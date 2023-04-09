A map showing the location of Republic Hall - DC 2122 24th Place NortheastView gallery

Republic Hall - DC 2122 24th Place Northeast

2122 24th Place Northeast

Washington, DC 20018

LIQUOR

VODKA

Well Vodka

$12.00

Absolut

$14.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Ciroc

$16.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Stolichnaya

$16.00

Titos

$16.00

GIN

Well Gin

$12.00

Bombay Saphire

$16.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

RUM

Well Rum

$12.00

Bacardi

$14.00

Captain Morgan

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

TEQUILA

Well Tequila

$12.00

Avion

$16.00

CasaMigos Reposado

$16.00

CasaMigos Blanco

$16.00

Cuervo Gold

$14.00

Cuervo Silver

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

WHISKEY

Well Whiskey

$12.00

Crown Royal

$16.00

Crown Royal Apple

$16.00

Fireball

$16.00

Jameson

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

SCOTCH

Well Scotch

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Reserve

$20.00

LIQUEURS

Couversier

$18.00

d'usse

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Remy VSOP

$18.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$16.00

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

Alabama Slammer

$16.00

Appletini

$16.00

Bloody Mary

$16.00

Champagne Cocktail

$18.00

Cosmopolitan

$18.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$16.00

Gimlet

$16.00

Greyhound

$16.00

Hurricane

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Madras

$16.00

Mai Tai

$18.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$18.00

Martini

$18.00

Rob Roy

$16.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$16.00

Sex On Beach

$14.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Tequila Sunrise

$16.00

Tom Collins

$16.00

Watermelon

$16.00

Whiskey Smash

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

White Russian

$16.00

WooWoo

$16.00

BEER

BTL Corona

$10.00

BTL Guinness

$10.00

BTL Heineken

$10.00

BTL Miller Lite

$10.00

WINE

BY THE GLASS

Frontera Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Frontera Merlot

$8.00

Frontera Chardonnay

$8.00

Beringer White Zinfandel

$8.00

Mirassou Moscato

$8.00

House Champagne

$8.00

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Frontera Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

BTL Frontera Merlot

$40.00

BTL Frontera Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Beringer White Zinfandel

$40.00

BTL Mirassou Moscato

$40.00

BTL House Champagne

$100.00

BTL Ace Of Spades

$1,000.00

BTL Ace Of Spades Rose

$1,400.00

BTL Belaire Rose

$200.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$500.00

BTL Dom Perignon Rose

$700.00

BTL Moet Rose

$300.00

BTL Moet Rose Magnum

$600.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot Yellow

$250.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot Demi-sec

$250.00

BTL Wycliff

$100.00

BOTTLED LIQUOR

Vodka

Ciroc

$350.00

Grey Goose

$350.00

Belvedere

$300.00

Absolut

$300.00

Kettle One

$375.00

Titos

$350.00

Cognac

Dusse

$500.00

Hennessy VS

$500.00

Hennessy VSOP

$550.00

Hennessy XO

$800.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$500.00

Remy Martin XO

$700.00

Remy Louis XIV

$5,100.00

Tequila

Don Julio

$500.00

Patron Silver

$500.00

Deleon

$500.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$400.00

Casamigos Blanco

$500.00

Don Julio 1942

$700.00

Clase Azul

$700.00

Casamigos

$600.00

Rum

Bacardi

$300.00

Bacardi 151

$300.00

Captain Morgan

$300.00

Malibu

$300.00

Champagne

Ace of Spades

$800.00

Ace of Spades Rose

$1,000.00

Ace of Spades Mag

$1,500.00

Belaire Rose

$200.00

Dom Perignon

$400.00

Dom Perignon Glow

$400.00

Dom Perignon Rose

$550.00

Dom Perignon Mag

$800.00

Moet Rose

$300.00

Vueve Demi Sec

$250.00

Vueve Yellow

$250.00

Moet Rose Mag

$500.00

Scotch & Whiskey

Crown Royal

$300.00

Jack Daniels

$300.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$600.00

Johnnie Walker Blk

$350.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$300.00

Tanqueray

$300.00

Non Alcoholic

Drinks

Water

$7.00

Red Bull

$9.00

Gatorade

$8.00

Soda / Juice

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2122 24th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20018

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

