Renegade's Pub

Popular Items

French Fries
Fried Chicken
Bandit Burger

Snacks N Stuff

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Arugula, quinoa, fried onion strings, sliced tomato, avocado, Chianti dressing

Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, your choice of diced grilled chicken, shredded pork, or shaved steak with sauteed peppers and onions, American and cheddar cheese

Tacos (2)

$8.00

Two corn tortilla tacos with your choice of shredded pork, diced grilled chicken, or shaved steak with pico de gallo, queso fresco, and lettuce

Chips & Dip

$4.00

Wrap City Chips with a side of French onion dip

Chips & Beer Cheese

$6.00

Wrap City chips with a side of housemade beer cheese

Chopped Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, diced smoked bacon, shredded carrot, sliced tomato, sliced cucumber, bleu cheese crumbles, buttermilk ranch

Engine 56 Fries

$12.00

French fries, fried jalapenos, diced smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, Renegade sauce

French Fries

$5.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$5.00

Fried pickle chips, Cajun seasoning, side of ranch

Pork Lolipops

$11.00

Mini pork shanks served with or tossed in regular BBQ, bourbon BBQ, sesame ginger, buffalo, or Carolina Gold.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Thinly sliced red onion rings

Panko Chicken

$9.00

Panko crusted chicken tendies served with or tossed in regular BBQ, bourbon BBQ, sesame ginger, buffalo, or Carolina gold sauce

Pork Rinds

$5.00

Fried pork skins with Cajun seasoning. Chicharonnes

Pretzel and Mustard

$7.00

Jumbo soft pretzel with salt and a side of whole grain mustard

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$7.00

Jumbo soft pretzel with salt and a side of housemade beer cheese

Pretzel With Both Sauces

$7.35

Soft jumbo pretzel with salt and a side of housemade beer cheese and whole grain mustard

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Housemade tater tots stuffed with cheddar, Fontina, and chorizo. Chorizo and cheese cannot be omitted

The Sampler

$13.00

A mixed platter of french fries, spicy fried pickles, panko chicken tendies, pork cracklins, tater tots, and a side of Renegade sauce,

Wings

$10.00

Six chicken wings plain or tossed in regular BBQ, bourbon BBQ, sesame ginger, carolina gold, or Buffalo. Choice of bleu cheese or ranch on the side.

Cajun Fries

$5.00

French fries tossed in Cajun seasoning

Cajun Chicken Salad

$13.00

Arugula, iceberg lettuce, diced cajun grilled chicken, chopped tomatoes, shredded carrot, corn, walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, Chianti dressing

Side Sauce

Side Of Hot Bacon For A Dog

$3.00

Between the Bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.00

4oz burger patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic mayo on a toasted, buttered, burger bun

Bandit Burger

$10.00

4oz burger patty, bacond, cheddar cheese, red onion jam, fried onions, bourbon BBQ on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Bennington Burger

$10.00

4oz burger patty, housemade chorizo patty, bacon, American cheese, fried egg, avocado on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Blue Burger

$9.00

4oz burger patty, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese dressing on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Cheeseburger

$6.00

4oz burger patty, Americna cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, garlic mayo on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Create Your Own Burger

$6.00

Create your own burger: choose your meat, cheese, veggies, and sauce

Fried Chicken

$9.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, fried onion, fried pickles, fried jalapenos, buttermilk ranch, on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Grilled chicken, Muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, Renegade sauce on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Hot Dog

$7.00

1/4lb beef dawg, red onion jam, whole grain mustard on a toasted, buttered hot dog bun

Ladder 21

$10.00

4oz burger patty, Cajun seasoning, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, avocado, fried jalapeno, chipotle aioli on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Renegade Burger

$9.00

4oz burger patty, Muenster cheese, arugula, red onion jam, Renegade sauce on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Reuben

$13.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkrat, Renegade sauce, grilled marble rye

Shroom Burger

$8.00

4oz burger patty, swiss cheese, arugula, sauteed mushrooms, tomato, garlic mayo on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Steak And Cheese

$11.00

Shaved ribeye steak, American & Muenster cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions, chipotle aioli on a toasted bun

The DC Special

$8.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, Cajun seasoning, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried jalapeno, chipotle aioli on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Veggie Burger

$7.00

Housemade quinoa and black bean patty (contains eggs and flour), lettuce, tomato, sliced cucumber, garlic mayo on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Specials

Benny Banh Mi

$9.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in sesame ginger, lettuce, shredded carrot, sliced cucumber, cilantro on a toasted, buttered burger bun

Chicken Bomb

$9.00

Diced grilled chicken, diced bacon, American cheese, lettuce, sauteed peppers and mushrooms, fried onion strings, fried jalapeno, garlic mayo on a toasted jumbo hot dog roll

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Diced grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, caesar dressing in a tortilla wrap

Spicy B.L.A.T.

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, chipotle aioli on toasted jumbo white bread

Desserts

Churros

$4.00

Clothing

Snap-back Hat

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

T-shirt

$20.00

Beanie

$15.00

Zip Up Hoodie

$40.00

Sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Sweatpants

$40.00

Men's Tank

$20.00

Women's Tank

$20.00

S

M

L

XL

2XL

N/A ONE SIZE

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Renegades is a local pub serving great local craft beers, incredible burgers and sandwiches, snacks and apps, as well as a huge bourbon selection. All in a relaxing approachable atmosphere with great music.

Website

Location

1004 Bennington St, Boston, MA 02128

Directions

Gallery
Renegade's Pub- image
Renegade's Pub- image

