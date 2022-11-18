Reminisce Soda Fountain
44 Reviews
$
3013 Main Street
Caledonia, NY 14423
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast "On The Fly"
Breakfast "Home-Style" Combos
Big Breakfast Platter
Served with 2 Eggs, Choice of 2 Bacon or 2 Sausage Links, 2 Pancakes or Regular French Toast, Sausage Gravy & Biscuit and Potato
Country Ham Steak
2 Eggs, Potato, Country Ham & Toast
Homemade Corned Beef Hash
Served with 3 Eggs and Toast
Homemade Sausage Gravy with Biscuits
Served with 3 Eggs
The 222 Breakfast
2 Eggs, 2 Buttermilk Pancakes or 2 Regular French Toast, 2 Slices of Bacon or 2 Sausage Links
Skillets & Frittata's
Create-A-Skillet
2 Eggs, then Choose 1 meat, 1 cheese, 1 potato, and 1 Vegetable, served with Choice of Toast
Meat Lovers and Cheese
Choice of Cheese with Bacon, Sausage and Ham
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Cheese
Veggie
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli and Mushrooms / Add Cheese $.49
Sausage Skillet
Breakfast Omelets
Meat Lovers with Cheese Omelet
Choice of Cheese with Bacon, Sausage and Ham
Philly Cheese Steak Omelet
Shaved Steak, Peppers, Onions and Cheddar Cheese
Veggie Omelet
Peppers, Onions, Tomato, Broccoli and Mushrooms / Add Cheese $.49
Western Omelet
Ham, Onion, Peppers and Cheddar Cheese
3 Cheese Omelet
Country Omelet
Breakfast Sandwiches
Benedicts
Eggs Benedict
Poached Eggs served on an English Muffin with Ham and Hollandaise Sauce
Eggs Florentine
Poached Eggs, Fresh Baby Spinach, Feta Cheese, Tomato and Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin
Irish Benedict
English Muffin, Corned Beef Hash, Corned Beef and Poached Eggs, covered with Hollandaise Sauce
Cuban Benedict
Country Benedict
Breakfast Starters
Applesauce
Corned Beef Hash, Homemade
Homemade
Cottage Cheese
Ham Slice (1)
Hash Browns
Hollandaise Sauce
Home Fries
Oatmeal
Add Blueberries, Raisins or Nuts .99
Peanut Butter
Sausage Gravy, Homemade, Over Biscuit
Sausage Links (3)
Single Egg
Thick Applewood Bacon (3)
(3 Slices)
Toast, Cinnamon Raisin
Toast, English Muffin
Toast, Hard Roll
Toast, Seeded Rye
Toast, Texas Toast
Toast, Wheat
Toast, White
Kiddies Breakfast Korner
2 + 2 + 2
2 Eggs, 2 Buttermilk Pancakes or 2 Regular French Toast, 2 Slices of Bacon or 2 Sausage Links
Pancakes PLUS
One Pancake with Bacon Strip or Sausage Link / With Chocolate Chips, add .99
The Eiffel Tower
One French Toast with Bacon Strip or Sausage Link / Add Bananas $.99
The Full
One Egg, Choice of Bacon Slice or Sausage Link and Toast
The Three-Quarter
One Egg and Toast
Breakfast Sweets & with a Twist
Banana Pancakes - Full Stack (3)
3 / Blueberries, Chocolate Chips or Nuts add .99
Banana Pancakes - Short Stack (2)
2 / Blueberries, Chocolate Chips or Nuts add .99
Belgian Waffle
Belgium Waffle Supreme
Belgium Waffle topped with Strawberries, Powdered Sugar, Vanilla Ice Cream and Whipped Cream
Challah French Toast - Full Stack (3)
Challah French Toast - Short Stack (2)
(2 Thick Slices)
Deluxe Challah French Toast
3 Thick Slices with Fresh Banana Slices, Cream Cheese and topped with Pecans and sprinkled with Powdered Sugar
NY Style Cheese Cake French Toast
3 Thick Hand Cut Slices of Challah French Toast, served with a layer of Cheesecake Filling, toppedwith Vanilla Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberries and Whipped Cream
Pancakes, Buttermilk - Full Stack (3)
3 / Blueberries, Chocolate Chips or Nuts add .99
Pancakes, Buttermilk - Short Stack (2)
2 / Blueberries, Chocolate Chips or Nuts add .99
Texas French Toast - Full Stack (3)
Texas French Toast - Short Stack (2)
(2 Slices)
Reg FT Full
Reg FT Short
Appetizers
Appetizer Sampler
Choose any 3 of the following items and sauces - Mozzarella Sticks (4) - Boneless Chicken Wings (6)Jalapeno Poppers (4) - Chicken Fingers (2)Deep Fried Pickle Fries• Bleu Cheese • Buffalo • Honey Mustard • Ranch • Sweet BBQ• Locally Produced REAL Maple Syrup (3.25 oz) (add 2.29)• Locally Produced Honey (3.25 oz) (add 2.29)
Cheese Quesadilla
Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Deep Fried Pickle Spears
(V) Golden Deep Fried Dill Pickle Spears served with a choice of Dipping Sauce
Jalapeno Poppers (6)
6 - Golden Deep Fried Jalapeno Poppers with Cream Cheese Filling and Bacon Bits, served with a choice of Dipping Sauce
Loaded Fries
A large order of fries with Bacon, Melted Cheddar Cheese and Homemade Dipping Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
(V) 6 - Served with a side of Marinara Sauce
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
Our smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Steak Quesadilla
Homemade Onion Rings
Club Sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches
BLT Club
A hearty portion of Applewood Smoked Bacon, lettuce & tomato
Chicken or Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken (Plain, Garlic Parmesan, BBQ or Buffalo)
Egg Salad Sandwich
With Olives $4.99
Ham, Turkey or BLT
Freshly Sliced Turkey Breast and Choice of Cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Real Turkey Breast Club
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna (White Albacore Tuna in Water)
Turkey, Swiss & Bacon Wrap
Real Roast Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Swiss Cheese
Entrees
1\2 Mac Cheese
Chicken Tenders (3 pc)
Chicken Tenders (4 pc)
4 Piece - Served with French Fries and your choice of Dipping Sauce
Homemade Chicken and Dumplings
Thick and Creamy, filled with an array of Fresh, Locally Grown Vegetables, served over hearty Buttermilk Biscuits
Homemade Mac & Cheese Dinner
Homemade Mac & Cheese w/Buffalo Tenders & Crumb. Bleu
Homemade Mac & Cheese w/Pulled Pork & Bacon Crumb.
Homemade Meatloaf
Fresh Ground Beef with Peppers and Onions, smothered in our own Homemade Brown Gravy
Homemade Sloppy Joe
Served with French Fries or Potato Du Jour, on a Fresh Bun and Smothered with our Homemade Joe Sauce
Reminisce Home Style Sampler Platter
Meatloaf, Chicken & Dumplings and Fresh Roast Turkey with Gravy
Roasted Real Turkey Breast
Freshly Sliced Turkey Breast, Smothered with our own Homemade Turkey Gravy
Southern Fried Chicken
Hand Breaded and Deep Fried with only the Best Reminisce Seasonings
Grilled & Specialty Sandwiches
Big Will
California Reuben
Fried Bologna
Grilled Thick Cut Bologna served with Grilled Onions and Mustard
Grilled Cheese Sandwich on Texas
Cheddar and American Cheeses (add tomato .49)
Grilled Chicken on a Hard Roll
Served on a bed of Leaf Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Portobello Mushroom
Reminisce CUBAN on Texas
Reminisce Grilled Cheese
Reuben
Corned Beef Brisket, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island Dressing on Rye
Three Little Pigs
Pulled Pork, Ham & Thick Sliced Applewood Bacon, Caramelized Red Onions, Smokehouse Onion Cheese,Nance’s® Spicy Mustard, served on a Grilled Ciabatta Roll and Fries
Tuna Melt
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
Bacon or Ham, Cheddar, Swiss and Provolone Cheeses served on Texas Toast
Hot Diggity Dog
Chicago Dog
Served with Mustard, Relish, Diced Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers and a Dill Spear
Coney Island Dog
Served with our Homemade Chili and Cheddar Cheese
Hog Dog
Pulled Pork & Coleslaw
Skinless Zweigles Red Hot
Served with Relish and Diced Onions
Sloppy Dog
Hot Dog covered with our Homemade Sloppy Joe and Cheddar Cheese
White Hot Dog
Served with Relish and Diced Onions
Hot Sandwiches
Beef on Weck w/ au jus
Tender sliced Beef on our own Kimmelwick Roll
Hot Meatloaf
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
With Brown Gravy
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Served with Turkey Gravy
Philly Cheese Steak
100% Shaved NY Strip Steak, Provolone Cheese, Peppers and Onions
Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked slow and low Pulled Pork
Side Meatloaf
Kiddies Korner
1/4 Lb. Cheeseburger
Served on a Fresh Bun with American Cheese
1/4 Lb. Hamburger
Served on a Fresh Bun
Chicken Tenders
2 Breaded Tenders
Grilled Cheese
(V) Served on White or Wheat
Hot Dog (Zweigles® “Skinless” Brand)
Red Hot on a Fresh Roll
Macaroni and Cheese Bites
Deep Fried Elbows with Cheddar Cheese Sauce
The L’il Elvis
(V) Grilled Peanut Butter & Banana Sandwich
The Traditional PB&J
Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly Sandwich Served on White or Wheat
Rememburgers
Bacon Cheddar Burger
6oz Thick sliced Applewood Bacon and Cheddar Cheese
Beyond Beef Burger
(V) This is as close to a beef burger as you can get without the meat!
Chicago Dog
Classic Hamburger (6 oz)
6oz Choice of Cheese
Coney Island Dog
Cowboy Burger
6oz Burger, Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce and Cheddar Cheese
HOG Dog
JUNIOR Doomsday Apocalypse Burger (2 1/4 lb)
1/2 Lb. Hamburg, 1/2 Lb. Pulled Pork, 1/8 Lb. Cheese, 4 slices Applewood Smoked Bacon, GrilledOnions, 1/2 Lb. French Fries, on a twist roll,covered with 1/2 Lb. Sloppy Joe Sauce
Mushroom and Swiss Burger (6 oz)
6oz Freshly Sliced Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese
Patty Melt (6 oz)
6oz Burger, Grilled Onions and Swiss Cheese on Rye grilled to perfection
Red Hot Bleu Burger
6oz Pepper Jack Cheese, Wing Sauce, Red Onions, Crumbly Bleu Cheese and Mayonnaise
Reminisce Plate
Two Burgers or Two Hots, French Fries, Macaroni Salad, Onions and Mustard, Covered with our own Homemade Meat Hot Sauce
Smoked Burger (6 oz)
6oz Burger topped with Pulled Pork, Choice of Cheese and Coleslaw
Stapley Burger, Homemade
(V) Our own Homemade vegetarian burger, served with Choice of Cheese
Whipple Plate
Two Burgers or Two Hots, French Fries, Macaroni Salad, our own Homemade Meat Hot Sauce, Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, Chopped Onions and Mustard
Zweigles® Red Hot
1\2 Remi Plate
Double Cheeseburg
Salads
Caesar
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Caesar Dressing
Grilled or Crispy Chicken
Chicken, Mandarin Oranges, Chow Mein Noodles, Red Onions, Sliced Almonds and Cucumbers
House Salad
(V) Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions & Croutons
Julienne
Turkey, Ham, Cheese, Red Onions, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes and Cucumbers on a bed of Mixed Greens
Small Caesar
Wedge Salad
Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Crumbled Applewood Smoked Bacon Bits, Crumbled Bleu Cheese & Bleu Cheese Dressing
Seafood
Coconut Butterfly Shrimp Dinner
6 Coconut Butterfly Shrimp, Coleslaw, French Fries and Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
Fish Sandwich
Half Battered Haddock Filet, served with Coleslaw, French Fries, Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedge - Friday only
Fried Seafood Dinner
FRIDAY ONLY - 1/2 Haddock Filet, Jumbo Clam Strips, Butterfly Coconut Shrimp, French Fries, Homemade Hush Puppies, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Cocktail Sauce and Lemon Wedge
Jumbo Fried Clam Strip Dinner
Jumbo Fried Clam Strips, Coleslaw, French Fries and Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
Our Famous Fish Fry (10/12 oz.)
FRIDAY ONLY -Haddock Filet Battered, Broiled, Lemon-Pepper or Broiled, served with Coleslaw, French Fries, Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedge
1/2 Fish Fry
Sides
Applesauce
Bacon
Cottage Cheese
French Fries
Hm Chips
Homemade Coleslaw
Homemade Corn Bread
Homemade Mac & Cheese
Homemade Macaroni Salad
Homemade Mashed Potatoes
Homemade Meat Hot Sauce
Homemade Onion Rings
House Made Beef or Turkey Gravy
Sweet Potato Fries
Vegetables Du Jour
Soup Upgrade
Wraps
Cheeseburger Wrap
Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken and Sliced Red Onions
Pulled Pork Wrap
Our own Smoked Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce Coleslaw and Cheddar Cheese - Our own Smoked Pulled Pork with BBQ Sauce Coleslaw and Cheddar Cheese
Turkey, Swiss & Bacon Wrap
Real Roast Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon and Swiss Cheese
Beverages
Barqs Root Beer
Bigelow Teas
Chocolate Milk
served with Whipped Cream (add Marshmallows .59)
Coffee
Locally Roasted Regular or Decaf, Majestic Jamaican Me Happy
Coke
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Fanta Orange
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Bigelow - Black, Green & Herbal
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Regular Milk
Motts Apple Juice
Old Fashioned Cola
Old Fashioned Soda
Old Fashioned Soda Phosphates
Orange Juice
Raspberry Iced Tea
Raspberry Lemonade
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade
Unsweetened Iced Tea
V-8 Juice
Fresca
Gingerale
Coke Zero
Dunkin Coffee
Honest Tea
Monster
Cones & Dishes
Sundaes
All-American Sundae
Marshmallow Sauce, Crushed Maraschino Cherries and Blueberry Topping
Banana Split
Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Pineapple and Strawberry Toppings, Banana, Whipped Cream, Crushed Nuts and topped with Maraschino Cherries
Blueberry Sundae
Brownie Sundae
Homemade Fudge Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream, Chopped Walnuts and a Maraschino Cherry
Chocolate Sundae
Chocolate and Marshmallow Toppings with Almond Slivers
Hibiscus Berry Sundae
Homemade Pound Cake, Raspberries with Vanilla Cream, Whipped Cream, Wild Hibiscus Flowers in Syrup, topped with Pistachio Nuts
Hot Fudge Sundae
Peach Sundae
Pineapple Sundae
Strawberry Sundae
Tin Roof Sundae
Vanilla Ice Cream, Spanish Peanuts, Whipped Cream Topping and a Maraschino Cherry
Make Your Own
Carmel
Old Fashioned Fountain Drinks
Old Fashioned Cola
Coca-Cola mixed with choice of syrups
Old Fashioned Egg Cream
Chocolate Syrup, Milk and Carbonated Water - Does Not Contain Eggs
Old Fashioned Float
Old Fashioned Soda Fountain Phosphates
Carbonated Water, Flavored Syrups with a dash or two of "Acid Phosphate" (citric acid). The Acid Phosphate adds a dry tartness which enhances the other flavors
Old Fashioned Soda Fountain Soda
Carbonated Water mixed with choice of syrups
Phosphate Refill
Milkshakes & Malts
Banana Shake
Burn One All The Way Shake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake
Chocolate Shake
Chunky Monkey Shake
Key Lime Pie Shake
Kiddie Milkshake
Muckberry Moon Delight Shake
Nia's Love Potion #9 Shake
Oreo Cheesecake Shake
S'mores Shake
Specialty Shake
Strawberry Shake
White Cow Vanilla Shake
Coffee
Kiddy Milkshake
Catering
Assorted Cold Wraps & Sandwiches
Antipasto
Brochette
Cheese & Crackers
Fresh Sliced Fruits
Grilled Veggie Platter
Imported Cheese & Crackers
Relish Platter
Veggie Platter
Casual Lunch PP
Luncheon Deli Buffet PP
Taste of Italy PP
Wrap & Croissant Assortment PP
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Caprese Salad - 100
Caprese Salad - 50
Cheese & Sausage Bread Bowl
Chicken Puff Pastries
Coconut Butterfly Shrimp
Deviled Eggs - 100
Deviled Eggs - 50
Italian Meatballs - 100
Italian Meatballs - 50
Italian Sausage - 12/14
Italian Sausage - 24/28
Mini Cranberry Meatballs
Mini Quiches - 100
Mini Quiches - 50
Mini Salmon Patties - 100
Mini Salmon Patties - 50
Oriental Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Party Spirals - 100
Party Spirals - 50
Sausage Bread Squares
Shrimp Dip
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Stuffed Mushrooms - 50
Stuffed Mushrooms - 80
BBQ Package Deal #1 PP
BBQ Package Deal #2 PP
BBQ Package Deal #3 PP
BBQ Package Deal #4 PP
BBQ Package Deal #5 PP
Pulled Pork A La Carte PP
Beef Brisket A La Carte PP
Boneless Chicken Breast A La Carte PP
Chicken Leg Quarter A La Carte PP
Baby Back Ribs A La Carte PP
Miscellaneous BBQ Chicken A La Carte PP
Alfredo
Alfredo - Chicken
Alfredo - Shrimp & Scallops
Baked Ziti
Chicken & Dumplings
Chicken French PP
Chicken Marsala PP
Chicken Parmesan PP
Grilled Salmon PP
Herb Roasted Chicken PP
Lasagna - Beef
Lasagna - Beef & Pork
Lasagna - Cheese
Lasagna - Veggie
Meatloaf w/ Gravy PP
Pork Tenderloin PP
Pot Roast PP
Roast Beef Au Jus PP
Roasted Turkey PP
Tavern Ham PP
Virgina Ham PP
BBQ Baked Beans PP
Black Beans & Rice PP
Candied Yams PP
Coleslaw PP
Cornbread Muffins
Fiesta Corn PP
Fresh Greens Beans PP
Greens & Beans PP
Italian Pasta Salad PP
Long Grain Wild Rice PP
Macaroni & Cheese PP
Macaroni Salad PP
Mashed Potatoes PP
Mashed Sweet Potatoes PP
Potato Salad PP
Potatoes Au Gratin PP
Rice Pilaf PP
Roasted Reds PP
Roasted Root Vegetables PP
Salt Potatoes PP
Scalloped Potatoes PP
Stuffing PP
Tomato Cucumber Onion Salad PP
Vegetable Medley PP
Dozen Dinner Roll Assortment
Dozen Kaiser Rolls
Dozen Slider Rolls
Dozen Twist Rolls
Beef Brisket PP
Caesar Salad
Carver
Mixed Green Salad
Pasta Bar OPEN
Pork Tenderloin PP
Prime Rib PP
Roast Beef PP
Roasted Turkey PP
Soup for 12
Tavern Ham PP
Virginia Ham PP
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Reminisce, indulge in good food, soda fountain flavors and recollection of the past, sharing memories of the 50's and beyond.
3013 Main Street, Caledonia, NY 14423