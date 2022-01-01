- Home
- Neptune Beach
- Beaches
- Pizza
- Renna's Pizza - Neptune Beach
Renna's Pizza Neptune Beach
196 Reviews
$
630 Atlantic Blvd
Neptune Beach, FL 32266
NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA
SM CHEESE
SM WHITE PIZZA
A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices
SM MARGHERITA
Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.
SM VEGGIE PIZZA
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese
SM MEAT LOVERS
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese
SM RENNA'S DELUXE
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese
SM PHILLY STEAK
Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese
SM JOE'S SPECIAL
Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers
MED CHEESE
MED WHITE PIZZA
A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices
MED MARGHERITA
Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.
MED VEGGIE PIZZA
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese
MED MEAT LOVERS
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese
MED RENNA'S DELUXE
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese
MED PHILLY STEAK
Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese
MED JOE'S SPECIAL
Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers
LG CHEESE
LG WHITE PIZZA
A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices
LG MARGHERITA
Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.
LG VEGGIE PIZZA
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese
LG MEAT LOVERS
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese
LG RENNA'S DELUXE
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese
LG PHILLY STEAK
Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese
LG JOE'S SPECIAL
Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers
XL CHEESE
XL WHITE PIZZA
A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices
XL MARGHERITA
Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.
XL VEGGIE PIZZA
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese
XL MEAT LOVERS
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese
XL RENNA'S DELUXE
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese
XL PHILLY STEAK
Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese
XL JOE'S SPECIAL
Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers
SICILIAN STYLE PIZZA
LG SICILIAN CHEESE
Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese on a thick, homemade crust
LG WHITE SICILIAN
A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices
LG MARGHERITA SICILIAN
Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.
LG VEGGIE SICILIAN
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese
LG MEAT LOVERS SICILIAN
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese
LG DELUXE SICILIAN
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese
LG PHILLY SICILIAN
Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese
LG JOE'S SPECIAL SICILIAN
Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers
LG CUSTOM
XL SICILIAN CHEESE
Homemade pizza sauce topped with mozzarella cheese on a thick, homemade crust
XL WHITE SICILIAN
A base of ricotta and fresh garlic, topped with mozzarella and spices
XL MARGHERITA SICILIAN
Italian pizza made with mozzarella, basil, and Roma tomatoes. All fresh. All delicious.
XL VEGGIE SICILIAN
Pizza sauce, mushrooms, black olives, onions, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, extra cheese
XL MEAT LOVERS SICILIAN
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, bacon, extra cheese
XL DELUXE SICILIAN
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, sausage, ground beef, extra cheese
XL PHILLY STEAK SICILIAN
Pizza sauce, grilled-to-order philly steak with onions and topped with mozzarella cheese
XL JOE'S SICILIAN
Joe’s favorite toppings all on one pizza! A very light combination of each topping gives this pie its unique flavor: Homemade pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, beef, sausage, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, olives, light cheese, and banana peppers
APPETIZERS
BRUSCHETTA
CHEESE GARLIC BREAD
Homemade sub roll topped with olive oil, spices, mozzarella and toasted to perfection. Cut into 6 slices
CHICKEN WINGS (10)
Our naked wings are deep-fried to a perfect crisp & tossed in one of our traditional Buffalo or BBQ flavors
CHICKEN WINGS (20)
Our naked wings are deep-fried to a perfect crisp & tossed in one of our traditional Buffalo or BBQ flavors
GARLIC BREAD
Homemade sub roll topped with olive oil, spices, and toasted to perfection. Cut into 6 slices
GARLIC KNOTS (6)
Our homemade dough rolled into knots, baked then coated in olive oil and topped with parmigian and oregano. Served with homemade marinara sauce
GARLIC KNOTS (10)
Our homemade dough rolled into knots, baked then coated in olive oil and topped with parmigian and oregano. Served with homemade marinara sauce
MEATBALL APP
Our homemade meatball appetizer comes with 2 traditional Italian meatballs, cut into halves & topped with oven-baked, melted mozzarella cheese for a perfect little bite
MOZZARELLA STICKS (6)
Mozzarella wrapped in a flavorful blend of Italian breadcrumbs and deep-fried for a crisp outer shell and gooey center. Topped with Parmigian and served with our homemade marinara
MOZZARELLA STICKS (12)
Mozzarella wrapped in a flavorful blend of Italian breadcrumbs and deep-fried for a crisp outer shell and gooey center. Topped with Parmigian and served with our homemade marinara
SAUSAGE, PEPPERS & ONIONS
A delicious blend of mild Italian sausage, fresh green peppers and onions sauteed with homemade marinara sauce to a delicious marriage
HOT
COSMO SUB
Ham and melted mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and oil & vinegar dressing
SAUSAGE PEPPERS & ONIONS SUB
Mild Italian sausage with sautéed green peppers and onions topped with marinara sauce
SAUSAGE PARMIGIANA SUB
Mild Italian sausage sauteed with marinara sauce topped with oven-baked, melted mozzarella cheese
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA SUB
Layers of sliced, baked eggplant with marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA SUB
Tender chicken breast lightly breaded, sautéed, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese
MEATBALL PARMIGIANA SUB
Homemade meatballs covered with marinara sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
STEAK ONION & CHEESE SUB
Philly steak with sliced onions, grilled to perfection, topped with melted mozzarella cheese
VEGGIE SUB
Sautéed green peppers, mushrooms, sliced onions, black olives, and tomatoes topped with melted mozzarella cheese
COLD
ITALIAN SUB
Layers of sliced ham, Genoa salami, and provolone cheese
HAM & CHEESE SUB
Layers of sliced ham topped with provolone cheese
PROSCIUTTO & PROVOLONE SUB
Cured Italian ham thinly sliced, topped with provolone cheese
CAPOCOLLO & PROVOLONE SUB
Italian spicy ham, thinly sliced, topped with provolone cheese
TUNA SUB
White tuna freshly prepared with spices and mayonnaise
SALAMI & PROVOLONE SUB
Layers of Genoa salami topped with provolone cheese
TURKEY SUB
A generous portion of roasted turkey breast, sliced to order
DINNERS
HOMEMADE LASAGNA DINNER
Our own preparation of sauteed ground beef with special spices and a delicious mix of three cheeses and spices, each layered in pasta noodles and topped with homemade sauce, baked until yummy
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS DINNER
A generous portion of spaghetti noodles served with homemade meatballs and marinara sauce
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA DINNER
Breaded chicken breast, fried in olive oil, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked with marinara sauce served on a bed of spaghetti noodles
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA DINNER
Layered slices of fresh eggplant topped with mozzarella and baked in our homemade marinara sauce
STUFFED SHELLS DINNER
Four large pasta shells, filled with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella and baked in homemade marinara sauce
BAKED ZITI DINNER
A generous portion of penne pasta baked with a blend of ground beef, mozzarella cheese and our homemade marinara sauce
SPECIALTIES
CHEESE CALZONE
A turnover filled with a blend of ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with homemade marinara sauce on the side
STEAK CALZONE
A turnover filled with mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and steak, served with homemade marinara sauce on the side
STROMBOLI
A turnover filled with mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce, ground beef and pepperoni
VEGGIE CALZONE
MEAT LOVER CALZONE
DELUXE CALZONE
SALADS
ANTIPASTO SALAD
An assortment of meats, cheese, and vegetables served over a fresh bed of mixed greens
CAESAR SALAD
Mixed greens tossed with Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and freshly grated Parmigian
CAPRESE SALAD
A simple Italian salad made with fresh mozzarella, sliced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, salt and drizzled in a sweet balsamic for a perfect finish
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
GARDEN SALAD
GREEK SALAD
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes, tossed in Greek dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
TOSSED SALAD
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, and croutons served with your choice of salad dressing
BAMBINO MENU
BAMBINI PIZZA
7" personal cheese pizza. Any additional toppings are $.50
KID BUTTER PASTA
KID MARINARA
Fresh spaghetti topped with homemade marinara sauce. Served with bread
KID SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL
Fresh spaghetti and a homemade meatball topped with marinara sauce. Served with bread
KID STUFFED SHELLS
Two large pasta shells, filled with ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in marinara sauce. Served with bread
KID ZITI
Penne pasta baked with a blend of ground beef, mozzarella cheese and our homemade marinara sauce. Served with bread
DESSERTS
NY STYLE CHEESECAKE
A rich, decadent slice of NY style cheesecake. Add raspberry or chocolate sauce for that extra sweetness
RED VELVET CAKE
A traditional 3 layer cake with a silky cream cheese frosting, topped with white chocolate shavings
ITALIAN CANNOLI
An Italian hard-shell pastry filled with a sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chip filling. Made to order and sprinkled with powdered sugar
ZEPPOLI'S (6)
Homemade dough, deep-fried to perfection. Tossed with powdered sugar and served with your choice of raspberry or chocolate sauce
ZEPPOLI'S (12)
Homemade dough, deep-fried to perfection. Tossed with powdered sugar and served with your choice of raspberry or chocolate sauce
BEER BOTTLES
BTL ANGRY ORCHARD
BTL MODELO
BTL BUDWEISER
BTL COORS LITE
BTL CORONA
BTL DOS XX
BTL HEINEKEN
BTL MICH ULTRA
BTL MILLER LITE
BTL PABST BLUE (PBR)
BTL PERONI
BTL RED STRIPE
BTL ROLLING ROCK
BTL SIERRA NEVADA
BTL STELLA
HIGH NOON
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
630 Atlantic Blvd, Neptune Beach, FL 32266