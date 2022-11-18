Reminisce Soda Fountain imageView gallery



Order Again

Breakfast "On The Fly"

One Egg with Toast

$3.49

Add 2 Eggs, Meat, Potato & Toast $6.99

Two Eggs with Toast

$4.79

Add 2 Eggs, Meat, Potato & Toast $6.99

Two Eggs, Meat, Potato & Toast

$7.99

Two Eggs, Potato & Toast

$5.79

Add 2 Eggs, Meat, Potato & Toast $6.99

Two Eggs, Meat & Toast

$6.99

Breakfast "Home-Style" Combos

Big Breakfast Platter

$14.99

Served with 2 Eggs, Choice of 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage Links, 2 Pancakes or Regular French Toast, Sausage Gravy & Biscuit and Potato

Country Ham Steak

$10.99

2 Eggs, Potato, Country Ham & Toast

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$10.99

Served with 3 Eggs and Toast

Homemade Sausage Gravy with Biscuits

$10.99

Served with 3 Eggs

The 222 Breakfast

$9.99

2 Eggs, 2 Buttermilk Pancakes or 2 Regular French Toast, 2 Slices of Bacon or 2 Sausage Links

Skillets & Frittata's

Served with Home Fries or Hash Browns and Toast

Create-A-Skillet

$11.99

2 Eggs, then Choose 1 meat, 1 cheese, 1 potato, and 1 Vegetable, served with Choice of Toast

Meat Lovers and Cheese

$11.99

Choice of Cheese with Bacon, Sausage and Ham

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Cheese

Veggie

$10.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli and Mushrooms / Add Cheese $.49

Sausage Skillet

$11.99

Breakfast Omelets

"Our Omelets are served with a choice of Potato and Toast (except Reminisce Omelet which INCLUDES Potato)."

Meat Lovers with Cheese Omelet

$11.99

Choice of Cheese with Bacon, Sausage and Ham

Philly Cheese Steak Omelet

$11.99

Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Cheese

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Broccoli and Mushrooms / Add Cheese $.49

Western Omelet

$10.99

Ham, Onion, Peppers and Cheddar Cheese

3 Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Country Omelet

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.99

Eggs, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Eggs and Choice of Meat, served with a side of Salsa and Sour Cream

Create Your Own Sandwich

$6.49

Choice of Croissant, Bagel or Hard Roll, Meat, Egg and Cheese / Add Home Fries or Hash Browns for $1.99

Benedicts

"All Benedicts served with choice of Home Fries or Hash Browns"

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Poached Eggs served on an English Muffin with Ham and Hollandaise Sauce

Eggs Florentine

$10.99

Poached Eggs, Fresh Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, Tomato and Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin

Irish Benedict

$11.99

English Muffin, Corned Beef Hash, Corned Beef and Poached Eggs, covered with Hollandaise Sauce

Cuban Benedict

$12.99

Country Benedict

$10.99

Breakfast Starters

Applesauce

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash, Homemade

$6.99

Homemade

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Ham Slice (1)

$4.49

Hash Browns

$3.49

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.99

Home Fries

$3.49

Oatmeal

$3.99

Add Blueberries, Raisins or Nuts .99

Peanut Butter

$0.79

Sausage Gravy, Homemade, Over Biscuit

$4.99

Sausage Links (3)

$4.49

Single Egg

$1.79

Thick Applewood Bacon (3)

$4.49

(3 Slices)

Toast, Cinnamon Raisin

$2.49

Toast, English Muffin

$2.49

Toast, Hard Roll

$2.49

Toast, Seeded Rye

$1.99

Toast, Texas Toast

$2.49

Toast, Wheat

$1.99

Toast, White

$1.99

Kiddies Breakfast Korner

"For Kiddies 12 and Under All kids breakfasts include a beverage Add Egg or Potato to any breakfast for .99"

2 + 2 + 2

$9.49

2 Eggs, 2 Buttermilk Pancakes or 2 Regular French Toast, 2 Slices of Bacon or 2 Sausage Links

Pancakes PLUS

$6.99

One Pancake with Bacon Strip or Sausage Link / With Chocolate Chips, add .99

The Eiffel Tower

$6.99

One French Toast with Bacon Strip or Sausage Link / Add Bananas $.99

The Full

$6.99

One Egg, Choice of Bacon Slice or Sausage Link and Toast

The Three-Quarter

$6.29

One Egg and Toast

Breakfast Sweets & with a Twist

"Served with Real Maple Syrup, Butter and Topped with Powdered Sugar"

Banana Pancakes - Full Stack (3)

$8.99

3 / Blueberries, Chocolate Chips or Nuts add .99

Banana Pancakes - Short Stack (2)

$7.99

2 / Blueberries, Chocolate Chips or Nuts add .99

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Belgium Waffle Supreme

$10.99

Belgium Waffle topped with Strawberries, Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream and Whipped Cream

Challah French Toast - Full Stack (3)

$8.49

Challah French Toast - Short Stack (2)

$7.49

(2 Thick Slices)

Deluxe Challah French Toast

$11.99

3 Thick Slices with Fresh Banana Slices, Cream Cheese and topped with Pecans and sprinkled with Powdered Sugar

NY Style Cheese Cake French Toast

$10.99

3 Thick Hand Cut Slices of Challah French Toast, served with a layer of Cheesecake Filling, toppedwith Vanilla Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberries and Whipped Cream

Pancakes, Buttermilk - Full Stack (3)

$6.99

3 / Blueberries, Chocolate Chips or Nuts add .99

Pancakes, Buttermilk - Short Stack (2)

$5.99

2 / Blueberries, Chocolate Chips or Nuts add .99

Texas French Toast - Full Stack (3)

$6.99

Texas French Toast - Short Stack (2)

$5.99

(2 Slices)

Reg FT Full

$5.49

Reg FT Short

$3.99

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$12.99

Choose any 3 of the following items and sauces - Mozzarella Sticks (4) - Boneless Chicken Wings (6)Jalapeno Poppers (4) - Chicken Fingers (2)Deep Fried Pickle Fries• Bleu Cheese • Buffalo • Honey Mustard • Ranch • Sweet BBQ• Locally Produced REAL Maple Syrup (3.25 oz) (add 2.29)• Locally Produced Honey (3.25 oz) (add 2.29)

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.49

Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Deep Fried Pickle Spears

$8.99

(V) Golden Deep Fried Dill Pickle Spears served with a choice of Dipping Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.99

6 - Golden Deep Fried Jalapeno Poppers with Cream Cheese Filling and Bacon Bits, served with a choice of Dipping Sauce

Loaded Fries

$10.99

A large order of fries with Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese and Homemade Dipping Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.49

(V) 6 - Served with a side of Marinara Sauce

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.49

Our smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Steak Quesadilla

$13.49

Homemade Onion Rings

$5.99

Club Sandwiches

All clubs come with bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and choice of bread, served with Potato Chips (add French Fries 1.99)

BLT Club

$10.99

A hearty portion of Applewood Smoked Bacon, lettuce & tomato

"Black Forest" Ham Club

$8.49

Albacore Tuna Fish Club

$8.49

Real Turkey Breast Club

$10.99

Cold Sandwiches

Served with Regular Chips, Homemade Seasoned Potato Chips (add .99), Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato and a Dill Pickle Spear. Choice of White, Wheat, Seeded Rye, Pumpernickel, Texas or Hard Roll (add 1.29)

BLT Club

$10.99

A hearty portion of Applewood Smoked Bacon, lettuce & tomato

Chicken or Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Crispy Chicken (Plain, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Buffalo)

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.49

With Olives $4.99

Ham, Turkey or BLT

$7.99

Freshly Sliced Turkey Breast and Choice of Cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.49

Real Turkey Breast Club

$10.99

Tuna Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna (White Albacore Tuna in Water)

Turkey, Swiss & Bacon Wrap

$12.49

Real Roast Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Swiss Cheese

Desserts

Ala Mode

$1.49

Apple Crisp

$4.99

Brownie

$2.79

Cake

$5.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Pie

$5.49

Funnel Cake

$5.50

Entrees

ALL Entrees served with your choice of two, Potato Du Jour, House Salad or Vegetable Du Jour, Sweet Potato Fries (add .99) Onion Rings (add 1.49) (add Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions .99) (add Béarnaise Sauce .99)

1\2 Mac Cheese

$7.49

Chicken Tenders (3 pc)

$11.99

Chicken Tenders (4 pc)

$13.99

4 Piece - Served with French Fries and your choice of Dipping Sauce

Homemade Chicken and Dumplings

$14.99

Thick and Creamy, filled with an array of Fresh, Locally Grown Vegetables, served over hearty Buttermilk Biscuits

Homemade Mac & Cheese Dinner

$13.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese w/Buffalo Tenders & Crumb. Bleu

$16.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese w/Pulled Pork & Bacon Crumb.

$16.99

Homemade Meatloaf

$14.99

Fresh Ground Beef with Peppers and Onions, smothered in our own Homemade Brown Gravy

Homemade Sloppy Joe

$12.99

Served with French Fries or Potato Du Jour, on a Fresh Bun and Smothered with our Homemade Joe Sauce

Reminisce Home Style Sampler Platter

$19.99

Meatloaf, Chicken & Dumplings and Fresh Roast Turkey with Gravy

Roasted Real Turkey Breast

$14.99

Freshly Sliced Turkey Breast, Smothered with our own Homemade Turkey Gravy

Southern Fried Chicken

$14.99

Hand Breaded and Deep Fried with only the Best Reminisce Seasonings

Grilled & Specialty Sandwiches

Served with Regular Chips and a Dill Pickle

Big Will

$15.49

California Reuben

$13.49

Fried Bologna

$9.49

Grilled Thick Cut Bologna served with Grilled Onions and Mustard

Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Texas

$7.49

Cheddar and American Cheeses (add tomato .49)

Grilled Chicken on a Hard Roll

$11.99

Served on a bed of Leaf Lettuce, Tomato and Onion

Portobello Mushroom

$12.49

Reminisce CUBAN on Texas

$14.49

Reminisce Grilled Cheese

$14.49

Reuben

$14.49

Corned Beef Brisket, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing on Rye

Three Little Pigs

$14.99

Pulled Pork, Ham & Thick Sliced Applewood Bacon, Caramelized Red Onions, Smokehouse Onion Cheese,Nance’s® Spicy Mustard, served on a Grilled Ciabatta Roll and Fries

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$12.49

Bacon or Ham, Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone Cheeses served on Texas Toast

Homemade Soups

Seafood Bisque Crock

$5.49

Soup Du Jour Crock

$4.49

Soup Du Jour Cup

$3.79

Hot Diggity Dog

We’re Proud to serve locally owned Zweigles® Brand Hots! All Hots are served with Chips

Chicago Dog

$5.99

Served with Mustard, Relish, Diced Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers and a Dill Spear

Coney Island Dog

$6.49

Served with our Homemade Chili and Cheddar Cheese

Hog Dog

$6.99

Pulled Pork & Coleslaw

Skinless Zweigles Red Hot

$4.99

Served with Relish and Diced Onions

Sloppy Dog

$6.99

Hot Dog covered with our Homemade Sloppy Joe and Cheddar Cheese

White Hot Dog

Served with Relish and Diced Onions

Hot Sandwiches

Served with French Fries or Potato du Jour

Beef on Weck w/ au jus

$12.99

Tender sliced Beef on our own Kimmelwick Roll

Hot Meatloaf

$12.99

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$13.99

With Brown Gravy

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

Served with Turkey Gravy

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

100% Shaved NY Strip Steak, Provolone Cheese, Peppers and Onions

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Smoked slow and low Pulled Pork

Side Meatloaf

$9.99

Kiddies Korner

12 & Under - Served with your choice of 1 side and milk or soda in a Souvenir Cup to take home!

1/4 Lb. Cheeseburger

$7.99

Served on a Fresh Bun with American Cheese

1/4 Lb. Hamburger

$7.49

Served on a Fresh Bun

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

2 Breaded Tenders

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

(V) Served on White or Wheat

Hot Dog (Zweigles® “Skinless” Brand)

$7.49

Red Hot on a Fresh Roll

Macaroni and Cheese Bites

$7.99

Deep Fried Elbows with Cheddar Cheese Sauce

The L’il Elvis

$7.49

(V) Grilled Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich

The Traditional PB&J

$6.49

Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Sandwich Served on White or Wheat

Rememburgers

Fresh never frozen, Char Broiled, Hand Pressed Patties include Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Chips and a Dill Pickle Spear… • add Bacon (2) 1.79 • add French Fries 1.99 • add Sweet Fries 2.49 • add Onion Rings 2.99 • add our Homemade Meat Hot Sauce .59

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$11.49

6oz Thick sliced Applewood Bacon and Cheddar Cheese

Beyond Beef Burger

$10.99

(V) This is as close to a beef burger as you can get without the meat!

Chicago Dog

$6.99

Classic Hamburger (6 oz)

$8.49

6oz Choice of Cheese

Coney Island Dog

$7.99

Cowboy Burger

$10.49

6oz Burger, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce and Cheddar Cheese

HOG Dog

$7.99

JUNIOR Doomsday Apocalypse Burger (2 1/4 lb)

$23.99

1/2 Lb. Hamburg, 1/2 Lb. Pulled Pork, 1/8 Lb. Cheese, 4 slices Applewood Smoked Bacon, GrilledOnions, 1/2 Lb. French Fries, on a twist roll,covered with 1/2 Lb. Sloppy Joe Sauce

Mushroom and Swiss Burger (6 oz)

$10.49

6oz Freshly Sliced Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese

Patty Melt (6 oz)

$9.99

6oz Burger, Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese on Rye grilled to perfection

Red Hot Bleu Burger

$10.49

6oz Pepper Jack Cheese, Wing Sauce, Red Onions, Crumbly Bleu Cheese and Mayonnaise

Reminisce Plate

$13.99

Two Burgers or Two Hots, French Fries, Macaroni Salad, Onions and Mustard, Covered with our own Homemade Meat Hot Sauce

Smoked Burger (6 oz)

$11.49

6oz Burger topped with Pulled Pork, Choice of Cheese and Coleslaw

Stapley Burger, Homemade

$8.99

(V) Our own Homemade vegetarian burger, served with Choice of Cheese

Whipple Plate

$15.99

Two Burgers or Two Hots, French Fries, Macaroni Salad, our own Homemade Meat Hot Sauce, Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Chopped Onions and Mustard

Zweigles® Red Hot

$5.99

1\2 Remi Plate

$8.99

Double Cheeseburg

$13.99

Salads

We use Fresh Mixed Greens or Iceburg Lettuce is available upon request / (add extra salad dressing .49, add Real crumbled ApplewoodBacon bits 1.49, add crumbled Bleu Cheese .99)

Caesar

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Caesar Dressing

Grilled or Crispy Chicken

$12.99

Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles, Red Onions, Sliced Almonds and Cucumbers

House Salad

$3.99

(V) Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Croutons

Julienne

$11.99

Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Red Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes and Cucumbers on a bed of Mixed Greens

Small Caesar

$4.29

Wedge Salad

$11.99

Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Crumbled Applewood Smoked Bacon Bits, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Bleu Cheese Dressing

Seafood

Coconut Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

6 Coconut Butterfly Shrimp, Coleslaw, French Fries and Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Half Battered Haddock Filet, served with Coleslaw, French Fries, Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedge - Friday only

Fried Seafood Dinner

$20.99

FRIDAY ONLY - 1/2 Haddock Filet, Jumbo Clam Strips, Butterfly Coconut Shrimp, French Fries, Homemade Hush Puppies, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Cocktail Sauce and Lemon Wedge

Jumbo Fried Clam Strip Dinner

$15.99

Jumbo Fried Clam Strips, Coleslaw, French Fries and Tartar or Cocktail Sauce

Our Famous Fish Fry (10/12 oz.)

$15.49

FRIDAY ONLY -Haddock Filet Battered, Broiled, Lemon-Pepper or Broiled, served with Coleslaw, French Fries, Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedge

1/2 Fish Fry

$11.49

Sides

Applesauce

$2.99

Bacon

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

French Fries

$3.49

Hm Chips

$1.49

Homemade Coleslaw

$2.99

Homemade Corn Bread

$2.49

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Homemade Macaroni Salad

$3.49

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Homemade Meat Hot Sauce

$1.49

Homemade Onion Rings

$3.19

House Made Beef or Turkey Gravy

$1.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Vegetables Du Jour

$2.99

Soup Upgrade

$1.99

Wraps

All wraps come with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar and mayonnaise, served with French Fries

Cheeseburger Wrap

$12.49

Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Grilled Chicken and Sliced Red Onions

Pulled Pork Wrap

$12.49

Our own Smoked Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce Coleslaw and Cheddar Cheese - Our own Smoked Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce Coleslaw and Cheddar Cheese

Turkey, Swiss & Bacon Wrap

$12.49

Real Roast Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Swiss Cheese

Beverages

Barqs Root Beer

$3.19

Bigelow Teas

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.49

served with Whipped Cream (add Marshmallows .59)

Coffee

$2.99

Locally Roasted Regular or Decaf, Majestic Jamaican Me Happy

Coke

$3.19

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Diet Coke

$3.19

Dr. Pepper

$3.19

Fanta Orange

$3.19

Hot Chocolate

$3.49

Hot Tea

$2.99

Bigelow - Black, Green & Herbal

Iced Tea

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Regular Milk

$2.99

Motts Apple Juice

$2.99

Old Fashioned Cola

$4.29

Old Fashioned Soda

$4.29

Old Fashioned Soda Phosphates

$4.29

Orange Juice

$2.59

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.79

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.79

Sprite

$3.19

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.79

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.79

V-8 Juice

$2.29

Fresca

$1.49

Gingerale

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99

Dunkin Coffee

$2.99

Honest Tea

$2.39

Monster

$3.29

Cones & Dishes

Served All Day, Every Day ... but Tuesday!

Waffle Cone

$3.49+

Dish

$3.49+

Special Cone

$4.18+

Wafer

$3.49+

Kiddie Cone

$1.99+

Sundaes

All-American Sundae

$3.99

Marshmallow Sauce, Crushed Maraschino Cherries and Blueberry Topping

Banana Split

$6.99

Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Pineapple and Strawberry Toppings, Banana, Whipped Cream, Crushed Nuts and topped with Maraschino Cherries

Blueberry Sundae

$3.99

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Homemade Fudge Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, Chopped Walnuts and a Maraschino Cherry

Chocolate Sundae

$4.29

Chocolate and Marshmallow Toppings with Almond Slivers

Hibiscus Berry Sundae

$6.99

Homemade Pound Cake, Raspberries with Vanilla Cream, Whipped Cream, Wild Hibiscus Flowers in Syrup, topped with Pistachio Nuts

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.29

Peach Sundae

$3.99

Pineapple Sundae

$3.99

Strawberry Sundae

$3.99

Tin Roof Sundae

$4.99

Vanilla Ice Cream, Spanish Peanuts, Whipped Cream Topping and a Maraschino Cherry

Make Your Own

$5.29

Carmel

$4.29

Old Fashioned Fountain Drinks

Old Fashioned Cola

$2.79

Coca-Cola mixed with choice of syrups

Old Fashioned Egg Cream

$2.79

Chocolate Syrup, Milk and Carbonated Water - Does Not Contain Eggs

Old Fashioned Float

$4.79

Old Fashioned Soda Fountain Phosphates

$2.99

Carbonated Water, Flavored Syrups with a dash or two of "Acid Phosphate" (citric acid). The Acid Phosphate adds a dry tartness which enhances the other flavors

Old Fashioned Soda Fountain Soda

$4.29

Carbonated Water mixed with choice of syrups

Phosphate Refill

$0.99

Milkshakes & Malts

Banana Shake

$6.29

Burn One All The Way Shake

$4.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$6.29

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Chunky Monkey Shake

$6.29

Key Lime Pie Shake

$6.29

Kiddie Milkshake

$2.99

Muckberry Moon Delight Shake

$6.29

Nia's Love Potion #9 Shake

$6.29

Oreo Cheesecake Shake

$6.29

S'mores Shake

$6.29

Specialty Shake

$6.29

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

White Cow Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Coffee

$4.99

Kiddy Milkshake

$2.99

Catering

Assorted Cold Wraps & Sandwiches

$49.99

Antipasto

$58.79

Brochette

$58.79

Cheese & Crackers

$49.79

Fresh Sliced Fruits

$37.79

Grilled Veggie Platter

$58.79

Imported Cheese & Crackers

$55.79

Relish Platter

$39.79

Veggie Platter

$35.79

Casual Lunch PP

$12.99

Luncheon Deli Buffet PP

$10.99

Taste of Italy PP

$14.99

Wrap & Croissant Assortment PP

$11.29

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$44.99

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

$109.99

Caprese Salad - 100

$64.99

Caprese Salad - 50

$34.99

Cheese & Sausage Bread Bowl

$45.99

Chicken Puff Pastries

$29.99

Coconut Butterfly Shrimp

$54.99

Deviled Eggs - 100

$139.99

Deviled Eggs - 50

$84.99

Italian Meatballs - 100

$139.99

Italian Meatballs - 50

$74.99

Italian Sausage - 12/14

$37.99

Italian Sausage - 24/28

$65.99

Mini Cranberry Meatballs

$124.99

Mini Quiches - 100

$119.99

Mini Quiches - 50

$64.99

Mini Salmon Patties - 100

$179.99

Mini Salmon Patties - 50

$98.99

Oriental Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$39.99

Party Spirals - 100

$69.99

Party Spirals - 50

$39.99

Sausage Bread Squares

$46.99

Shrimp Dip

$36.49

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$49.99

Stuffed Mushrooms - 50

$49.99

Stuffed Mushrooms - 80

$89.99

BBQ Package Deal #1 PP

$11.49

BBQ Package Deal #2 PP

$12.99

BBQ Package Deal #3 PP

$15.99

BBQ Package Deal #4 PP

$18.49

BBQ Package Deal #5 PP

$22.99

Pulled Pork A La Carte PP

$3.49

Beef Brisket A La Carte PP

$4.49

Boneless Chicken Breast A La Carte PP

$2.99

Chicken Leg Quarter A La Carte PP

$2.49

Baby Back Ribs A La Carte PP

$4.99

Miscellaneous BBQ Chicken A La Carte PP

$2.99

Alfredo

$29.99+

Alfredo - Chicken

$34.99+

Alfredo - Shrimp & Scallops

$44.99+

Baked Ziti

$24.99+

Chicken & Dumplings

$34.99+

Chicken French PP

$4.29

Chicken Marsala PP

$4.49

Chicken Parmesan PP

$4.49

Grilled Salmon PP

$5.89

Herb Roasted Chicken PP

$3.23

Lasagna - Beef

$49.99+

Lasagna - Beef & Pork

$54.99+

Lasagna - Cheese

$44.99+

Lasagna - Veggie

$54.99+

Meatloaf w/ Gravy PP

$3.29

Pork Tenderloin PP

$3.89

Pot Roast PP

$3.89

Roast Beef Au Jus PP

$3.89

Roasted Turkey PP

$4.99

Tavern Ham PP

$3.89

Virgina Ham PP

$3.89

BBQ Baked Beans PP

$1.49

Black Beans & Rice PP

$1.69

Candied Yams PP

$1.99

Coleslaw PP

$1.69

Cornbread Muffins

$16.49

Fiesta Corn PP

$1.29

Fresh Greens Beans PP

$1.49

Greens & Beans PP

$1.49

Italian Pasta Salad PP

$2.69

Long Grain Wild Rice PP

$1.39

Macaroni & Cheese PP

$2.69

Macaroni Salad PP

$1.69

Mashed Potatoes PP

$1.69

Mashed Sweet Potatoes PP

$1.99

Potato Salad PP

$1.99

Potatoes Au Gratin PP

$1.89

Rice Pilaf PP

$1.39

Roasted Reds PP

$1.79

Roasted Root Vegetables PP

$1.99

Salt Potatoes PP

$1.99

Scalloped Potatoes PP

$1.89

Stuffing PP

$0.99

Tomato Cucumber Onion Salad PP

$1.69

Vegetable Medley PP

$1.29

Dozen Dinner Roll Assortment

$4.49

Dozen Kaiser Rolls

$4.49

Dozen Slider Rolls

$4.49

Dozen Twist Rolls

$4.99

Beef Brisket PP

$4.29

Caesar Salad

$29.99

Carver

$125.00

Mixed Green Salad

$39.99

Pasta Bar OPEN

Pork Tenderloin PP

$3.89

Prime Rib PP

$7.29

Roast Beef PP

$3.99

Roasted Turkey PP

$2.89

Soup for 12

$30.99

Tavern Ham PP

$3.89

Virginia Ham PP

$3.89

Desserts

Pie

$4.99

Cheesecake

$6.49

Cake

$5.49

Apple Crisp

$4.99

Cookie

$1.99

Brownies

$2.99

Gluten Free Brownies

$2.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Reminisce, indulge in good food, soda fountain flavors and recollection of the past, sharing memories of the 50's and beyond.

Location

3013 Main Street, Caledonia, NY 14423

Directions

