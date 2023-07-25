Food Menu

Starters

Fresh Baked Foccacia Skillet

$7.00

Whipped butter or oil and balsamic vinegar

Chef's Daily Soup

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

With a spicy thai sticky sauce

Tomato Feta Dip

$15.00

Housemade smoked gouda pimento cheese, spicy roasted veggie avocado salsa

Mussels

$19.00

Olive tapenade, oven roasted heirloom cherry tomatoes

Ahi Tuna Napoleon #1

$18.00

Ahi tuna, avocado, mango, cucumber, jalapeno, radish sprouts, and ponzu

Spicy Korean Meatballs

$13.00

Gochujang glaze

House Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Salads

Maguire's Salad

$10.00

Baby greens, roasted pecans, blue cheese, green apples, and house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, herbed croutons, and housemade caesar dressing

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$20.00

Soy-ginger soba noodles, Asian slaw, and green onions

Southwest Chicken Cobb Salad

$18.00

Blackened or molido fried chicken, black beans, roasted corn, tomato, avocado, red peppers, jack cheese, cilantro, tortilla strips, and chipotle-lime vinaigrette

Thai Beef Salad

$19.00

Thai beef medium rare tenderloin, udon noodles, baby greens, avocado, tomatoes, mango, peanuts, mint, and sweet chili sesame dressing

sub maguires

$5.00

sub caesar

$5.00

Handhelds

Maguire's Burger

$15.00

½ pound CAB patty, cheese, LTOP, toasted brioche bun, and house fries

Street Tacos

$18.00

Peticolas beer battered shrimp, jalapeno slaw, sriracha aioli, corn tortillas, and house fries

Hot Lopez

$17.00

Sweet and spicy crispy chicken breast, pickles, brioche bun, and house fries

Chef's Sandwich

$20.00

Hot Plates

Green Chili Lasagna

$21.00

From the Texas panhandle side of the family!

Mama's Chicken Grawdew

$24.00

Sous vide and herb roasted ½ chicken, basmati rice, green beans, and momma's grawdew sauce

Trout Amandine

$25.00

Sweet potato mash, oven roasted veggies, and beurre Blanc

Texas Red Fish

$30.00

Coconut curry, red bell, snow peas, carrot, cilantro, and jasmine rice

Maple Ginger Salmon

$29.00

Shrimp and crab stir-fried rice, steamed broccoli

Maguire's Meatloaf

$22.00

Veal and pork, espresso BBQ sauce, cheddar-scallion mash, and haystack onions

Steak Au Poivre Frites

$44.00

Pepper crusted A-N ranch Wagyu flank, crispy fries, and brandy-peppercorn sauce

Spec Flounder

$28.00Out of stock

Spec Swordfish

$28.00

Sd Skillet Sides

Sd Southwestern Creamed Corn

$7.00

Fresh grilled corn, onions, peppers, and cilantro

Sd Charred Brussels

$8.00

Hot honey, bacon, and parmesan

Sd Skinny Fries

$7.00

Sd Truffle Fries

$9.00

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Skillet Focaccia

$7.00

Sd Sweet Mash

$7.00

Sd Oven Roasted Veggies

$8.00

Sd Shrimp & Crab Fried Rice

$13.00

Sd Bacon Cheddar Mash

$8.00

Sd Jasmine Rice

$7.00

Sd Shoestring Onions

$7.00

Sd Green Beans

$8.00

Sd Broccoli

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

With vanilla ice cream and fresh berries

Classic Crème Brûlée

$9.00

Perfectly caramelized, garnished with fresh berries

Green Dream

$9.00

Pecan crust, avocado-key lime custard, rum-mascarpone cream, and espresso crème anglaise

Passionfruit Ice Cream Pie

$10.00

Pineapple-gingersnap crust, dulce de leche ice cream, pistachios, and salted caramel

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

kids pancake

$8.00

Retail

Maguire's Dressing

$8.50

Retail Tea

$10.00

full pan lasagna

$140.00

1\2 pan lasagna

$75.00

1\2 side salmon

$75.00

full side salmon

$140.00

Brunch

Sticky Bun Skillet

$9.00

Monte Cristo

$16.00

Simply Avocado Toast

$16.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

Traditional Benny

$16.00

Crab Cake Benny

$22.00

Seafood Omelet

$19.00

Veggie Omelet

$17.00

Yogurt & Granola

$15.00

Chilaquiles Verde

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Hash

$18.00

Shakshuka

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Brunch Add Ons

Sd Fruit

$6.00

Sd Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$6.00

Sd Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

3 Slices of Bacon

$6.00

Multigrain Toast

$3.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

Skinny Fries

$6.00

English Muffin

$3.00

1 Biscuit

$3.00

Beer Menu

Domestic Beer

Coors Light

$6.00

Miller Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Mosaic IPA

$6.00

Yuengling Flight

$6.00

With

Bud Light

$6.00

Imported Beer

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Guinness Draught Stout

$7.00

St. Pauli NA

$5.00

With

Draughts

Peticolas Golden Opp

$8.00

Rahr Texas Red

$8.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$8.00

Manhattan Project IPA

$8.00

Wine Menu

Glass White

Glass Amor Di Amanti Dry Prosecco

$8.00

Italy

Glass Bouvet Brut Rose

$11.00

France

Glass Nicolas Feuillatte Brut

$15.00

CA

Glass Reata Chard

$15.00

The arsonist, Dunnigan hills

Glass Raymond Chard

$16.00

Napa Valley

Glass Honig Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Italy

Glass Craggy Range Sauv Blanc

$16.00

NZ

Glass Bodega Colome Torrontes

$12.00

Napa

Glass Chat. La Freynelle

$12.00

Paso Robles

Glass Elena Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Glass Whispering Angel Rose

$15.00

Glass Red

Glass First Drop Cab

$12.00

CA

Glass Canvasback Cab

$19.00

Santa Barbara

Glass Quilt Cab

$20.00

CA

Glass Etude Lyric PN

$12.00

Columbia Valley

Glass Argyle PN

$18.00

Napa Valley

Glass Markham Merlot

$16.00

Napa Valley

Glass The Prisoner

$20.50

Paso Robles

Glass Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec

$15.00

Mendoza

Glass Manzanos Gran Reserva

$13.00

Rioja

Bottle White

Bottle Amor Di Amanti Dry Prosecco

$36.00

Italy

Bottle Bouvet Brut

$52.00

France

Bottle Nicolas Feuillatte Brut

$68.00

Champagne Brut, Fance

Bottle Veuve Brut

$131.00

CA

Bottle Reata Chard

$56.00

The arsonist, Dunnigan hills

Bottle Raymond Reserve

$60.00

Napa Valley

Bottle Frank Family Chard

$74.00

Napa Valley

Bottle Rombauer Chard

$92.00

Carneros

Bottle Honig Sauv Blanc

$48.00

NZ

Bottle Craggy Range Sauv Blanc

$60.00

Napa

Bottle Bodega Colome Torrontes

$44.00

Paso Robles

Bottle Chat La Freynelle

$44.00

Bottle Elena Pinot Grigio

$52.00

Bottle Whispering Angel Rose

$56.00

With Chiller

Bottle J Roget

$24.00

Bottle Red

Bottle First Drop Cab

$44.00

CA

Bottle Canvasback Cab

$72.00

Santa Barbara

Bottle Quilt Cab

$76.00

Hallberg Ranch, RRV

Bottle Austin Hope Cab

$75.00

CA

Bottle Hall Cab

$105.00

Columbia Valley

Bottle Caymus Cab

$157.00

Napa Valley

Bottle Etude Lyric PN

$45.00

Paso Robles

Bottle Argyle PN

$68.00

Napa Valley

Bottle Emeritus PN

$85.00

Napa Valley

Bottle Markham Merlot

$60.00

Napa Valley

Bottle Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec

$58.00

Mendoza

Bottle Manzanos Gran Reserva

$48.00

Rioja

Bottle IL Fauno Di Arcanum

$75.00

Toscana

Bottle The Prisoner

$79.00

Napa Valley

Bottle Klinker Brick Old Ghost Zinfandel

$82.00

Lodi

Spirits Menu

Signature Cocktails and Martinis

Bright & Breezy

$13.00

Ruby red grapefruit vodka, elderflower liqueur, Topo chico, and lime juice

Lychee Lovebomb

$17.00

Tito's vodka, elderflower liqueur, cranberry, and fresh cucumber

Monkeypod Mai Tai

$18.00

Nine Tailed Fox

$15.00

Zephyr gin, prosecco, lemon juice, and simple syrup

Smoke & Mirrors

$18.00

Stache Old Fashioned

$17.00

The Bramblin Man

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco, aperol, grapefruit, simple syrup, fresh lemon, and lime

The Queen Bee

$14.00

Vodka, raspberry puree, ginger beer, lime juice, and balsamic

Thirty Days of Night

$16.00

Vanilla vodka, kahlua, frangelico, espresso, and frangelico crema

S.R Sidecar

$16.00

Mimosa BOTTLE

$29.00

Mimosa Juice Set Up

$12.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Hugo Spritz

$12.00

Classic

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Lemondrop

$12.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Long Island

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow mule

$10.00

Negroni

$14.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Vodka

Monopolowa

$8.00

Absolute Pear

$9.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Kettle Citron

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Kettle Orange

$10.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$8.50

Stoli

$8.50

Tito's

$9.00

Gin

Bombay

$8.00

Empress

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Zephyr

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Crusoe Spiced

$10.00

Myers Dark

$9.00

Plantation Dark

$9.00

Plantation White

$9.00

Cruzan Black Strap

$9.00

Ron Zacapa

$14.00

Diplomatico

$13.00

Tequila

Sauza Gold

$8.00

1942 Don Julio

$40.00

Casa Noble Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$10.00

Fiero Habanero

$10.00

Flecha Azul

$13.00

Flecha Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Reposado

$16.00

Casa Noble Blanca

$15.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Angel Envy

$16.00

Angel Rye

$27.00

Balcones

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blackland

$11.00

Blackland Pecan

$11.00

Blantons

$20.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

High West Double Rye

$13.00

Jameson

$10.00

Kentucky Owl

$56.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

TX Whiskey

$10.00

Whistlepig

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

stagg

$70.00

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Aberlour

$18.00

Balvenie 12

$18.00

JW Black

$10.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$24.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

J&B

$8.00

Lagavulin 16

$26.00

Macallan 12

$21.00

Monkey Shoulder

$11.00

Oban 14

$22.00

Talisker 10

$20.00

Liqueur

Amaretto Disaronno

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

B&B

$10.00

Bendt Cream

$9.00

Butterscotch

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$9.00

Cocchi Americano

$10.00

Cocoa White

$8.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Creme de Menthe

$8.00

Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Ginger Liquer

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Grind coffee

$10.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

Pama

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Pear Liquer

$9.00

Rumplemintz

$9.00Out of stock

Sambuca White

$10.00

St Germaine

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Triple Sec

$7.00

Tuaca

$9.00Out of stock

White Chocolate

$10.00Out of stock

Cognac

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Remy XO

$35.00

Courvoisier

$14.00

Hennessey VS

$16.00

Copper Kings

$12.00

NA Bev Menu

Cold

Soft Drink

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

LG Sparkling Water

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

OJ Carafe

$9.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Tomato

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Large Figi

$6.00

Club Soda

$2.50

employee red bull

$2.50

Hot

Coffee

$3.50

Capuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Dbl Espresso

$4.50

Dbl Cappucino

$5.50

Flavored Coffee

$4.00

Flavored Cappucino

$5.00

Flavored Espresso

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Stache Menu

Cocktails

Cain & Abel

$18.00

East of Eden

$18.00

Spirit of St Louis

$18.00

Yellow Sign

$18.00

Speak Low

$18.00

Mangrove

$18.00

Goodbye Sadness

$18.00

Sunburn Martini

$18.00

Food

Charcuterie

$15.00

Seafood Fondue

$14.00

Beef Tenderloin Crostini

$16.00

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$12.00

Sliders

$13.00

Spicy Korean Meatballs

$13.00

Gochujang glaze

House Smoked Salmon

$15.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

With a spicy thai sticky sauce

Sd Skinny Fries

$7.00

Sd Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sd Truffle Fries

$9.00