Renegade's Pub North

99 Reviews

$$

103 Nashua Rd

Londonderry, NH 03053

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Boneless Wings
Bacon Cheeseburger

Snacks N Stuff

**EXTRA SAUCE UPCHARGE$$$

$0.35

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Chips & Dip

$4.00

Cracklins

$4.00

Dip Refill

$1.00

Engine 56 Fries

$11.00

French Fries

$5.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$5.00

Hog Wings

$10.00

Lettuce Cups

$7.00

Nachos

$12.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Pint Of Sauce

$2.00

Pretzel

$7.00

Pulled Pork Tacos

$9.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

TexMex Salad

$13.00

The Sampler

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Wings

$10.00

Between the Bun

**Add Fries

$3.00

**Add Onion Rings

$3.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

Bennington Burger

$11.00

Blue Burger

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Cheeseburger

$3.00

Create Your Own Burger

$7.00

Extra Sauce

$0.35

Fried Chicken

$9.00

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Hot Dog Plain

$4.00

Ladder 21

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$10.00

Renegade Burger

$9.00

Reuben

$12.00

Shroom Burger

$9.00

Steak And Cheese

$11.00

The Bandit

$9.00

Turkey Burger

$8.00

Veggie Burger

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

**Add Chips

$2.00

Beer

603 Scenic Session

$6.00

Allagash White

$8.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Citizen Cider Dirty Mayor

$8.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Downeast Original

$7.00

Elysian Spacedust

$5.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Great North Moose Juice

$8.00

Great Rhythm Tropical Haze

$6.00

Guinness

$7.00

Hefenweizen Weinstphenner

$7.00

Heineken 0.0 NA

$5.00

High Noon Bucket of 5

$32.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

High Noon Watermelon

$7.00

Lawson's Lil Sip

$8.00

Lone Pine OH-J

$8.00

Lone Pine Pale Ale

$8.00

Lord Hobo Boom Sauce

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Moat Mountain Czech Pils

$7.00

Newburyport Plum Island

$6.00

Night Shift Bucket of 5

$25.00

Night Shift Night Lite

$6.00

Omission Lager GF

$8.00Out of stock

PBR

$3.00

Psuedo Sue

$8.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Schilling Pilsner

$8.00

Sweetwater H.A.Z.Y.

$7.00

Switchback Ale

$6.00

Truly

$7.00

Piggyback

$8.00

Toppling Goliath Radiant Haze

$8.00

Specials

Just Peachy

$8.00

Peach On Da Beach

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 Nashua Rd, Londonderry, NH 03053

Directions

Gallery
Renegade's Pub North image

