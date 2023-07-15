- Home
- Reno's Pizza & Italian Restaurant - Gibsonville
Reno's Pizza & Italian Restaurant - Gibsonville
119 East Main Street
Gibsonville, NC 27249
Food Menu
PIZZA
CHEESE
PEPPERONI
XCHEESE
SAUSAGE
MUSHROOMS
RENO SPECIAL
Sausage, pepperoni, ham, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, & black olives
MEAT LOVER
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, ham, and hamburger
CHICKEN BACON RANCH
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and ranch
CHICKEN BUFFALO RANCH
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, caramelized onions, & a dash of oregano
CHICKEN BARBEQUE
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, & a dash of oregano
WHITE
Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, & garlic
WHITE VEGGIE
Broccoli, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, & ricotta cheese
RED VEGGIE
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and black olives
STUFFED
(All meat), pepperoni, sausage, beef, ham, and extra cheese
Calzones & Strombolis
SICILIANA
1/2 & 1/2 PIZZA
BURGERS
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, & mayo
Deluxe Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, American cheese, & mayo with fries
Reno's Cheeseburger
Grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, mayo, & with fries
Homemade Turkey Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese, & mayo
CK SANDWICHES
PARMESAN
SUBS
FRY
STEAK CHEESE
STEAK HOAGIE
Lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo
STEAK SPECIAL
Lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers, onions, & mayo
PIZZA STEAKS
Sauce & mozzarella cheese
CHICKEN HOAGIE
Mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, & cheese
CheeseCHIKEN
ITALIAN SAUSAGE
Green peppers, onions, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese
HAM CHEESE
Ham & provolone cheese
ITALIAN SUBS
Provolone, ham, & salami
LEAVE TO US
Ham, salami, pepperoni, & provolone cheese
SPECIAL ITALIAN
Ham, salami, turkey, & provolone
TUNA CHEESE
With provolone cheese
TURKEY CHEESE
Turkey & provolone cheese
2 ONZ DRESSING
4 ONZ DRESSING
8 ONZ DRESSING
16 ONZ DRESSING
1 CHEESE CUP
APPETIZER
FRY
CHICKEN WINGS 10
GARLIC KNOTS 12
CHEESESTICKS 6
CHICKEN FINGER
With fries
CHEESE FRY
BACON CHEESE FRY
ONIONS RINGS
APPETIZER SPECIAL
Wings, cheese sticks, french fries, and chicken fingers
JALAPEÑO POPPERS 6
BROCCOLI BITES 10
BREADSTICKS 3
BRUSCHETTA
Fresh toasted bread with chopped tomatoes, garlic, & herbs
SIDE MEATBALLS 3
SIDE SAUSAGE 3
MUSSELES
Fresh mussels cooked in a light butter, garlic white wine sauce
CALAMARI
Lightly breaded & fried calamari rings served with marinara
SIDE CHICKEN
SIDE BROCCOLI
SIDE SHRIMP
CHIPS
X BREAD 1
SMALL S BAR
LARGE S BAR
4 ONZ T SAUCE
SALAD
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onions, olives, & cucumbers
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, & croutons
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, banana peppers, olives, & feta cheese
Chef's Salad
Ham, salami, provolone, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & olives
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, onions, & olives
DINNER
Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce
Baked Spaghetti
With meat sauce & mozzarella cheese
Baked Spaghetti Everything
With meat sauce & mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti
Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Covered with butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese
Penne Carbonara
Chopped onions & bacon cooked in a creamy sauce, served over penne pasta
Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina
Potato gnocchi, meat sauce, fresh mozzarella, & basil baked in oven
Lasagna
Cheese Ravioli (6)
With meat sauce & mozzarella
Cheese Tortellini
Mushrooms & ham, served in creamy Alfredo sauce
Stuffed Shells
Stuffed with ricotta cheese with meat sauce & mozzarella
Manicotti
Oven-baked pasta tubes, ricotta, & mozzarella cheese with meat sauce
Three-Cheese Macaroni
Mozzarella, provolone & Parmesan cheese in a cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded, homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiana cheese, & mozzarella cheese with spaghetti
Veal Parmigiana
Lightly breaded, homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiana cheese, & mozzarella cheese with spaghetti
Eggplant Parmigiana
Parmesan eggplant, fried then baked with sauce & mozzarella with spaghetti
Chicken Piccata
Fresh chicken breast with capers & fresh tomatoes cooked in a thin butter lemon sauce, served over linguine
Chicken Marsala
Chicken breasts & mushrooms sautéed in a marsala wine sauce, served over linguine
Linguine Alle Voncole
Fresh clams over linguine pasta, choice of red or white sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a light sauce of garlic, fresh tomatoes, herbs, & served over linguine (red or white)
Dexter's Special
Fresh jumbo shrimp & chicken in a slightly spicy fresh tomato sauce, served over spaghetti
Frutti De Mare
Linguine with fresh clams, mussels, & jumbo shrimp with a delicate lemon-butter sauce
KIDS
Catering Menu
Entrées
Chicken Piccata
Per person. Fresh chicken breast with capers & fresh tomatoes cooked in a thin butter lemon sauce, served over linguine
Chicken Marsala
Per person. Chicken breasts & mushrooms sautéed in a marsala wine sauce, served over linguine
Chicken Parmigiana
Per person. Lightly breaded, homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiana cheese, & mozzarella cheese with spaghetti
Dexter's Special
Per person. Fresh jumbo shrimp & chicken in a slightly spicy fresh tomato sauce, served over spaghetti
Appetizers
Salads
Burgers
8" Subs
Pizza****
Pasta
Three Cheese Macaroni (Serves 10)
Mozzarella, provolone & Parmesan cheese in a cream sauce
Three Cheese Macaroni (Serves 20)
Mozzarella, provolone & Parmesan cheese in a cream sauce
Chicken Parmigiana (Serves 10)
Lightly breaded, homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiana cheese, & mozzarella cheese with spaghetti
Chicken Parmigiana (Serves 20)
Lightly breaded, homemade tomato sauce, Parmigiana cheese, & mozzarella cheese with spaghetti
Baked Ziti (Serves 10)
Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese
Baked Ziti (Serves 20)
Ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, & mozzarella cheese
Spaghetti with Alfredo Sauce (Serves 10)
Spaghetti with Alfredo Sauce (Serves 20)
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce (Serves 10)
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce (Serves 20)
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Serves 10)
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Serves 20)
Spaghetti with Meatballs (Serves 10)
Spaghetti with Meatballs (Serves 20)
Chicken Alfredo (Serves 10)
Chicken Alfredo (Serves 20)
Lasagna
Per slice. Minimum 10
Beverages
Pizza specials
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Take a little taste of Italy home to you! Authentic food at great prices, and a great atmosphere...
