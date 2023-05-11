  • Home
A map showing the location of RENDEZVOUS 465 Pleasant Hill Road, Unit 117View gallery

RENDEZVOUS 465 Pleasant Hill Road, Unit 117

465 Pleasant Hill Road, Unit 117

Lilburn, GA 30047

Food Menu

Appetizers

Nawfian Pretzel

Soft, chewy jumbo pretzel baked golden brown. Served with spicy mustard and queso cheese

Fried Pickles

Crisp dill pickle chips, lightly fried and served with creamy jalapeño ranch dipping sauce

Nachos

Oven baked tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and staked high! Topped with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo. Sub hand-rubbed smoked chicken, pork or brisk

Mac & Cheese Bites

Creamy macaroni and cheese with bacon bits, beer-battered and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing

Dorm Tenders

Stadium-style chicken tenders hand breaded and fried to perfection and served with honey mustard

3 Cheese Mozzarella Sticks

Beer Battered Onion Rings

Beer Battered Cheddar Nuggets

Boneless Buffalo Wings

Popcorn Chicken

Potatoes Wedges

Cheese Curds

Sriracha Spicy Cheese Curds

Jalapeno Peppers with Cream Cheese

Beef N' Bean Burritos

Pizza Burritos

Breakfast Burritos

Corndogs

Naija Beef Suya

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Featured Meats

Bistro Steak

House Seasoned Chicken Breast

Smoked Turkey Breast

Black Forest Ham

Corned Beef

Roast Beef

Salami

Pepperoni

Roast Pork

Soppressata

Jerk Chicken

Cajun Salmon

Goat Meat Cubes

Lamb Chops

Ambassador Smoked Chicken

Featured Cheese

Cheddar

Swiss

Smoked Gouda

Blue Cheese

Mozzarella

Provolone

Goat

Parmigiano

Gorgonzola

Gruyère Cheese

Pimento Cheese

Manchego

Monterey Jack

Feta

Cooked Food

Chicken Curry

Veggie Lasagna

Meatloaf

Vegetable Penne Pasta

Beef Lasagna

Meatballs

Mac N' Cheese

Chili Hummus

Sides

Charred Georgia Collard

Baby Carrots

Roasted Curried Cauliflower

Roasted Baby Beets

Grilled Asparagus

Broccoli Slaw

Charred Brussels Sprouts

Chili Broccoli

Pickled Vegetables

Ready Jollof Rice

Μοimoi

Plantains

Deli Salads

Caesar Salad

Assorted Salad

Oh La La Salad

Chicken Salad

Tuna Salad

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Liver Pate

Smoked Salmon Dip

Lunch & Dinner Deli Sandwiches

Ham

Ham, cheddar, red onions, cranberries, mayo, arugula, on whole wheat

Roast Beef & Swiss

Roast beef, swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish cream sauce, red onions, on sourdough

Turkey Gouda

Turkey, gouda, apple chutney mayo, on sourdough

Salmon BLT

Grilled salmon filet topped with pecan-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Thai remoulade. Served on Texas toast

Stuffed Jalapeno Grilled Cheese

Cream cheese, cheddar and swiss cheeses blended with jalapenos and bacon and grilled on Texas toast

Pot Roast Sandwich

Slow-cooked, smoked pot roast piled high on top of mashed potatoes and gravy. Served on French bread

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

Housemade smoked chicken salad topped with lettuce and tomato served on a fresh brioche bun

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, finished with Parmesan and Caesar dressing. Add bacon for $1.50. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of one regular side, add $1 for a premium side. We use select boar's head meats & cheeses

Meatloaf Sandwich

Our burnt end meatloaf stacked high with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce and tomato. Served on French bread. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of one regular side, add $1 for a premium side. We use select boar's head meats & cheese

Buffalo Chicken BLT

Fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pecan smoked bacon on Texas toast, finished with ranch dressing. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of one regular side, add $1 for a premium side. We use select boar's head mea

Grilled Pimento Cheese & Brisket

Creamy, house-made pimento cheese spread thick on Texas toast and topped with slow-smoked brisket, pecan-smoked bacon, and sliced tomatoes. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of one regular side, add $1 for a premium side. We use select boar's head

Burritos

Bacon

Bacon, eggs, cheddar, provolone, smoked tomato wrap

Health Lovers

Egg whites, red onions, tomatoes, spinach, salsa, cheddar, provolone, smoked tomato wrap

Rendezvous-Tex

Turkey, bacon, eggs, avocado, salsa, cheddar, provolone, smoked tomato wrap

Beef 'N Bean Burritos

A delicious blend of seasoned beef, red beans and spices wrapped in a soft flour tortilla

Pizza Burritos

Fresh Italian pork sausage, mozzarella and Romano cheeses, green peppers and mushrooms wrapped in a soft tortilla

Breakfast Burritos

Delicious blend of egg, breakfast sausage, cheese, red & green peppers, onion, and jalapeño peppers, all wrapped in a flour tortilla

Gourmet Sandwiches

Salmon

Sous - vide salmon, pimento cheese, arugula, red onions, tomatoes, on a hamburger bun

Smokies

Salmon, pimento cheese, arugula, tomatoes, red onions, on whole wheat

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Tarragon chicken salad, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, on sourdough

Tuna Melt

Rendezvous tuna salad, shredded iceberg lettuce, cheddar, on sourdough

Rendezvous Veggie

Hummus, arugula, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, on whole wheat

BLT

Bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, tomato aioli, on sourdough

Mozzarella

Fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, pesto aioli, on a French baguette

Roast

Turkey, gouda, arugula, dried cranberries, pesto aioli, on sourdough

Chicken

Sous - vide chicken, arugula, pesto aioli, tomatoes, red onions, on a hamburger bun

Cuban

Black forest ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, jalapenos, mojo sauce, on a French baguette

Iffyzzyfield

Soppressata, turkey, swiss cheese, arugula, red onion, cucumber, avocado, tomato aioli, on a French baguette

Italiano

Ham, soppressata, mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, red onions, pesto aioli, on a French baguette

Pimento Grilled Cheese

Pimento cheese, gouda, cheddar, on sourdough

Salads

House Salad

Fresh greens with cherry tomatoes, multicolored peppers and cucumbers. Choice of dressing on the side

Full House-Made Classic Caesar

Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Half House-Made Classic Caesar

Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Country Cobb

Fresh greens with diced egg, applewood-smoked bacon, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing on the side

Strawberry Fields Salad

Fresh greens with fresh cut strawberries, bacon, red onions, dried cranberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, grilled chicken and a raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Cup of Brunswick Stew

Bowl of Brunswick Stew

Cup of Housemade Chili

Bowl of Housemade Chili

Cup of Soup of the Day (Ask Server)

Bowl of Soup of the Day (Ask Server)

Smokie Hut

Prime Rib Dip

Prime rib sliced thin topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese on a ciabatta roll served with creamy horseradish sauce and au jus. Choice of one side

Pulled Pork

Hand-rubbed with house seasonings and smoked for 16 hours over cherry and hickory woods served with Texas toast and two sides

Burnt End Meatloaf

Brisket burnt ends served over mashed potatoes and gravy with grilled onions. Topped with sriracha ketchup

Southern-Style Brisket

Hand-rubbed with house seasonings and smoked for 14 hours over cherry and hickory woods served with Texas toast and two sides

Two Meat Tour of the Tannery

Two smoked meat choices and two sides with Texas toast. Smoked meat: pulled pork, pot roast or brisket. BBQ sauce on the meat or on the side. Add ribs for $7

Three Meat Tour of the Tannery

Three smoked meat choices and two sides with Texas toast. Smoked meat: pulled pork, pot roast or brisket. BBQ sauce on the meat or on the side. Add ribs for $7

Pulled Pork

Sauced and served on a brioche bun. Choice of one side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Sauced and served on a brioche bun. Choice of one side

1/2 Rack Sticky Rib Basket

1/2 of our house ribs tossed in Thai-sriracha sauce, served with fries and ranch dressing. Add 6 wings for $7

Full Rack Sticky Rib Basket

Full rack of our house ribs tossed in Thai-sriracha sauce, served with fries and ranch dressing. Add 6 wings for $7

8 Pieces Smoked Wings

Jumbo, slow-smoked chicken wings served naked or tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing

16 Pieces Smoked Wings

Jumbo, slow-smoked chicken wings served naked or tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing

A La Carte

Egg (1)

Bacon (3)

Sausage (2)

Chicken Sausage (2)

Black Forest Ham

Smoked Salmon

Avocado

Bagel and Cream Cheese

French Baguette and Cream Cheese

Croissant

Toast

Sourdough, whole wheat, or ciabatta

Cheese

Cheddar, gouda, provolone, mozzarella, swiss, southern pimento, or cream cheese

Vegetable

Tomatoes, spinach, arugula, iceberg lettuce, red onions, green peppers, or jalapeno

Chicken / Sea Food

Boneless Buffalo Wings

8-Piece Cut Chicken

Tender bone-in chicken marinated and breaded with special house sauce

Chicken Tenders Served with Club Sandwich

Ambassador Juicy Smoked Whole Hen Served with Fried Yam and Sauce

Ambassador Grilled Turkey Wings

Jumbo Spicy Wings

Cajun Jumbo Popcorn Chicken

Hand-Breaded Catfish Fillet

Beer Battered Shrimp

Whole Roasted Catfish Served with Sauce and Fries with Assorted Dips

Tilapia Served with Sauce and Fries with Assorted Dips

Sandwiches

All Beef Hot Dog & Dusseldorf Mustard

All-beef frankfurter is the quintessential New York hot dog. These gargantuan nine-inch franks are juicy, jam-packed with flavor and have that signature snap

Reuben Sandwich

Our renowned reuben sandwich starts with succulent corned beef, piled high on traditional seeded rye bread, and topped with tangy sauerkraut, melty swiss cheese, and a schmear of creamy Russian dressing. Sandwich bliss! Sour pickles come on the side, of co

Corned Beef Sandwich

Our corned beef is cured then simmered long and slow until juicy, succulent and tender. There is literally no excuse for not piling this drool-worthy corned beef perfection sky high

The Best of Carnegie Deli

Literally the best of both worlds from "The world's most famous delicatessen." tender, juicy, mouth-watering pastrami and corned beef

Pastrami Sandwich

Our pastrami is brined, seasoned and smoked with our secret family recipe. A hot sandwich loaded with melt-in-your-mouth pastrami, layered with spicy brown mustard, all cradled between two slices of old-fashioned rye bread. Who can resist?

Fish

Whole Red Snapper

Crisply fried dressed with sauteed onions and mixed peppers in a pepper sauce. Served with jasmine white or brown rice

Tilapia

Crisply fried dressed with sauteed onions and mixed peppers in a pepper sauce. Served with jasmine white or brown rice

Catfish Basket

Hand-Breaded Catfish Fillet

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon and Salad

Jumbo Shrimps

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

Menu

Ambassador Smoked Chicken

Ready Jollof Rice

Moi Moi

Peppered Goat Meat Cubes (Asun)

Fried Plantain

Beef Suya

Chicken Suya

Lamb Suya

Egusi Soup with Pounded Yam

Okro Soup with Pounded Yam

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel Boy

Bacon, eggs, cheddar, bagel

Sandras Girly Smack

Chicken sausage, eggs, cheddar, on ciabatta

Rendezvous Egg White

Egg white, cheddar, tomatoes, avocado, pesto aioli, on ciabatta

Breakfast Biscuits

Biscuit Plater 1

Bacon, eggs, cheese, biscuit

Biscuit Plater 2

Sausage, eggs, cheese, on biscuit

Biscuit Plater 3

Ham, egg, cheese, on biscuit

Beverages Menu

Beverage Menu/Food

*Chapman's

*Chapman's Case

African Solstice

From the soul of south Africa, this naturally caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich rooibos herb is layered with sweet berries and rose. A smooth and delicious cup

Black Tea Assortment

Chakra

Classic Deli Turkey Sandwich

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese on a baguette

Duo - Cheese Burger

Beef patty topped with bacon, American cheese, fried onions and pickles, served on a sesame bun

Eggs Benedict

Golden brown homemade biscuits topped with beef barbacoa, poached egg, hollandaise, refried beans

Fleur

Green Tea Assortment

Ham & Cheese Panini

Sourdough bread, gruyere cheese, Applegate, dijon mustard, fresh chopped chives

Hanami

Herbal Retreat

Assorted

Herbal Retreat

Herbal Tea Assortment

Indonesian Peanut Pineapple Chicken Satay

Indonesian peanut pineapple chicken satay

Italian Crostini

Grilled Italian bread topped with Italian dry salami, hard boiled egg, pesto, cracked black pepper, olive oil

Jardin

Lotus

Nachos

Beef and pork barbacoa, tortilla chips, pinto beans, pico De gallo, grilled sweet corn, red onion, jalapenos, queso fresco

Paradis

The limited-edition paradis collection welcomes the mind and senses to escape to a lush locale blooming with summer plants and fruits. Curated with the New York botanical garden, paradis is inspired by the verdant living collections of the garden's 250 acr

Pastrami & Egg Sandwich

Short Rib Yum Yum Bowl

Braised short ribs with Korean BBQ glaze, served with kimchi, poached egg, scallions, rice and yum yum sauce

Smoked Brisket Tacos

Chopped beef brisket, cabbage & barbeque sauce wrapped in tortillas; served with grilled corn and baked beans

Soleil

Tea Chest Herbal Tea Assortment

Tea Chest Tea Tasting Assortment

Tea Tasting Assortment

Wellbeing

Relax, restore and revitalize the mind and body with this wellness-focused tea collection, inspired by the elegance and holistic knowledge of fine luxury spas. Organic green tea blends and herbal tisanes come together to support a glowing complexion, enliv

Τea

Special Selections

Sea Lovers Caramel

Mouthwatering caramel with a sprinkling of sea salt

Yvonned

A mix of smooth vanilla with the subtle crunch of tasty cinnamon swirls

Thai Tea

A satisfying blend of milky vanilla goodness and Thai tea sweetness

Sipping Sensations

*Chapman's

*Chapman's Case

12 Oz Coffee

12 Oz Espresso

Espresso, cortado, Americano, cappuccino

12 Oz Iced Coffee

Medium, dark, decaf

12 Oz Specialty

Chai, chai latte, Manny latte, hot tea, hot chocolate

16 Oz Coffee

16 Oz Espresso

Espresso, cortado, Americano, cappuccino

16 Oz Frosty Loui

Mocha caramel, coffee, vanilla

16 Oz Specialty

Chai, chai latte, Manny latte, hot tea, hot chocolate

20 Oz Iced Coffee

Medium, dark, decaf

Bakery Goods

Bagels, muffins, scones, croissant, coffee cake, vegan cookies and brownies

Bottled Water

Chocolate Drinks

Coffee

Fresh Fruit Juices

Healthy Smoothies

Healthy Start

Yogurt granola or fresh fruit cup

Mocktails

Parfeitt

Premium Coffee

Medium, dark, decaf

Sodas

Tea

Smoothies

Banana Mocha Split Smoothie

Chocolate Mint-Hint Smoothie

Cookies 'N Cream Smoothie

Orange Blast-Off Smoothie

To-Go Motherland Goodness Menu

Motherland Goodness Menu

ONUGBU SOUP

Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu

EWEDU AND GBEGIRI SOUP

Served with our delicious house style stew and a choice of Goat meat. Mackrel fish or assorted beef

EGUSI SOUP

Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu

AFFANG SOUP

Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu

VEGETABLE SOUP OR EFO RIRO

Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu

OGBONO SOUP

Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu

GOAT MEAT PEPPER SOUP

Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu

GOAT MEAT NSALA SOUP

Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu

LOCAL JOLLOF RICE

Served with dry fish or stock fish

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
