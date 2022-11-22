Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Remy's Cafe

89 Reviews

$

1565 S Highland Ave

Clearwater, FL 33756

Order Again

Popular Items

BACON
GOOD MORNING BREAKFAST
MAKE YOUR OWN OMELET

POPULAR BREAKFAST

GOOD MORNING BREAKFAST

$9.00

Two eggs, meat, country fries, & toast. Sub grits, sliced tomato, fruit cup, fruit bowl +$1, or hash browns in place of country fries.

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$11.50

Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, side of country fries, hash browns, grits, sliced tomato, or cup of fruit, biscuit & country sausage gravy.

CORNED BEEF HASH

$11.50

Shredded corned beef, two eggs, potatoes, red onions & roasted red peppers. No modifications are allowed on the corned beef hash due to being prepared all together prior to ordering. Garnished with scallions, & your choice of toast.

RIBEYE STEAK

$14.00

Fresh cut ribeye, two eggs any style, side of country fries, hash browns, grits, sliced tomato or cup of fruit, & your choice of toast.

AVOCADO TOAST

$9.50

Smashed avocado over multi grain toast, two eggs any style, & a cup of fruit. Add side of meat for $2.95. Chorizo or kielbasa $3.95.

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$10.50

Southern country fried steak (topped with sausage gravy), two eggs any style, side of country fries, hash browns, grits or cup of fruit, & your choice of toast.

REMY'S BREAKFAST BURRITO

$9.00

Filled with eggs, chorizo, black beans (Black beans also contain onions and green peppers), onions, diced tomato, potatoes, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, side of sour cream & salsa.

BENEDICTS

BELLEAIR BENEDICT

$10.75+

Poached eggs, canadian bacon on english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with country fries. You can substitute those for hash browns, grits, sliced tomato, or cup of fruit for no additional charge.

FLORENTINE BENEDICT

$10.75+

Poached eggs, grilled spinach, grilled tomato, on english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with country fries. You can substitute those for hash browns, grits, sliced tomato, or cup of fruit for no additional charge.

REMY'S BENEDICT

$11.50+

Poached eggs, chorizo, avocado, red onions, & tomato on english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with country fries. You can substitute those for hash browns, grits, sliced tomato, or cup of fruit for no additional charge.

SKILLETS

MEAT LOVERS SKILLET

$12.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, served over country fries, topped with cheddar cheese. Three eggs any style & your choice of toast.

VEGETARIAN SKILLET

$12.00

Onions, tomato, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, served over country fries, & topped with cheddar cheese. Three eggs any style, & your choice of toast.

REMY'S SKILLET

$13.00

Chorizo, tomato, onions, fresh jalapenos, black beans, served over country fries, & topped with pepper jack cheese. Three eggs any style, & your choice of toast.

PANCAKES

GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES

$5.75+

GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES SERVED WITH POWDERED SUGAR AND WHIPPED CREAM.

BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

$4.25+

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.

OREO PANCAKES

$9.50+

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with crumbled Oreo cookies, stuffed with cream glaze, powdered sugar & whipped cream.

CINNAMON BUN PANCAKES

$9.50+

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with drizzled cinnamon sauce glaze, cinnamon sugar & whipped cream on top.

FRENCH TOAST

HIGHLAND FRENCH TOAST

$9.50+

Three slices of texas toast, topped with fresh sliced bananas, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar & whipped cream.

CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST

$9.25+

Three slices of cinnamon bread, stuffed with cinnamon cream cheese, cinnamon sugar & whipped cream.

CRÈME BRULEE FRENCH TOAST

$7.75+

Three slices of texas toast, topped with raw sugar & whipped cream.

REGULAR FRENCH TOAST

$6.50+

Three slices of texas toast, topped with powder sugar & whipped cream.

WAFFLES

GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE

$8.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$6.50

Topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar.

KEY WEST WAFFLE

$11.25

Topped with strawberries, kiwi, bananas, key lime sauce, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar & whipped cream.

SUNDAE WAFFLE

$10.25

Scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate shell topping, powdered sugar & whipped cream.

CHICKEN & WAFFLE

$11.25

Topped with three pieces of chicken tenders, drizzled hot honey, & powdered sugar.

CREPES

KEY WEST CREPES

$10.25

Two crepes, cream cheese filling, topped with fresh bananas, strawberries, kiwi, key lime sauce, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar & whipped cream.

APPLE CINNAMON CREPES

$9.50

Two crepes, filled with chopped apples & cinnamon applesauce, topped with cinnamon sugar & whipped cream.

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$3.50

Scrambled egg, american cheese, & your choice of bread

REMY'S BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$7.25

Everything bagel, egg whites, spinach, avocado, & tomato.

OMELETS

VEGETARIAN OMELET

$9.75

Onions, tomato, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.

MEAT LOVERS OMELET

$9.75

Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.

GREEK OMELET

$9.75

Spinach, black olives, feta cheese, & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.

REMY'S OMELET

$11.00

Chorizo, onions, fresh jalapenos, tomato, black beans, pepper jack cheese, topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, avocado, & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.

BELLEAIR OMELET

$9.75

Sun-dried tomato, artichoke, Monterrey jack cheese, & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.

MAKE YOUR OWN OMELET

$9.75

Pick up to four ingredients, & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.

SIDES

COUNTRY FRIES

$2.50

Cubed, fried potatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers, & seasoning.

HASH BROWNS

$2.50

Shredded potatoes with seasoning.

GRITS

$2.50

CUP OF FRUIT

$2.50

Red grapes, strawberries, melon, & pineapple.

SLICED TOMATO

$2.50

BOWL OF FRIUT

$4.00

Red grapes, strawberries, melon, & pineapple.

ONE FRENCH TOAST

$2.25

1 SLICE OF TEXAS TOAST FRENCH TOAST. ADD CHOCOLATE CHIPS, PECANS, BLUEBERRIES, STRAWBERRIES, AND OR BANANAS FOR AN ADDITIONAL $1 EACH.

ONE PANCAKE

$2.25

1 BUTTERMILK PANCAKE. ADD CHOCOLATE CHIPS, PECANS, BLUEBERRIES, STRAWBERRIES, AND OR BANANAS FOR AN ADDITIONAL $1 EACH.

ONE BISCUIT & GRAVY

$3.50

1 biscuit topped with sausage gravy.

TWO BISCUITS & GRAVY

$7.25

2 biscuits topped with sausage gravy.

SIDE OF SAUSAGE GRAVY

$2.50

1 cup of sausage gravy.

OATMEAL

$5.25

Oatmeal served with brown sugar, raisins, and milk on the side.

EGG

$1.25

SIDE OF CORNED BEEF HASH

$5.50

SIDE OF SHREDDED CORNED BEEF, POTATOES, RED ONIONS, AND ROASTED RED PEPPERS. GARNISHED WITH SCALLIONS. ONLY MODIFICATIONS ALLOWED ON THE CORNED BEEF ARE THE SCALLIONS.

CONDIMENTS

BREAD CHOICE

WHITE

$2.25

WHEAT

$2.25

RYE

$2.25

CINNAMON TOAST

$2.25

TEXAS TOAST

$2.25

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$2.25

SOURDOUGH

$3.25

BISCUIT

$2.25

HONEY WHOLE GRAIN

$2.25

GLUTEN FREE

$3.25

BAGEL

$3.25

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$3.25

CROISSANT

$3.25

CIABATTA

$3.25

KIDS BREAKFAST

LITTLE ROOSTER COMBO

$5.50

1 Egg (any style), 1 piece of bacon or sausage, and 1 pancake or french toast. Includes choice of drink.

KID'S PANCAKE

$4.50

Buttermilk pancakes.

KIDS SUNDAE WAFFLE

$5.95

Twin small waffles with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate shell topping. Includes choice of drink.

CEREAL

$5.00

Frosted Flakes cereal with milk.

MEAT CHOICE

BACON

$3.50

CANADIAN BACON

$3.50

SAUSAGE LINKS

$3.50

SAUSAGE PATTIES

$3.50

TURKEY SAUSAGE PATTIES

$3.50

HAM

$3.50

CHORIZO

$4.75

KIELBASA

$4.75

CHICKEN

$4.75

SALADS

COBB SALAD

$10.75

Mixed greens, tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled eggs, avocado, and grilled or blackened chicken.

REMY'S SALAD

$10.75

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, american cheese, monterrey jack cheese, ham, and turkey.

GREEK SALAD

$10.50

Mixed greens, tomato, red onions, calamata olives, peppercini, cucumbers, feta cheese, potato salad, and greek dressing.

AVOCADO CAPRESE SALAD

$9.50

Bed of spinach, fresh basil, sliced tomato, diced mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado, and balsalmic glaze vinaigrette dressing. Add grilled chicken $2.00 extra.

SANDWICHES

BLT

$6.25

Bacon, lettuce, & tomato on white toast. Served with chips and pickle.

CLUB SANDWICH

$8.00

Turkey, Bacon, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on White Toast. Served with Chips & Pickle.

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$7.95

Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on White Bread. Served with Chips & Pickle.

TUNA SALAD SANDWICH

$7.95

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on White Bread. Served with Chips & Pickle.

MONTE CRISTO SANDWICH

$9.95

Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Provolone Cheese on White Bread Topped With Melba Sauce & powdered sugar. Served with Chips & Pickle.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00

Chicken Served Grilled, Blackened, or Fried, with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion on Kaiser Roll. Served with Chips & Pickle.

TUNA MELT

$8.00

Homemade Tuna Salad, Melted Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread and Grilled. Served with Chips and Pickle.

CORNED BEEF REUBEN

$8.75

Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread and Grilled. Served with Chips & Pickle.

TURKEY REUBEN

$8.75

Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread and Grilled. Served with Chips & Pickle.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH

$8.75

Sliced steak, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese on Hoagie Roll. Served with Chips & Pickle.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.50

Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Provolone on Kaiser Roll. Served with Chips & Pickle.

SOUP&CHILI

SOUP OF THE DAY

$2.50+

Soup of the day.

HOMEMADE CHILI

$3.00+

Homemade chili.

1/2 SANDWICH 1/2 SOUP

$6.95

WRAPS

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$9.50

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.

TUNA SALAD WRAP

$9.50

Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato on a flour tortilla. Served with chips & pickle.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.50

TURKEY WRAP

$9.50

BURGERS

HIGHLAND BURGER

$11.25

REMY'S BURGER

$11.25

CLASSIC BURGER

$10.50

OTHER FAV DISHES

FISH N CHIPS

$9.50

CHIX TENDERS

$9.50

CHILI DOG

$7.75

LUNCH SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.50

CHIPS

$2.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

COLE SLAW

$2.00

FRUIT CUP

$2.00

SIDE SALAD

$2.50

FRUIT BOWL

$3.00

AVOCADO

$1.50

TUNA SCOOP

$2.50

CHICKEN SAL SCOOP

$2.50

CHICKEN

$2.00

CONDIMENTS

LUNCH OPTIONS

MAC & CHZ/FRIES

$6.25

GRILLED CHZ/FRIES

$6.00

CHIX TENDERS/FRIES

$7.00

CHZ BURGER/FRIES

$6.50

HOT DOG/FRIES

$6.25

KIDS LUNCH

MAC & CHZ

$6.25

KIDS GRILLED CHZ

$6.25

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.25

CHZ BURGER

$6.25

HOT DOG

$6.25

DESSERTS

RICE PUDDING

$2.99

CHEESECAKE

$3.50

TOGO DRINKS

GOLD PEAK SWEET TEA

$2.25

GOLD PEAK UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

STARBUCKS FRAPPUCINO 9 OZ

$2.75

STARBUCKS FRAPPUCINO 13.7 OZ

$4.00

COKE BOTTLE

$2.25

DIET COKE BOTTLE

$2.25

A&W ROOT BEER BOTTLE

$2.25

SPRITE BOTTLE

$2.25

ORANGE FANTA BOTTLE

$2.25

COKE CAN

$1.25

SPRITE CAN

$1.25

DIET COKE CAN

$1.25

A&W ROOT BEER CAN

$1.25

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

COFFEE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50+

ORANGE FANTA CAN

$1.25

FOOD SPECIALS

GRILLED BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.50

GRILLED CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN

$3.50

GRILLED RED VELVET MUFFIN

$3.50

GRILLED CINNAMON CHIP MUFFIN

$3.50

GRILLED MOUNTAIN BERRY MUFFIN

$3.50

GRILLED APPLE STREUSEL MUFFIN

$3.50

GRILLED PISTACHIO YOGURT MUFFIN

$3.50

GRILLED BANANA NUT MUFFIN

$3.50

GRILLED PUMPKIN MUFFIN

$3.50

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$12.95

TWO BISCUITS, SAUSAGE PATTIES, AND EGGS COVERED WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY. SERVED WITH COUNTRY FRIES.

CHORIZO QUICHE

$12.95

CHORIZO AND PEPPERJACK CHEESE. SERVED WITH A FRUIT CUP.

SHRIMP PO BOY

$13.95

FRIED SHRIMP, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND REMOULADE SAUCE ON A HOAGIE ROLL. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND A PICKLE.

3 STEAK TACOS

$13.95

SHAVED STEAK, CILANTRO, ONION, AND CHOICE OF EITHER RED OR GREEN SALSA. SERVED ON CORN TORTILLAS. SUB WHITE TORTILLA OPTIONAL.

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1565 S Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756

Directions

Gallery
Remy's Cafe image
Remy's Cafe image

