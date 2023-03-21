Remini's
4210 Brambleton Avenue
Cave Spring, VA 24018
Food
Appetizers
Hummus & Veggies
Fresh-made, seasoned hummus served with Pita chips and fresh vegetables
Meatballs & Marinara
Four of our house-made meatballs served with marinara and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Nanna's Rice Balls
Seasoned rice, ground beef and peas are breaded and fried. Served with Marinara
Mozzerella Sticks
Melty Mozzerella with bread crumbs and herbs and served with House Marinara Sauce
Calamari
Lightly dusted and fried to be crisp and served with a spicy marinara sauce
Fresh Bruschetta
Diced tomatoes and onions in olive oil and balsamic vinegar, served with toasted focaccia bread
Greek Spanakopita
Phyllo pastry filled with a mix of savory spinach and feta cheese
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Seasoned spinach and artichokes with a creamy cheese sauce and served with toasted focaccia bread
Chips and Tzatziki
Our hand-seasoned Potato Chips fried fresh daily and served with classic Tzatziki Sauce
Focaccia Bread
Can't get enough of our house-baked Focaccia Bread and Oil? Enjoy another basket with our house-made dipping oil
Flatbreads
Veggie Flatbread
Artichoke spinach base, mozzerella, red onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms
Greek Chicken Flatbread
Feta cheese, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, and grilled chicken drizzled with our house made Greek Dressing
Italian Flatbread
Marinara, mozzerella, sweet and spicy Italian sausage, onions, and mushrooms
Margherita Flatbread
Marinara, fresh mozzerella, tomatoes, and fresh basil
Ryan Flatbread
Pesto base, mozzerella cheese, chicken, bacon, red onions, tomatoes,mushrooms, banana peppers, and drizzled with sweet chili sauce
Soup
Salads
Italian Chef
Romaine topped with fresh red onions, tomato, hard boiled eggs, banana peppers, kalamata olives, mortadella, ham, salami, and provolone. Finished with fresh croutons and Italian dressing
Italian Calabrese
Romaine topped with a balsamic vinaigrette, topped with mozzerella, salami, kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes & artichoke pieces and toasted bread
Steak Salad
Grilled steak, potatoes, green beans, and balsamic vinaigrette, tossed with mushrooms, onions, and herbs. Served on a bed of romaine and tomatoes.
Bacon and Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, topped with red onion, hard boiled egg, tomato, and fresh croutons. Served with a warm bacon onion dressing on the side
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed with our classic dressing, parmesan cheese, fresh croutons, and topped with fresh grilled chicken breast. Also available in grilled wrap.
Greek Salad with Chicken
Romaine topped with chunks of feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, tomatoes, and grilled chicken. Served with our greek dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Side Garden Salad
Side Greek Salad
Large Caesar Salad
Menza-Menza
The Corner Deli
Sicilian Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh chicken breast seasoned with tomato pesto and Asiago cheese, served on grilled Italian bread
The Roanoke Sandwich
Ham, salami, and mortadella (sweet italian bologna), with provolone cheese, banana peppers, onions, hot peppers, and house-made coleslaw piled high on a hoagie roll and toasted.
Greek Chicken Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken, feta, onions, tomatoes, olives, Greek dressing and romaine lettuce on a pita
Classic BLT
Fresh applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes served on toasted Italian bread with mayonnaise
Brooklyn's Best
Hot and sweet Italian Sausage, served with grilled onion, peppers, tomatoes, and mozzerella cheese on a hoagie roll
Vegetarian Delight
Fresh spinach, mozzerella, roasted red peppers, and eggplant, served with basil pesto on Italian bread
Mediterranean Veggie Wrap
Sauteed zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, peppers, and onions mixed with creamy goat cheese and pesto
Remini's Grilled Cheese
Your classic grilled cheese, just kicked up a notch! We piled on the cheese, fresh tomatoes, and grill it to perfection on Italian bread. Add bacon for $3
The Sidewalk Grill
Veggies and Cheese
Variety of fresh vegetables, seasoned, grilled and topped with melted provolone and served on a toasted hoagie roll
Steak and Cheese
Grilled steak served with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and peppers, melted cheese, served on a garlic toasted roll
Chicken and Cheese
Chopped grilled chicken, served with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and peppers, melted cheese, served on a garlic toasted roll
Greek Gyro Wrap
Combination of beef and lamb, sliced, seasoned, grilled, and wrapped in a warm pita, served tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and tzatziki sauce
Cheesy Dressed Burger
Classic burger, dressed with our infamous melted cheddar cheese skirt. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, and mustard. Add bacon for $2
Naked Burger
Classic hamburger, fresh, plain and simple! Served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo, mustard
Uncle Sal's Meatball Sub
Our classic sub roll loaded with 4 Remini's meatballs and marinara, topped with mozzerella cheese
Entrees
Chicken Souvlaki
Fresh chicken breast, marinated until tender, served with sauteed bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes with a toasted pita. A side Greek salad completes the meal! Great with a side of tzatziki.
Remini's Pork Chop
Pan seared, bone in, frenched pork chop, served with onions, tomatoes, mushrooms in a white wine sauce, on top of a Nanna's rice ball with a side of green beans.
Sicilian Steak
11 oz. NY Strip topped with Marsala sauce, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Served with garlic green beans and roasted red skin potatoes.
Mediterranean Mahi Mahi
8 oz. Mahi filet topped with fresh basil, feta, kalamata olives, green pepper, onion, garlic, and tomatoes. Deglazed with white wine over either a bed of fettuccine and vegetables or on top of a Greek Salad. Over Greek Salad adds $3.00.
Remini's For 1
Spaghetti & Meatballs (dinner for 1)
A Classic! A single dinner portion of spaghetti paired with our tasty house-made marinara sauce and your choice of meatballs/sausage.
Chicken Picatta (dinner for 1)
A single dinner portion of fresh chicken breast, sauteed with onions, diced tomatoes, and capers, served on a bed of spaghetti with a lemon white wine sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo (dinner for 1)
A single dinner portion of fettuccine pasta tossed in a flavorful and creamy house-made Parmesan cheese sauce. Add Chicken ($3) or Shrimp ($7).
Lasagna (dinner for 1)
A single dinner portion of our traditional lasagna, made in the old world style with layers of pasta, ricotta, and mozzerella cheese baked with our marinara. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
Baked Ziti (dinner for 1)
A single dinner portion of ziti, ricotta, parmesan cheese, sauce, and meatballs topped with fresh mozzerella and baked.
Pasta Natale (dinner for 1)
A single dinner portion of sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onion, garlic, and fresh baby spinach all tossed with our house-made marinara and served over penne. Topped with asiago
Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli (dinner for 1)
A single dinner portion of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
Chicken Parmesan (dinner for 1)
A single dinner portion of hand breaded chicken cutlet, fried, and topped with marinara and mozzerella cheese, baked and served over spaghetti and marinara.
Chicken Marsala (dinner for 1)
Not your Nona's Chicken Marsala! A single dinner portion of tender chicken breast, sauteed with mushrooms and then delicately coated with a sweet, creamy Marsala sauce. Served with pasta and seasonal vegatables.
Pasta Carbonara (dinner for 1)
Sauteed pancetta, onions, and peas are blended with eggs, olive oil, and cream then tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.
Chicken Florentine with Ravioli (dinner for 1)
A single dinner portion of classic creamy Chicken Florentine with sauteed chicken and spinach. Served over 2 of our house favorite Jumbo Stuffed Cheese Ravioli. Topped with parmesan cheese.
Sausage, Peppers, and Onions (dinner for 1)
A single dinner portion sauteed sausage, peppers, and onions with our house made marinara simmered and served over spaghetti
Steak Pizzaiola (dinner for 1)
A single dinner portion of sauteed sliced beef, seasoned with Italian breading, fried with sauteed onions, and topped off with our marinara sauce, served over spaghetti.
Shrimp and Scallops Primavera (dinner for 1)
Sauteed shrimp and scallops are gently tossed in a white wine lemon sauce, and served with fettuccine and seasoned fredsh vegetables. Tossed with asiago.
Spaghetti & Sausage
Pasta Marinara
Remini's For 2
Spaghetti & Meatballs (dinner for 2)
A Classic! A dinner portion large enough for two, of spaghetti paired with our tasty house-made marinara sauce and your choice of meatballs/sausage.
Chicken Picatta (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion large enough for two, of fresh chicken breast, sauteed with onions, diced tomatoes, and capers, served on a bed of spaghetti with a lemon white wine sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion for two, of fettuccine pasta tossed in a flavorful and creamy house-made Parmesan cheese sauce. Add Chicken or Shrimp.
Lasagna (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion large enough for two, of our traditional lasagna, made in the old world style with layers of pasta, ricotta, and mozzerella cheese baked with our marinara. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
Baked Ziti (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion large enogh for two, of ziti, ricotta, parmesan cheese, sauce, and meatballs topped with fresh mozzerella and baked.
Pasta Natale (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion large enough for two, of sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onion, garlic, and fresh baby spinach all tossed with our house-made marinara and served over penne. Topped with asiago
Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion large enough for 2, of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
Chicken Parmesan (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion for two of hand breaded chicken cutlet, fried, and topped with marinara and mozzerella cheese, baked and served over spaghetti and marinara.
Chicken Marsala (dinner for 2)
Not your Nona's Chicken Marsala! A dinner portion large enough for two of tender chicken breast, sauteed with mushrooms and then delicately coated with a sweet, creamy Marsala sauce. Served with pasta and seasonal vegatables.
Pasta Carbonara (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed pancetta, onions, and peas are blended with eggs, olive oil, and cream then tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.
Chicken Florentine with Ravioli (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion large enough for two of classic creamy Chicken Florentine with sauteed chicken and spinach. Served over 2 of our house favorite Jumbo Stuffed Cheese Ravioli. Topped with parmesan cheese.
Sausage, Peppers, and Onions (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed sausage, peppers, and onions with our house made marinara simmered and served over spaghetti
Steak Pizzaiola (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed sliced beef, seasoned with Italian breading, fried with sauteed onions, and topped off with our marinara sauce, served over spaghetti.
Shrimp and Scallops Primavera (dinner for 2)
A dinner portion large enough for two of sauteed shrimp and scallops are gently tossed in a winhite wine lemon sauce, and served with fettuccine and seasoned fredsh vegetables. Tossed with asiago.
Remini's For 4
Spaghetti & Meatballs (dinner for 4)
A Classic! A dinner portion large enough for four, of spaghetti paired with our tasty house-made marinara sauce and your choice of meatballs/sausage.
Chicken Picatta (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion large enough for four, of fresh chicken breast, sauteed with onions, diced tomatoes, and capers, served on a bed of spaghetti with a lemon white wine sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese.
Fettuccine Alfredo (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion for four, of fettuccine pasta tossed in a flavorful and creamy house-made Parmesan cheese sauce. Add Chicken or Shrimp.
Lasagna (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion large enough for four of our traditional lasagna, made in the old world style with layers of pasta, ricotta, and mozzerella cheese baked with our marinara.
Baked Ziti (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion large enough for four, of ziti, ricotta, parmesan cheese, sauce, peas, and meatballs topped with fresh mozzerella and baked.
Pasta Natale (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion large enough for four, of sauteed chicken, mushrooms, onion, garlic, and fresh baby spinach all tossed with our house-made marinara and served over penne. Topped with asiago
Jumbo 5 Cheese Ravioli (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion large enough for four, of 3 jumbo ravioli stuffed with a five cheese blend, topped with marinara sauce and a touch of ricotta cheese. Add Meatballs or Sausage.
Chicken Parmesan (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion for four of hand breaded chicken cutlet, fried, and topped with marinara and mozzerella cheese, baked and served over spaghetti and marinara.
Chicken Marsala (dinner for 4)
Not your Nona's Chicken Marsala! A dinner portion large enough for four of tender chicken breast, sauteed with mushrooms and then delicately coated with a sweet, creamy Marsala sauce. Served with pasta and seasonal vegatables.
Pasta Carbonara (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion large enough for four of sauteed pancetta, onions, and peas are blended with eggs, olive oil, and cream then tossed with spaghetti and topped with parmesan cheese.
Chicken Florentine with Ravioli (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion large enough for four of classic creamy Chicken Florentine with sauteed chicken and spinach. Served over 2 of our house favorite Jumbo Stuffed Cheese Ravioli. Topped with parmesan cheese.
Sausage, Peppers, and Onions (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion large enough for four of sauteed sausage, peppers, and onions with our house made marinara simmered and served over spaghetti
Steak Pizzaiola (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion for four of sauteed sliced beef, seasoned with Italian breading, fried with sauteed onions, and topped off with our marinara sauce, served over spaghetti.
Shrimp and Scallops Primavera (dinner for 4)
A dinner portion large enough for four of sauteed shrimp and scallops are gently tossed in a white wine lemon sauce, and served with fettuccine and seasoned fredsh vegetables. Tossed with asiago.
Dessert
Specialty Cake
Fudge Brownie
Cookies
We offer a variety of freshly made cookies ranging from Chocolate Chip, our house-favorite Everything, and Peanut Butter.
Black and White Cookie
Cheesecake
Mini Cannoli
Large Cannoli
Chocolate Bomb
Tiramisu
Strawberry Cake
Special Dessert
Na Beverages
Soda & Tea
Bottle Water
Hot Drinks
Catering
Catering
Lasagna Tray
Lasagna with meat Tray
Baked Ziti Tray
Fettuccini Alfredo Tray
Fettuccini Alfredo with Chicken Tray
Chicken Parmesan
Spaghetti with Meatsauce Tray
Pasta Natale Tray
Pasta Carbonara Tray
Chicken Marsala Tray
Ravioli Tray
Spanakopita Tray
Pick 2 entrees
Pick 2 entrees for $12/person. Includes choice of salad and bread.
A La Carte Catering
Bruschetta (A La Carte)
priced per person
Chicken Parm Bites
priced per person
Spinach Dip (A La Carte)
priced per person
Rice Balls (A La Carte)
priced per person
Meatballs (A La Carte)
priced per person
Hummus (A La Carte)
priced per person
Bread Loaf
priced by loaf
Caesar Salad (A La Carte)
priced per person
Garden Salad (A La Carte)
priced per person
Greek Salad (A La Carte)
priced per person
Cookies (A La Carte)
priced per person
Mini Cannoli (A La Carte)
priced per person
Full Cannoli (A La Carte)
priced per person
Sweet Tea (A La Carte)
priced per person
Unsweet Tea (A La Carte)
priced per person
Bottled Water (A La Carte)
priced per person
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
