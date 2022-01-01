Restaurant header imageView gallery

Republic Chophouse Green Bay

review star

No reviews yet

218 North Adams Street

GREEN BAY, WI 54301

BONELESS RIBEYE
RED VELVET
MOCHA CAKE

STARTERS

BACON SCALLOPS

BACON SCALLOPS

$27.00

2 sea scallops, Applewood smoked bacon, and spinach-bacon cream

BEEF CARPACCIO

BEEF CARPACCIO

$15.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced raw tenderloin; red wine gastrique, fried garlic, arugula, shallot, and capers.

BEEF KABOBS

BEEF KABOBS

$19.00

Skewers of Asian-marinated tenderloin with bell peppers and onion, gochujang and scallion

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

Tomato and basil bruschetta on toast points with balsamic reduction

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$18.00

Lightly breaded and fried crispy with a trio of sauces; garlic aioli, red pepper sweet and sour, and horseradish sour cream

CHEESE PLATE

CHEESE PLATE

$27.00

A selection of hand-crafted cheeses, meats, and seasonal bites

ROCK SHRIMP

ROCK SHRIMP

$19.00

Tempura fried, sriracha aioli and sesame

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$22.00

4 colossal shrimp with cocktail sauce and lemon

TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$19.00

Raw ahi tossed in orange-gochujang with avocado and cilantro-lime crème fraiche; baked sesame seed wontons

SOUP/SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Romaine, hard-cooked egg, croutons, & parmesan; topped with anchovies

CAPRESE

CAPRESE

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella dredged in basil vinaigrette, heirloom tomato and balsamic reduction

CHOP SALAD

CHOP SALAD

$5.00

Field greens, cucumber, shredded carrot, tomato, and onion

FRENCH ONION

FRENCH ONION

$7.00

Caramelized onions, marsala-thyme beef broth and melted Gruyere croûton

SEASONAL SOUP

$6.00

Freshly made showcasing the season’s best flavors and ingredients

SPINACH SALAD

SPINACH SALAD

$8.00Out of stock

Roasted red pepper, egg, dried cranberries, orange wedges, and pepitas with creamy mustard vinaigrette

WEDGE

WEDGE

$8.00

Iceberg, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and dressing

TOMATO BISQUE

TOMATO BISQUE

$6.00

Fresh tomato, basil and Parmesan in heavy cream, accented with balsamic reduction

STEAK & CHOP

6 OZ TENDERLOIN
$44.00

6 OZ TENDERLOIN

$44.00
8 OZ TENDERLOIN
$52.00

8 OZ TENDERLOIN

$52.00
BONELESS RIBEYE
$47.00

BONELESS RIBEYE

$47.00
COWBOY RIBEYE

COWBOY RIBEYE

$61.00
KC STRIP

KC STRIP

$77.00

16 oz. prime, dry aged 30 days

LAMB CHOPS

LAMB CHOPS

$56.00
NY STRIP

NY STRIP

$45.00
PORK CHOP

PORK CHOP

$34.00Out of stock
RESERVE RIBEYE

RESERVE RIBEYE

$88.00

22 oz. prime, dry aged 30 days

WAGYU STRIP

WAGYU STRIP

$92.00

New York Strip, 14 oz. Premier Wagyu

SEAFOOD

ADD LOBSTER

ADD LOBSTER

$53.00

8oz. cold water Maine tail.

ADD SCALLOPS

ADD SCALLOPS

$25.00

2 pan-seared sea scallops with drawn butter

LOBSTER

LOBSTER

$58.00

8 oz. cold water Maine tail

PESTO HALIBUT

PESTO HALIBUT

$49.00

8 oz. pan-seared halibut over hibiscus rice topped with fresh pea pesto, pickled onions, and carrots

SALMON

SALMON

$36.00

8 oz. grilled Norwegian salmon with orange marmalade and crispy leeks

SCALLOPS

SCALLOPS

$49.00

Sriracha-lime glazed scallops with spicy soy ground pork, cabbage, and rice

SEABASS

SEABASS

$49.00

8 oz. pan-seared miso and soy marinated sea bass over lemon ginger sticky rice

TUNA

TUNA

$38.00

6 oz. sashimi-grade ahi rubbed with Cajun spices and pan-blackened; sweet soy glaze

TWIN LOBSTER

$106.00

Twin 8 oz. Maine tails

CHEF'S COMPOSITION

ADOBO CHICKEN

ADOBO CHICKEN

$26.00

Adobo spiced marinated half chicken over rice with spicy pickled vegetables

AGAVE PORK

AGAVE PORK

$38.00Out of stock

20 oz. bone in pork glazed with agave mustard over white rice with charred onions and jalapeños

BLEU CHZ RIBEYE

BLEU CHZ RIBEYE

$51.00

14 oz. boneless rib eye smothered with bleu cheese; bleu cheese and Dijon mustard pan sauce

GARLIC TENDERLOIN

GARLIC TENDERLOIN

$58.00

8 oz. tenderloin grilled as you like; topped with roasted garlic compound butter and herb gremolata

MOROCCAN LAMB

MOROCCAN LAMB

$59.00

6 bones Australian lamb in Moroccan spices; cilantro-lime crème fraiche

RAVIOLI

RAVIOLI

$30.00

Pillows stuffed with wild mushrooms; sherry cream sauce and truffle oil

SHORT RIBS

SHORT RIBS

$47.00

Short ribs slow-cooked in red wine and aromatics; seared with roasted trumpet mushrooms and rosemary demi glace, served with garlic mash

VEGGIE CURRY

VEGGIE CURRY

$26.00

Vegetable green curry over rice with coconut milk, seasonal vegetables, and toasted coconut

SIDES FOR TWO

ASPARAGUS

ASPARAGUS

$12.00

Sautéed with olive oil and sea salt

BAKED POTATO

BAKED POTATO

$9.00Out of stock

Your choice - add cheddar, bacon, sour cream and/or green onion

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

Fresh Brussel sprouts seethed tender, tossed with Parmesan, fine herbs and white truffle oil

CHEESY MASH

CHEESY MASH

$9.00

Garlic mashed topped with melted cheddar

CREAMED SPINACH

CREAMED SPINACH

$8.00Out of stock

Baby spinach sautéed with olive oil, garlic, cream & parmesan

GARLIC MASH

GARLIC MASH

$9.00

Baby reds whipped with garlic, cream, and sour cream

GOUDA MAC

GOUDA MAC

$11.00

Cavatappi macaroni; smoked Gouda cheese sauce

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$10.00

Crimini, button, shiitake and oyster mushrooms, sautéed in butter and garlic

SAUTEED SPINACH

SAUTEED SPINACH

$8.00Out of stock

Baby spinach sautéed with olive oil and garlic

SEASONAL VEG

$11.00

Made with the season’s freshest and best ingredients and flavors

STEAK FRIES

STEAK FRIES

$9.00

Thick cut crispy steak fries

TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

Thick cut steak fries with shaved Parmesan and white truffle oil

DESSERTS

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$12.00Out of stock
CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

4 layers of carrot cake made with carrots, coconut, and pineapple, vanilla-cream cheese frosting

CREME BRULEE

CREME BRULEE

$6.00

Baked vanilla bean custard with a burnt sugar crust

MOCHA CAKE

MOCHA CAKE

$12.00

4 layers of chocolate cake spiked with a hint of coffee, chocolate butter cream frosting and drizzles of white and dark chocolate ganache

RED VELVET

RED VELVET

$12.00

4 layers of red velvet cake, vanilla butter cream frosting and dark chocolate drizzle

TURTLE TORTE

TURTLE TORTE

$9.00

Flourless, crustless chocolate cake, topped with chocolate ganache, house-made caramel and candied pecans

REESE'S CHEESECAKE
$12.00

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in downtown Green Bay, Republic Chophouse is an urban steakhouse modern in approach and classic in spirit. Offering a contemporary, chef-inspired menu featuring modern classic dishes with an elevated twist. You will know you are in for something special the moment you walk through our door. The sophisticated decor, uniquely accented with copper, creates an exceptional atmosphere for a fine dining experience, night out or simply a late night bite. Come in to experience the city’s best food, service, and atmosphere.

Website

Location

218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY, WI 54301

Directions

Gallery
Republic Chophouse image
Republic Chophouse image

