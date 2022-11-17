Remy's On Main - Lakewood Ranch 8138 Lakewood Main St
No reviews yet
8138 Lakewood Main St
Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
N/A Beverage
Liquor
Absolute
Absolute Citron
Grey Goose
Stoli
Stoli Mango
Stoli Pineapple
Titos
Well Vodka
Stolli Raz
Kettle one
Well
Belvedere
360 vodka
Aviation Gin
Well Gin
Hendriccks
Bombay Saphire
Tanqueray
Well
Bombay
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Siesta Key Rum
Well
Espolon
Patron
Well Tequila
Don Julio
Chamucos
Casamigos blanco
Mezcal
Well
Casamigos repasado
1942 2oz
Hunito tequilla
Dewers
Famous Grouse
Glenfiddich
Jonny walker bkack
100 pipers
Glenlivet
We!ll
Macallan 2oz
Angels Envy
Crown Royal
Fire Ball
Jack Daniel's
Jameson
Makers Mark
Seagram 7
Woodford Reserve
Gentleman jack
Knob Creek
Canadian Mist
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Jim Beam Black
Basil Hayden
High West
Bullet Bourbon
Bullet Rye
Well
Four roses
Bailey's Irish Cream
Creme De Caco Dark
Creme De Almond
Grand Marnier
Hennessey
Kahlua
Remy Martin
Snapps
Sour Apple Pucker
Green tea shot
White tea shot
Well
Lemoncello
Sambuca
Remy 2oz
Kamikaze
Hennessey
Signature Cocktails
Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini
Caribbean Splash
Corkage Fee
Cucumber Basil Gimlet
High West Manhattan
Knob Creek Old Fashioned
Mimosa
Mojito
Nitely Drink Special $10
Nitely Drink Special $8
Perfect Patron Margarita
Remy's Classic
Remy's Cosmopoitan
Specialty (1) Martini
Specialty (2) Martini
Specialty (3) Martini
Pina Colada
Remy Summer Cocktail
Mai tai
Cucumber cilantro Martini
Oaxaca old fashioned
Cucumber jalapeño Margarita
The Remy
Peanut butter martini
Remy martin SideCar
Cocktails
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Cucumber Basil Gimlet
Daiquiri
Gibson
Gimlet
High West Manhattan
Knob Creek Old Fashioned
Manhattan
Margarita
Mojito
Rum Punch
Sex On The Beach
Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea
Well Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Island mojito
Ruby Red
Espresso Martini
Negroni
Basil Martini
Perfect Manhattan
Pear oldfashioned
Oaxaca old fashioned
Rum runner
Mocktail
Dark n stormic
Chocolate martini
White Russian
Mrs. Victoria
Pumpkin pie martini
Black cherry Margarita
Sunset lavender
Amaretto sour
Lemon Drop Martini ?
Beer
DFT Shock Top
DFT Mic Ultra
DFT Founders All Day IPA
DFT Stella
V twin amber
Modelo
Seasonal draft
Pacifico
Funky Buddha
BTL Corona
BTL Jai Alai
BTL NUTRL
BTL Yuengling
Shiock top
Ringside beer
Modelo
Miller lite
Coors light
Angry orchard
Btl budlight
Heineken
Becks non alcoholic
Wine
CK Modavi Cabernet
Josh Cellars Cabernet
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Bottle Meiomi
Josh Bottle
Malbec
Malbec bottle
Ck Mondavi Chardonnay
Ck Mondavi Grigio
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Mionetto Split
Apeerol spritz
Kendall Jackson Bottle
Kim Crawford Bottle
Whispering angel
Whispering angel bottle
Bowterra
Bonterra bottle
Pinchin pino grigio
Pinchin pino grigio bottle
White Sangria
Red Sangria
Corking fee
Prosecco glass
Prosecco bottle
Benedicts
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
2 large eggs, hash browns and a biscuit/ topped with sausage gravy
Classic Breakfast
2 large eggs any style, hash browns, choice of sausage/ sausage patties, ham or bacon. Served with choice of toast and jelly
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
2 large eggs, hash browns and corned beef hash. Served with toast and jelly
French Benedict
Poached eggs on a Croissant with ham and Swiss cheese covered with hollandaise
Healthy Choice
Egg whites served with turkey bacon or turkey sausage and fresh seasonal fruit
Korean/Bulgogi Benedict
Poached eggs, Bulgogi beef, chopped green onion, served on Scallion Pancake topped with gochujang hollandaise sauce
Salmon Benedict
Poached eggs, smoked salmon, Capers, red onion and cream cheese covered with a lemon hollandaise garnished with fresh dill and chopped tomato
The Lumberjack Breakfast
3 large eggs any style, apple wood smoked bacon, slice of ham pineapple slice, sausage links and hashbrowns. Your choice of pancake or French toast
Traditional Benedict
Poached eggs, Canadian bacon on an English muffin with hollandaise
Pankcakes & Waffles
Buttermilk Pancakes
Three large fluffy buttermilk pancakes with butter and warm syrup
Blueberry Pancakes
Three large Fluffy Pancakes stuffed with fresh blueberries topped with whipped cream
Nutella Pancakes
Three large pancakes stuffed with hazelnut chocolate sprinkled with powdered sugar and chocolate chips
Banana Pancakes
Three large Pancakes stuffed with fresh bananas and candied pecans maple banana drizzle
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Berry Bubble Waffle
Blueberry strawberry blackberry raspberry with whipped cream drizzled with raspberry sauce served on a bubble waffle
Chicken & Waffles
Seasoned chicken tenders and your choice of side
Classic Belgium Waffle
French Toast & Skillet
Classic French Toast
3 pieces of thick cut brioche bread, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with butter and hot maple syrup
Creme Brulee French Toast
Thick fresh cut bread with homemade whipped cream and crème brulee sauce over top served with fresh strawberries and blueberries
Remy's French Toast
Thick cut brioche bread, Fresh fruit, raspberry drizzle, powdered sugar, coconut shavings
Cinnamon caramel French toast
Avocado Toast
Fresh sliced Avocado on a grilled sourdough with chopped tomatoes, green onion, everything but the bagel seasoning and lemon olive oil drizzle. Served with 2 eggs any style and a side of fruit
Bagel with Lox
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Hash browns, eggs any style and chives
Croissant Beignets
Topped with powdered sugar served with chocolate and raspberry sauce
Homemade Biscuits & Gravy
Larry's Country Skillet
Hash browns, eggs any style, Chopped sausage, sharp cheddar, smothered with homemade sausage gravy
Potato Pancakes Breakfast
Topped with scallions served with sour cream
Remy's Ranchers
Veggie Skillet
Mushrooms, peppers, broccoli, zucchini onion and carrots hash browns cheddar and jack cheese topped with eggs any style
Yogurt Parfait
Fresh fruit, Greek vanilla yogurt, granola, drizzled with honey and coconut shavings
Omlettes
Avocado Toast
Fresh sliced Avocado on a grilled sourdough with chopped tomatoes, green onion, everything but the bagel seasoning and lemon olive oil drizzle. Served with 2 eggs any style and a side of fruit
Breakfast Croissant
Eggs, Ham/Bacon or sausage patty American cheese on a croissant
Build Your Own Omelette
Any three items
Mediterranean
Spinach tomatoes onion feta cheese and Gyro
Monte Cristo
French Toast layered with provolone cheese and ham sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with raspberry sauce
Remy's Breakfast Sandwich
Any style eggs, apple wood bacon, avocado, tomato cheese and spicy mayo on fresh cut toasted rye
The Denver
3 large eggs Ham, yellow and red peppers, onions, and American cheese
Veggie
Fresh mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, onions, zucchini, carrots, cheddar and jack cheese
Breakfast Sides & Toast
Bagel with Lox
Bagels
Everything or Plain
English Muffin
Marble Rye
Sourdough
Wheat
White toast
Gluten free
Bacon
Carved Ham
Potato Pancakes
Sausage Links
Sausage Patty
Side Avocado
Stack of Pancakes
Tater Tots
Turkey Patty
Breakfast potato
Side oatmeal
Side grits
Side fruit
Side Hashbrowns
1 pancake
Sliced Tomato
One egg
Sausage gravy
Breakfast Specials
Starters & Salads
BBQ Chicken Potato Skins
Smothered with Cheddar and Jack Cheese and topped with caramelized BBQ chicken and Bacon
Bulgogi Nachos
Wonton Chips, Bulgogi Steak, Chopped Kim chi, Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Scallions, Gochujang Aioli served with Guacamole
Calamari
Crispy Calamari rings topped with banana peppers served with Marinara sauce and spicy mayo
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Chicken Sliders
Fried chicken breast served on mini brioche buns with lettuce tomato and pickles
Loaded Fries/Tots
Topped with bacon, Fresh jalapenos, scallions and Queso sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Pot Stickers
Prickle Fries
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Korean meatballs
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Parmesan and House prepared Caesar Dressing
Chopped Salad
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onion, Cucumber and Black Olives sprinkled with Feta Cheese
Cobb Salad
Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Monterey Jack Cheese, Marinated Organic Chicken, Tri- Color Peppers, Bacon and Onion
Kale, Arugula, Pear Salad
Kale, pecans, arugula, feta cheese and sliced Asian pear
Remy's Wedge Salad
Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onion Strips, Onion, and Tomatoes with House Prepared Ranch
Strawberry, Chicken, Spinach Salad
Feta cheese, red onion, walnuts, baby spinach, and fresh strawberries served with balsamic vinaigrette
Sandwiches & Wraps
B.L.T.
Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo on thick cut white toast
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Sliced Grilled Chicken breast, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing
Chicken or Tuna Salad Sandwich On A Croissant Bun
Dinty Moore
3 pieces of grilled rye with corned beef, Swiss cheese and coleslaw. With thousand island
Fish Sandwich
Iceland cod hand battered on a brioche bun topped with lettuce tomato and onion
Fish Tacos
3 Mahi tacos served with chips and salsa.
French Dip & Swiss
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Deep fried chicken with bbq, bacon, cheddar cheese topped with crispy onions
Green Goddess Grilled Cheese
Pesto, Monterey jack and spinach
Mediterranean Wrap
Chicken, spinach, tomato, onion and feta cheese
Philly Sub
Remy's Wrap
Chicken strips, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Sauce on the side
Rueben On Marble Rye
Shrimp Tacos
3 Shrimp tacos: fried or grilled. Served with chips and salsa.
Sliders
3 ground beef sliders with caramelized onions, pickles and American cheese served with French fries
The Cuban
Pork, Ham and Swiss cheese with a house made Dijon
Triple Decker Sandwich
Turkey, ham and bacon with lettuce tomato and mayo
Tuna Melt
Chicken parm sandwich
Bulgogi wrap
Street tacos
Gyro pita
Remy's Korean quesadilla
Burgers & Entrees
Bayou Burger
½ lb. PATTY, Jalapenos, bacon and crispy fried onions topped with pepper jack cheese
Beyond Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion
Classic Burger
½ lb. Patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Fried Chicken Sliders
Fried chicken breast served on mini brioche buns with lettuce tomato and pickles
Patty Melt
½ lb. Patty, American cheese and caramelized onions on marble rye
Sliders
3 ground beef sliders with caramelized onions, pickles and American cheese served with French fries
Smokehouse Burger
½ lb. PATTY, Bacon, onion rings, bbq sauce topped with sharp cheddar
The Remy
Double decker! Two ¼ lb. patties, cheese, shredded lettuce tomato, pickle, onion and sauce
Turkey Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a whole wheat bun
Veggie Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a whole wheat bun
1/2 Slab of Ribs
Served on a bed of fries and a slice of garlic bread
Ahi Seared Tuna
Served with 2 sides
Bibimbap Bowl
Pickled carrot, Fresh sautéed spinach, cucumbers, kimchi, fried egg, and Bulgogi
Chicken With Lemon Artichokes & Capers
Organic chicken, fresh garlic, white wine, artichokes and capers
Fish & Chips
Iceland cod filets, hand battered and golden fried served with French fries and coleslaw
Grouper
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
Served with your choice of potato
Mahi
Choice of 2 sides
NY Strip
Topped with Chimichurri sauce served with your choice of two sides
Salmon
Served with your choice of 2 sides
Seafood Combo
Jumbo shrimp and Iceland cod filets served with your choice of potato
Short Rib Dinner
Served on mashed potatoes
Shrimp Scampi Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Stir-Fry
Choice of salmon, shrimp, or chicken
Walleye
Wharf
Jumbo shrimp, scallops and Iceland cod filets served with your choice of potato
Bulgogi stir-fry
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Pork stirfry
Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken Parm
Chicken Carbonara
Lake perch
Caribbean stirfry
Scallop Dinner
Seafood linguine
Sides & Soup De Jour
Baked Potato
Burger Patty
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
French Fries
Fruit Cup (Seasonal)
Side House Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Kimchi
Loaded Bake Potato
Loaded Mashed Potato
Mashed Potato
Sticky Rice
Vegetable of The Day
Kimchi
Sweet potato fries
Add chicken
Add shrimp
Add salmon
Add bulgogi
Kimchi
Cup
Bowl
Kids Menu
Kids Breakfast
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
8138 Lakewood Main St, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202
Photos coming soon!