Pizza
Italian

Renaldi's Pizza

1,564 Reviews

$$

2827 N Broadway St

Chicago, IL 60657

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Thin Crust
18" Thin Crust
14" Thin Crust

Appetizer

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Breaded Zucchini

$11.75

French Fries

$6.50

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Cheese Sticks

$11.95

Calamari

$13.95Out of stock

Freshly breaded

Soup

$7.25Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$12.25

Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$9.75

black olives,green peppers,spinach,broccoli mushroom,artichoke hearts

sausage calzone

$10.00

with mild giardinara

Chicken caeser calzone

$9.75

Spinach and ricotta calzone

$9.75

Ground beef and ricotta calzone

$9.75

italian beef calzone

$10.00

Salads

Tossed

$7.25

side salad includes celery cucumber tomato and green olives.

The Italian

$14.25

Caesar

$13.25

Caprese

$13.25

Pasta

Ziti

$12.75

with butter sauce,garlic mushroom sauce,tomato sauce or meat sauce

Fettucini

$12.95

served with white or red clam sauce

Spaghetti

$12.95

Ravioli

$12.95

Sandwiches

Chicken Caprese

$12.25

Italian Beef

$11.95

Sausage

$11.95

Meatball

$11.95

Eggplant Parm

$11.95

Chicken Parm

$12.25

House specials

Eggplant Parm

$17.00

jumbo shrimp with mixed seafood and angel hair pasta

Chicken Milano

$19.00

Carbonara

$15.25

Chicken Parm

$19.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$7.95

cheesecake

$5.95

plain,strawberry and cappuccino

cannoli

$5.95

Pizza Frita

$6.75

Sides

Side Alfredo Sauce

$4.50

Side anchovies

$2.95

Side giardinara

$1.00

Side Jalepenos

$1.95

Side Marinara

$1.95

Side Meat Sauce

$1.95Out of stock

Side pizza Sauce

$1.95

Round Bread

$3.95

Side Chicken Breast

$4.25Out of stock

Side Pasta

$4.25Out of stock

Side Ranch

$0.60

Small Bread

$2.25

Side sweet green peppers

$2.25

Side Vodka Sauce

$4.50Out of stock

Side Pepperoncini

$1.95

Small side Sauce

$0.95

Side meatballs (2)

$4.25

Side of sausage

$4.25

Dough ball

$5.00

Side Spingione sauce

$2.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.60

Side Parm

$1.00

Catering menu

Baked Ziti Full tray (20people)

$100.00

Baked Ziti Half tray (10people)

$55.00

Penne ala Vodka Full tray (20people)

$100.00Out of stock

Penne ala Vodka Half tray (10people)

$55.00Out of stock

Fettuccini Alfredo Full tray (20people)

$100.00Out of stock

Fettuccini Alfredo Half tray (10people)

$55.00Out of stock

Lasagna Full Tray (24pieces)

$160.00Out of stock

Lasagna Half Tray (12pieces)

$85.00Out of stock

Cappelini Seafood Full tray (20people)

$190.00Out of stock

Cappelini Seafood Half tray (10people)

$100.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmigiana Full tray (20people)

$160.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmigiana Half tray (10people)

$85.00Out of stock

Italian salad Full tray (20 people)

$85.00

Italian salad Half tray(10people)

$45.00Out of stock

Insalata Alfredo Full tray (20people)

$80.00Out of stock

Insalata Alfredo Half tray (10 people)

$40.00Out of stock

Caesar salad Full tray (20 people)

$85.00Out of stock

Caesar salad Half tray (10 people)

$50.00Out of stock

Spinach salad Full tray (20 people)

$85.00Out of stock

Spinach salad Half tray (10 people)

$45.00Out of stock

Italian beef full tray (20people)

$120.00Out of stock

Italian beef half tray (10people)

$65.00Out of stock

Combo platter Full tray (20people)

$85.00Out of stock

Combo platter Half tray (10people)

$45.00Out of stock

Chicken Lemone Full tray (20people)

$180.00Out of stock

Chicken Lemone Half tray (10people)

$90.00Out of stock

Eggplant Parmigiana Half tray (10people)

$65.00Out of stock

Thin Crust

12" Thin Crust

$18.95

14" Thin Crust

$20.95

16" Thin Crust

$22.50

18" Thin Crust

$26.95

Stuffed Pizza

10" Stuffed pizza

$20.00

14" Stuffed pizza

$26.50

Pan Pizza

10" Pan Pizza

$18.95

14" Pan Pizza

$25.50

Specialty Pizzas

12" A La Garbage

$20.95

12" Vegetarian

$20.95

12" BBQ Chicken

$20.95

12" Alfredo Chicken

$20.95

12" Half/Half Speciality

12" Half Speciality/Half BYO

14" A La Garbage

$27.95

14" Vegetarian

$27.95

14" BBQ Chicken

$27.95

14" Alfredo Chicken

$27.95

14" Half/Half Specialty

14" Half Speciality/Half BYO

16" A La Garbage

$31.00

16" Vegetarian

$31.00

16" BBQ Chicken

$31.00

16" Alfredo Chicken

$31.00

16" Half/Half Speciality

16" Half Speciality/Half BYO

18" A La Garbage

$34.50

18" Vegetarian

$34.50

18" BBQ Chicken

$34.50

18" Alfredo Chicken

$34.50

18" Half/Half Speciality

18" Half Speciality/Half BYO

Spingione

10" Spingione Pizza

$19.95

14" Spingione Pizza

$25.95

Bottled Beer

bud light

$5.00

budweiser

$5.00

coors light

$5.00

corona

$6.00

guinness pub draft

$6.00

lil sumpin

$7.00

miller lite

$5.00

PBR tall

$5.00

peroni

$6.00

stella artois

$6.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$7.00

Wine

Sangiovese

$34.00

Predator Zinfandel

$45.00

Kaiken Malbec

$44.00

Macmurray Ranch Pinot Noir

$44.00

Rabble red Blend

$44.00

William Hill Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Canyon Road Merlot

$35.00

Nero d'Avola

$36.00

Lenord Kresuch Riesling

$36.00

Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

William Hill Chardonnay

$38.00

Juliette Rose

$36.00

Prosecco Blt

$38.00

Beverages

bottled water

$1.75

cranberry juice

$2.50Out of stock

hot apple cider

$3.50Out of stock

hot chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

ice tea

$2.50Out of stock

irish coffee

$8.95

pellegrino water

$3.50

soft drink

$2.50

soft drink pitcher

$10.95

Beverage delivery

2 liter sprite

$3.95

bottled water

$1.75

can coke

$1.75

can diet coke

$1.75

can sprite

$1.75

2 liter coke

$3.95

2 liter diet coke

$3.95

Beverages To Go

Coke Can

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

Sprite Can

$1.75

Coke 2-Liter

$3.95

Diet Coke 2-Liter

$3.95

Sprter 2-Liter

$3.95

Drink large

$2.00

Drink Small

$1.60

Bottled water

$1.75

Pellegrino

$2.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

established in 1973

Location

2827 N Broadway St, Chicago, IL 60657

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

