.00

A single dinner portion of fresh chicken breast, sauteed with onions, diced tomatoes, and capers, served on a bed of spaghetti with a lemon white wine sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo (dinner for 1)

$18.00

A single dinner portion of fettuccine pasta tossed in a flavorful and creamy house-made Parmesan cheese sauce. Add Chicken ($3) or Shrimp ($7).

Lasagna (dinner for 1)

$18.00

A single dinner portion of our traditional lasagna, made in the old world style with layers of pasta, ricotta, and mozzerella cheese baked with our marinara. Add Meatballs or Sausage.

Baked Ziti (dinner for 1)

$18.00

A single dinner portion of ziti, ricotta, parmesan cheese, sauce, and meatballs topped with fresh mozzerella and baked.

Pasta Natale (dinner for 1)

$20.00

A single dinner portion of sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onion, garlic, and fresh baby spinach all tossed with our house-made marinara and served over penne. Topped with asiago

Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli (dinner for 1)

$18.00

A single dinner portion of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.

Chicken Parmesan (dinner for 1)

$20.00

A single dinner portion of hand breaded chicken cutlet, fried, and topped with marinara and mozzerella cheese, baked and served over spaghetti and marinara.

Chicken Marsala (dinner for 1)

$20.00

Not your Nona's Chicken Marsala! A single dinner portion of tender chicken breast, sauteed with mushrooms and then delicately coated with a sweet, creamy Marsala sauce. Served with pasta and seasonal vegatables.

Pasta Carbonara (dinner for 1)

$20.00

Sauteed pancetta, onions, and peas are blended with eggs, olive oil, and cream then tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Florentine with Ravioli (dinner for 1)

$20.00

A single dinner portion of classic creamy Chicken Florentine with sauteed chicken and spinach. Served over 2 of our house favorite Jumbo Stuffed Cheese Ravioli. Topped with parmesan cheese.

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions (dinner for 1)

$20.00

A single dinner portion sauteed sausage, peppers, and onions with our house made marinara simmered and served over spaghetti

Steak Pizzaiola (dinner for 1)

$26.00

A single dinner portion of sauteed sliced beef, seasoned with Italian breading, fried with sauteed onions, and topped off with our marinara sauce, served over spaghetti.

Shrimp and Scallops Primavera (dinner for 1)

$26.00

Sauteed shrimp and scallops are gently tossed in a white wine lemon sauce, and served with fettuccine and seasoned fredsh vegetables. Tossed with asiago.

Spaghetti & Sausage

$18.00

Pasta Marinara

$11.00

Remini's For 2

Spaghetti & Meatballs (dinner for 2)

$26.00

A Classic! A dinner portion large enough for two, of spaghetti paired with our tasty house-made marinara sauce and your choice of meatballs/sausage.

Chicken Picatta (dinner for 2)

$26.00

A dinner portion large enough for two, of fresh chicken breast, sauteed with onions, diced tomatoes, and capers, served on a bed of spaghetti with a lemon white wine sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo (dinner for 2)

$26.00

A dinner portion for two, of fettuccine pasta tossed in a flavorful and creamy house-made Parmesan cheese sauce. Add Chicken or Shrimp.

Lasagna (dinner for 2)

$26.00

A dinner portion large enough for two, of our traditional lasagna, made in the old world style with layers of pasta, ricotta, and mozzerella cheese baked with our marinara. Add Meatballs or Sausage.

Baked Ziti (dinner for 2)

$26.00

A dinner portion large enogh for two, of ziti, ricotta, parmesan cheese, sauce, and meatballs topped with fresh mozzerella and baked.

Pasta Natale (dinner for 2)

$30.00

A dinner portion large enough for two, of sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onion, garlic, and fresh baby spinach all tossed with our house-made marinara and served over penne. Topped with asiago

Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli (dinner for 2)

$26.00

A dinner portion large enough for 2, of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.

Chicken Parmesan (dinner for 2)

$30.00

A dinner portion for two of hand breaded chicken cutlet, fried, and topped with marinara and mozzerella cheese, baked and served over spaghetti and marinara.

Chicken Marsala (dinner for 2)

$30.00

Not your Nona's Chicken Marsala! A dinner portion large enough for two of tender chicken breast, sauteed with mushrooms and then delicately coated with a sweet, creamy Marsala sauce. Served with pasta and seasonal vegatables.

Pasta Carbonara (dinner for 2)

$30.00

A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed pancetta, onions, and peas are blended with eggs, olive oil, and cream then tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Florentine with Ravioli (dinner for 2)

$30.00

A dinner portion large enough for two of classic creamy Chicken Florentine with sauteed chicken and spinach. Served over 2 of our house favorite Jumbo Stuffed Cheese Ravioli. Topped with parmesan cheese.

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions (dinner for 2)

$30.00

A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed sausage, peppers, and onions with our house made marinara simmered and served over spaghetti

Steak Pizzaiola (dinner for 2)

$36.00

A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed sliced beef, seasoned with Italian breading, fried with sauteed onions, and topped off with our marinara sauce, served over spaghetti.

Shrimp and Scallops Primavera (dinner for 2)

$36.00

A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed shrimp and scallops are gently tossed in a winhite wine lemon sauce, and served with fettuccine and seasoned fredsh vegetables. Tossed with asiago.

Remini's For 4

Spaghetti & Meatballs (dinner for 4)

$46.00

A Classic! A dinner portion large enough for four, of spaghetti paired with our tasty house-made marinara sauce and your choice of meatballs/sausage.

Chicken Picatta (dinner for 4)

$46.00

A dinner portion large enough for four, of fresh chicken breast, sauteed with onions, diced tomatoes, and capers, served on a bed of spaghetti with a lemon white wine sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo (dinner for 4)

$46.00

A dinner portion for four, of fettuccine pasta tossed in a flavorful and creamy house-made Parmesan cheese sauce. Add Chicken or Shrimp.

Lasagna (dinner for 4)

$46.00

A dinner portion large enough for four of our traditional lasagna, made in the old world style with layers of pasta, ricotta, and mozzerella cheese baked with our marinara.

Baked Ziti (dinner for 4)

$46.00

A dinner portion large enough for four, of ziti, ricotta, parmesan cheese, sauce, peas, and meatballs topped with fresh mozzerella and baked.

Pasta Natale (dinner for 4)

$50.00

A dinner portion large enough for four, of sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onion, garlic, and fresh baby spinach all tossed with our house-made marinara and served over penne. Topped with asiago

Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli (dinner for 4)

$46.00

A dinner portion large enough for four, of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.

Chicken Parmesan (dinner for 4)

$50.00

A dinner portion for four of hand breaded chicken cutlet, fried, and topped with marinara and mozzerella cheese, baked and served over spaghetti and marinara.

Chicken Marsala (dinner for 4)

$50.00

Not your Nona's Chicken Marsala! A dinner portion large enough for four of tender chicken breast, sauteed with mushrooms and then delicately coated with a sweet, creamy Marsala sauce. Served with pasta and seasonal vegatables.

Pasta Carbonara (dinner for 4)

$50.00

A dinner portion large enough for four of sauteed pancetta, onions, and peas are blended with eggs, olive oil, and cream then tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.

Chicken Florentine with Ravioli (dinner for 4)

$50.00

A dinner portion large enough for four of classic creamy Chicken Florentine with sauteed chicken and spinach. Served over 2 of our house favorite Jumbo Stuffed Cheese Ravioli. Topped with parmesan cheese.

Sausage, Peppers, and Onions (dinner for 4)

$50.00

A dinner portion large enough for four of sauteed sausage, peppers, and onions with our house made marinara simmered and served over spaghetti

Steak Pizzaiola (dinner for 4)

$58.00

A dinner portion for four of sauteed sliced beef, seasoned with Italian breading, fried with sauteed onions, and topped off with our marinara sauce, served over spaghetti.

Shrimp and Scallops Primavera (dinner for 4)

$58.00

A dinner portion large enough for four of sauteed shrimp and scallops are gently tossed in a white wine lemon sauce, and served with fettuccine and seasoned fredsh vegetables. Tossed with asiago.

Dessert

Specialty Cake

$6.00

Fudge Brownie

$4.50

Cookies

$1.50

We offer a variety of freshly made cookies ranging from Chocolate Chip, our house-favorite Everything, and Peanut Butter.

Black and White Cookie

$3.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Mini Cannoli

$3.00

Large Cannoli

$5.00

Chocolate Bomb

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Strawberry Cake

$6.00

Special Dessert

$5.50

Specials

Seafood Special

$23.00

Beef Special

$24.00

Pork special

$18.00

Na Beverages

Soda & Tea

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Pink LemonAde

$3.50

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Mellow Yellow

$3.50

Ice Tea unsweet

$3.50

Ice Tea Sweet

$3.50

Water Glass

Kid's drink

$1.75

Bottle Water

Pellegrino

$4.75

Mineral Water

$6.25

Dasani

$3.00

Bottle Soda

BTL Coke

$3.00

BTL Diet Coke

$3.00

BTL Sprite

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Catering

Catering

Lasagna Tray

$50.00

Lasagna with meat Tray

$57.00

Baked Ziti Tray

$50.00

Fettuccini Alfredo Tray

$40.00

Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken Tray

$47.00

Chicken Parmesan

$60.00

Spaghetti with Meatsauce Tray

$55.00

Pasta Natale Tray

$60.00

Pasta Carbonara Tray

$55.00

Chicken Marsala Tray

$60.00

Ravioli Tray

$55.00

Spanakopita Tray

$60.00

Pick 2 entrees

$12.00

Pick 2 entrees for $12/person. Includes choice of salad and bread.

A La Carte Catering

Bruschetta (A La Carte)

$1.50

priced per person

Chicken Parm Bites

$2.50

priced per person

Spinach Dip (A La Carte)

$2.00

priced per person

Rice Balls (A La Carte)

$2.50

priced per person

Meatballs (A La Carte)

$1.50

priced per person

Hummus (A La Carte)

$1.50

priced per person

Bread Loaf

$8.00

priced by loaf

Caesar Salad (A La Carte)

$2.50

priced per person

Garden Salad (A La Carte)

$2.50

priced per person

Greek Salad (A La Carte)

$3.00

priced per person

Cookies (A La Carte)

$1.50

priced per person

Mini Cannoli (A La Carte)

$3.00

priced per person

Full Cannoli (A La Carte)

$4.00

priced per person

Sweet Tea (A La Carte)

$2.00

priced per person

Unsweet Tea (A La Carte)

$2.00

priced per person

Bottled Water (A La Carte)

$2.00

priced per person

Retail

Cookie Box

$11.00

Holiday Cookie Boxes

Bread Loaf

$8.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

16 oz. container

Caesar Dressing

$4.00

16 oz. container

Marinara Sauce

$5.00

16 oz. container

Hummus

$5.00

16 oz. container

T-shirt

$25.00

Remini's T-Shirt

Greek Dressing

$5.00

16 oz. container

Kids

Kids Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Pasrta & Butter

$6.00

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$7.00

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.00

Kid's Ravioli

$8.00

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Parm

$8.00

Extra Sides

Meat Sides

MeatBall. 2 ea.

$3.50

Hot Sausage

$4.00

Sweet Sausage

$4.00

Hot& Sweet Sausage

$4.00

Sauce

Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Marinara Sauce

$4.00

Marsala Sauce

$3.00

Open

Open

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4210 Brambleton Avenue, Cave Spring, VA 24018

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

