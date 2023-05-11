RENDEZVOUS 465 Pleasant Hill Road, Unit 117
465 Pleasant Hill Road, Unit 117
Lilburn, GA 30047
Food Menu
Appetizers
Nawfian Pretzel
Soft, chewy jumbo pretzel baked golden brown. Served with spicy mustard and queso cheese
Fried Pickles
Crisp dill pickle chips, lightly fried and served with creamy jalapeño ranch dipping sauce
Nachos
Oven baked tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and staked high! Topped with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo. Sub hand-rubbed smoked chicken, pork or brisk
Mac & Cheese Bites
Creamy macaroni and cheese with bacon bits, beer-battered and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing
Dorm Tenders
Stadium-style chicken tenders hand breaded and fried to perfection and served with honey mustard
3 Cheese Mozzarella Sticks
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Beer Battered Cheddar Nuggets
Boneless Buffalo Wings
Popcorn Chicken
Potatoes Wedges
Cheese Curds
Sriracha Spicy Cheese Curds
Jalapeno Peppers with Cream Cheese
Beef N' Bean Burritos
Pizza Burritos
Breakfast Burritos
Corndogs
Naija Beef Suya
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Featured Meats
Featured Cheese
Cooked Food
Sides
Deli Salads
Lunch & Dinner Deli Sandwiches
Ham
Ham, cheddar, red onions, cranberries, mayo, arugula, on whole wheat
Roast Beef & Swiss
Roast beef, swiss cheese, arugula, horseradish cream sauce, red onions, on sourdough
Turkey Gouda
Turkey, gouda, apple chutney mayo, on sourdough
Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon filet topped with pecan-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Thai remoulade. Served on Texas toast
Stuffed Jalapeno Grilled Cheese
Cream cheese, cheddar and swiss cheeses blended with jalapenos and bacon and grilled on Texas toast
Pot Roast Sandwich
Slow-cooked, smoked pot roast piled high on top of mashed potatoes and gravy. Served on French bread
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade smoked chicken salad topped with lettuce and tomato served on a fresh brioche bun
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, finished with Parmesan and Caesar dressing. Add bacon for $1.50. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of one regular side, add $1 for a premium side. We use select boar's head meats & cheeses
Meatloaf Sandwich
Our burnt end meatloaf stacked high with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, onion rings, lettuce and tomato. Served on French bread. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of one regular side, add $1 for a premium side. We use select boar's head meats & cheese
Buffalo Chicken BLT
Fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pecan smoked bacon on Texas toast, finished with ranch dressing. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of one regular side, add $1 for a premium side. We use select boar's head mea
Grilled Pimento Cheese & Brisket
Creamy, house-made pimento cheese spread thick on Texas toast and topped with slow-smoked brisket, pecan-smoked bacon, and sliced tomatoes. Served with a pickle spear and your choice of one regular side, add $1 for a premium side. We use select boar's head
Burritos
Bacon
Bacon, eggs, cheddar, provolone, smoked tomato wrap
Health Lovers
Egg whites, red onions, tomatoes, spinach, salsa, cheddar, provolone, smoked tomato wrap
Rendezvous-Tex
Turkey, bacon, eggs, avocado, salsa, cheddar, provolone, smoked tomato wrap
Beef 'N Bean Burritos
A delicious blend of seasoned beef, red beans and spices wrapped in a soft flour tortilla
Pizza Burritos
Fresh Italian pork sausage, mozzarella and Romano cheeses, green peppers and mushrooms wrapped in a soft tortilla
Breakfast Burritos
Delicious blend of egg, breakfast sausage, cheese, red & green peppers, onion, and jalapeño peppers, all wrapped in a flour tortilla
Gourmet Sandwiches
Salmon
Sous - vide salmon, pimento cheese, arugula, red onions, tomatoes, on a hamburger bun
Smokies
Salmon, pimento cheese, arugula, tomatoes, red onions, on whole wheat
Tarragon Chicken Salad
Tarragon chicken salad, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, on sourdough
Tuna Melt
Rendezvous tuna salad, shredded iceberg lettuce, cheddar, on sourdough
Rendezvous Veggie
Hummus, arugula, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, on whole wheat
BLT
Bacon, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, tomato aioli, on sourdough
Mozzarella
Fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, pesto aioli, on a French baguette
Roast
Turkey, gouda, arugula, dried cranberries, pesto aioli, on sourdough
Chicken
Sous - vide chicken, arugula, pesto aioli, tomatoes, red onions, on a hamburger bun
Cuban
Black forest ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, jalapenos, mojo sauce, on a French baguette
Iffyzzyfield
Soppressata, turkey, swiss cheese, arugula, red onion, cucumber, avocado, tomato aioli, on a French baguette
Italiano
Ham, soppressata, mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, red onions, pesto aioli, on a French baguette
Pimento Grilled Cheese
Pimento cheese, gouda, cheddar, on sourdough
Salads
House Salad
Fresh greens with cherry tomatoes, multicolored peppers and cucumbers. Choice of dressing on the side
Full House-Made Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
Half House-Made Classic Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and seasoned croutons tossed in creamy Caesar dressing
Country Cobb
Fresh greens with diced egg, applewood-smoked bacon, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese. Choice of dressing on the side
Strawberry Fields Salad
Fresh greens with fresh cut strawberries, bacon, red onions, dried cranberries, feta cheese, candied pecans, grilled chicken and a raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Cup of Brunswick Stew
Bowl of Brunswick Stew
Cup of Housemade Chili
Bowl of Housemade Chili
Cup of Soup of the Day (Ask Server)
Bowl of Soup of the Day (Ask Server)
Smokie Hut
Prime Rib Dip
Prime rib sliced thin topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and provolone cheese on a ciabatta roll served with creamy horseradish sauce and au jus. Choice of one side
Pulled Pork
Hand-rubbed with house seasonings and smoked for 16 hours over cherry and hickory woods served with Texas toast and two sides
Burnt End Meatloaf
Brisket burnt ends served over mashed potatoes and gravy with grilled onions. Topped with sriracha ketchup
Southern-Style Brisket
Hand-rubbed with house seasonings and smoked for 14 hours over cherry and hickory woods served with Texas toast and two sides
Two Meat Tour of the Tannery
Two smoked meat choices and two sides with Texas toast. Smoked meat: pulled pork, pot roast or brisket. BBQ sauce on the meat or on the side. Add ribs for $7
Three Meat Tour of the Tannery
Three smoked meat choices and two sides with Texas toast. Smoked meat: pulled pork, pot roast or brisket. BBQ sauce on the meat or on the side. Add ribs for $7
Pulled Pork
Sauced and served on a brioche bun. Choice of one side
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Sauced and served on a brioche bun. Choice of one side
1/2 Rack Sticky Rib Basket
1/2 of our house ribs tossed in Thai-sriracha sauce, served with fries and ranch dressing. Add 6 wings for $7
Full Rack Sticky Rib Basket
Full rack of our house ribs tossed in Thai-sriracha sauce, served with fries and ranch dressing. Add 6 wings for $7
8 Pieces Smoked Wings
Jumbo, slow-smoked chicken wings served naked or tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
16 Pieces Smoked Wings
Jumbo, slow-smoked chicken wings served naked or tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with bleu cheese or ranch dressing
A La Carte
Egg (1)
Bacon (3)
Sausage (2)
Chicken Sausage (2)
Black Forest Ham
Smoked Salmon
Avocado
Bagel and Cream Cheese
French Baguette and Cream Cheese
Croissant
Toast
Sourdough, whole wheat, or ciabatta
Cheese
Cheddar, gouda, provolone, mozzarella, swiss, southern pimento, or cream cheese
Vegetable
Tomatoes, spinach, arugula, iceberg lettuce, red onions, green peppers, or jalapeno
Chicken / Sea Food
Boneless Buffalo Wings
8-Piece Cut Chicken
Tender bone-in chicken marinated and breaded with special house sauce
Chicken Tenders Served with Club Sandwich
Ambassador Juicy Smoked Whole Hen Served with Fried Yam and Sauce
Ambassador Grilled Turkey Wings
Jumbo Spicy Wings
Cajun Jumbo Popcorn Chicken
Hand-Breaded Catfish Fillet
Beer Battered Shrimp
Whole Roasted Catfish Served with Sauce and Fries with Assorted Dips
Tilapia Served with Sauce and Fries with Assorted Dips
Sandwiches
All Beef Hot Dog & Dusseldorf Mustard
All-beef frankfurter is the quintessential New York hot dog. These gargantuan nine-inch franks are juicy, jam-packed with flavor and have that signature snap
Reuben Sandwich
Our renowned reuben sandwich starts with succulent corned beef, piled high on traditional seeded rye bread, and topped with tangy sauerkraut, melty swiss cheese, and a schmear of creamy Russian dressing. Sandwich bliss! Sour pickles come on the side, of co
Corned Beef Sandwich
Our corned beef is cured then simmered long and slow until juicy, succulent and tender. There is literally no excuse for not piling this drool-worthy corned beef perfection sky high
The Best of Carnegie Deli
Literally the best of both worlds from "The world's most famous delicatessen." tender, juicy, mouth-watering pastrami and corned beef
Pastrami Sandwich
Our pastrami is brined, seasoned and smoked with our secret family recipe. A hot sandwich loaded with melt-in-your-mouth pastrami, layered with spicy brown mustard, all cradled between two slices of old-fashioned rye bread. Who can resist?
Fish
Whole Red Snapper
Crisply fried dressed with sauteed onions and mixed peppers in a pepper sauce. Served with jasmine white or brown rice
Tilapia
Crisply fried dressed with sauteed onions and mixed peppers in a pepper sauce. Served with jasmine white or brown rice
Catfish Basket
Hand-Breaded Catfish Fillet
Grilled Salmon
Grilled Salmon and Salad
Jumbo Shrimps
Grilled Shrimp Skewers
Menu
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Biscuits
Beverages Menu
Beverage Menu/Food
*Chapman's
*Chapman's Case
African Solstice
From the soul of south Africa, this naturally caffeine-free, antioxidant-rich rooibos herb is layered with sweet berries and rose. A smooth and delicious cup
Black Tea Assortment
Chakra
Classic Deli Turkey Sandwich
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo and swiss cheese on a baguette
Duo - Cheese Burger
Beef patty topped with bacon, American cheese, fried onions and pickles, served on a sesame bun
Eggs Benedict
Golden brown homemade biscuits topped with beef barbacoa, poached egg, hollandaise, refried beans
Fleur
Green Tea Assortment
Ham & Cheese Panini
Sourdough bread, gruyere cheese, Applegate, dijon mustard, fresh chopped chives
Hanami
Herbal Retreat
Assorted
Herbal Retreat
Herbal Tea Assortment
Indonesian Peanut Pineapple Chicken Satay
Indonesian peanut pineapple chicken satay
Italian Crostini
Grilled Italian bread topped with Italian dry salami, hard boiled egg, pesto, cracked black pepper, olive oil
Jardin
Lotus
Nachos
Beef and pork barbacoa, tortilla chips, pinto beans, pico De gallo, grilled sweet corn, red onion, jalapenos, queso fresco
Paradis
The limited-edition paradis collection welcomes the mind and senses to escape to a lush locale blooming with summer plants and fruits. Curated with the New York botanical garden, paradis is inspired by the verdant living collections of the garden's 250 acr
Pastrami & Egg Sandwich
Short Rib Yum Yum Bowl
Braised short ribs with Korean BBQ glaze, served with kimchi, poached egg, scallions, rice and yum yum sauce
Smoked Brisket Tacos
Chopped beef brisket, cabbage & barbeque sauce wrapped in tortillas; served with grilled corn and baked beans
Soleil
Tea Chest Herbal Tea Assortment
Tea Chest Tea Tasting Assortment
Tea Tasting Assortment
Wellbeing
Relax, restore and revitalize the mind and body with this wellness-focused tea collection, inspired by the elegance and holistic knowledge of fine luxury spas. Organic green tea blends and herbal tisanes come together to support a glowing complexion, enliv
Τea
Special Selections
Sipping Sensations
*Chapman's
*Chapman's Case
12 Oz Coffee
12 Oz Espresso
Espresso, cortado, Americano, cappuccino
12 Oz Iced Coffee
Medium, dark, decaf
12 Oz Specialty
Chai, chai latte, Manny latte, hot tea, hot chocolate
16 Oz Coffee
16 Oz Espresso
Espresso, cortado, Americano, cappuccino
16 Oz Frosty Loui
Mocha caramel, coffee, vanilla
16 Oz Specialty
Chai, chai latte, Manny latte, hot tea, hot chocolate
20 Oz Iced Coffee
Medium, dark, decaf
Bakery Goods
Bagels, muffins, scones, croissant, coffee cake, vegan cookies and brownies
Bottled Water
Chocolate Drinks
Coffee
Fresh Fruit Juices
Healthy Smoothies
Healthy Start
Yogurt granola or fresh fruit cup
Mocktails
Parfeitt
Premium Coffee
Medium, dark, decaf
Sodas
Tea
Smoothies
To-Go Motherland Goodness Menu
Motherland Goodness Menu
ONUGBU SOUP
Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu
EWEDU AND GBEGIRI SOUP
Served with our delicious house style stew and a choice of Goat meat. Mackrel fish or assorted beef
EGUSI SOUP
Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu
AFFANG SOUP
Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu
VEGETABLE SOUP OR EFO RIRO
Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu
OGBONO SOUP
Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu
GOAT MEAT PEPPER SOUP
Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu
GOAT MEAT NSALA SOUP
Served with a choice of Pounded yam, Eba or Oat fufu
LOCAL JOLLOF RICE
Served with dry fish or stock fish
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
465 Pleasant Hill Road, Unit 117, Lilburn, GA 30047
