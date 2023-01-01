Food (Dinner)

Appetizers

Gyoza

$8.00

Deep fried Gyoza with Ponzu and Spicy Mayo

Takoyaki

$8.00

Six pieces Takoyaki served with Mayo and sweet soy sauce

Kara age

$10.00

Japanese style fried chicken

Goma-aye

$8.00

Boiled seasonal vegetable with Sesame sauce

Tempura APP

$13.00

SH Temp APP

$11.00

VEG Temp APP

$9.00

Potato Salad

$8.00

BF T APP

$16.00

CH T APP

$9.00

Sashimi APP

$21.00

Seaweed Tofu Salad

$11.00

Edamame

$6.00

Broccoli Salad

$6.00

Dinners

Chicken Teriyaki DINNER

$23.00

Beef Teriyaki DINNER

$32.00

Salmon Teriyaki DINNER

$25.00

Salmon Shioyaki DINNER

$25.00

Tempura DINNER

$27.00

Veg Tempura DINNER

$20.00

Saba Teriyaki DINNER

$23.00

Saba Shioyaki DINNER

$23.00

Shrimp Tempura DINNER

$25.00

Tonkatsu DINNER

$23.00

Sashimi DINNER

$30.00

Combos (D)

Renga-Tei Combination A

$28.00

Renga-Tei Combination B

$30.00

Renga-Tei Combination C

$29.00

Renga-Tei Combination D

$35.00

Donburi/Curry (D)

Katsu Curry

$20.00

Veg Curry

$18.00

Katsu Don

$16.00

Ten-Don

$20.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura Don

Chicken Teriyaki Don

$15.00

Beef Teriyaki Don

$31.00

Noodles

Kitzune Udon

$17.00

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$17.00

Two pieces Shrimp tempura, spinach and scallion in soup

Sansai Udon

$14.00

Delight wild vegatable and scallion in soup

Sushi Bar Set

Salmon Chirashi

$32.00

Salmon Sashimi, smoked salmon skin and ikura over sushi rice

Sushi Zen

$34.00

Speciality Maki

French Maki

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, lettuce, mayo

Sp French Maki

$12.00

Rainbow Maki

$18.00

Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Crabstick, cucumber and masago

Futo Maki

$18.00

Crab stick, spinach, shitakemushroom, picked daikon

Crunchy Tuna Maki

$15.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumber, crunchy garlic sauce

Crunchy Salmon Maki

$14.00

Salmon, avocado, cucumber, crunchy garlic sauce

Sp Ebi Salmon Maki

$15.00

Yellotail, avocado, cucumber, scallion, Yuzu mayo

Salmon Skin Maki

$13.00

Smoked salmon skin, scallions, burdock roots

Maki

Tekka Maki

$11.00

Tekka

SpTuna Maki

$11.00

Tuna Avo Maki

$11.50

Tekkyu Maki

$11.50

Salmon Maki

$9.00

Sp Salmon Maki

$9.00

Salmon Avo Maki

$10.00

Negi Hamachi Maki

$11.00

California Maki

$9.00

Sp California Maki

$9.00

Negi Maguro Maki

$11.00

Negi Salmon Maki

$9.00

Sp Scallop Maki

$12.00

Unagi Maki

$12.50

Unagi Avo Maki

$14.00

Ebikyu Maki

$9.00

Ika Shiso Maki

$9.00

Kappa Maki

$5.00

Kampyo Maki

$6.00

Ume Shiso Maki

$6.00

Nigiri

Sake Nigiri

$4.00

Maguro Nigiri

$4.50

Hamachi Nigiri

$5.00

Tako Nigiri

$4.00

Ika Nigiri

$3.50

Tamago Nigiri

$3.00

Unagi Nigiri

$4.00

Hotate Nigiri

$5.00

Ebi Nigiri

$3.50

Ama Ebi Nigiri

$6.50

Toro Nigiri

$6.00Out of stock

Ikura Nigiri

$6.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$4.00

Inari

$2.50

Sashimi

Sake Sashimi

$4.00

Maguro Sashimi

$4.50

Hamachi Sashimi

$5.00

Tako Sashimi

$3.50

Ika Sashimi

$3.50

Tamago Sashimi

$3.00

Unagi Sashimi

$4.00

Hotate Sashimi

$4.50

Ebi Sashimi

$3.00

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$6.50

Toro Sashimi

$6.00Out of stock

Ikura Sashimi

$6.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Served with Rice, Miso soup, Cucumber roll, Calpico and Fruits cup

Kids Beef Teriyaki

$15.00

Kids Salmon Teriyaki

$15.00

Served with Rice, Miso soup, Cucumber roll, Calpico and Fruits cup

Kids Chicken Kara age

$15.00

Served with Rice, Miso soup, Cucumber roll, Calpico and Fruits cup

Kids Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Served with Rice, Miso soup, Cucumber roll, Calpico and Fruits cup

Dessert

Red Bean Ice Cream

Green Tea Ice Cream

Chocolate Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Drinks

Soft drink

Hot Green Tea

$1.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Ramune

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Givn

Beers

Sapporo Small

$5.00

Sapporo Large

$8.00

Sapporo Black 500ML

$10.00Out of stock

Kirin Light

$5.00

Cold Sake

Hakutsuru Bottle

$14.00

Otokoyama Bottle

$25.00

Hakushika Bottle

$14.00

Hana Fuga Peach Sparkling Sake

$14.00

Hot Sake

$6.00+

WINE

Chandon Rose 375ml

Out of stock

Choya Sparkling Plum Wine 750ml

$5.00+

Hakuturu Slim

$6.00+

Chardonnay

$7.00+

Cabernet

$7.00+

Plum Wine

$5.00+

White Wine (BOTTLE)

BTL Santa Margherita

$45.00Out of stock

Italy, Pinot Grigio 750ml - Dry Pino Grigio goes wonderfully with seafood and rice dish

BTL Oyster Bay 2022

$43.00Out of stock

New Zealand, Sauvigon Blanc 750ml - Tropical fruits and bright citrus

Red Wine (BOTTLE)

BTL Santa Margherita Red

$39.00Out of stock

Italy, Pinot Grigio 750ml - Dry Pino Grigio goes wonderfully with seafood and rice dish

BTL Aviary

$51.00Out of stock

Napa, Cabernet Sauvignon - Blackberry fruit with a spice of baking spice

Extras

Sushi Bar

+++ NEW PLATE +++

Ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

Sushi Rice

$2.00

SP mayo

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Goma Mayo Sauce

$1.00

Rice

$1.50

Miso Soup Small

$3.00

Miso Soup Large

$4.00

Extra Tofu

$1.00

Small Salad

$3.50

Goma Aye Sauce

$1.00

Birthday Ice Cream