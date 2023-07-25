Renny's, a Maguire's Concept 11661 Preston Rd #153
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
A chip off the old block! Renny's, is Maguire's newest hip concept featuring a full service restaurant, bar, lounge, patio & speakeasy in the highly desirable Preston-Forest neighborhood.
Location
11661 Preston Rd #153, Dallas, TX 75230
Gallery
