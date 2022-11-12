Restaurant header imageView gallery

Renna's Pizza - Mandarin

No reviews yet

11111 San Jose Blvd, Ste 12

Jacksonville, FL 32223

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Cheese
XL Cheese
SM Cheese

Pizza

SM Cheese

$9.99

Customize Toppings

MD Cheese

$11.99

Customize Toppings

LG Cheese

$14.99

Customize Toppings

XL Cheese

$16.99

Customize Toppings

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Ready-to-serve cheese slice

SM White

$12.99

A base of ricotta topped with mozzarella, garlic, and spices

MD White

$14.99

A base of ricotta topped with mozzarella, garlic, and spices

LG White

$17.99

A base of ricotta topped with mozzarella, garlic, and spices

XL White

$19.99

A base of ricotta topped with mozzarella, garlic, and spices

Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and croutons served with your choice of salad dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.49

Mixed greens tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and freshly grated Parmigian

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, tossed in Greek dressing

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.95

An assortment of meats, cheeses, and vegetables, served over a fresh bed of mixed greens

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Homemade sub roll topped with olive oil, spices, and toasted to perfection. Cut into 6 slices

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$3.99

Homemade sub roll topped with olive oil, spices, mozzarella, and toasted to perfection.

Garlic Knots (6)

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.99

Our homemade dough rolled into knots, baked then coated in olive oil and topped with parmigian and oregano. Served with homemade marinara sauce

Garlic Knots (10)

Garlic Knots (10)

$5.99

Our homemade dough rolled into knots, baked then coated in olive oil and topped with parmigian and oregano. Served with homemade marinara sauce

Meatball App

$5.99

Our homemade meatball appetizer comes with 2 traditional Italian meatballs, cut into halves & topped with oven-baked, melted mozzarella cheese for a perfect little bite

Sausage Peppers & Onions App

$6.99

A delicious blend of mild Italian sausage, fresh green peppers and onions sauteed with homemade marinara sauce to a delicious marriage

Sandwiches

Cosmo Sub

Cosmo Sub

$8.99

Ham and melted mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and oil & vinegar dressing

Sausage Peppers & Onions Sub

$8.99

Mild Italian sausage with sautéed green peppers and onions topped with marinara sauce

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

Mild Italian sausage sauteed with marinara sauce topped with oven-baked, melted mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$8.99Out of stock

Tender chicken breast lightly breaded, sautéed, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$8.99

Homemade meatballs covered with marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Steak Onion & Cheese Sub

Steak Onion & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Philly steak with sliced onions, grilled to perfection, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Veggie Sub

$8.99

Sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, sliced onions, black olives, and tomatoes topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$8.99

Layers of sliced ham, Genoa salami, and provolone cheese

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Layers of sliced ham topped with provolone cheese

Capocollo & Provolone Sub

$8.99

Italian spicy ham, thinly sliced, topped with provolone cheese

Tuna Sub

$8.99

White tuna freshly prepared with spices and mayonnaise

Salami & Provolone Sub

$8.99

Layers of Genoa salami topped with provolone cheese

Turkey Sub

$8.99

A generous portion of roasted turkey breast, sliced to order

Dinner

Homemade Lasagna Dinner

Homemade Lasagna Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Our own preparation of sauteed ground beef with special spices and a delicious mix of three cheeses and spices, each layered in pasta noodles and topped with homemade sauce, baked until yummy

Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner

Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner

$12.99

A generous portion of spaghetti noodles served with homemade meatballs and marinara sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$12.99Out of stock

Breaded chicken breast, fried in olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked with marinara sauce served on a bed of spaghetti noodles

Stuffed Shells Dinner

Stuffed Shells Dinner

$12.99

Four large pasta shells, filled with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella and baked in homemade marinara sauce

Specialities

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$9.99

A turnover filled with a blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with homemade marinara sauce on the side.

Steak Calzone

Steak Calzone

$11.99

A turnover filled with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and steak, served with homemade marinara sauce on the side

Stromboli

Stromboli

$10.99

A turnover filled with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, ground beef and pepperoni

Bambino Menu

Bambini Pizza

$7.99

7 inch pizza

Kid Marinara

$7.99

Fresh spaghetti topped with homemade marinara sauce. Served with bread

Kid Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.99

Fresh spaghetti and a homemade meatball topped with marinara sauce. Served with bread

Kid Stuffed Shells

$7.99

Two large pasta shells, filled with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in marinara sauce. Served with bread

Desserts

NY Style Cheesecake

NY Style Cheesecake

$5.99

A rich, decadent slice of NY style cheesecake.

Italian Cannoli

Italian Cannoli

$5.99

An Italian hard-shell pastry filled with a sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chip filling. Made to order and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.99

A coffee-flavored dessert that features layers of whipped cream, an egg yolk-enriched mascarpone filling, and coffee-soaked ladyfingers.

Extras

SM Dough

$2.00

Med Dough

$2.50

LG Dough

$3.00

XL Dough

$3.50

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Crackers/Peanuts

$1.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink/Iced Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.50

Ice Water

Kids Fountain Drink

$1.50

BTL Coke Zero

$2.99

BTL Sprite

$2.99

Beer

BTL Bud Light

$3.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$3.50

BTL Corona

$4.00

BTL Shock Top

$4.00

BTL Stella

$4.00

Wine

Small Bottle

$6.99

BTL Cabernet Sauv

$23.95

BTL Chardonnay

$23.95

BTL Pinot Grigio

$23.95

BTL Pinot Noir

$23.95

Daily Specials

Two Slices and a Drink

$8.50

Two Slices and a Draft Beer

$9.50

One Slice, House Salad, & Drink

$10.49

Any Sandwich, Chips, & Drink

$11.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Since 1976, Jacksonville has been the home of Rennas's Pizza which was founded by two brothers from the shores of Bari, Italy.

Location

11111 San Jose Blvd, Ste 12, Jacksonville, FL 32223

Directions

