FOOD

APPETIZERS

BRISKET TACOS

$15.00Out of stock

TWO SOFT FLOUR TORTILLAS FILLED WITH SMOKED BRISKET AND TOPPED WITH CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM, AND SALSA

CHEESE FRIES

$6.00Out of stock

SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

9 PCS SMOKED TO PERFECTION, TOSSED IN ONE OF OUR SIGNATURE SAUCES. CHOICE OF HABANERO, BUFFALO, OR LEMON PEPPER.

CHILI CON QUESO

$10.00

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RANCH

LOADED FRIES

$15.00Out of stock

FRESHLY CUT FRIES TOPPED WITH CHILI CON QUESO, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, AND JALAPENOS.

LOADED NACHOS

$15.00

YOUR CHOICE OF FRESHLY FRIED TORTILLA OR POTATO CHIPS TOPPED WITH CHILI CON QUESO, GUACAMOLE, SOUR CREAM, PICO DE GALLO, AND JALAPENOS.

ONION RINGS

$6.00

HOUSE BATTERED ONION RINGS.

PORK RINES

$4.00

STUFFED BRISKET JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.00Out of stock

FOUR LARGE JALAPENOS STUFFED WITH OUR SIGNATURE CHOPPED BRISKET AND FRIED TO PERFECTION.

LOADED PORK RINES

$15.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

MIXED GREENS TOPPED WITH CHEESES, RED ONIONS, AND TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, AND CROUTONS. WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.

CHOPPED SALAD

$15.00

MIXED GREENS TOPPED WITH CHOPPED BRISKET, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, CRUMBLED BLUE CHEESE, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, AND RED ONIONS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.

EMPIRE SALAD

$16.00

MIXED GREENS TOPPED WITH FRESHLY BATTERED CHICKEN TENDERS, TOMATOES, RED ONIONS, MIXED CHEESE, CUCUMBERS. SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING.

SANTE FE SALAD

$16.00

MIXED GREENS TOPPED WITH MESQUITE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, TORTILLA STRIPS, MIXED CHEESE, TOMATOES, AND RED ONIONS. SERVED WITH CILANTRO LIME DRESSING.

BAKED POTATOS

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$15.00

A 1 LB POTATO, LOADED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT, TOPPED WITH CHEESE, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, CHIVES, SOUR CREAM, AND BUTTER.

BAKED POTATO

$12.00

A 1 LB POTATO, TOPPED WITH CHEESE, APPLEWOOD SMOKED BACON, CHIVES, SOUR CREAM, AND BUTTER.

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$12.00

8 OZ. MESQUITE GRILLED ANGUS PATTY SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, PICKLES, AND MAYO.

REPUBLIC BURGER

$15.00

8 OZ. MESQUITE GRILLED ANGUS PATTY SERVED WITH BACON, GRILLED ONIONS, JALAPENOS, A FRIED EGG, AND REPUBLIC SAUCE.

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$14.00

8 OZ. MESQUITE GRILLED ANGUS PATTY SERVED WITH PEPPER JACK CHEESE, SLICED AVOCADOS, SLICED JALAPENOS AND GRILLED ONIONS.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.00

MESQUITE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST SERVED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, PICKLES, AND MAYO.

SLICED BRISKET

$12.00

CHOPPED BRISKET

$9.00

TURKEY

$9.00

SAUSAGE

$9.00

PULLED PORK

$9.00

MEAT PLATTERS

1 MEAT PLATTER

$14.00

2 MEAT PLATTER

$18.00

3 MEAT PLATTER

$24.00

MEAT BY THE POUND

LEAN BRISKET

MOIST BRISKET

SAUSAGE

JALAPENO SAUSAGE

SMOKED TURKEY BREAST

PUILLED PORK

RIBS

CHICKEN PLATTER

HALF BIRD

$13.00

WHOLE BIRD

$23.00

2 MEAT CHICKEN PLATTER

$16.00

RIB PLATTER

4 BONES

$16.00

7 BONES

$21.00

2 MEAT RIB PLATE

$17.00

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

HOT DOG

$6.00

KIDS BURGER

$7.00

KIDS CHOPPED BEEF

$7.00

SIDES

PINTO BEANS

$4.00

COLE SLAW

$4.00

COLLARD GREENS

$4.00

CREAM CORN

$4.00

FRIED OKRA

$4.00

FRIES

$4.00Out of stock

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

JAMBALAYA

$4.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$4.00

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

DESSERTS

ROUGHNECK COBBLER

$5.00

BULLDOG COBBLER

$5.00

PEACH COBBLER

$5.00

BANANA PUDDING

$6.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.00

CHEESECAKE

$6.00Out of stock

A LA CARTE

JAMBALAYA

FRIED OKRA

MAC AND CHEESE

POTATO SALAD

CREAM CORN

COLLARD GREENS

BBQ BEANS

COLE SLAW

GREEN BEANS

CONDIMENTS

4 OZ CHILI CON QUESO

$3.95

4 OZ SALSA

$3.00

DRINKS

SWEET TEA

$3.00

WATER

MEXICAN COKE

$3.50

MEXICAN SPRITE

$3.50

TOPOCHICO

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

ORANGE FANTA

$3.00

COKE

$3.00

BAR

BOTTLED BEER

BTL BLUE MOON

$5.00

BTL BUD LIGHT

$4.00

BTL BUDWEISER

$4.00

BTL COORS LIGHT

$4.00

BTL CORONA

$5.00

BTL CORONA PREMIER

$5.00

BTL DOS EQUIS

$5.00

BTL HEINEKEN

$5.00

BTL LONE STAR

$4.00

BTL LONE STAR LIGHT

$4.00

BTL MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

BTL MILLER LIGHT

$4.00

BTL MODELO

$5.00

BTL SAINT ARNOLDS ART CAR

$5.00

BTL SHINER BOCK

$5.00

BTL TOPOCHICO SELTZER

$5.00

MARGARITAS

DAILY MARGARITA SPECIAL

$9.00

HOUSE MARGARITA

$7.50

MANGO MARGARITA

$9.50

SPICY MARGARITA

$13.50

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$9.50

TOP SHELF MARGARITA

$13.50