  Remy's On Main - Lakewood Ranch - 8138 Lakewood Main St
Remy's On Main - Lakewood Ranch 8138 Lakewood Main St

8138 Lakewood Main St

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

N/A Beverage

Coke Products

$3.00

Coffee\Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

V8 Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Milk

$4.00

Large Milk

$6.00

Water H2o

Virgin kids pina colada

$6.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Liquor

Absolute

$10.00

Absolute Citron

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Mango

$9.00

Stoli Pineapple

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Stolli Raz

$9.00

Kettle one

$12.00

Well

$5.00

Belvedere

$14.00

360 vodka

$8.00

Aviation Gin

$9.00

Well Gin

$8.50Out of stock

Hendriccks

$13.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Well

$5.00

Bombay

$11.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Siesta Key Rum

$8.00

Well

$5.00

Espolon

$10.00

Patron

$13.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Chamucos

$12.00

Casamigos blanco

$14.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Well

$5.00

Casamigos repasado

$14.00

1942 2oz

$25.00

Hunito tequilla

$12.00

Dewers

$9.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Jonny walker bkack

$14.00

100 pipers

$7.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

We!ll

$5.00

Macallan 2oz

$18.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Fire Ball

$6.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Seagram 7

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Gentleman jack

$12.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Canadian Mist

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Jim Beam Black

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

High West

$12.00

Bullet Bourbon

$12.00

Bullet Rye

$12.00

Well

$5.00

Four roses

$9.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$9.00

Creme De Caco Dark

$7.00

Creme De Almond

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessey

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

Snapps

$7.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$7.00

Green tea shot

$9.00

White tea shot

$9.00

Well

$5.00

Lemoncello

$9.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Remy 2oz

$12.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Signature Cocktails

Blueberry Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Caribbean Splash

$10.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Cucumber Basil Gimlet

$11.00

High West Manhattan

$14.00

Knob Creek Old Fashioned

$14.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$11.00

Nitely Drink Special $10

$10.00

Nitely Drink Special $8

$8.00

Perfect Patron Margarita

$12.00

Remy's Classic

$11.00

Remy's Cosmopoitan

$11.00

Specialty (1) Martini

$13.00

Specialty (2) Martini

$14.00

Specialty (3) Martini

$15.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Remy Summer Cocktail

$15.00

Mai tai

$12.00

Cucumber cilantro Martini

$14.00

Oaxaca old fashioned

$12.00

Cucumber jalapeño Margarita

$13.00

The Remy

$13.00

Peanut butter martini

$13.00

Remy martin SideCar

$14.00

Cocktails

Bay Breeze

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cucumber Basil Gimlet

$11.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Gibson

$11.00

Gimlet

$14.00

High West Manhattan

$14.00

Knob Creek Old Fashioned

$14.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$17.00

Well Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Island mojito

$12.00

Ruby Red

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Negroni

$12.00

Basil Martini

$14.00

Perfect Manhattan

$15.00

Pear oldfashioned

$14.00

Oaxaca old fashioned

$13.00

Rum runner

$12.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Dark n stormic

Chocolate martini

$13.00

White Russian

$12.00

Mrs. Victoria

$13.00

Pumpkin pie martini

$13.00

Black cherry Margarita

$13.00

Sunset lavender

$12.00

Amaretto sour

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini ?

$13.00

Beer

DFT Shock Top

$6.50

DFT Mic Ultra

$4.50

DFT Founders All Day IPA

$6.50

DFT Stella

$6.00

V twin amber

$5.50

Modelo

$6.50

Seasonal draft

Pacifico

$6.50

Funky Buddha

$4.50

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Jai Alai

$6.00

BTL NUTRL

$5.50

BTL Yuengling

$4.50

Shiock top

$6.00

Ringside beer

$6.00

Modelo

$4.50

Miller lite

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00

Angry orchard

$5.00

Btl budlight

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Becks non alcoholic

$4.50

Wine

CK Modavi Cabernet

$7.00

Josh Cellars Cabernet

$9.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Bottle Meiomi

$47.00

Josh Bottle

$35.00

Malbec

$10.00

Malbec bottle

$39.00

Ck Mondavi Chardonnay

$7.00

Ck Mondavi Grigio

$7.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Mionetto Split

$10.00

Apeerol spritz

$12.00

Kendall Jackson Bottle

$35.00

Kim Crawford Bottle

$47.00

Whispering angel

$12.00

Whispering angel bottle

$46.00

Bowterra

$10.00

Bonterra bottle

$38.00

Pinchin pino grigio

$10.00

Pinchin pino grigio bottle

$38.00

White Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Corking fee

$25.00

Prosecco glass

$10.00

Prosecco bottle

$38.00

Benedicts

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.00

2 large eggs, hash browns and a biscuit/ topped with sausage gravy

Classic Breakfast

$11.00

2 large eggs any style, hash browns, choice of sausage/ sausage patties, ham or bacon. Served with choice of toast and jelly

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.00

2 large eggs, hash browns and corned beef hash. Served with toast and jelly

French Benedict

$11.00

Poached eggs on a Croissant with ham and Swiss cheese covered with hollandaise

Healthy Choice

$11.00

Egg whites served with turkey bacon or turkey sausage and fresh seasonal fruit

Korean/Bulgogi Benedict

$14.00

Poached eggs, Bulgogi beef, chopped green onion, served on Scallion Pancake topped with gochujang hollandaise sauce

Salmon Benedict

$14.00

Poached eggs, smoked salmon, Capers, red onion and cream cheese covered with a lemon hollandaise garnished with fresh dill and chopped tomato

The Lumberjack Breakfast

$14.00

3 large eggs any style, apple wood smoked bacon, slice of ham pineapple slice, sausage links and hashbrowns. Your choice of pancake or French toast

Traditional Benedict

$11.00

Poached eggs, Canadian bacon on an English muffin with hollandaise

Pankcakes & Waffles

Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Three large fluffy buttermilk pancakes with butter and warm syrup

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.00

Three large Fluffy Pancakes stuffed with fresh blueberries topped with whipped cream

Nutella Pancakes

$10.00

Three large pancakes stuffed with hazelnut chocolate sprinkled with powdered sugar and chocolate chips

Banana Pancakes

$11.00

Three large Pancakes stuffed with fresh bananas and candied pecans maple banana drizzle

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.00

Berry Bubble Waffle

$11.00

Blueberry strawberry blackberry raspberry with whipped cream drizzled with raspberry sauce served on a bubble waffle

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Seasoned chicken tenders and your choice of side

Classic Belgium Waffle

$8.00

French Toast & Skillet

Classic French Toast

$9.00

3 pieces of thick cut brioche bread, sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with butter and hot maple syrup

Creme Brulee French Toast

$12.00

Thick fresh cut bread with homemade whipped cream and crème brulee sauce over top served with fresh strawberries and blueberries

Remy's French Toast

$12.00

Thick cut brioche bread, Fresh fruit, raspberry drizzle, powdered sugar, coconut shavings

Cinnamon caramel French toast

$13.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Fresh sliced Avocado on a grilled sourdough with chopped tomatoes, green onion, everything but the bagel seasoning and lemon olive oil drizzle. Served with 2 eggs any style and a side of fruit

Bagel with Lox

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$13.00

Hash browns, eggs any style and chives

Croissant Beignets

$10.00

Topped with powdered sugar served with chocolate and raspberry sauce

Homemade Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

Larry's Country Skillet

$13.00

Hash browns, eggs any style, Chopped sausage, sharp cheddar, smothered with homemade sausage gravy

Potato Pancakes Breakfast

$10.00

Topped with scallions served with sour cream

Remy's Ranchers

$13.00

Veggie Skillet

$12.00

Mushrooms, peppers, broccoli, zucchini onion and carrots hash browns cheddar and jack cheese topped with eggs any style

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Fresh fruit, Greek vanilla yogurt, granola, drizzled with honey and coconut shavings

Omlettes

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Fresh sliced Avocado on a grilled sourdough with chopped tomatoes, green onion, everything but the bagel seasoning and lemon olive oil drizzle. Served with 2 eggs any style and a side of fruit

Breakfast Croissant

$11.00

Eggs, Ham/Bacon or sausage patty American cheese on a croissant

Build Your Own Omelette

$12.00

Any three items

Mediterranean

$12.00

Spinach tomatoes onion feta cheese and Gyro

Monte Cristo

$12.00

French Toast layered with provolone cheese and ham sprinkled with powdered sugar and drizzled with raspberry sauce

Remy's Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Any style eggs, apple wood bacon, avocado, tomato cheese and spicy mayo on fresh cut toasted rye

The Denver

$11.00

3 large eggs Ham, yellow and red peppers, onions, and American cheese

Veggie

$11.00

Fresh mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, onions, zucchini, carrots, cheddar and jack cheese

Breakfast Sides & Toast

Bagel with Lox

$13.00

Bagels

$3.00

Everything or Plain

English Muffin

$3.00

Marble Rye

$2.00

Sourdough

$2.00

Wheat

$2.00

White toast

$2.00

Gluten free

$2.00

Bacon

$5.00

Carved Ham

$5.00

Potato Pancakes

$5.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Stack of Pancakes

$6.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Turkey Patty

$5.00

Breakfast potato

$5.00

Side oatmeal

$5.00

Side grits

$5.00

Side fruit

$4.00

Side Hashbrowns

$5.00

1 pancake

$4.00

Sliced Tomato

$4.00

One egg

$2.00

Sausage gravy

$3.00

Breakfast Specials

French toast and chicken

$14.00

Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Breakfast quesadlilla

$15.00

Starters & Salads

BBQ Chicken Potato Skins

$13.00

Smothered with Cheddar and Jack Cheese and topped with caramelized BBQ chicken and Bacon

Bulgogi Nachos

$16.00

Wonton Chips, Bulgogi Steak, Chopped Kim chi, Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Scallions, Gochujang Aioli served with Guacamole

Calamari

$14.00

Crispy Calamari rings topped with banana peppers served with Marinara sauce and spicy mayo

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Fried Chicken Sliders

$11.00

Fried chicken breast served on mini brioche buns with lettuce tomato and pickles

Loaded Fries/Tots

$10.00

Topped with bacon, Fresh jalapenos, scallions and Queso sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Pot Stickers

$11.00

Prickle Fries

$8.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Korean meatballs

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Hearts, Croutons, Parmesan and House prepared Caesar Dressing

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Bacon, Red Onion, Cucumber and Black Olives sprinkled with Feta Cheese

Cobb Salad

$13.00

Vine Ripe Tomatoes, Monterey Jack Cheese, Marinated Organic Chicken, Tri- Color Peppers, Bacon and Onion

Kale, Arugula, Pear Salad

$12.00

Kale, pecans, arugula, feta cheese and sliced Asian pear

Remy's Wedge Salad

$11.00

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onion Strips, Onion, and Tomatoes with House Prepared Ranch

Strawberry, Chicken, Spinach Salad

$13.00

Feta cheese, red onion, walnuts, baby spinach, and fresh strawberries served with balsamic vinaigrette

Sandwiches & Wraps

B.L.T.

$12.00

Apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato, mayo on thick cut white toast

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Sliced Grilled Chicken breast, parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing

Chicken or Tuna Salad Sandwich On A Croissant Bun

$13.00

Dinty Moore

$14.00

3 pieces of grilled rye with corned beef, Swiss cheese and coleslaw. With thousand island

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Iceland cod hand battered on a brioche bun topped with lettuce tomato and onion

Fish Tacos

$15.00

3 Mahi tacos served with chips and salsa.

French Dip & Swiss

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Deep fried chicken with bbq, bacon, cheddar cheese topped with crispy onions

Green Goddess Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Pesto, Monterey jack and spinach

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.00

Chicken, spinach, tomato, onion and feta cheese

Philly Sub

$13.00

Remy's Wrap

$13.00

Chicken strips, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Sauce on the side

Rueben On Marble Rye

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

3 Shrimp tacos: fried or grilled. Served with chips and salsa.

Sliders

$12.00

3 ground beef sliders with caramelized onions, pickles and American cheese served with French fries

The Cuban

$14.00

Pork, Ham and Swiss cheese with a house made Dijon

Triple Decker Sandwich

$13.00

Turkey, ham and bacon with lettuce tomato and mayo

Tuna Melt

$12.00

Chicken parm sandwich

$13.00

Bulgogi wrap

$14.00

Street tacos

$15.00

Gyro pita

$15.00

Remy's Korean quesadilla

$19.00

Burgers & Entrees

Bayou Burger

$14.00

½ lb. PATTY, Jalapenos, bacon and crispy fried onions topped with pepper jack cheese

Beyond Burger

$15.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Classic Burger

$12.00

½ lb. Patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Fried Chicken Sliders

$11.00

Fried chicken breast served on mini brioche buns with lettuce tomato and pickles

Patty Melt

$12.00

½ lb. Patty, American cheese and caramelized onions on marble rye

Sliders

$12.00

3 ground beef sliders with caramelized onions, pickles and American cheese served with French fries

Smokehouse Burger

$14.00

½ lb. PATTY, Bacon, onion rings, bbq sauce topped with sharp cheddar

The Remy

$13.00

Double decker! Two ¼ lb. patties, cheese, shredded lettuce tomato, pickle, onion and sauce

Turkey Burger

$9.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a whole wheat bun

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on a whole wheat bun

1/2 Slab of Ribs

$15.00

Served on a bed of fries and a slice of garlic bread

Ahi Seared Tuna

$17.00

Served with 2 sides

Bibimbap Bowl

$17.00

Pickled carrot, Fresh sautéed spinach, cucumbers, kimchi, fried egg, and Bulgogi

Chicken With Lemon Artichokes & Capers

$18.00

Organic chicken, fresh garlic, white wine, artichokes and capers

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Iceland cod filets, hand battered and golden fried served with French fries and coleslaw

Grouper

$25.00

Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Served with your choice of potato

Mahi

$19.00

Choice of 2 sides

NY Strip

$21.00

Topped with Chimichurri sauce served with your choice of two sides

Salmon

$19.00

Served with your choice of 2 sides

Seafood Combo

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp and Iceland cod filets served with your choice of potato

Short Rib Dinner

$19.00

Served on mashed potatoes

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$19.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$13.00

Stir-Fry

Stir-Fry
Choice of salmon, shrimp, or chicken

Walleye

$19.00

Wharf

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp, scallops and Iceland cod filets served with your choice of potato

Bulgogi stir-fry

$18.00

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$18.00

Pork stirfry

$18.00

Broccoli Alfredo

$17.00

Chicken Parm

$20.00

Chicken Carbonara

$20.00

Lake perch

$25.00

Caribbean stirfry

$18.00

Scallop Dinner

$25.00

Seafood linguine

$25.00

Sides & Soup De Jour

Baked Potato

$5.00

Burger Patty

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fruit Cup (Seasonal)

$4.00

Side House Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Kimchi

$3.00

Loaded Bake Potato

$7.00

Loaded Mashed Potato

$7.00

Mashed Potato

$5.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Vegetable of The Day

$4.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Sweet potato fries

$6.00

Add chicken

$7.00

Add shrimp

$11.00

Add salmon

$13.00

Add bulgogi

$11.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Cup

$6.00

Bowl

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger Sliders With French Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Spaghettis or Garlic Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Fried or Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Fish & Fries

$7.00

Kids Deep Fried PB & J

$7.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Eggs, Meat, & Toast

$6.00

Kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$6.00

Kids French Toast With Meat

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Volcano Cake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Creme Puff

$7.00

Pumpkin pie

$7.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

8138 Lakewood Main St, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

