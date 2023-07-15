Food Menu

PER.PIZZA

Personal Cheese Pizza

$5.50

Supreme Personal Pizza

$8.00

Choice of any 3 toppings

PIZZA

CHEESE

PEPPERONI

$7.00+

XCHEESE

$7.50+

SAUSAGE

$7.00+

MUSHROOMS

$7.00+

RENO SPECIAL

$15.99+

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & black olives

MEAT LOVER

$15.99+

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, and hamburger

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$17.99+

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and ranch

CHICKEN BUFFALO RANCH

$17.99+

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, caramelized onions, & a dash of oregano

CHICKEN BARBEQUE

$17.99+

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, & a dash of oregano

WHITE

$10.50+

Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, & garlic

WHITE VEGGIE

$16.25+

Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, & ricotta cheese

RED VEGGIE

$16.25+

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and black olives

STUFFED

$19.25+

(All meat), pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and extra cheese

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

$9.50+

Made with ricotta, mozzarella, & ham

Stromboli

$9.50+

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, green pepper, & mozzarella cheese

Steak Stromboli

$9.50+

1 CHEESE CUP

$0.75

16 ONZ DRESSING

$3.50

2 ONZ DRESSING

$0.50

4 ONZ DRESSING

$1.00

8 ONZ DRESSING

$2.00

SICILIANA

Reno's Sicilian Special

$19.95+

Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & black olives

Cheese Sicilian

$14.00+

1/2 & 1/2 PIZZA

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty Pizza

BURGERS

Cheeseburger

$6.00

1/3 lb, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, & mayo

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$7.75

Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, & mayo with fries

Reno's Cheeseburger

$9.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, & with fries

Homemade Turkey Cheeseburger

$7.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese, & mayo

CK SANDWICHES

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, & mayo

Reno's Grilled Chicken

$9.50

Grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & provolone cheese with fries

PARMESAN

Sausage parmesan

Meatball parmesan

Chicken parmesan

Eggplant parmesan

Veal parmesan

Vegiterian sub

SUBS

FRY

$3.00

STEAK CHEESE

$9.00+

STEAK HOAGIE

$9.00+

Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo

STEAK SPECIAL

$9.00+

Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, & mayo

PIZZA STEAKS

$9.00+

Sauce & mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN HOAGIE

$9.00+

Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, & cheese

CheeseCHIKEN

$9.00+

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$9.00+

Green peppers, onions, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese

HAM CHEESE

$9.00+

Ham & provolone cheese

ITALIAN SUBS

$9.00+

Provolone, ham, & salami

LEAVE TO US

$9.00+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, & provolone cheese

SPECIAL ITALIAN

$9.00+

Ham, salami, turkey, & provolone

TUNA CHEESE

$9.00+

With provolone cheese

TURKEY CHEESE

$9.00+

Turkey & provolone cheese

2 ONZ DRESSING

$0.50

4 ONZ DRESSING

$1.00

8 ONZ DRESSING

$2.00

16 ONZ DRESSING

$3.50

1 CHEESE CUP

$0.75

APPETIZER

FRY

$3.00

CHICKEN WINGS 10

$13.00

GARLIC KNOTS 12

$5.50

CHEESESTICKS 6

$7.00

CHICKEN FINGER

$9.00

With fries

CHEESE FRY

$5.75

BACON CHEESE FRY

$6.75

ONIONS RINGS

$6.50

APPETIZER SPECIAL

$9.99

Wings, cheese sticks, french fries, and chicken fingers

JALAPEÑO POPPERS 6

$6.55

BROCCOLI BITES 10

$7.50

BREADSTICKS 3

$4.00

BRUSCHETTA

$7.25

Fresh toasted bread with chopped tomatoes, garlic, & herbs

SIDE MEATBALLS 3

$5.00

SIDE SAUSAGE 3

$5.00

MUSSELES

$11.00

Fresh mussels cooked in a light butter, garlic white wine sauce

CALAMARI

$10.25

Lightly breaded & fried calamari rings served with marinara

SIDE CHICKEN

$4.75

SIDE BROCCOLI

$3.50

SIDE SHRIMP

$5.75

CHIPS

$0.50

X BREAD 1

$1.50

SMALL S BAR

$6.00

LARGE S BAR

$8.00

4 ONZ T SAUCE

$0.50

2 ONZ DRESSING

$0.50

4 ONZ DRESSING

$1.00

8 ONZ DRESSING

$2.00

16 ONZ DRESSING

$3.50

1 CHEESE CUP

$0.75

SALAD

Tossed Salad

$7.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, & cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & croutons

Greek Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, banana peppers, olives, & feta cheese

Chef's Salad

$9.99

Ham, salami, provolone, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & olives

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, & olives

2 ONZ DRESSING

$0.50

4 ONZ DRESSING

$1.00

8 ONZ DRESSING

$2.00

16 ONZ DRESSING

$3.50

1 CHEESE CUP

$0.75

DINNER

Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce

$10.99

Baked Spaghetti

$12.50

With meat sauce & mozzarella cheese

Baked Spaghetti Everything

$18.50

With meat sauce & mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti

$11.50

Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.75

Covered with butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese

Penne Carbonara

$13.99

Chopped onions & bacon cooked in a creamy sauce, served over penne pasta

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$15.99

Potato gnocchi, meat sauce, fresh mozzarella, & basil baked in oven

Lasagna

$13.50

Cheese Ravioli (6)

$12.50

With meat sauce & mozzarella

Cheese Tortellini

$14.99

Mushrooms & ham, served in creamy Alfredo sauce

Stuffed Shells

$12.50

Stuffed with ricotta cheese with meat sauce & mozzarella

Manicotti

$12.50

Oven-baked pasta tubes, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese with meat sauce

Three-Cheese Macaroni

$12.75

Mozzarella, provolone & Parmesan cheese in a cream sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Lightly breaded, homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiana cheese, & mozzarella cheese with spaghetti

Veal Parmigiana

$14.75

Lightly breaded, homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiana cheese, & mozzarella cheese with spaghetti

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.50

Parmesan eggplant, fried then baked with sauce & mozzarella with spaghetti

Chicken Piccata

$15.99

Fresh chicken breast with capers & fresh tomatoes cooked in a thin butter lemon sauce, served over linguine

Chicken Marsala

$16.25

Chicken breasts & mushrooms sautéed in a marsala wine sauce, served over linguine

Linguine Alle Voncole

$15.50

Fresh clams over linguine pasta, choice of red or white sauce

Shrimp Scampi

$15.50

Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a light sauce of garlic, fresh tomatoes, herbs, & served over linguine (red or white)

Dexter's Special

$18.75

Fresh jumbo shrimp & chicken in a slightly spicy fresh tomato sauce, served over spaghetti

Frutti De Mare

$19.99

Linguine with fresh clams, mussels, & jumbo shrimp with a delicate lemon-butter sauce

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Italian Cannoli

$5.00

Limoncello Cake

$5.00

OREO Cake

$5.00

KIDS

Kids Baked Spaghetti

$6.00

Meat sauce & mozzarella cheese

Kids Lasagna

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers with Fries

$6.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Kids spaghetti tomatoes sauce

$6.00

Family Style

Family Baked Spaghetti

$38.00

Family Ziti

$40.00

Family Lasagna

$45.00

Family Salad

$22.50

Catering Menu

Entrées

Chicken Piccata

$9.50

Per person. Fresh chicken breast with capers & fresh tomatoes cooked in a thin butter lemon sauce, served over linguine

Chicken Marsala

$9.50

Per person. Chicken breasts & mushrooms sautéed in a marsala wine sauce, served over linguine

Chicken Parmigiana

$9.50

Per person. Lightly breaded, homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiana cheese, & mozzarella cheese with spaghetti

Dexter's Special

$10.50

Per person. Fresh jumbo shrimp & chicken in a slightly spicy fresh tomato sauce, served over spaghetti

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$25.00

Meatballs

$30.00

20 pieces

Wings

$35.00

French Fries

$25.00

Loaded Fries

$42.50

Bacon & mozzarella cheese

Salads

Garden Salad (Serves 10)

$40.00

Garden Salad (Serves 20)

$79.00

Caesar Salad (Serves 10)

$40.00

Caesar Salad (Serves 20)

$79.00

Greek Salad (Serves 10)

$40.00

Choice of dressing

Greek Salad (Serves 20)

$79.00

Choice of dressing

Burgers

Catering Burgers

$69.00

8" Subs

Catering Subs

$79.00

Pizza****

Minimum of 10 For $50

$50.00

Meat toppings: pepperoni, bacon, sausage. Vegetable toppings: spinach, broccoli, mushroom

Calzones

Catering Calzones

$85.00

Choose from the following

Pasta

Three Cheese Macaroni (Serves 10)

$70.00

Mozzarella, provolone & Parmesan cheese in a cream sauce

Three Cheese Macaroni (Serves 20)

$139.00

Mozzarella, provolone & Parmesan cheese in a cream sauce

Chicken Parmigiana (Serves 10)

$70.00

Lightly breaded, homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiana cheese, & mozzarella cheese with spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana (Serves 20)

$139.00

Lightly breaded, homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiana cheese, & mozzarella cheese with spaghetti

Baked Ziti (Serves 10)

$70.00

Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Baked Ziti (Serves 20)

$139.00

Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese

Spaghetti with Alfredo Sauce (Serves 10)

$65.00

Spaghetti with Alfredo Sauce (Serves 20)

$129.00

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce (Serves 10)

$65.00

Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce (Serves 20)

$129.00

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Serves 10)

$70.00

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Serves 20)

$139.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs (Serves 10)

$70.00

Spaghetti with Meatballs (Serves 20)

$139.00

Chicken Alfredo (Serves 10)

$75.00

Chicken Alfredo (Serves 20)

$149.00

Lasagna

$9.99

Per slice. Minimum 10

Desserts

Catering Dessert

$45.00

Mini Cannolis

$45.00

Serves 10

Beverages

Soft Drinks

Drinks Menu

Sodas

Cheerwine

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.50

Water

Pizza specials

Pizza option

2 LARGE 1 TOPPING

$26.99

1 LARGE TOPP 1 LARG SPECIAL

$31.99

1LARGE TOP 8 WINGS

$24.99

Family pizzas

$35.99