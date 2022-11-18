Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro Montecito

review star

No reviews yet

1187 Coast Village Road

Montecito, CA 93108

Popular Items

Iced Latté
Vanilla Latte

Breakfast Pastries

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Pain Aux Raisins

$4.50

Cinnamon Hazelnut Roll

$4.50

Plain Brioche

$3.20

Baguette

$4.95

Heated (After Order)

Reusable Jam

$1.00

Sticky Bun

$5.50

Morning Bun

$5.50

Cherry Crumble

$4.50

Pumpkin Spice Roll

$5.50

Mini Pumpkin Loaf

$6.50

Macarons

6-Pack Macarons

$12.00

12-Pack Macarons

$24.00

Petit Gateaux

The Bomb

$6.50

Chocolate Eclair

$6.50

Decadent

$6.50

Exotic

$6.50

Lemon Tart

$6.50

Raspberry Tart

$6.50

Apple Tart

$6.50

Berries & Cream

$6.50

Le Bisous

$6.50

Packaged

Sables

$10.00

Tube Cookies

$8.50

Meringues

$4.50

Hazelnut Bark

$8.00

Peerless Coffee

$10.95

Small Brownie

$8.00

Large Brownie

$15.00

Coconut Macaroons

$12.00

Chocolate Coconut Macaroon

$15.00

Iced Suns

$9.00Out of stock

Watermelon Cookies

$9.00Out of stock

Ginger Men 4PK

$7.00

Ginger Stars 4PK

$7.00

Small Chocolate Bark Box Milk

$9.95

Large Chocolate Bark Box Milk

$19.95

Small Chocolate Bark Box Dark

$9.95

Large Chocolate Bark Box Dark

$19.95

Cakes & Tarts

Raspberry Tart

$33.00+

Lemon Meringue Tart

$33.00+

Custom Plaque and Decor

$2.95

Berries & Cream

$6.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$3.00

Peanut Butter

$3.00

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut

$3.00

Coconut Chocolate Chip Pecan

$3.00

Coconut Macaroon Chocolate

$2.50

Brownie Cookie

$3.00

Quiche

Quiche Lorraine

$7.80+

Mushroom & Onion Quiche

$7.80+

Bread

Baguette

$4.95

Brioche Loaf

$9.00+

Pain de Mie Loaf

$9.00+

Soft Roll

$2.55

Olive Loaf

$2.50Out of stock

Dry Cookies

Dry Cookie

$0.55+

Small Ginger Star

$0.55

Large Ginger Star

$1.10

Ginger Man

$0.95

Coconut Macaroon

$2.00

Iced Cookie

$1.65

Choco Coconut Macaroon

$2.50

Easter

Hot Cross Bun

$4.25

Iced Eggs

$9.00

Mini Bunny Dark

$3.95

Bunny Dark

$9.95

Golden Egg Dark

$9.95

Squirrel Dark

$13.50

Mini Bunny Milk

$3.95

Bunny Milk

$9.95

Golden Egg Milk

$9.95

Squirrel Milk

$13.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Café Latté

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Café Mocha

$5.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Café Au Lait

$4.00+

Macchiato

$3.75+

Chai Latté

$4.50+

Espresso

$3.25+

Americano

$4.00+

Steamed Milk

$3.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.50+

Mayan Mocha

$5.50+Out of stock

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Tea Latte

$4.50

Red Eye

$5.75+

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

The Bomb Latte

$6.00

Winter Almond Honey Latte

$5.50+

Vanilla Latte

$5.50+

Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Flat White

$4.50

Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$5.50+

Cold Beverages

Still Water (BTL)

Orange Juice

$8.00

Iced Latté

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$6.00

Iced Chai

$5.50

Iced Americano

$4.25

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Peach Mint Iced Tea

$5.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Iced Espresso

$3.25+

Half Peach Half Black Tea

$5.00

Iced Winter Almond Honey Latte

$5.50

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.50

Iced Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

Bottled Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.70

Diet Coke

$3.70

Orangina

$3.70

Apple Juice

$3.70

SPARKLING BOTTLE

$3.70

Kopu Regular Water 23 oz

$3.70

Kopu Sparkling Water 23 oz

$3.70

Harney

$3.70

Wine

Margerum M5 White

$16.00+

Margerum M5 Red

$15.00+

Margerum Uber Syrah

$79.00

Margerum Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Macon Lugny Chardonnay

$13.00+

Caduce Bordeaux

$11.00+

J Wilkes Pinot Blanc

$13.00+

Chateau La Coste

$16.00+

Corking Fee

$19.00

J Wilkes Cab Sauv

$16.00+

Beer

Firestone 805

$6.00

Fig Mountain Hoppy Poppy IPA

$7.00

Kronenbourg 1664

$7.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella Cidre

$8.00

Champagne

Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne

$19.00+

Mimosa w/La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

Cristal - Bottle

$395.00

La Marca Prosecco

$11.00

Mimosa w/Nicolas Feuillatte

$20.00

Cook Books

Cook Book Pascale Beale

$29.95

Cook Book Set

$99.95

Cook Book Culinary Arts

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1187 Coast Village Road, Montecito, CA 93108

