Remy's Cafe
89 Reviews
$
1565 S Highland Ave
Clearwater, FL 33756
Order Again
Popular Items
POPULAR BREAKFAST
GOOD MORNING BREAKFAST
Two eggs, meat, country fries, & toast. Sub grits, sliced tomato, fruit cup, fruit bowl +$1, or hash browns in place of country fries.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
Two eggs any style, your choice of meat, side of country fries, hash browns, grits, sliced tomato, or cup of fruit, biscuit & country sausage gravy.
CORNED BEEF HASH
Shredded corned beef, two eggs, potatoes, red onions & roasted red peppers. No modifications are allowed on the corned beef hash due to being prepared all together prior to ordering. Garnished with scallions, & your choice of toast.
RIBEYE STEAK
Fresh cut ribeye, two eggs any style, side of country fries, hash browns, grits, sliced tomato or cup of fruit, & your choice of toast.
AVOCADO TOAST
Smashed avocado over multi grain toast, two eggs any style, & a cup of fruit. Add side of meat for $2.95. Chorizo or kielbasa $3.95.
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK
Southern country fried steak (topped with sausage gravy), two eggs any style, side of country fries, hash browns, grits or cup of fruit, & your choice of toast.
REMY'S BREAKFAST BURRITO
Filled with eggs, chorizo, black beans (Black beans also contain onions and green peppers), onions, diced tomato, potatoes, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, side of sour cream & salsa.
BENEDICTS
BELLEAIR BENEDICT
Poached eggs, canadian bacon on english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with country fries. You can substitute those for hash browns, grits, sliced tomato, or cup of fruit for no additional charge.
FLORENTINE BENEDICT
Poached eggs, grilled spinach, grilled tomato, on english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with country fries. You can substitute those for hash browns, grits, sliced tomato, or cup of fruit for no additional charge.
REMY'S BENEDICT
Poached eggs, chorizo, avocado, red onions, & tomato on english muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with country fries. You can substitute those for hash browns, grits, sliced tomato, or cup of fruit for no additional charge.
SKILLETS
MEAT LOVERS SKILLET
Ham, bacon, sausage, served over country fries, topped with cheddar cheese. Three eggs any style & your choice of toast.
VEGETARIAN SKILLET
Onions, tomato, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, served over country fries, & topped with cheddar cheese. Three eggs any style, & your choice of toast.
REMY'S SKILLET
Chorizo, tomato, onions, fresh jalapenos, black beans, served over country fries, & topped with pepper jack cheese. Three eggs any style, & your choice of toast.
PANCAKES
GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES
GLUTEN FREE PANCAKES SERVED WITH POWDERED SUGAR AND WHIPPED CREAM.
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, topped with powdered sugar & whipped cream.
OREO PANCAKES
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with crumbled Oreo cookies, stuffed with cream glaze, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
CINNAMON BUN PANCAKES
Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with drizzled cinnamon sauce glaze, cinnamon sugar & whipped cream on top.
FRENCH TOAST
HIGHLAND FRENCH TOAST
Three slices of texas toast, topped with fresh sliced bananas, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST
Three slices of cinnamon bread, stuffed with cinnamon cream cheese, cinnamon sugar & whipped cream.
CRÈME BRULEE FRENCH TOAST
Three slices of texas toast, topped with raw sugar & whipped cream.
REGULAR FRENCH TOAST
Three slices of texas toast, topped with powder sugar & whipped cream.
WAFFLES
GLUTEN FREE WAFFLE
BELGIAN WAFFLE
Topped with whipped cream & powdered sugar.
KEY WEST WAFFLE
Topped with strawberries, kiwi, bananas, key lime sauce, strawberry sauce, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
SUNDAE WAFFLE
Scoop of vanilla ice cream, chocolate shell topping, powdered sugar & whipped cream.
CHICKEN & WAFFLE
Topped with three pieces of chicken tenders, drizzled hot honey, & powdered sugar.
CREPES
BREAKFAST SANDWICHES
OMELETS
VEGETARIAN OMELET
Onions, tomato, spinach, green peppers, mushrooms, & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.
MEAT LOVERS OMELET
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.
GREEK OMELET
Spinach, black olives, feta cheese, & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.
REMY'S OMELET
Chorizo, onions, fresh jalapenos, tomato, black beans, pepper jack cheese, topped with fresh Pico de Gallo, avocado, & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.
BELLEAIR OMELET
Sun-dried tomato, artichoke, Monterrey jack cheese, & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.
MAKE YOUR OWN OMELET
Pick up to four ingredients, & your choice of toast. Served with country fries. Substitute hash browns, grits, tomato, or cup of fruit at no additional charge.
SIDES
COUNTRY FRIES
Cubed, fried potatoes, red onion, roasted red peppers, & seasoning.
HASH BROWNS
Shredded potatoes with seasoning.
GRITS
CUP OF FRUIT
Red grapes, strawberries, melon, & pineapple.
SLICED TOMATO
BOWL OF FRIUT
Red grapes, strawberries, melon, & pineapple.
ONE FRENCH TOAST
1 SLICE OF TEXAS TOAST FRENCH TOAST. ADD CHOCOLATE CHIPS, PECANS, BLUEBERRIES, STRAWBERRIES, AND OR BANANAS FOR AN ADDITIONAL $1 EACH.
ONE PANCAKE
1 BUTTERMILK PANCAKE. ADD CHOCOLATE CHIPS, PECANS, BLUEBERRIES, STRAWBERRIES, AND OR BANANAS FOR AN ADDITIONAL $1 EACH.
ONE BISCUIT & GRAVY
1 biscuit topped with sausage gravy.
TWO BISCUITS & GRAVY
2 biscuits topped with sausage gravy.
SIDE OF SAUSAGE GRAVY
1 cup of sausage gravy.
OATMEAL
Oatmeal served with brown sugar, raisins, and milk on the side.
EGG
SIDE OF CORNED BEEF HASH
SIDE OF SHREDDED CORNED BEEF, POTATOES, RED ONIONS, AND ROASTED RED PEPPERS. GARNISHED WITH SCALLIONS. ONLY MODIFICATIONS ALLOWED ON THE CORNED BEEF ARE THE SCALLIONS.
CONDIMENTS
BREAD CHOICE
KIDS BREAKFAST
LITTLE ROOSTER COMBO
1 Egg (any style), 1 piece of bacon or sausage, and 1 pancake or french toast. Includes choice of drink.
KID'S PANCAKE
Buttermilk pancakes.
KIDS SUNDAE WAFFLE
Twin small waffles with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate shell topping. Includes choice of drink.
CEREAL
Frosted Flakes cereal with milk.
MEAT CHOICE
SALADS
COBB SALAD
Mixed greens, tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled eggs, avocado, and grilled or blackened chicken.
REMY'S SALAD
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, american cheese, monterrey jack cheese, ham, and turkey.
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens, tomato, red onions, calamata olives, peppercini, cucumbers, feta cheese, potato salad, and greek dressing.
AVOCADO CAPRESE SALAD
Bed of spinach, fresh basil, sliced tomato, diced mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado, and balsalmic glaze vinaigrette dressing. Add grilled chicken $2.00 extra.
SANDWICHES
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, & tomato on white toast. Served with chips and pickle.
CLUB SANDWICH
Turkey, Bacon, Monterrey Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato on White Toast. Served with Chips & Pickle.
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
Homemade Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on White Bread. Served with Chips & Pickle.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato on White Bread. Served with Chips & Pickle.
MONTE CRISTO SANDWICH
Ham, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Provolone Cheese on White Bread Topped With Melba Sauce & powdered sugar. Served with Chips & Pickle.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken Served Grilled, Blackened, or Fried, with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion on Kaiser Roll. Served with Chips & Pickle.
TUNA MELT
Homemade Tuna Salad, Melted Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread and Grilled. Served with Chips and Pickle.
CORNED BEEF REUBEN
Sliced Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread and Grilled. Served with Chips & Pickle.
TURKEY REUBEN
Sliced Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread and Grilled. Served with Chips & Pickle.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SANDWICH
Sliced steak, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese on Hoagie Roll. Served with Chips & Pickle.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Provolone on Kaiser Roll. Served with Chips & Pickle.
SOUP&CHILI
WRAPS
OTHER FAV DISHES
LUNCH SIDES
LUNCH OPTIONS
DESSERTS
TOGO DRINKS
GOLD PEAK SWEET TEA
GOLD PEAK UNSWEET TEA
STARBUCKS FRAPPUCINO 9 OZ
STARBUCKS FRAPPUCINO 13.7 OZ
COKE BOTTLE
DIET COKE BOTTLE
A&W ROOT BEER BOTTLE
SPRITE BOTTLE
ORANGE FANTA BOTTLE
COKE CAN
SPRITE CAN
DIET COKE CAN
A&W ROOT BEER CAN
BOTTLED WATER
COFFEE
ORANGE JUICE
ORANGE FANTA CAN
FOOD SPECIALS
GRILLED BLUEBERRY MUFFIN
GRILLED CHOCOLATE CHIP MUFFIN
GRILLED RED VELVET MUFFIN
GRILLED CINNAMON CHIP MUFFIN
GRILLED MOUNTAIN BERRY MUFFIN
GRILLED APPLE STREUSEL MUFFIN
GRILLED PISTACHIO YOGURT MUFFIN
GRILLED BANANA NUT MUFFIN
GRILLED PUMPKIN MUFFIN
COUNTRY BENEDICT
TWO BISCUITS, SAUSAGE PATTIES, AND EGGS COVERED WITH SAUSAGE GRAVY. SERVED WITH COUNTRY FRIES.
CHORIZO QUICHE
CHORIZO AND PEPPERJACK CHEESE. SERVED WITH A FRUIT CUP.
SHRIMP PO BOY
FRIED SHRIMP, LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND REMOULADE SAUCE ON A HOAGIE ROLL. SERVED WITH CHIPS AND A PICKLE.
3 STEAK TACOS
SHAVED STEAK, CILANTRO, ONION, AND CHOICE OF EITHER RED OR GREEN SALSA. SERVED ON CORN TORTILLAS. SUB WHITE TORTILLA OPTIONAL.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1565 S Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL 33756