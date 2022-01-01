Republic Chophouse Green Bay
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Located in downtown Green Bay, Republic Chophouse is an urban steakhouse modern in approach and classic in spirit. Offering a contemporary, chef-inspired menu featuring modern classic dishes with an elevated twist. You will know you are in for something special the moment you walk through our door. The sophisticated decor, uniquely accented with copper, creates an exceptional atmosphere for a fine dining experience, night out or simply a late night bite. Come in to experience the city’s best food, service, and atmosphere.
218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY, WI 54301
