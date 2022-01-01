Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Seafood
Salad

Renzo's Taste of Peru

review star

No reviews yet

24354 Miurlands Blvd.

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef (filet mignon) Lomo Saltado
Chicken Saltado
Arroz con Mariscos

Ceviche / Appetizers

Regular Ceviche

$17.00

Fish of the Day marinated in lime juice served with sweet potatoes, corn , red onions , and cilantro

Mixto Ceviche

$22.00

Fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, and fresh scallops marinated in citrus juices. Served with sweet potatoes and corn.

Add Egg

$2.00

Papa Ala Huancaina

$9.00

Cold potatoes served with medium spiced cheese sauce Peruvian style. Garnished with hard boiled eggs and olive paste

Jalea

$21.00

Deep fried seafood basket served with yucca, marinated onions, and tartar sauce

Fries

$4.00

Plantains

$7.00

Fried plantains

Yucca

$11.00

Fried Yucca served with a side huancaina sauce

Sweet potato fries

$3.00

Salchipapa

$9.00

French fries and sliced hot dogs (for kids & adults) Peruvian style!

White rice

$3.00

Renzo Green Sauce 8 oz

$8.00

Small cancha. Jar

$5.00

Peruvian popcorn (corn kernels jar)

Beef empanada

$2.50Out of stock

Filet Mignon Antichuchos.

$12.00Out of stock

Ahi tuna ceviche

$23.00

Salads / Ensaladas

Field greens and seasonal vegetables with house dressing.

Grilled Chicken Cilantro Lime Salad

$15.00

Field greens, roasted Peruvian corn, queso fresco, red peppers, cilantro, and avocado with lime-cilantro dressing.

Vegan Quinoa Salad

$14.00

Field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, asparagus, bell peppers, and house dressing.

Mini Nikole Salad

$7.00

Field greens and seasonal vegetables with house dressing.

Soup / Sopa

Aguadito de Pollo

$13.00

Homemade chicken cilantro soup with rice and fresh vegetables

Parihuela

$23.00

Seafood Soup. Fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, and fresh scallops

Sandwiches / Sanguches

Brasa Style Chicken. Sandwich

$15.00

Brasa Style Chicken with Avocado and sweet potato. (served with a side of quinoa salad)

Roasted Pork Loin Butifarra

$13.00

Roasted pork loin, garlic aioli, marinated onions, sweet potatoes, and lettuce served on a French baguette bread (served with a side of quinoa salad)

Cuban Panini

$14.00

Black Forest ham, roasted pork loin, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. (served with a side of quinoa salad)

Fries

$2.00

Ahi Tuna Panini

$15.00

Pan con chicharron

$14.00

Signature Wraps

Lomo Saltado Wrap

$16.00

Strips of filet mignon wok-fire onions tomatoes, rice, beans, and sweet potato fries in a 12 inch flour tortilla (served with a side of quinoa salad)

Chicken Saltado Wrap

$13.50

House Specials

Beef (filet mignon) Lomo Saltado

$21.00

Peruvian style stir-fried onions, tomatoes, and cilantro served on a bed of french fries and a side of white rice.

Chicken Saltado

$17.00

Peruvian style stir-fried onions, tomatoes, and cilantro served on a bed of french fries and a side of white rice.

Veggie Saltado

$14.00

Peruvian style stir fried onions, tomatoes, cilantro, seasonal vegetables on a bed of sweet potato fries with a side of white rice

Aji de Gallina

$15.00

Shredded chicken with aji amarillo(yellow chili) in a creamy walnut sauce served with white rice and garnished with potatoes, hard boiled egg, and olive paste.

Arroz con Pollo

$15.00

Chicken, cilantro rice and seasonal vegetables garnished with red onion salsa

Arroz con Mariscos

$22.00

Seafood combination of calamari, shrimp, scallops, and mussels served paella style

Pescado Alo Macho

$24.00

Golden fried fish topped with a calamari, shrimp, scallops, and seafood sauce. Served with a side of yucca and rice

Egg

$2.00Out of stock

Grilled Beef with Pesto

$23.00

Grilled Chicken Pesto

$16.00

Desserts

Lucuma Ice Cream

$6.00

Churros

$5.00

Alfajores

$9.00

Bread

Bread

Sodas

Chicha

$4.00

Coke / Sodas

$2.80

Diet Coke

$2.80

Ice Tea

$3.50

Inca Cola. Diet

$3.50

Passion fruit

$4.00

Inka Cola

$3.50

Water

$2.80

Liqour

Domestic Beer

$5.50

Glass of wine

$8.55

Wine bottle red or white

$21.20

IPA

$7.40

Cusquena/ Crista l(Peruvian Beer)

$6.50

Corkege

$10.50

Pisco Sour Wine Cocktail

$8.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24354 Miurlands Blvd., Lake Forest, CA 92630

Directions

Gallery
Renzo's Taste of Peru image
Renzo's Taste of Peru image
Renzo's Taste of Peru image

Similar restaurants in your area

Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest - 23364 El Toro Rd
orange star4.2 • 271
23364 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Laguna Hills
orange star4.8 • 254
23020 Lake Forest Dr Laguna Hills, CA 92653
View restaurantnext
Habana - Irvine Spectrum
orange starNo Reviews
708 Spectrum Center Dr. Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Second Reef Deli
orange star4.6 • 468
25292 McIntyre St Laguna Hills, CA 92653
View restaurantnext
FISH DISTRICT - Aliso Viejo
orange starNo Reviews
26541 Aliso Creek Rd Aliso Viejo, CA 92656
View restaurantnext
Baja Fish Tacos - Mission Viejo
orange star4.4 • 954
27755 Santa Margarita Pkwy Mission Viejo, CA 92691
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Forest

Bru Grill & Market
orange star4.4 • 2,732
23730 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Lake Forest, CA
orange star4.8 • 1,200
22641 Lake Forest Drive #B-5 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Lake Forest
orange star4.5 • 960
23642 Rockfield Blvd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000738 - The Orchard at Saddleback
orange star4.4 • 613
23628 El Toro Rd. Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest - 23364 El Toro Rd
orange star4.2 • 271
23364 El Toro Rd Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Umai Savory Hot Dogs - Lake Forest (OLD)
orange star4.4 • 162
23622 Rockfield blvd Suite 703 Lake Forest, CA 92630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Forest
Mission Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Laguna Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston