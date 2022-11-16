Restaurant header imageView gallery

Reo Bar & Grill 4716 West Loop 281

review star

No reviews yet

4716 West Loop 281

Longview, TX 75604

Pizza

Pizza Special

$5.00

Pizza Large

$16.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.00+

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.00+

Supreme Pizza

$12.00+

Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00+

Cheese Pizza

$8.00+

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00+

Appetizers

Mozzarella Stix (6)

$8.00

Pretzel Bites (10 pcs)

$7.00

Bone in Wings (6) pcs

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Reo Blooming Onion

$7.00

Loaded Fries

$6.00

Crispito's

$2.50

Fish

Fish (3 pcs) & Chips

$8.00

AYCE Fish

$15.00

+ 2 pc Fish

$2.00

Burgers/Sandwiches

Reo Burger Basket

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Club Sandwich

$7.00

Pulled Pork

$8.00Out of stock

BLT

$7.00

Entrees

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.00

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.00Out of stock

Rib Eye Steak 10oz

$17.00

Chicken Strips(3 piece)

$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Child

Hamburger Basket (child)

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Chicken Strips (2 pcs) w/Fries

$6.00

Grilled Cheese w/fries

$4.00

Kids Pizza Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Specials

1/2 Price Fish Plate

$7.00

3 pc Fried Fish (cornmeal) French Fries Hush Puppies Coleslaw

Sno Cone

$2.77

Smoked Turkey Leg

$10.00

Steak Dinner

$20.00

Tex-Mex

Enchiladas

$13.95+

Tacos

$13.95+

Quesadilla

$13.95+

Nachos

$13.95+

Burrito

$13.95+

Buffet

$13.95+

N/A Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.59

Tea

$2.59

Bottled Water

$1.25

Can Drink

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Cover Charge

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

$20

$20.00

Dinner/Show GA

$35.00

Dinner/Show VIP

$40.00

$3

$3.00

Midget Wrestling

$22.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4716 West Loop 281, Longview, TX 75604

Directions

