Restaurant header imageView gallery

Repertoire

review star

No reviews yet

8645 Haines Dr.

Suites A and B

Florence, KY 41042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

NY STRIP
CHEESE & CRACKERS

BURGERS/SANDS

REP BURGER

$12.00

SCOTT BURGER

$12.00

ROASTED TURKEY RACHEL

$11.00

ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

THE BARN BURNER

$14.00

OPENFACE EGG SALAD

$10.00

APPS

KY BLUE

$8.00

BABY SPINACH

$9.00

FIRE

CHEESE & CRACKERS

$9.00

BURATTA

$11.00

REP CHOPPED SALAD

$11.00

BEEF CARPACCIO

$16.00

HOUSE GRAVLAX

$13.00Out of stock

CRAB COCKTAIL

$15.00

BAKED BRIE

$11.00

THE MAINS

FILET

$35.00

CHICKEN

$23.00

FIRE

SALMON

$27.00

PASTA

$19.00

PORK

$29.00

NY STRIP

$37.00

DUCK

$33.00

DIVER SCALLOPS

$37.00

S - VEG

$6.00

S - RISOTTO

$4.00

S - ADD SCALLOP

$10.00

ALLERGY

S - POTATOES

$4.00

THE SWEETS

CHEESE CAKE

$9.00

CREME BRULEE

$8.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE BOMBOLONE

$8.00Out of stock

X - BOMBOLONE

$2.00

ALMOND POUND CAKE

$8.00

LUNCH

KY BLUE

$8.00

REPERTOIRE SALAD

$11.00

CAST IRON SALMON SALAD

$18.00

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$11.00

ROASTED TURKEY RACHEL

$11.00

LOBSTER CLUB

$15.00

BACON CHEESEBURG MEATLOAF

$12.00

OPENFACE EGG SALAD

$10.00

ROASTED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

THE LINDSAY

$13.00

THE REP BURG

$12.00

THE BARN BURNER

$14.00

THE BUFFALO

$12.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

American restaurant #someplacegood Come in and enjoy!

Location

8645 Haines Dr., Suites A and B, Florence, KY 41042

Directions

Gallery
Repertoire image
Repertoire image
Repertoire image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blind Squirrel Restaurant Florence - 8537 U.S. 42
orange starNo Reviews
8537 U.S. 42 Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Union KY
orange starNo Reviews
1597 Cavalry Drive Union, KY 41091
View restaurantnext
Better Blend Nutrition
orange star4.7 • 207
8181 Mall Road Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
La Chingada
orange starNo Reviews
8133 Mall rd. Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Florence Mall
orange star5.0 • 1
2028 Florence Mall Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Biscuit & Whiskey - Union
orange starNo Reviews
9039 US-42 Suite H Union, KY 41091
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Florence

The 859 Taproom and Grill
orange star4.0 • 719
8720 Bankers St Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Better Blend Nutrition
orange star4.7 • 207
8181 Mall Road Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Florence Mall
orange star5.0 • 1
2028 Florence Mall Florence, KY 41042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Florence
Ft Mitchell
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Cincinnati
review star
Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Hamilton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston