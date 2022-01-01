Reno's East imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Reno's East

701 Reviews

$$

1310 Abbot Rd

East Lansing, MI 48823

Order Again

Wings & Tossables

8 Piece Boneless Wings

$12.00

12 Piece Boneless Wings

$17.00

20 Piece Boneless Wings

$28.00

Bone-In Wings 6pc

$14.00

Cauliflower Wings

$14.00

Crispy Shrimp

$12.00

Platters

Chicken Finger Platter 4pc

$16.00

Boneless Wing Platter

$16.00

Fish N' Chips Platter 3pc

$16.00

Shrimp Platter

$16.00

GLUTEN FREE Chicken Finger Platter

$17.00

NOT ON MENU

Boneless Cauliflower Platter

$13.00

Barrett's Corn Dog Platter

$13.00

Appetizers

Reno's Poutine

$16.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$14.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$15.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$14.00

Lebanese Breadsticks

$12.00

Triple Play Sampler

$18.00

Bacon N Brussels

$14.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$15.00

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$14.00

Spicy Pickle Fries

$12.00

Gouda Mac N' Cheese Bites

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Provolone Cheese Sticks

$12.00

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

Handhelds

Turkey Pretzel Melt

$14.00

Wicked Philly

$16.00

Frisco Reuben

$15.00

The Big Kahuna Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Italian Stallion

$14.00

Homerun Club Grinder

$14.00

Cali Club Wrap

$16.00

Rajun Cajun Wrap

$14.00

Bob's Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Nashville Hottie

$16.00

Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Chicken Pesto Melt

$16.00

Greek Pita

$16.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Morning After Melt

$16.00

NOT ON MENU

The Killer Bee

$16.00

Turkey Provolone Grinder

$14.00

Crispy Cod Ciabatta

$14.00

Cali Club Wrap

$12.00

Cauliflower Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Carol's Tuna Melt

$12.00

Chicken Pretzel Club

$13.00

Smokin Sweet Hottie

$16.00

BBQ Mac Melt

$16.00

Old Bay Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$16.00

Dips

Queso Dip

$14.00

Lebanese Dip Trio

$16.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Fiery Feta Dip

$13.00

NOT ON MENU

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Guacamole & Chips

$10.00

Bacon Jalapeno Popper Dip

$14.00

Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$14.00

Loaded Waffle Fries

$14.00

Basket Of Fries

$8.00

Basket Of Waffle Fries

$8.00

Basket Of Curly Fries

$8.00

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Basket Of Cajun Fries

$8.00

Basket Of Salt & Vinegar Fries

$8.00

Basket Of Tater Tots

$8.00

Basket Of Hottie Totties

$8.00

Basket Of Onion Rings

$8.00

Basket Of Buffalo Fries

$8.00

Basket of Cheesy Tots

$10.00

Salads

Green Goddess Chicken Cobb Salad

$16.00

Michigan Cherry Salad

$13.00

Kentucky Derby Salad

$15.00

Crispy Buffalo Salad

$15.00

Spinach Salmon Avocado

$17.00

The Wedge

$13.00

Side House Salad

$10.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

NOT ON MENU

Shrimp- Mexican Street Corn Salad

$15.00

Entree Greek Chicken Salad

$14.00

Entree Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Southwest Grilled Shrimp Cobb

$17.00

Burgers

Reno's Cheeseburger

$15.00

Eastsider

$15.00

Dave's Olive Burger

$15.00

Ultimate Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Twisted Avocado Burger

$16.00

The Northsider

$16.00

The Hot Mess

$16.00

The Spartan Special Burger

$16.00

NOT ON MENU

Spartan Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Tuscan Turkey Burger

$14.00

Westsider

$15.00

Bowls

Notorious P.I.G. Mac Bowl

$16.00

Salmon Superfood Bowl

$17.00

Hangover Hash

$16.00

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$16.00

Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry

$16.00

Brisket Bowl

$16.00

Ashley Smashly Chicken Bowl

$16.00

NOT ON MENU

Medi Grain Bowl

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp Baha Bowl

$16.00

Nacho / Mexican

Sammy's Wet Burrito

$16.00

10" Beef Nachos Deluxe

$14.00

BBQ Brisket Nachos

$16.00

NOT ON MENU

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Reno's Chorizo Nachos

$16.00

Cilantro Lime Steak Tacos

$16.00

Pizza/Calzones

10" Roasted Potato

$13.00

10" Bbq Chicken

$13.00

10" Grand Slam

$13.00

10" The Godfather

$13.00

10" Meat Lovers

$14.00

10" Hawaiian Five O

$13.00

10" Reuben Pizza

$13.00

10" Margherita

$12.00

10" Morgan's Spinach Feta

$13.00

10" BYO Pizza

$8.00

NOT ON MENU

10" Tim's Spicy Pepperoni

$13.00

12" Roasted Potato

$19.00

12" Bbq Chicken

$19.00

12" Hawaiian Five O

$19.00

12" Reuben Pizza

$19.00

12" Spinach Feta

$19.00

12" Grand Slam

$19.00

12" The Godfather

$19.00

12" Meat Lovers

$21.00

12" Margherita

$18.00

12" BYO Pizza

$12.00

NOT ON MENU

12' Tim's Spicy Pepperoni

$19.00

16" Roasted Potato

$26.00

16" Spinach Feta

$26.00

16" Reuben Pizza

$26.00

16" Bbq Chicken

$26.00

16" Hawaiian Five O

$26.00

16" Grand Slam

$26.00

16" The Godfather

$26.00

16" Meat Lovers

$29.00

16" Margherita

$25.00

16" BYO Pizza

$14.00

NOT ON MENU

16" Tim's Spicy Pepperoni

$26.00

Cheesy Bread

$10.00

Hellboy Stix

$12.00

Caprese Flatbread

$14.00

Mushroom Truffle Flatbread

$14.00

Insane Cauliflower Cheesy Bread

$15.00

Mediterranean Flatbread

$16.00

NOT ON MENU

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$18.00

Roasted Potato Calzone

$15.00

Grand Slam Calzone

$15.00

Bbq Chicken Calzone

$15.00

Spinach Feta Calzone

$15.00

The Godfather Calzone

$15.00

Hawaiian Five O Calzone

$15.00

Margherita Calzone

$14.00

Meat Lovers Calzone

$16.00

Stromboli Calzone

$15.00

Chicago Calzone

$15.00

Spinach Margherita Calzone

$15.00

BYO Calzone

$10.00

Sides

Side Chips- Kettle

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side of Waffle Fries

$4.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side of Curly Fries

$4.00

Side of Cajun Fries

$4.00

Side of Ranch Wedges

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Side of Loaded Waffle Fries

$5.00

Side Loaded Fries

$5.00

Side of Truffle Parmesan Fries

$5.00

Side of Salt & Vinegar Fries

$4.00

Side Buffalo Fries

$4.00

Side of Onion Rings

$4.00

Side of Tater Tots

$4.00

Side of Hottie Totties

$4.00

Side of Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side of Applesauce

$3.00

Side House Salad

$10.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Drake's Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Barrett's Cookie Monster

$7.00

Cooper's Key Lime Pie

$4.00

Matt's Mini Peanut Butter Pie

$4.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

2 Scoops Ice Scream

$6.00

Wrapped Cookie

$1.50

NOT ON MENU

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

NA Beverages

Fountain Pop

$3.00

NA Chai Cold Brew

$6.00

NA Acai Berry Faux-Jito

$6.00

NA Juicy Fruit

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Peach Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Tea

$4.00

Wildberry Tea

$4.00

Blackberry Tea

$4.00

Mango Tea

$4.00

Watermelon Tea

$4.00

Strawberry Tea

$4.00

Prickly Pear Tea

$4.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.00

Green Apple Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Prickly Pear Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00

Wildberry Lemonade

$4.00

12oz Cranberry Juice

$3.50

12oz Orange Juice

$3.50

12oz Pineapple Juice

$3.50

BTL Apple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull Can

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Cider

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1310 Abbot Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823

Directions

Gallery
Reno's East image

