Renaud's Patisserie and Bistro Uptown

3315 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant
Almond Croissant
16 oz Peach Mint Iced Tea

Hot Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.50

Steamed Milk

$2.50

Tea Latte

$4.00

12 oz Coffee

$2.50
12 oz Café Latté

12 oz Café Latté

$4.00

12 oz Cappuccino

$4.00

12 oz Café Mocha

$5.00

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12 oz Café Au Lait

$3.50

12 oz Macchiato

$3.50

12 oz Chai Latté

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$3.00

12 oz Americano

$3.50

12 oz Red Eye

$5.25

12 oz Matcha Latte

$5.00

12 oz Flat White

$4.00

12 oz Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$5.00

16 oz Coffee

$3.00

16 oz Café Latté

$4.50

16 oz Cappuccino

$4.50

16 oz Café Mocha

$5.50

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

16 oz Café Au Lait

$4.00

16 oz Chai Latté

$4.50

16 oz Americano

$4.00

16 oz Red Eye

$5.75

16 oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

16 oz Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$5.50

Cold Beverages

16 oz Orange Juice

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Daily

16 oz Iced Latté

$4.50

16 oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

16 oz Iced Chai

$5.00

16 oz Iced Americano

$3.75

16 oz Iced Tea

$2.50

16 oz Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$4.00
16 oz Peach Mint Iced Tea

16 oz Peach Mint Iced Tea

$5.00

Renaud's Signature Peach Mint Iced Tea

16 oz Milk

$3.00

16 oz Chocolate Milk

$3.50

16 oz Iced Espresso

$3.00

16 oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

16 oz Iced Pumpkin Latte

$5.50

Bottled Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Orangina

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50
Kopu Sparkling Water 23 oz

Kopu Sparkling Water 23 oz

$3.50

Kopu Regular Water 23 oz

$3.50

Harney

$3.50

Breakfast Pastries

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Buttery traditional French croissant dough is repeatedly folded to give a flaky multi-layered texture.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Croissant dough rolled around two large 41% dark chocolate bars.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50

A butter croissant filled with almond cream and toasted sliced almonds on top with a sweet icing.

Pain Aux Raisins

Pain Aux Raisins

$4.50

Buttery croissant dough swirled with golden raisins and a vanilla rum custard.

Cinnamon Hazelnut Roll

Cinnamon Hazelnut Roll

$4.50

Buttery croissant dough swirled with cinnamon, chopped hazelnuts and lightly brushed with a maple glaze.

Baguette

$4.95

Traditional French Baguette. Baked fresh daily

Sticky Bun

Sticky Bun

$5.50
Morning Bun

Morning Bun

$5.50Out of stock

Rolled croissant dough with sugar and cinnamon.

Pumpkin Spice Roll

$5.50

Mini Pumpkin Loaf

$6.50

Petit Gateaux

Individual Size Cakes & Tarts
The Bomb

The Bomb

$6.50

Hazelnut sponge, Nutella ganache, vanilla cream and Nutella mousse with caramel glaze.

Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$6.50

Traditional eclair with a chocolate filling.

Decadent

Decadent

$6.50

Dark chocolate flourless sponge with a dark chocolate mousse and chocolate glaze.

Exotic

Exotic

$6.50

Pistachio sponge with a mango, pineapple, passion fruit mousse and glaze.

Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$6.50

Zesty lemon curd and torched meringue in a sweet dough crust.

Raspberry Tart

Raspberry Tart

$6.50

Raspberries atop vanilla cream with raspberry jam in a sweet dough crust.

Berries & Cream

Berries & Cream

$6.50

Financier topped with light vanilla whipped cream and fresh berries

Le Bisous

$6.50

Cookies

Baked fresh daily.
Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$3.00
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$3.00
Oatmeal Raisin Walnut

Oatmeal Raisin Walnut

$3.00
Coconut Chocolate Chip Pecan

Coconut Chocolate Chip Pecan

$3.00

Coconut Macaroon

$2.20
Brownie Cookie

Brownie Cookie

$3.00

Macarons

Parisian Style

6-Pack Macarons

$12.00

12-Pack Macarons

$24.00
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Renaud’s is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream—that of creating refined pastries from the finest and freshest ingredients. Renaud Gonthier's early education in Europe’s finest culinary schools and pastry shops, his work as a top pastry chef for the Ritz Carlton, and his tenure at the internationally famous Barton G. Catering firm in Miami, Fl., led to Renaud's mastery of the art of creating the finest pastries and desserts.

3315 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

