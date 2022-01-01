Restaurant header imageView gallery

Republic Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

43 N Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon & Egg Taco
Brisket & Egg Taco
Potato & Egg Taco

Weekend Brunch Specials

Jesucristo Sandwich

Jesucristo Sandwich

$14.00

our TX take on a Monte Cristo: brisket, ham, melty chihuahua & cheddar, served on Texas/French toast, topped w/ powdered sugar and mesquite flour, and served w/ a side of raspberry jam

Breakfast Enchis

Breakfast Enchis

$14.00

1 brisket + 1 veggie enchilada smothered in red chili gravy, topped w/ a fried egg

Guacamole Salad

Guacamole Salad

$6.00

a Tex-Mex classic: romaine, guac, pickled onion, fresno, cilantro ranch

Bloody María

Bloody María

$12.00

super-roasty house Bloody Mary mix w/ smoked lard-washed tequila, chili rim, chicharrón

Frozen Margarita

$11.00

our agave margarita, frozen

Ranch Water

Ranch Water

$12.00

blanco tequila, muddled lime, agave, fizzy water

Beer-Rita

Beer-Rita

$10.00

epically refreshing: agave marg + Coronita

Chips & Things

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$7.00

that good Texas style queso. Served with chips

Queso Compuesto

Queso Compuesto

$10.00

our house chile con queso with carne guisada, guac and pico de gallo. Served with chips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.00

simple and classic: avo, lime, cilantro, jalapeño. Served with chips

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

our house salsa roja, served with chips

Side of 4 Tortillas

Side of 4 Tortillas

$3.00

our fluffy housemade flour tortillas or corn tortillas (not made by Cantina!)

Small Side Guacamole

$2.00

2oz portion

Small Side Pico

$0.25

2oz portion

Small Side Crema

$0.25

2oz portion

Cafe Food

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00

tortilla chips bathed in verdant chile sauce, topped w/ fried egg, avo, crema, onion, cilantro, pico

Avocado Texas Toast

Avocado Texas Toast

$9.00

avocado, guac, radish, fried onion, cotija

Migas Platter

Migas Platter

$12.00

scrambled egg, onion, pepper, cheddar, tortilla chips on top, 3 housemade flour tortillas

Pupusa Platter

Pupusa Platter

$13.00

2 pupusas filled w/ melty chihuaha cheese. Optionally add guisada or brisket

Fruit & Granola

Fruit & Granola

$8.00

berries, granola, yogurt, agave nectar

Breakfast Tacos

all tacos include scrambled egg'on our handmade flour tortillas. corn tortillas are available upon request
Brisket & Egg Taco

Brisket & Egg Taco

$5.00

w/ fried onion, potato, avo salsa, served on housemade flour tortilla w/ a side of salsa roja

Chorizo & Egg Taco

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$5.00

w/ salsa verde, potato, cotija, served on housemade flour tortilla w/ a side of salsa roja

Carne Guisada Taco

Carne Guisada Taco

$5.00

braised beef in chili gravy w/ scrambled egg, cheddar, scallions & tortilla crisps. Served on housemade flour tortilla w/ a side of salsa roja

Migas Taco

Migas Taco

$5.00

scrambled egg, grilled onion/pepper, avo, cheddar, cotija & tortilla chips on top , served on housemade flour tortilla w/ a side of salsa roja

Bacon & Egg Taco

Bacon & Egg Taco

$4.00

w/ cheddar, onion served on housemade flour tortilla w/ a side of salsa roja

Potato & Egg Taco

Potato & Egg Taco

$4.00

w/ cheddar & onion, served on housemade flour tortilla w/ a side of salsa roja

Bean & Egg Taco

Bean & Egg Taco

$4.00

refried beans w/ cheddar, onion served on housemade flour tortilla w/ a side of salsa roja

Niños ☀️

Kids Cheese Enchilada

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$8.00

1 cheese enchi. Comes w/ a side of rice & beans

Kids Hard Taco

Kids Hard Taco

$8.00

1 beef taco. Comes w/ a side of rice & beans

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

small cheese quesadilla. Comes w/ a side of rice & beans

Coffee & Tea

12oz Drip Coffee

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.00

New Yorker by La Colombe. Medium roast w/ notes of cocoa, candied walnuts, nougat

16oz Drip Coffee

16oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

New Yorker by La Colombe. Medium roast w/ notes of cocoa, candied walnuts, nougat

Decaf 12 oz drip

Decaf 12 oz drip

$3.50

Monte Carlo by La Colombe. Dark roast w/ notes of hazelnut & sweet grain

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50

16oz cold brew, prepped in house - Brazil Beleza by La Colombe. Medium roast w/ notes of black currant, dulce de leche, cashew

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

choice of flavors

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

house black tea

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Frogtown by La Colombe. Medium roast w/ notes of marzipan, cacao, hazelnut

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$4.50
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.50
Cajeta Latte

Cajeta Latte

$5.50
Iced Horchata Latte

Iced Horchata Latte

$5.50
Cortado

Cortado

$3.50
Mexicano

Mexicano

$5.50

espresso & Mexican Coke

Americano

Americano

$3.00
Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50

Cocktails

Agave Margarita

Agave Margarita

$11.00

blanco tequila, agave nectar, fresh lime, lime salt rim

Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$12.00

blanco tequila, habanero, agave nectar, fresh lime, chili salt rim

Jalapeño Mezcal Margarita

Jalapeño Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

peppery! smoky! Chile-infused mezcal, fresh lime, agave nectar, chili salt rim

Pico Back

Pico Back

$8.00

TX spin on the pickleback! 1oz tequila + chaser of pico de gallo juice

Topo & Sotol

Topo & Sotol

$10.00

a Texas highball: just pour it in the glass

Jarritos & Tequila

Jarritos & Tequila

$9.00

a Texas highball: just pour it in the glass

"Big Fella" Agave Marg

"Big Fella" Agave Marg

$38.00

4x of our standard 4oz serving: just pour over ice! Tequila, fresh lime, agave

"Big Fella" Spicy Marg

"Big Fella" Spicy Marg

$40.00

4x of our standard 4oz serving: just pour over ice! Tequila, habanero, lime, agave

"Big Fella" Jalapeño Mezcal Marg

"Big Fella" Jalapeño Mezcal Marg

$40.00

4x of our standard 4oz serving: just pour over ice! Chile-infused mezcal, fresh lime, agave nectar

Michelada

$9.00

house bloody mary mix, soy sauce, lime, tabasco, topped with modelo

Beer

Modelo

Modelo

$6.00

beer for the easily pleased

Shiner

Shiner

$7.00

Prosit!

Shiner Ruby

$8.00

fruity summer beer

Shiner Strawberry

$8.00

strawberry blonde

Monopolio IPA

$8.00

crushable, Mexican, light hops

Austin Eastcider Dry

Austin Eastcider Dry

$8.00

quaffable alcoholic cider

Michelada

$9.00

house bloody mary mix, soy sauce, lime, tabasco, topped with modelo

Tex Mex

Tex Mex

$11.00

beer & shot combo: Shiner + tequila

Mex Tex

Mex Tex

$10.00

beer & shot combo: Modelo + bourbon

Wine

Añadas Care Rosé

Añadas Care Rosé

$11.00

juicy, strawberry, medium dry

Lightbulb/Iris Malbec

Lightbulb/Iris Malbec

$12.00

fruit forward, light tannins, medium body

Woolpack Sav Blanc

$11.00

creamy, zingy, lemon tart-y, lightly spiced

Vicentin Blanc de Malbec

$14.00

a white malbec?! floral, peachy, almost vinho verde-y

Añadas Care Rosé (bottle)

Añadas Care Rosé (bottle)

$40.00

juicy, strawberry, medium dry

Lightbulb/Iris Malbec (bottle)

Lightbulb/Iris Malbec (bottle)

$44.00

fruit forward, light tannins, medium body

Tenuta Sant'Anna Prosecco (bottle)

$30.00

a dry bubbly

Woolpack Sav Blanc (Bottle)

$40.00

creamy, zingy, lemon tart-y, lightly spiced

Vicentin Blanc de Malbec (bottle)

$50.00

a white malbec?! floral, peachy, almost vinho verde-y

Not-Coffee

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.00

sparkling mineral water

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.00

grapefruit soda

Horchata

Horchata

$3.00

housemade spiced rice milk (note: also contains oat milk)

Orange Juice

$3.00

Limeade

$4.00

Pantry

Parcooked Flour Tortillas

Parcooked Flour Tortillas

$6.00

pack of 10. Just finish on a skillet at high heat!

Fresno Hot Sauce

Fresno Hot Sauce

$6.00

actually pretty mild! 4oz squeeze bottle

Habanero Hot Sauce

Habanero Hot Sauce

$5.00Out of stock

use sparingly. 2oz squeeze bottle

Corn Tortillas

Corn Tortillas

$3.00

pack of 10. For the gluten intolerant (not made by Cantina!)

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

$18.00

12oz, ground or whole

"Big Fella" Agave Marg

"Big Fella" Agave Marg

$38.00

4x of our standard 4oz serving: just pour over ice! Tequila, fresh lime, agave

"Big Fella" Spicy Marg

"Big Fella" Spicy Marg

$40.00

4x of our standard 4oz serving: just pour over ice! Tequila, habanero, lime, agave

"Big Fella" Jalapeño Mezcal Marg

"Big Fella" Jalapeño Mezcal Marg

$40.00

4x of our standard 4oz serving: just pour over ice! Chile-infused mezcal, fresh lime, agave nectar

Bottle of Tequila

$28.00

Cimarron: a solid and approachable 100% agave blanco tequila; great for cocktails. Large (1L) bottle

Bottle of Mezcal

$42.00

Banhez espadín: a classic and cocktail-friendly mezcal. Medium smoke. Large (1L) bottle

Bottle of Sotol

Bottle of Sotol

$42.00

La Higuera: pretty smoky for a sotol! Spicy, Chartreuse-y. 750mL bottle

Merch

T-Shirt: Gray

T-Shirt: Gray

$15.00

front: Taco Cowboy. Back: Don't Mess w/ DC Either!

T-Shirt: Creme

T-Shirt: Creme

$15.00

front: Taco Cowboy. Back: Don't Mess w/ DC Either!

Koozie

Koozie

$2.00Out of stock

keep your longneck cold, Cantina-style

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Finest Quality Tex-Mex, Deep in the Heart of Truxton.

Location

43 N Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

