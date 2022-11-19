Restaurant header imageView gallery

RENNA'S PIZZA - JAX BEACH

377 Reviews

$

592 Marsh Landing Parkway

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG CHEESE
XL CHEESE
GREEK SALAD

DAILY SPECIALS

TWO SLICE SPECIAL

$7.99

SLICE, HOUSE SALAD, & DRINK

$4.54

ANY SANDWICH, CHIPS, & DRINK

$11.49

SLICE/BEER SPECIAL

$8.97Out of stock

CHEESE SLICE

$2.95

Ready-to-serve cheese slice

SLICE

CHEESE SLICE

$2.95

Ready-to-serve cheese slice

NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA

SM CHEESE

$9.99

SM WHITE PIZZA

$12.99

A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices

SM MARGHERITA

$12.99

Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.

SM VEGGIE PIZZA

$15.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese

SM MEAT LOVERS

$15.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese

SM RENNA'S DELUXE

$15.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese

SM PHILLY STEAK

$15.99

Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese

SM JOE'S SPECIAL

$15.99

Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers

MED CHEESE

$11.99

MED WHITE PIZZA

$14.99

A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices

MED MARGHERITA

$14.99

Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.

MED VEGGIE PIZZA

$18.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese

MED MEAT LOVERS

$18.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese

MED RENNA'S DELUXE

$18.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese

MED PHILLY STEAK

$18.99

Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese

MED JOE'S SPECIAL

$18.99

Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers

LG CHEESE

$14.99
LG WHITE PIZZA

LG WHITE PIZZA

$17.99

A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices

LG MARGHERITA

$17.99

Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.

LG VEGGIE PIZZA

$21.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese

LG MEAT LOVERS

$21.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese

LG RENNA'S DELUXE

$21.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese

LG PHILLY STEAK

$21.99

Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese

LG JOE'S SPECIAL

LG JOE'S SPECIAL

$21.99

Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers

XL CHEESE

$16.99

XL WHITE PIZZA

$19.99

A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices

XL MARGHERITA

$19.99

Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.

XL VEGGIE PIZZA

$24.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese

XL MEAT LOVERS

$24.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese

XL RENNA'S DELUXE

$24.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese

XL PHILLY STEAK

$24.99

Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese

XL JOE'S SPECIAL

$24.99

Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers

SICILIAN STYLE PIZZA

LG SICILIAN CHEESE

LG SICILIAN CHEESE

$15.99

Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese on a thick, homemade crust

LG WHITE SICILIAN

$22.99

A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices

LG MARGHERITA SICILIAN

$22.99

Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.

LG VEGGIE SICILIAN

$22.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese

LG MEAT LOVERS SICILIAN

$22.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese

LG DELUXE SICILIAN

$22.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese

LG PHILLY SICILIAN

$22.99

Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese

LG JOE'S SPECIAL SICILIAN

$22.99

Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers

XL SICILIAN CHEESE

$21.99

Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese on a thick, homemade crust

XL WHITE SICILIAN

$27.99

A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices

XL MARGHERITA SICILIAN

$27.99

Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.

XL VEGGIE SICILIAN

$27.99

Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese

XL MEAT LOVERS SICILIAN

$27.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese

XL DELUXE SICILIAN

$27.99

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese

XL PHILLY STEAK SICILIAN

$27.99

Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese

XL JOE'S SICILIAN

$27.99

Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers

APPETIZERS

BRUSCHETTA

$7.99

CHEESE GARLIC BREAD

$3.99

Homemade sub roll topped with olive oil, spices, mozzarella and toasted to perfection. Cut into 6 slices

CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$11.99

Our naked wings are deep-fried to a perfect crisp & tossed in one of our traditional Buffalo or BBQ flavors

CHICKEN WINGS (20)

$22.99

Our naked wings are deep-fried to a perfect crisp & tossed in one of our traditional Buffalo or BBQ flavors

GARLIC BREAD

$2.99

Homemade sub roll topped with olive oil, spices, and toasted to perfection. Cut into 6 slices

GARLIC KNOTS (6)

GARLIC KNOTS (6)

$4.99

Our homemade dough rolled into knots, baked then coated in olive oil and topped with parmigian and oregano. Served with homemade marinara sauce

GARLIC KNOTS (10)

$5.99

Our homemade dough rolled into knots, baked then coated in olive oil and topped with parmigian and oregano. Served with homemade marinara sauce

MEATBALL APP

$4.99

Our homemade meatball appetizer comes with 2 traditional Italian meatballs, cut into halves & topped with oven-baked, melted mozzarella cheese for a perfect little bite

MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)

$6.99

Mozzarella wrapped in a flavorful blend of Italian breadcrumbs and deep-fried for a crisp outer shell and gooey center. Topped with Parmigian and served with our homemade marinara

MOZZARELLA STICKS (12)

$12.99

Mozzarella wrapped in a flavorful blend of Italian breadcrumbs and deep-fried for a crisp outer shell and gooey center. Topped with Parmigian and served with our homemade marinara

SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS

$6.99

A delicious blend of mild Italian sausage, fresh green peppers and onions sauteed with homemade marinara sauce to a delicious marriage

HOT

COSMO SUB

$8.99

Ham and melted mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and oil & vinegar dressing

SAUSAGE PEPPERS & ONIONS SUB

$8.99

Mild Italian sausage with sautéed green peppers and onions topped with marinara sauce

SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUB

$8.99

Mild Italian sausage sauteed with marinara sauce topped with oven-baked, melted mozzarella cheese

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB

$8.99

Layers of sliced, baked eggplant with marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB

$8.99

Tender chicken breast lightly breaded, sautéed, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese

MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB

$8.99

Homemade meatballs covered with marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

STEAK ONION & CHEESE SUB

$8.99

Philly steak with sliced onions, grilled to perfection, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

VEGGIE SUB

$8.99

Sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, sliced onions, black olives, and tomatoes topped with melted mozzarella cheese

COLD

All cold sandwiches are served on toasted homemade bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Italian dressing
ITALIAN SUB

ITALIAN SUB

$8.99

Layers of sliced ham, Genoa salami, and provolone cheese

HAM & CHEESE SUB

$8.99

Layers of sliced ham topped with provolone cheese

PROSCIUTTO & PROVOLONE SUB

$8.99Out of stock

Cured Italian ham thinly sliced, topped with provolone cheese

CAPOCOLLO & PROVOLONE SUB

$8.99

Italian spicy ham, thinly sliced, topped with provolone cheese

TUNA SUB

$8.99

White tuna freshly prepared with spices and mayonnaise

SALAMI & PROVOLONE SUB

$8.99

Layers of Genoa salami topped with provolone cheese

TURKEY SUB

$8.99

A generous portion of roasted turkey breast, sliced to order

DINNERS

HOMEMADE LASAGNA DINNER

$12.99

Our own preparation of sauteed ground beef with special spices and a delicious mix of three cheeses and spices, each layered in pasta noodles and topped with homemade sauce, baked until yummy

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS DINNER

$12.99

A generous portion of spaghetti noodles served with homemade meatballs and marinara sauce

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA DINNER

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast, fried in olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked with marinara sauce served on a bed of spaghetti noodles

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA DINNER

$12.99

Layered slices of fresh eggplant topped with mozzarella and baked in our homemade marinara sauce

STUFFED SHELLS DINNER

$12.99

Four large pasta shells, filled with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella and baked in homemade marinara sauce

BAKED ZITI DINNER

BAKED ZITI DINNER

$12.99

A generous portion of penne pasta baked with a blend of ground beef, mozzarella cheese and our homemade marinara sauce

Sausage, Pepper and Onion Pasta

$12.99Out of stock

Fresh Sausage, Peppers and Onions sauteed with our homemade marinara and served over pasta

SPECIALTIES

CHEESE CALZONE

$9.99

A turnover filled with a blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with homemade marinara sauce on the side

DELUXE CALZONE

$12.99

A turnover filled with a blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with homemade marinara sauce on the side

MEATLOVERS CALZONE

$12.99

A turnover filled with a blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with homemade marinara sauce on the side

STEAK CALZONE

$11.99

A turnover filled with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and steak, served with homemade marinara sauce on the side

STROMBOLI

$10.99

A turnover filled with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, ground beef and pepperoni

VEGGIE CALZONE

$12.99

A turnover filled with a blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with homemade marinara sauce on the side

SALADS

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$9.99

An assortment of meats, cheese, and vegetables served over a fresh bed of mixed greens

CAESAR SALAD

$6.49

Mixed greens tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and freshly grated Parmigian

CAPRESE SALAD

CAPRESE SALAD

$7.99

A simple Italian salad made with fresh mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, salt and drizzled in a sweet balsamic for a perfect finish

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.49

GARDEN SALAD

$6.99
GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$6.99

Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, tossed in Greek dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$8.49

TOSSED SALAD

$6.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and croutons served with your choice of salad dressing

BAMBINO MENU

All bambini meals come with a complimentary kids drink

BAMBINI PIZZA

$7.99

7" personal cheese pizza. Any additional toppings are $.50

KID BUTTER PASTA

$6.99

KID MARINARA

$6.99

Fresh spaghetti topped with homemade marinara sauce. Served with bread

KID SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$7.99

Fresh spaghetti and a homemade meatball topped with marinara sauce. Served with bread

KID STUFFED SHELLS

$7.99

Two large pasta shells, filled with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in marinara sauce. Served with bread

KID ZITI

$7.99

Penne pasta baked with a blend of ground beef, mozzarella cheese and our homemade marinara sauce. Served with bread

DESSERTS

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$5.75

A rich, decadent slice of NY style cheesecake. Add raspberry or chocolate sauce for that extra sweetness

RED VELVET CAKE

$4.75Out of stock

A traditional 3 layer cake with a silky cream cheese frosting, topped with white chocolate shavings

ITALIAN CANNOLI

ITALIAN CANNOLI

$4.99

An Italian hard-shell pastry filled with a sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chip filling. Made to order and sprinkled with powdered sugar

ZEPPOLI'S (6)

ZEPPOLI'S (6)

$3.00

Homemade dough, deep-fried to perfection. Tossed with powdered sugar and served with your choice of raspberry or chocolate sauce

ZEPPOLI'S (12)

$4.95

Homemade dough, deep-fried to perfection. Tossed with powdered sugar and served with your choice of raspberry or chocolate sauce

NON ALCHOLIC DRINKS

2 LITER BOTTLE

$4.00

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

KIDS DRINK

$1.49

NESQUIK

$2.00

SOFT DRINK/ICED TEA

$2.49

SPARKLING ICE

$2.00

JUICE BOX

$1.00

BEER BOTTLES

BTL HIGH NOON

$4.50

BTL ANGRY ORCHARD

$4.00

BTL BUD LIGHT

$3.50

BTL BUDWEISER

$3.50Out of stock

BTL COORS LITE

$3.50

BTL CORONA

$4.00

BTL DOS XX

$3.50

BTL HEINEKEN

$4.00

BTL MICH ULTRA

$3.50

BTL MILLER LITE

$3.50

BTL PABST BLUE (PBR)

$2.50

BTL PERONI

$4.00

BTL RED STRIPE

$3.50

BTL ROLLING ROCK

$2.50

BTL SIERRA NEVADA

$4.00

BTL STELLA

$4.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.00Out of stock

BTL MODELO

$4.00Out of stock

BOTTLE WINE

BTL CABERNET SAUV

$23.95

BTL CHARDONNAY

$23.95

BTL PINOT GRIGIO

$23.95

BTL PINOT NOIR

$23.95

EXTRAS

BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

CHIPS

$0.99

CREAMY ITALIAN

$0.50

MARINARA

$0.75

PARMIGIANA

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

SM DOUGH

$2.00

MED DOUGH

$2.50

LARGE DOUGH

$3.00

XL DOUGH

$3.50

SM MARINARA

$4.99

LG MARINARA

$7.99

SM CHEESE

$5.99

LG CHEESE

$8.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Over 46 Years of Serving the Jacksonville Area! Eat Local. Eat Fresh. Eat Pizza.

Website

Location

592 Marsh Landing Parkway, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Directions

Gallery
Renna's Pizza image
Banner pic
Renna's Pizza image
Renna's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jax Beach Brunch Haus
orange starNo Reviews
610 3rd St S Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
V Pizza - Jacksonville Beach
orange starNo Reviews
528 1st Street North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Wonderbird
orange star4.0 • 70
528 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH
orange star4.6 • 2,323
1500 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
TacoLu - 1712 Beach Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1712 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville Beach

MOJO KITCHEN - JAX BEACH
orange star4.6 • 2,323
1500 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
The Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 364
320 1st Street North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
RP's Fine Food & Drink
orange star4.4 • 282
1183 Beach Blvd Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Wonderbird
orange star4.0 • 70
528 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston